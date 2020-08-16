Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Coexistence of Device -to- Device (D2D) Communication under Heterogeneous networks ( HetNets) Ph.D. dissertation by : ...
Contents 1. Motivation 2. Introduction  5G Vision  D2D Communication 3. Contributions  Can D2D improve throughput in He...
Introduction Motivation  Massive growth on network traffic  Mobile data traffic will increase sevenfold between 2017 and...
5G future network vision 5G Requirements 1000X More traffic 10-100X More devices <1 Millisecond latency 10 years battery l...
5G Device-to device Communication Utra- densification Massive MIMO Radio Access techniques Millimeter wave (mmWave) & tera...
Introduction D2D communication Technology D2D Cellular D2D Overlay Inband D2D Cellular Underlay Cellular Spectrum Cellular...
Introduction Why D2D communication ?  Device-centric architectures  Shifting from an architecture-based (e.g. involving ...
Introduction Why D2D communication?  Support wide range of applications  Public safety, Commercial / social services, Ne...
Introduction D2D Challenges  Peer discovery and synchronization.  Open discovery ( UE battery drain, increase energy con...
C1: Interference management Can D2D improve throughput in HetNets environment as well when small cells reuse same spectrum...
Contribution 1 C1: D2D Resources Allocation under HetNets 𝜸 𝒎 𝒌 = 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑚 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑥𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 ...
Contribution 1 C1: Throughput Maximization Problem Formulation  Objective: maximize overall throughput by minimizing inte...
Contribution 1 C1: Sequential Max Search (SMS) Algorithm 1) Set Maximum Interference Threshold 2) Identify Optimal Resourc...
Contribution 1 C1: SMS Algorithm (cont) ψRBs(i): a set contains RBs that can be share without violating constraints C4 and...
Contribution 1 C1: Simulation Setting 15  SINR distribution  SINR of D2D pairs separation distance less than 40 m was be...
Contribution 1 C1: Simulation Results  Throughput verse number D2D number.  Throughput verse D2D separation distance. 16...
Contribution 2 C2: Energy- Efficient D2D Communication 𝐸𝐸 = 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 What is Energy efficiency(EE)?  ...
C2: System Model  HetNets supporting D2D communication in dedicated and reuse modes.  Frequency reuse of one.  a set of...
Contribution 2 C2:D2D Communication Mode  Dedicated Mode (DM).  orthogonal resources assign to D2D users so no co-channe...
Contribution 2 C2:D2D User Selection  Transmitter to receiver (RSRPDr) is greater than the minimum association RSRP RSRPD...
Contribution 2 C2 : Energy Efficiency Problem Formulation Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 +...
Contribution 2 C2: Optimization constraints Mode Selection constraints D2D Resource allocation constraints (RS mode) Power...
Contribution 2  Low load Network Number of available resources RBfree is greater than the number of D2D users.  Medium L...
EE Maximization in Low Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0  EE maximizati...
EE Maximization in Low Load Network 𝜂 𝑑𝑚 𝜆𝑖 = 𝑖=0 𝑑 {𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2 1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 − 𝜆𝑖(𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0)} 𝐶1: 𝑙𝑜𝑔2 1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷...
Contribution 2 EE Maximization in High Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ ...
EE Maximization in High Load Network Ω = max {𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀...
Contribution 2 Genetic Algorithm (GA) Power Control Ω = max {𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ...
Contribution 2 EE Maximization in Medium Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑝𝑖 ...
Contribution 2 Fuzzy C mean (FCM) Clustering Mode Selection Algorithm FCM clustering With post processing RBfree, RSRPDr ,...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results: D2D User Selection  D2D Separation distance Topology snapshot  The guard distance su...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Low & High load network  D2D users are not assigned to a permanent mode, as is the cas...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Medium Load Network Result  Clustering Analysis (FCM algorithm)  Post-processing step...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results: FCM Mode Selection  FCM based mode selection  Switch two pairs From RS to DM mode bas...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Medium Load Network Result  EE verse Network load  Number of blocked pairs  The prop...
