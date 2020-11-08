Introduction to Drone Tech

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to DroneTech Anuj Magazine
Learning NewTechnologies- The Approach I follow
History Acronyms, New terms Under the hood Potential Use cases Recent news Key players Potential Future Getting Hands-on P...
Personal Context: {Why should I learn this technology ? Where have I encountered the technology before ?}
A Bit of History: {What sequence of events led to this technology being evolved ? To know where we are headed, it helps to...
The Map of Internet in 1969
Acronyms, New Terms {What are the new terms and acronyms involved? What do they mean}
Acronyms, NewTerms UAV- UnmannedAerialVehicleTechnology Quadcopter- Quadcopters are a specific type of drone that is typic...
Under the Hood {What are the building blocks ofTechnology? What really happens internally ?}
Building Blocks A UAV System HasTwo Parts- 1. the drone itself 2. the control system Drones are controlled by remote groun...
The Drone Body Light Weight: A typical unmanned aircraft is made of light composite materials. The engineering materials u...
The Drone Sizes UAV drones come in a wide variety of sizes, with 1. Predator Drones 2. Unmanned Aircraft 3. VTOL drones
the largest in size being mostly used for military purposes such as the Predator drone.
The next in size are unmanned aircraft, which have fixed wings and require short runways. These are generally used to cove...
Next in size for drones are what is known as VTOL drones. These are generally quadcopters but not all.VTOL drones can take...
What happens when Drone is first Switched on… …It searches and detects GNSS satellites. The radar technology will signal t...
‘Return to Safety’ Options Most of the latest Drones have 3 types of Return to Home drone technology as follows: •Pilot in...
Obstacle Detection And Collision AvoidanceTechnology Drones use obstacle detection sensors to: Scan the surroundings, whil...
RealtimeTelemetry Flight Parameters Nearly all drones have a Ground Station Controller (GSC) or a smartphone app, allowing...
No Fly Zone DroneTechnology In order to increase flight safety and prevent accidents in restricted areas, the latest drone...
FPV LiveVideoTransmission DroneTechnology FPV means “First Person View”. A video camera is mounted on the unmanned aerial ...
Firmware And Flight Assistant Port The flight control system communicates with a PC Assistant through a micro-USB cable. T...
UAV Remote Control System On the DJI Phantom 3, this is the wireless communication device using the 5.8 GHz frequency band...
Range Extender UAVTechnology This is a wireless communication device which generally operate within the 2.4 GHz frequency....
Smartphone App Featuring Ground Station Function Most of the UAV drones today can be flown by a remote controller or from ...
Operating Systems in DroneTechnology Most unmanned aircraft use Linux and a few MSWindows. The Linux Foundation have a pro...
Microsoft Azure Partnership with Airmap, DJI Microsoft- DJI: - Windows SDK allows applications to be written for Windows 1...
Learning by doing: {How can I get Hands-on? What are the ways to easily do pilot projects?}
PX4:The Open Source flight control software for drones https://px4.io/
Drone Simulators
LearningTo Build And Code Drones https://www.dronezon.com/learn-about-drones-quadcopters/best-educational-drones-kits-to-b...
Recent News: {What can I learn about the subject from any recent news? What does the news tell me about where the technolo...
#2 Drones as a Delivery mechanism Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-gets-u-s-approval-for-drone-fleet-a-package-...
What is it all about ? What changed with this regulation? Amazon received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval t...
Key Companies: {Who are the key players in this space ? }
Key Companies • airmap.io • DJI, • https://www.parrot.com/us/drones, • 3D Robotics- https://www.3dr.com/ • https://auteldr...
Key Use cases: {So the Drones are an answer, but what is the question…? }
1.Rescue 2.Marketing 3.Film making 4.Fire Fighting 5.Site surveying 6.Parcel Deliveries 7.Imaging structures 8.Precision a...
Agricultural Drones The DJI Agras MG-1 is dustproof, water- resistant and made of anti-corrosive materials. It can be rins...
