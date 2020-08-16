Sequentail Max Search (SMS) resouce allocation algorithm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
D2D Resources Allocation underlaying (2-tier) Heterogeneous Cellular Networks By: Amal Algedir
Outline Introduction Motivation Contribution System Model & Problem Formulation Sequential Max Search Algorithm Results & ...
 The growth of data traffic has dramatically increased in recent years, primarily due to wireless smart devices (e.g., sm...
Advantages of D2D Communications  Proximity gain  Hop gain  Reuse gain Potential Benefits  Higher date rate /capacity ...
Motivation • The coexistence of D2D communication with small cells in HetNets is still an open area for research. • Most o...
LTE resourcesgridstructure • Resources are grouped into two dimensional Resources Blocks (RBs). • RB contains 12 subcarrie...
7  In this work, Adaptive D2D resources allocation algorithm, a Sequential Max Search (SMS) algorithm, is developed. (SMS...
SystemModel • HetNets consists of one cell serving by one macro base station (MB) located at the center. • A small base st...
MB Um Us UD TxRx SB Interference from MB Interference from SB Interference from (D2D-TX) Communication link in RB-k 𝑥 𝑑,𝑘 ...
ProblemFormulation • Objective: maximize overall throughput • Variables: D2D channel allocation • Constraints: minimum rat...
 The problem (P1) is the Mixed Integer Nonlinear Problem (MINLP).  Mixed Integer Nonlinear Program (MINLP) is (NP –hard)...
• Maximum allowed interference threshold at 𝑘 𝑡ℎ RB is calculated by solving the constraints (C4) and (C5) Sequential MaxS...
• Compute the interference imposed by D2D pairs at 𝑘 𝑡ℎ RB for both SB users and MB users • An initial set of reuse RBs fo...
2- Identify Optimal Resource Blocks Candidate P1 PRB1 P2 P3 PRB2 PRB3 PRB5 PRB4 PRB5 PRB1 PRBk Pn T1,1 T2,1 T3,1 Tn,1 Mult...
3. Allocate Resources Block for D2D pairs. • Compute achieved throughput allocated in the best candidate RBs P1 PRB1 P2 P3...
16
BruteForceSearch • By finding 𝜓 𝑅𝐵𝑠 ∗ in the SMS algorithm, the search space for each D2D user is reduced • The brute-forc...
NetworkPerformance • Monte-Carlo is performed to evaluate the algorithms. • distance-dependent path loss and shadowing fad...
D2Duniformdistributedwithfixeddistanceseparation D2D resource Allocation 19
As the separation distance between D2Dtx and D2Drx increases, gain achieved from both algorithms decreases the separation ...
D2DbasedonRSSvalues  User association problem is formulated as (P1) to maximize RSS from users’ desire to communicate.  ...
Network Performance (cont.) 22
• The effect of number and position in overall throughput is clear. Out of 250 users, there were 32 users communicating vi...
24 Conclusion  The overall (EE) optimization of HetNets –support D2D is performed in terms of throughput maximization.  ...
25
Sequentail Max Search (SMS) resouce allocation algorithm

This work is presented resource allocation algorithm dor D2D communication.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/8292187

Published in: Engineering
Sequentail Max Search (SMS) resouce allocation algorithm

  1. 1. D2D Resources Allocation underlaying (2-tier) Heterogeneous Cellular Networks By: Amal Algedir
  2. 2. Outline Introduction Motivation Contribution System Model & Problem Formulation Sequential Max Search Algorithm Results & Conclusion 2
  3. 3.  The growth of data traffic has dramatically increased in recent years, primarily due to wireless smart devices (e.g., smartphones, mobile PC, tablet) and their applications.  The tremendous amount of data traffic has motivated researchers to develop new technologies for enhancing user experience and network performance.  Long Term Evolution-Advanced (LTE-A) release 12 introduced a new technology named Device-to-Device communication (D2D).  D2D communication enables direct communication between user equipment located within close proximity without go throughout cellular base stations (BS). Introduction 3