Simulation Results  D2D power Consumption  Power consumption gradually increased as more users shifted from DM to RS mod...
Contribution 2 Simulation Results  Overall Energy Efficiency  D2D improves HetNets EE.  When network load is light, the...
 Analytical Model 1. Cellular and D2D users arrival is Poisson process with arrival rates (𝜆𝑐) and (𝜆𝑑) respectively and ...
C3:Analytical Model for LTE Scheduler with D2D Communication for Throughput Estimation  Total number of scheduled users a...
Transient Analysis  Kolmogorov differential equations is used to described the dynamic behavior of the 2D-CTMC. 𝑃` 𝑡 = 𝑃 ...
LTE –scheduler Next State Estimation  During TTI, LTE scheduler stays in one state.  Assume that LTE scheduler 𝑠 0 = 𝜋(0...
Steady state distribution Analysis  Scheduler long term behavior can be explained by determining the steady state distrib...
Numerical Results 𝜋(𝑖, 0)= 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝑖! 𝜋(0,0) 𝜋 (0, 𝑗)= 𝜌 𝑐 𝑗 𝑗! 𝜋(0,0) 𝜋 (𝑖, 𝑗)= 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝜌 𝑐 𝑗 𝑖!𝑗! 𝜋(0,0) 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗=1 𝑘 𝜋(𝑖, 𝑗)...
Performance Evaluation  Overall long term throughput  An expected number of D2D users in LTE scheduler 𝑇 = 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗= 𝑘 𝜋(...
Numerical Results Gray indicates the state in which only cellular users are scheduled Blue indicates scheduler state, wher...
Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  We considered three scenarios with following parameter settin...
Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  An average number of cellular users in scheduler was equal to...
Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  The scheduler remained in RS states (green) most of the time,...
Steady State Performance  Expected number of D2D users in DM mode and RS mode  Number of scheduled D2D users increased a...
Steady State Performance  Long Term Network Throughput  Results were matched when D2D user arrival rate was less than th...
Conclusions Conclusions This dissertation addresses some of D2D communication challenges introduced into a cellular networ...
The Coexistence of Device -to- Device (D2D) Communication under Heterogeneous networks ( HetNets)

This presentation presented the work for my Ph.D. dissertation

The Coexistence of Device -to- Device (D2D) Communication under Heterogeneous networks ( HetNets)

  1. 1. The Coexistence of Device -to- Device (D2D) Communication under Heterogeneous networks ( HetNets) Ph.D. dissertation by : Amal Algedir
  2. 2. Contents 1. Motivation 2. Introduction  5G Vision  D2D Communication 3. Contributions  Can D2D improve throughput in HetNets environment as well when small cells re-use same spectrum as macro cells?  How can we enhance Energy efficiency as well in D2D communication powered HetNets?  Can we quantify the impact of LTE scheduler type in D2D communication powered HetNets using stochastic analytical model 4. Conclusions and Future work 2
  3. 3. Introduction Motivation  Massive growth on network traffic  Mobile data traffic will increase sevenfold between 2017 and 2022.  46% CAGR expected  Massive growth in connected devices  Global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022  Scarcity of radio-frequency spectrum  Increase of the energy consumption  Increase the global footprint of CO2 of Mobile Communications 3 Source:ciscoVNI2017–2022
  4. 4. 5G future network vision 5G Requirements 1000X More traffic 10-100X More devices <1 Millisecond latency 10 years battery life for IOT 1000 x Bandwidth per unit area 90 % reduction in energy usage UP TO 10G bps Data rate Availability 99.999%  5G is expected to support a massive requirement where networks can serve communication needs for billions of connected devices, with the right trade- offs between speed, latency and cost. 4
  5. 5. 5G Device-to device Communication Utra- densification Massive MIMO Radio Access techniques Millimeter wave (mmWave) & terahertz band Internet of things (IOT) 5G Technologies Direct communication between users in close proximity Deploy more small base station under macro base station (capacity ,coverage ) The concept of group antennas at the transmitter , receiver ( throughput, spectrum efficiency) The use of under-utilized spectrum ( bandwidth shortage) The concept of connecting any device to the Internet (and/or to each other) Introduction 5 Evolution of existing technology + New radio-access technology
  6. 6. Introduction D2D communication Technology D2D Cellular D2D Overlay Inband D2D Cellular Underlay Cellular Spectrum Cellular Spectrum Cellular Cellular Spectrum D2D Comm. ISM Spectrum Outband Tim e 6  The connection between user equipment necessitates the use of BS. D2D communication refers to a radio technology that allows devices to directly exchange data without use of a BS  Inband D2D communication uses cellular network licensed spectrum.  Underlay  Overlay  Outband D2D communication exploits the unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) band spectrum.