Fire Fighting Drones Firefighting #drones fly higher and faster, to save more lives These drones can climb 300 meters (1,0...
Kumbh Mela
Agricultural Drones
Agricultural Drones Drone Racing League
Agricultural Drones
Drone Bad Actors
Drone Security and Hacking UAV drones in many ways are like flying computers. With an operating system, flight controllers...
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-drone-incidents-20151007-story.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/drone-crash-lands-white-house/
References https://medium.com/frontier-tech/breaking-down-the-drone-stack-44b335f62003 https://www.dronezon.com/learn-abou...
  1. 1. Introduction to DroneTech Anuj Magazine
  2. 2. Learning NewTechnologies- The Approach I follow
  3. 3. History Acronyms, New terms Under the hood Potential Use cases Recent news Key players Potential Future Getting Hands-on Personal Context Key Ingredients:The AerialView ofTechnology 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9.
  4. 4. Personal Context: {Why should I learn this technology ? Where have I encountered the technology before ?}
  5. 5. A Bit of History: {What sequence of events led to this technology being evolved ? To know where we are headed, it helps to know where we have been}
  6. 6. The Map of Internet in 1969
  7. 7. Acronyms, New Terms {What are the new terms and acronyms involved? What do they mean}
  8. 8. Acronyms, NewTerms UAV- UnmannedAerialVehicleTechnology Quadcopter- Quadcopters are a specific type of drone that is typically used for recreation. VTOL- “VerticalTake-Off and Landing” GNSS-The latest drones have dual Global Navigational Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as GPS and GLONASS. “Return to Home” safety feature SLAM is short for Simultaneous Localization And Mapping FPV First PersonView Gimbal is a pivoted support that allows the rotation of an object about a single axis.
  9. 9. Under the Hood {What are the building blocks ofTechnology? What really happens internally ?}
  10. 10. Building Blocks A UAV System HasTwo Parts- 1. the drone itself 2. the control system Drones are controlled by remote ground control systems (GSC) and also referred to as a ground cockpit.
  11. 11. The Drone Body Light Weight: A typical unmanned aircraft is made of light composite materials. The engineering materials used to build the drone are highly complex composites designed to absorb vibration, which decrease the sound produced. These materials are very light weight. Sensors:The nose of the unmanned aerial vehicle is where all the sensors and navigational systems are present.The rest of the body is full of drone technology systems since there is no space required to accommodate humans.
  12. 12. The Drone Sizes UAV drones come in a wide variety of sizes, with 1. Predator Drones 2. Unmanned Aircraft 3. VTOL drones
  13. 13. the largest in size being mostly used for military purposes such as the Predator drone.
  14. 14. The next in size are unmanned aircraft, which have fixed wings and require short runways. These are generally used to cover large sections of land, working in areas such as geographical surveying or to combat wildlife poaching.
  15. 15. Next in size for drones are what is known as VTOL drones. These are generally quadcopters but not all.VTOL drones can take off, fly, hover and land vertically.The exact meaning ofVTOL is “VerticalTake-Off and Landing”.
  16. 16. What happens when Drone is first Switched on… …It searches and detects GNSS satellites. The radar technology will signal the following on the remote controller display; •Signal that enough drone GNSS satellites have been detected and the drone is ready to fly •Display the current position and location of the drone in relation to the pilot •Record the home point for ‘ReturnTo Home’ safety feature
  17. 17. ‘Return to Safety’ Options Most of the latest Drones have 3 types of Return to Home drone technology as follows: •Pilot initiated return to home by pressing button on Remote Controller or in an app •A low battery level, where the UAV will fly automatically back to the home point •Loss of contact between the UAV and Remote Controller, with the UAV flying back automatically to its home point
  18. 18. Obstacle Detection And Collision AvoidanceTechnology Drones use obstacle detection sensors to: Scan the surroundings, while software algorithms and SLAM technology produce the images into 3D maps allowing the drone to sense and avoid. These systems fuse one or more of the following sensors to sense and avoid; •Vision Sensor •Ultrasonic •Infrared •Lidar •Time of Flight (ToF) •MonocularVision
  19. 19. RealtimeTelemetry Flight Parameters Nearly all drones have a Ground Station Controller (GSC) or a smartphone app, allowing you to fly the drone and to keep track of the current flight telemetry.Telemetry data showing on the remote controller many include UAV range, height, speed, GNSS strength, remaining battery power and warnings. Many UAV drone ground controllers use FPV (First PersonView), which transmit the video from the drone to the controller or mobile device.