  4. 4. Advantages of D2D Communications  Proximity gain  Hop gain  Reuse gain Potential Benefits  Higher date rate /capacity  Lower latency  Higher spectrum, energy, and cost-efficiency  Better robustness Challenging  control of level of interference.  High complication of resource allocation procedure and power control WhyD2DCommunications Underlay:  Cellular and D2D communication share the same radio resources. Overlay :  Cellular and D2D are given dedicated resources Direct link 4 Direct link
  5. 5. Motivation • The coexistence of D2D communication with small cells in HetNets is still an open area for research. • Most of existing work consider D2D in Uplink spectrum sharing under conventional cellular network; a few works study the Downlink sharing under HetNets. • In DL sharing spectrum, the interference from the cellular transmission to the D2D originates from the BS and depends only on the D2D receiver location. Therefore, D2D interference to the DL users can be controlled by an efficient resource allocation. 5
  6. 6. LTE resourcesgridstructure • Resources are grouped into two dimensional Resources Blocks (RBs). • RB contains 12 subcarriers (180kHz in total) and 7 consecutive symbols (normal CP) or 6 symbols (extended CP). • A pair of RBs (in time domain) is minimum unit an eNodeB scheduler can allocate. • Number of resource blocks attached to a user defines the user data rate. One subframe 6
  7. 7. 7  In this work, Adaptive D2D resources allocation algorithm, a Sequential Max Search (SMS) algorithm, is developed. (SMS) is a less computationally demanding approach  Our proposed algorithm accounts for co-channel interference between different tier users as well as satisfying various rate requirements for cellular and D2D users  Based on space search reduction from SMS algorithm, we applied Brute-force search to find the optimal resources allocation  The results from SMS were compared to Brute-force search results Contribution
  8. 8. SystemModel • HetNets consists of one cell serving by one macro base station (MB) located at the center. • A small base station (SB) is placed within the converge of the macro cell. • There are N users uniformly distributed within the coverage of MB. • Total bandwidth B is divided to K Physical Resource Blocks (PRBs). • frequency reuse of one between the SB and MB stations • The MB, SB, and D2D_TX will transmit at their maximum power • Fully loaded network. • Downlink spectrum sharing. • Users under the same BS are assigned orthogonal RBs, one RB per cellular user. • Only one D2D pair can share RB with preassigned cellular user. One RB is assigned for D2D user • Cellular users allocation is not considered in this work. Assumption 8
  9. 9. MB Um Us UD TxRx SB Interference from MB Interference from SB Interference from (D2D-TX) Communication link in RB-k 𝑥 𝑑,𝑘 = 1 𝑖𝑓 𝑘 𝑡ℎ 𝑅𝐵 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑟 𝑑 0 𝑜𝑤 Problemformulation 𝑥 𝑑,𝑘 ≡ 𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝐷2𝐷 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑟 Systemmodelofin-bandD2Dcommunications underlayingHetNetsindownlinkperiod 𝜸 𝑼𝒎 𝒌 = 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑈𝑚 𝑁0 + 𝑑=1 𝐷 𝑥 𝑘,𝑑 ∗ 𝑃𝑑 ∗ 𝐺 𝑑,𝑈𝑚 + 𝑏=1 𝐵 𝑅𝐵𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝑃𝑆𝑀 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑈𝑚 𝛾 𝑈𝑠 𝑘 = 𝑃𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑈𝑠 𝑁0 + 𝑑=1 𝐷 𝑥 𝑘,𝑑 ∗ 𝑃𝑑 ∗ 𝐺 𝑑,𝑈𝑠 + 𝑐=1 𝐶 𝑅𝐵 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑈𝑠 𝛾 𝑈𝑠 𝑘 = 𝑥 𝑘,𝑑 ∗ 𝑃𝑑 ∗ 𝐺 𝑑,𝑑 𝑁0 + 𝑐=1 𝐶 𝑅𝐵 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝑃 𝑀𝐵 ∗ 𝐺 𝑀𝐵,𝑑 + 𝑏=1 𝐵 𝑅𝐵𝑆𝐵 ∗ 𝑃𝑆𝑀 ∗ 𝐺𝑆𝐵,𝑑 9
  10. 10. ProblemFormulation • Objective: maximize overall throughput • Variables: D2D channel allocation • Constraints: minimum rate requirement of users all users 𝑃1: max 𝑋𝑘,𝐷 𝑘=1 𝐾 𝑇 𝑈 𝑀 𝑋 𝑘,𝑑 + 𝑇 𝑈 𝑆 𝑋 𝑘,𝑑 + 𝑇 𝑈 𝐷(𝑋 𝑘,𝑑) MINLP Problem C2: indicates only one RB is assigned to each D2D pair. C3: indicates RB cannot be used by more than one D2D pair. 10