  7. 7. Introduction Why D2D communication ?  Device-centric architectures  Shifting from an architecture-based (e.g. involving base stations) to a device-centric approach (e.g. ability to establish and exchange information between nodes).  Proximity Gain  Low- end-to- end latency  Low power consumption  High data rate.  Reuse gain  Reuse of cellular resources – improve spectral efficiency  Improve energy efficiency 7
  8. 8. Introduction Why D2D communication?  Support wide range of applications  Public safety, Commercial / social services, Network offloading, etc. Traffic Safety Public Safety Relaying SHARE SHARE SHARE Content Sharing Social and commercial services Game application Special offer 8
  9. 9. Introduction D2D Challenges  Peer discovery and synchronization.  Open discovery ( UE battery drain, increase energy consumption, security threat )  Network assistance discovery (large signal overhead, limitation of scalability)  Mode selection  What timescale should mode selection be performed ( Static Vs dynamic)  Which Measurements (e.g., Signal-to-Noise ratio (SNR), pathloss, distance) should be used to decide the mode of the users  Interference management.  Interference management is the most critical issue in underlaying D2D communication ( power control , resources allocation ) 9
  10. 10. C1: Interference management Can D2D improve throughput in HetNets environment as well when small cells reuse same spectrum as macro cells? GSB ,s m s Macro Bs Small BS Macro small/user D2D user Macro BS Interference Communication Link Small BS Interference Device-to- Device Interference  Consider downlink reuse.  Frequency reuse of one.  Cellular allocation is not considered in this work.  Cellular users associated with base stations that based on maximum reference received power.  In each tier, a cellular user occupied only one RB.  only one D2D pair can share RB with preassigned cellular user  Base stations and D2Dtx transmission powers are assumed fixed. Assumption System model 10Contribution 1
  11. 11. Contribution 1 C1: D2D Resources Allocation under HetNets 𝜸 𝒎 𝒌 = 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑚 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑥𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵𝑗,𝑚 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝜸 𝒔 𝒌 = 𝑃𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑥𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 𝜸𝒊 𝒌 = 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗  Signal to Interference-plus-Noise Ratio (SINR) 𝑇 = 𝑤 𝐵 log2(1 + 𝛾(𝑥𝑖 𝑘 )) 𝒙𝒋 𝒌 = 1 𝑘 𝑡ℎ 𝑅𝐵 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑔𝑖𝑛 𝑡𝑜𝒋 0 𝑜𝑤 11 G SB, s m s
  12. 12. Contribution 1 C1: Throughput Maximization Problem Formulation  Objective: maximize overall throughput by minimizing interference from D2D communicationto cellular users  Constraints: minimum rate requirement of users all users  Optimization variables: D2D resource allocation (𝑋 𝐷 𝐾 ) max 𝑋 𝐷 𝐾 𝑘=1 𝑘 𝑇 𝑈 𝑀(𝑋 𝐷 𝐾 ) + 𝑇 𝑈 𝑆(𝑋 𝐷 𝐾 ) + 𝑇 𝑈 𝐷 (𝑋 𝐷 𝐾 ) 𝑤 𝐵log2(1 + 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) ≥ 𝑅𝑖 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑤 𝐵log2(1 + 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑚 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑥𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵𝑗,𝑚 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) ≥ 𝑅 𝑚 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑤 𝐵log2(1 + 𝑃𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑥𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ) ≥ 𝑅 𝑠 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑘=1 1 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑘 ∈ 𝐾 𝑑=1 1 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 12 Subject. To MINP problem difficult to be solved in schedule time
  13. 13. Contribution 1 C1: Sequential Max Search (SMS) Algorithm 1) Set Maximum Interference Threshold 2) Identify Optimal Resource Blocks Candidate 13
  14. 14. Contribution 1 C1: SMS Algorithm (cont) ψRBs(i): a set contains RBs that can be share without violating constraints C4 and C5 3) Allocate Resources Blocks  Compute the throughput at optimal resource blocks.  Sequential search is performed to match a D2D pair to an RB once at the time given the priority to D2D pair that achieved maximum gain in each RB. 14
  15. 15. Contribution 1 C1: Simulation Setting 15  SINR distribution  SINR of D2D pairs separation distance less than 40 m was better than SINR of SB users.  The interference from D2D user does not signicantly aect the SINR of users under MB. Since the power of the UE is smaller compared to the power of MB.