  20. 20. No Fly Zone DroneTechnology In order to increase flight safety and prevent accidents in restricted areas, the latest drones from DJI and other manufacturers include a “No Fly Zone” feature.
  21. 21. FPV LiveVideoTransmission DroneTechnology FPV means “First Person View”. A video camera is mounted on the unmanned aerial vehicle and this camera broadcasts the live video to the pilot on the ground. The ground pilot is flying the aircraft as if they were on-board the aircraft instead of looking at the aircraft from the pilot’s actual ground position.
  22. 22. Firmware And Flight Assistant Port The flight control system communicates with a PC Assistant through a micro-USB cable. This allows configuration of the UAV and to upgrade the drone firmware.
  23. 23. UAV Remote Control System On the DJI Phantom 3, this is the wireless communication device using the 5.8 GHz frequency band. Remote controls systems are also known as ground control.The drone and the ground control should already be paired when it leaves the factory.
  24. 24. Range Extender UAVTechnology This is a wireless communication device which generally operate within the 2.4 GHz frequency. It is used to extend the range of communication between the smartphone or tablet and the drone in an open unobstructed area. Transmission distance can reach up to 700 meters. Each range extender has a unique MAC address and network name (SSID).
  25. 25. Smartphone App Featuring Ground Station Function Most of the UAV drones today can be flown by a remote controller or from a smartphone app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store.The app allows for full control of the drone.
  26. 26. Operating Systems in DroneTechnology Most unmanned aircraft use Linux and a few MSWindows. The Linux Foundation have a project launched in 2014 called the Dronecode project.
  27. 27. Microsoft Azure Partnership with Airmap, DJI Microsoft- DJI: - Windows SDK allows applications to be written for Windows 10 PCs that control DJI drones. - The SDK will also allow the Windows developer community to integrate and control third-party payloads like multispectral sensors, robotic components like custom actuators, and more, exponentially increasing the ways drones can be used in the enterprise. - SDK allows for: 1. Drone imagery can be sent directly to Azure for processing by an AI workload. 2. Drone imagery can be processed on Windows running Azure IoT Edge with an AI workload. 3. Drone imagery can be processed directly onboard drones running Azure IoT Edge with an AI workload. Microsoft-Airmap: - With AirMap’s airspace management platform running on Microsoft Azure, the two companies are delivering a platform that will allow state and local authorities to authorize drone flights and enforce local rules and restrictions on how and when they can be operated. Their solution also enables companies to ensure that compliance and security are a core part of their enterprise workflows that incorporate drones.
  28. 28. Learning by doing: {How can I get Hands-on? What are the ways to easily do pilot projects?}
  29. 29. PX4:The Open Source flight control software for drones https://px4.io/
  30. 30. Drone Simulators
  31. 31. LearningTo Build And Code Drones https://www.dronezon.com/learn-about-drones-quadcopters/best-educational-drones-kits-to-build-and-code-uavs/
  32. 32. Recent News: {What can I learn about the subject from any recent news? What does the news tell me about where the technology is headed ?}
  33. 33. #2 Drones as a Delivery mechanism Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-gets-u-s-approval-for-drone-fleet-a-package-delivery-milestone-11598913514
  34. 34. What is it all about ? What changed with this regulation? Amazon received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to establish a fleet of drones and will begin limited tests of package deliveries to customers in the U.S. UPS, Google also has this approval Amazon can perform the tests in UK as well (unrelated to this regulation) Does it mean that Amazon can start drone deliveries immediately ? Routine drone deliveries to U.S. consumers are still years away, partly because the FAA needs to complete rules for remote identification of more than 480,000 drones currently registered for commercial operations, and issue separate rules permitting drones to fly regularly over populated areas. How will it help Amazon ? Amazon said it envisions delivering packages from its warehouses to customers in less than 30 minutes. Its latest drone design, a hexagonal- shaped machine it unveiled last year, is designed to carry packages weighing 5 pounds and fly a round-trip distance of about 15 miles, according to the company.