  11. 11.  The problem (P1) is the Mixed Integer Nonlinear Problem (MINLP).  Mixed Integer Nonlinear Program (MINLP) is (NP –hard) [1].  The complexity of finding an optimal solution for MINLP is too high.  A low complexity algorithm is proposed to allocate D2D users. C4: C6 Represent various QoS requirements For cellular and D2D users 11
  12. 12. • Maximum allowed interference threshold at 𝑘 𝑡ℎ RB is calculated by solving the constraints (C4) and (C5) Sequential MaxSearchAlgorithm (𝑂. 𝐼) 𝑘is an accumulated interference in 𝑘 𝑡ℎ RB before allocating D2D pairs. 1- Set Maximum Interference Threshold 12
  13. 13. • Compute the interference imposed by D2D pairs at 𝑘 𝑡ℎ RB for both SB users and MB users • An initial set of reuse RBs for pair (d) is found by comparing Interference (𝐼 𝑑,𝑚 𝑘 , 𝐼 𝑑,𝑠 𝑘 ) from equations with the maximum threshold ( 𝐼 𝑘 𝑇ℎ ) ,The optimal set of RBs 𝜓 𝑅𝐵𝑠 ∗ is found 2- Identify Optimal Resource Blocks Candidate 13
  14. 14. 2- Identify Optimal Resource Blocks Candidate P1 PRB1 P2 P3 PRB2 PRB3 PRB5 PRB4 PRB5 PRB1 PRBk Pn T1,1 T2,1 T3,1 Tn,1 Multiple D2D Pairs and Reuse Candidate Matching D2D Pairs Reuse Candidate 14
  15. 15. 3. Allocate Resources Block for D2D pairs. • Compute achieved throughput allocated in the best candidate RBs P1 PRB1 P2 P3 PRB2 PRB3 PRB6Pn D2D Pairs T2,2 Tn,6 Selected Resources 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. BruteForceSearch • By finding 𝜓 𝑅𝐵𝑠 ∗ in the SMS algorithm, the search space for each D2D user is reduced • The brute-force search is applied to determine the optimal allocation solution 17
  18. 18. NetworkPerformance • Monte-Carlo is performed to evaluate the algorithms. • distance-dependent path loss and shadowing fading presented in (3GPP). Table (1) simulation parameters 18
  19. 19. D2Duniformdistributedwithfixeddistanceseparation D2D resource Allocation 19
  20. 20. As the separation distance between D2Dtx and D2Drx increases, gain achieved from both algorithms decreases the separation distance between D2Dtx and D2Drx increases, gain achieved from both algorithms decreases. The achieved gain from D2D pairs in the guard distance topology is higher than the gain achieved in the no guard distance topology.  Effect of The Number of D2D Pairs • Effect of D2D separation distance  SMS shows an improvement in throughput with and without D2D distance guard.  Achieved gain with guard distance is higher than gain achieved without guard distance.  Results demonstrate that when compared with brute-force, SMS can converge a suboptimal solution.  Existing a saturation point for the D2D pairs  The gain achieved from both algorithms decreases as the separation distance increases.  The achieved gain from D2D pairs in the guard distance topology is higher than the gain achieved in the no guard distance topology. 20
  21. 21. D2DbasedonRSSvalues  User association problem is formulated as (P1) to maximize RSS from users’ desire to communicate.  𝑌𝑖,𝑗 binary indicator shows user 𝑖 connected to mode J= {𝐷, 𝑆, 𝑀} . D= D2D communication S = assign with SB, M=assign with MB. Subject to 21
  22. 22. Network Performance (cont.) 22
  23. 23. • The effect of number and position in overall throughput is clear. Out of 250 users, there were 32 users communicating via the D2D link. • The majority of them were located at a significant distance of MB (i.e., D2D exposed to low interference). This yields to a higher achieved throughput • Alternatively, the majority of D2D users in topologies N = (125, 200) were located extremely close to MB and exposed to high interference, which results in low throughput. 23
  24. 24. 24 Conclusion  The overall (EE) optimization of HetNets –support D2D is performed in terms of throughput maximization.  D2D resources allocation algorithm is developed and named a Sequential Max Search (SMS).  The SMS algorithm maximizes the overall throughput and accounts for cross tiers interference.  The SMS fulfills various rate requirements for cellular and D2D users.