  16. 16. Contribution 1 C1: Simulation Results  Throughput verse number D2D number.  Throughput verse D2D separation distance. 16  D2D communication showed an improvement of HetNets throughput.  Throughput obtained using SMS allocation was very close to throughput obtained using brute-force.  SMS results always outperforms random or Hungarian allocation.  As the separation distance increases, the throughput gain reduces consequently.  Brute force and SMS allocations follow the same trend, and they were achieving a gain in HetNets throughput up t 80m.
  17. 17. Contribution 2 C2: Energy- Efficient D2D Communication 𝐸𝐸 = 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 What is Energy efficiency(EE)?  EE is the ratio of the throughput to power consumption (bits-per-joule) max max {𝑧 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=𝑖 𝑑 𝐸𝐸𝑖 Maximize the sum of EE for D2D users through dynamic mode selection, resource allocation (reuse mode), Power control. 17 How can we enhance Energy efficiency as well in D2D communication powered HetNets ?
  18. 18. C2: System Model  HetNets supporting D2D communication in dedicated and reuse modes.  Frequency reuse of one.  a set of small BSs distributed within the MB coverage area.  Cellular allocation is not considered in this work.  In each tier, a cellular user occupied only one RB.  only one D2D pair can share RB with preassigned cellular user Assumption System model Contribution 2 18
  19. 19. Contribution 2 C2:D2D Communication Mode  Dedicated Mode (DM).  orthogonal resources assign to D2D users so no co-channel interference occur.  Ruse Mode (RS).  D2D users share the CUEs channel, co- channel interference for users in each tier 𝜸 𝒎 𝒌 = 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑚 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑦𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵𝑗,𝑚 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝜸 𝒔 𝒌 = 𝑃𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑦𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 𝜸𝒊 𝒌 = 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝛾𝑖 𝑘 = 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 19
  20. 20. Contribution 2 C2:D2D User Selection  Transmitter to receiver (RSRPDr) is greater than the minimum association RSRP RSRPDr ≥ βmin  RSRPDr is higher than minimum RSRPUL and RSRPDL. RSRPDr ≥ min{RSRPDL,RSRPUL}.  Otherwise, users are associated with either the MB or an SBj and marked as CUEs(e.g., based on maximum RSRP). 20
  21. 21. Contribution 2 C2 : Energy Efficiency Problem Formulation Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0 + 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0 Ω = max {𝑧 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝜂𝑖 𝑑𝑚 + 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 𝜂𝑖 𝑅𝑠 Sum of fraction optimization functions & mixed of binary and continuous variables (NP –hard Problem ) 21
  22. 22. Contribution 2 C2: Optimization constraints Mode Selection constraints D2D Resource allocation constraints (RS mode) Power constraints QoS constraints 0 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ≤ 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑎𝑥 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑗 ∈ j 𝑘=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑘 ∈ 𝐾 𝑑=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 log2(1 + 𝛾 𝑚) ≥ 𝑅 𝑚 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑚 ∈ 𝑀 log2(1 + 𝛾𝑠) ≥ 𝑅 𝑠 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑠 ∈ 𝑆 log2(1 + 𝛾𝑖) ≥ 𝑅𝑖 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 + 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 ≤ 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 , 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 , 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 ∈ {0,1} 22 Subject. To
