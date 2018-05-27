Audiobook ePUB download Major Differences Between Traditional Education and Education in the High Tech E on any device



The book "Major Differences Between Traditional Education and Education in the High Tech Era" is a transcription of the LIVE radio broadcast on Education World News hosted by David Ewen with guest Dr. Sikun Lan of Dr. Lan Academy. The interview was broadcast LIVE on Thursday, October 25, 2015 and saved as a podcast. This podcast was syndicated on many mobile platforms. The radio broadcast show "Education World News" is hosted by David K. Ewen, M.Ed. of EPN News. David has been an educational professional since 1988. Dr. Lan Academy is an Online Enrichment Private School that provides live and interactive classes, along with 1 on 1 personalized education services. We seamlessly place the students in an online classroom with the best teacher in the business. The classroom setting is on a laptop, desktop computer, or any mobile device. At Dr. Lan Academy, we provide wide variety of courses, ranging from ACT/PSAT/SAT, AP courses, English, Mathematics and Science as well as college and career counseling. In 2015, Dr. Lan Academy expanded to the China market with brand name usaEng.cn, providing American English listening, speaking, reading, and writing courses, for elementary and middle school students and adult English learners in China. In 2016, we are going to add a new service in the U.S. market with a branded name to help U.S. Chinese leaners learning Mandarin interactively online with qualified Chinese teachers in China. Dr. Lan Academy develops and integrates the most sophisticated technologies on the internet to create a superior and highly effective learning experience for all teachers and students around the world. www.DrLanAcademy.com www.USAENG.cn

