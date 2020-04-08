Successfully reported this slideshow.
4/8/2020 MEDIA PRESENTASI PEMBELAJARAN Oleh: AMALI A PERMATASARI, S.Pd.
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Definisi Tabung Perhatikan gambar di bawah dan amati bentuknya ! Bentuk geometri ini disebut ta...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Unsur-unsur tabung  Tabung mempunyai tiga sisi : tutup, alas, dan sisi lengkung Pada tutup da...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Jaring-jaring tabung • Jika tabung dipotong menurut garis tinggi dan keliling lingkarannya, mak...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Luas Permukaan Tabung Luas lingk Luas Persegi Panjang Luas Permukaan = Luas 2 lingkaran + Luas ...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Volume Tabung Tabung adalah sebuah prisma yang alasnya berbentuk lingkaran. Volume = Luas Alas ...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Panjang jari-jari alas sebuah tabung 9 cm dan tingginya 17 cm. Maka luas selimut tabung tersebu...
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Coba lagi yaaaa …..
Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung Yeeeiiiii…. 100 untukmu….
Tabung

Materi Bangun Ruang Sisi Lengkung, SMP kelas IX

Tabung