  23. 23. Contribution 2  Low load Network Number of available resources RBfree is greater than the number of D2D users.  Medium Load Network Number of available resources RBfree is less than D2D users.  Full Load Network all channels are occupied by CUEs and RBfree equals zero. Proposed solution for EE maximization based on network load 23
  24. 24. EE Maximization in Low Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0  EE maximization is performed by minimizing D2D user transmission power while maintaining minimum rate requirements. 𝐶2: 0 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷  RBs are sufficient for D2D users to operate in DM, Set 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 =1 ( mode selection )  Numerator non negative & concave function in pi  Denominator is positive and an affine function.  A Dinkelbach-like algorithm is applied to change (SORPs) to a parametric function 𝐶1: 𝑙𝑜𝑔2 1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 Sum of ratio functions (SoRPs) Subject. To Contribution 2 24
  25. 25. EE Maximization in Low Load Network 𝜂 𝑑𝑚 𝜆𝑖 = 𝑖=0 𝑑 {𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2 1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 − 𝜆𝑖(𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0)} 𝐶1: 𝑙𝑜𝑔2 1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝐶2: 0 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷  An interior-point method to solve a sequence of convex problems (line 2) . Subject. To Contribution 2 25
  26. 26. Contribution 2 EE Maximization in High Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0 log2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) ≥ 𝑅𝑖 𝑚𝑖𝑛 log2(1 + 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑚 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑦𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵𝑗,𝑚 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) ≥ 𝑅 𝑚 𝑚𝑖𝑛 log2(1 + 𝑃𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑗=1 𝑑 𝑦𝑗 𝑘 ℎ𝑗,𝑚 𝑘 𝑝𝑗 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑠 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ) ≥ 𝑅 𝑠 𝑚𝑖𝑛 0 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ≤ 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑎𝑥 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑗 ∈ j 𝑘=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑘 ∈ 𝐾 𝑑=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 Interference-limited Scenario  All RBs occupied, Set 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 =0, optimization problem Subject. To 26
  27. 27. EE Maximization in High Load Network Ω = max {𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0 Sum of fraction optimization functions & mixed of binary and continuous variables (NP –hard Problem ) Difficult to be solved in high dynamics environment like HetNets Resource Allocation (SMS)  All users in RS mode, mode selection indicators 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 = 1 Power Control GA 27Contribution 2
  28. 28. Contribution 2 Genetic Algorithm (GA) Power Control Ω = max {𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0  Numerator function in number of varying variable (𝑝𝑖, 𝑃 𝑀𝐵, 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗).  EE fraction function is neither concave nor convex.  Saddle point results from summation term in equation (Ω) Numerator function in number of varying variable 28