  35. 35. Key Companies: {Who are the key players in this space ? }
  36. 36. Key Companies • airmap.io • DJI, • https://www.parrot.com/us/drones, • 3D Robotics- https://www.3dr.com/ • https://auteldrones.com/pages/evo-ii-detail • Yuneec, and others dominating standard • https://xcraft.io/ (quadcopter hardware) • https://quanergy.com/ Operators will continue to gather more data, thus we are interested in startups innovating on the sensor payload to enable unique datasets via drones. • https://dronebase.com/ Drone operator marketplaces • automated docking and charging (HiveUAV, Skyfront ) HiveUAV, company which combines drones and automated docking stations to help multiple industries monitor industries monitor remote locations from the air via automated docking and charging and charging stations called “Hives”.
  37. 37. Key Use cases: {So the Drones are an answer, but what is the question…? }
  38. 38. 1.Rescue 2.Marketing 3.Film making 4.Fire Fighting 5.Site surveying 6.Parcel Deliveries 7.Imaging structures 8.Precision agriculture 9.Family Fun Occasions 10.LightingConcert Shows 11.Counting Stockpiles 12.Search and rescue 13.Weather patterns 14.Environmental 15.Conservation 16.Insurance 17.Policing 18.Sports Drone Use cases
  39. 39. Agricultural Drones The DJI Agras MG-1 is dustproof, water- resistant and made of anti-corrosive materials. It can be rinsed clean and folded up for easy transport and storage after use. The eight-rotor Agras can load more than 10 kilograms of liquid for crop- spraying and can cover between seven and 10 acres per hour. It is over 40 times more-efficient than manual spraying. The drone can fly up to eight meters per second and adjusts spraying intensity to flying speed, ensuring even coverage.
  40. 40. Fire Fighting Drones Firefighting #drones fly higher and faster, to save more lives These drones can climb 300 meters (1,000 ft) in just six minutes, while standard firemen's ladders do not exceed 30 meters (100 ft) They can see through smoke with thermal cameras, identify the presence of people and recognize highly inflammable objects.They can exctinct fires efficiently by spraying high pressure liquid mixes including foam
  41. 41. Kumbh Mela
  42. 42. Agricultural Drones
  43. 43. Agricultural Drones Drone Racing League
  44. 44. Agricultural Drones
  45. 45. Drone Bad Actors
  46. 46. Drone Security and Hacking UAV drones in many ways are like flying computers. With an operating system, flight controllers and main boards with programmable code, they can also be hacked into. Drones have been developed to fly around seeking other drones and hacking into the drones wireless network, disconnecting the owner and take over that drone. However, there is some practical ways to protect your drone from hackers.
  47. 47. https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-drone-incidents-20151007-story.html
  48. 48. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/drone-crash-lands-white-house/
  49. 49. References https://medium.com/frontier-tech/breaking-down-the-drone-stack-44b335f62003 https://www.dronezon.com/learn-about-drones-quadcopters/what-is-drone-technology- or-how-does-drone-technology-work/ https://www.ctia.org/news/white-paper-wireless-networks-are-key-to-unlocking-drones- potential https://www.wired.com/2017/05/the-physics-of-drones/ https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pascalbornet_drones-innovation-technology-activity- 6726141785548165120-p9J3 https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-drones-true-view-super-bowl- liii/#gs.j561up https://www.rt.com/usa/319801-drone-delivering-contraband-crashes-prison/ https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-drone-incidents-20151007-story.html