  29. 29. Contribution 2 EE Maximization in Medium Load Network Ω = max {𝑍 𝑑𝑚,𝑍 𝑅𝑠,𝑌 𝐷 𝐾,𝑃 𝐷,𝑃 𝑀𝐵,𝑃 𝑆𝐵} 𝑖=1 𝑑 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑝𝑖 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0 + 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 𝑤 𝐵 𝑙𝑜𝑔2(1 + 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 𝑝𝑖 ∗ 𝐺𝑖 𝑘 𝑁0 + 𝑌 𝑀 𝑘 ℎ 𝑀𝐵,𝑖 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 + 𝑗=1 𝑁 𝑌𝑆𝐵 𝑗 𝑘 ℎ 𝑆𝐵,𝑖 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ) 𝑝𝑖 + 𝑝0  Under a medium load, the number of D2D users is greater than the number of free resources RBfree. Hence, some D2D users work in DM, while others remain in RS mode Mode Selection constraints Power constraints QoS constraints 0 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 ≤ 𝑝𝑖 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ≤ 𝑝 𝑀𝐵 𝑚𝑎𝑥 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 ≤ 𝑃𝑆𝐵𝑗 𝑚𝑎𝑥 ∀𝑗 ∈ j 𝑘=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑘 ∈ 𝐾 𝑑=1 1 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 = 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 log2(1 + 𝛾 𝑚) ≥ 𝑅 𝑚 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑚 ∈ 𝑀 log2(1 + 𝛾𝑠) ≥ 𝑅 𝑠 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑠 ∈ 𝑆 log2(1 + 𝛾𝑖) ≥ 𝑅𝑖 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 + 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 ≤ 1 ∀ 𝑖 ∈ 𝐷𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 , 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 , 𝑦𝑖 𝑘 ∈ {0,1} Resources allocation constraints 29
  30. 30. Contribution 2 Fuzzy C mean (FCM) Clustering Mode Selection Algorithm FCM clustering With post processing RBfree, RSRPDr , 𝛾𝑖 𝑘 DUEDM, DUERS U: coefficient membership Construct Udm vector Construct Urs vector NDm > RBfree Sort(Udm, descend) for DUERS m=NDm-RBfreem=RBfree - NDm Up date (DUEDM ,DUERS) Update (DUEDM ,DUERS) Start 𝑍𝑖 𝑑𝑚 =1 , 𝑖 ∈ DUEDM 𝑍𝑖 𝑅𝑠 =1 , 𝑖 ∈ DUE 𝑅𝑠 Move m pairs to RS mode Move m pairs to DM mode Sort (URs, descend) for DUEDM YesNo 30
  31. 31. Contribution 2 Simulation Results: D2D User Selection  D2D Separation distance Topology snapshot  The guard distance surrounding BSs was not considered.  Does not restrict separation distance to a specific distance.  Up to 400m in DM mode  160m maximum distance in RS mode 31
  32. 32. Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Low & High load network  D2D users are not assigned to a permanent mode, as is the case in static mode selection.  In static mode selection, users are unable to switch from DM to RS mode when orthogonal resources become unavailable.  The proposed scheme forced D2D users to operate in DM mode when free RBs were available.  Achieved EE is nearly two times EE obtained when using random and static mode selection. 32
  33. 33. Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Medium Load Network Result  Clustering Analysis (FCM algorithm)  Post-processing steps were implemented to correct cluster centroids, adjusting membership coefficients  Users grouped in the blue cluster are with low RSRP and low SINR measurements and assigned DM mode  Users grouped in the red cluster are high RSRP and high SINR and assigned RS mode  The FCM algorithm groups users with small separation distance in the RS cluster regardless of their location with respect to MB 33
  34. 34. Contribution 2 Simulation Results: FCM Mode Selection  FCM based mode selection  Switch two pairs From RS to DM mode base on membership coefficient.  Switch five pairs From DM to RS mode base on membership coefficient. 34
  35. 35. Contribution 2 Simulation Results: Medium Load Network Result  EE verse Network load  Number of blocked pairs  The proposed scheme shows improvements over other selection modes for most network load conditions.  It also maximizes the number of connected pairs.  Static mode selection outperform the proposed scheme in a number of cases at the expense of increasing the number of blocked D2D. 35
  36. 36. Simulation Results  D2D power Consumption  Power consumption gradually increased as more users shifted from DM to RS mode.  Rate of power consumption increased, as well, since switched DM cluster users required more power due to increase separation distance and interference.  Some switching users were blocked, power consumption decreased Contribution 2 36
  37. 37. Contribution 2 Simulation Results  Overall Energy Efficiency  D2D improves HetNets EE.  When network load is light, there is a significant improvement in EE, since D2D users operate in DM mode.  As network load increases, EE gain and losses are due to D2D mode switching to RS required more power to maintain QoS. As well as, co- channel interference between D2D and cellular users. 37
  38. 38.  Analytical Model 1. Cellular and D2D users arrival is Poisson process with arrival rates (𝜆𝑐) and (𝜆𝑑) respectively and departure rates of 𝜇 𝑐 and 𝜇 𝑑 . 2. User inter-arrival times are independent and follows exponential distribution exp(𝜆𝑐), and exp(𝜆𝑑). 3. Scheduling times are independent exponential random variables with mean (1/𝜇𝑐 ) 𝑎𝑛𝑑 (1/𝜇𝑑 ) respectively. 4. No two users could arrive or depart at exactly the same time. This assumption is justified for independent Poisson processes. 5. The birth is state independent and death rates is state dependent. C3:Analytical Model for LTE scheduler with D2D communication for Throughput estimation
  39. 39. C3:Analytical Model for LTE Scheduler with D2D Communication for Throughput Estimation  Total number of scheduled users at each TTI can be modeled by the stochastic process . 𝑋 𝑡 = 𝑋 𝐷 𝑡 , 𝑋𝑐 𝑡 , 𝑡 ≥ 0 𝑋 𝐷 𝑡 : Number of D2D users. 𝑋𝑐 𝑡 : Number of cellular users  The process 𝑋 𝑡 , 𝑡 ≥ 0 is a homogeneous 2D-CTMC of birth- death type with finite state space S. 𝑆 = 𝑖, 𝑗 ; 0 ≤ 𝑖 ≤ 𝑘 , 0 ≤ 𝑗 ≤ 𝑘 2D-CTMC model is composed of (k + 1)2 states. CTMC generate matrix 𝑄 , and rate matrix 𝑅 can be found from Rate diagram State transition rate diagram of 2D-CTMC
  40. 40. Transient Analysis  Kolmogorov differential equations is used to described the dynamic behavior of the 2D-CTMC. 𝑃` 𝑡 = 𝑃 𝑡 𝑄  Uniformization method is implemented to compute transition probablilty matrix 𝑃 𝑡 . 𝑃 𝑡 = 𝑘=0 ∞ 𝑒−𝛽𝑡 𝛽𝑡 𝑘 𝑘! 𝑃 𝑘
  41. 41. LTE –scheduler Next State Estimation  During TTI, LTE scheduler stays in one state.  Assume that LTE scheduler 𝑠 0 = 𝜋(0,0).  Compute transition matrix P(t) for a duration of one TTI (t=1msec).  Define the state with maximum transition probability as the next state for next TTI. 𝑆 𝑡 + 1 = 𝑃 𝑡 𝑆 𝑡 0 ≤ 𝑡 ≤ 𝐿  Compute Estimate the throughput for a given time (L TTI) 𝑇𝐿 = 𝑡=1 𝐿 𝑘=1 𝑘 𝑇𝑘 𝑡 𝐿
  42. 42. Steady state distribution Analysis  Scheduler long term behavior can be explained by determining the steady state distribution of the 2D-CTMC model 𝜋 𝑖, 𝑗 ≔ 𝑃 𝑋 𝐷 = 𝑖, 𝑋𝑐 = 𝑗 𝜋 𝑖, 𝑗 = lim 𝑡→∞ Pr( 𝑋 𝑡 = (𝑖, 𝑗))
  43. 43. Numerical Results 𝜋(𝑖, 0)= 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝑖! 𝜋(0,0) 𝜋 (0, 𝑗)= 𝜌 𝑐 𝑗 𝑗! 𝜋(0,0) 𝜋 (𝑖, 𝑗)= 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝜌 𝑐 𝑗 𝑖!𝑗! 𝜋(0,0) 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗=1 𝑘 𝜋(𝑖, 𝑗) = 1 𝜌𝑐 = 𝜆 𝑐 𝜇𝑐 𝜌 𝑑 = 𝜆 𝑑 𝜇𝑑 Traffic intensity 𝜋(0,0) = 1 1 + 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝑖! + 𝑗=1 𝐾 𝜌𝑐 𝑗 𝑗! + 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗=1 𝑘 𝜌 𝑑 𝑖 𝜌𝑐 𝑗 𝑖! 𝑗!  The closed form solution of steady state probabilities obtained by solving the system of balance equations using the recursive substitution method.
  44. 44. Performance Evaluation  Overall long term throughput  An expected number of D2D users in LTE scheduler 𝑇 = 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗= 𝑘 𝜋(𝑖, 𝑗 ) 𝑇 (𝑖, 𝑗) 𝑁 𝐷 = 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑗= 𝑘 𝑖 𝜋(𝑖, 𝑗 ) 𝑁 𝐷𝑀 = 𝑖=0,𝑖≤{𝑘−𝑗} 𝑘 𝑖 𝜋 𝑖, 𝑗 + 𝑖>{𝑘−𝑗} 𝑘 (𝑘 − 𝑗) 𝜋 𝑖, 𝑗 𝑁 𝑅𝑆 = 𝑖≥{𝑘−𝑗} 𝑘 (𝑖 − 𝑘 − 𝑗 ) 𝜋 𝑖, 𝑗 Total number of D2D Number in DM Mode Number in RS Mode
  45. 45. Numerical Results Gray indicates the state in which only cellular users are scheduled Blue indicates scheduler state, where D2D users are allocated free channels and operate in DM mode Yellow indicates mixed states, where some of D2D users allocated free RBs and others shared RBs with cellular users. Green indicates full reuse state with RBs allocated to cellular users. 45
  46. 46. Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  We considered three scenarios with following parameter settings scenarios scenarios scenarios 𝜆𝑐 user/TTI 2 ( low traffic) 4 6 (high traffic) 𝜆𝑑 user/TTI 1:10 1:10 1:10 𝜇 𝑐 user/TTI 1 1 1 𝜇 𝑑 user/TTI 1 1 1  Most RBs were not assigned to cellular users causing of increasing probability of DM (blue) states. Scheduler sojourn is typically blue states.  Significant throughput improvement was obtained when the cellular arrival rate was low.
  47. 47. Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  An average number of cellular users in scheduler was equal to three users /TTI over time.  When D2D arrival rate increased, the scheduler transitioned from DM states (blue) to mixed states (yellow) with some D2D-allocated free RBs and others shared RBs
  48. 48. Scheduler Next State Prediction and Throughput Calculation  The scheduler remained in RS states (green) most of the time, wherein D2D users shared RBs with cellular users.  Although the number of scheduled D2D increased with rising D2D arrival rate, the throughput achieved per link (cellular or D2D) decreased, primarily due to co-channel interference
  49. 49. Steady State Performance  Expected number of D2D users in DM mode and RS mode  Number of scheduled D2D users increased as D2D user arrival rate increased, albeit the change was limited by the number of RBs in the system.  The blue line shows average number of D2D users when cellular arrival rate = 2 users/TTI. Expected number of D2D users in DM mode was notably large when compared with D2D users in RS mode as a result of free RBs availability.  As cellular user arrival rate increased and more cellular users were scheduled, average number of D2D users in DM mode declined. Also, average number of D2D users in RS mode increased. 49
  50. 50. Steady State Performance  Long Term Network Throughput  Results were matched when D2D user arrival rate was less than three users/TTI.  Both scheduling algorithm and D2D user mode impacted network throughput.  When most of D2D users scheduled on free RBs, RR algorithm results were very close to Max-T result, since all users have similar average SINR.  However, when cellular user arrival increased, D2D users in RS mode experienced low SINR. As such, the Max-T algorithm outperformed RR.
  51. 51. Conclusions Conclusions This dissertation addresses some of D2D communication challenges introduced into a cellular network  A low-complexity D2D resource allocation was presented to minimize interference from D2D communication to cellular users and to maximize the overall throughput of network.  A comprehensive framework for energy-efficient D2D communication was proposed, we demonstrated that the optimization problem is NP-hard and extremely difficult to solve. To remedy this, an instantaneous network load was utilized to simplify the optimization problem, and different optimization approaches were applied.  An analytical model for LTE scheduler with D2D communication was also developed in this work. Steady state probabilities for scheduler were derived. 51

