Princeps Audiobook

Princeps Audiobook

Princeps Audiobook

  Princeps Audiobook
  2. 2. Princeps Audiobook download free | Princeps Audiobook online streaming The thrilling follow-up to Scholar-in which, after discovering a coup attempt and preventing a bloody civil war, Quaeryt was appointed princeps of Tilbor-begins a new episode in the young Imager's life. Now second only to the governor, and still hiding his powers as an Imager, Quaeryt is enjoying his new position, as well as his marriage to Lord Bhayar's youngest sister, Vaelora, when a volcanic eruption devastates the old capital of Telaryn. He and his wife are dispatched to Extela, Telaryn's capitol city, to replace the governor killed in the eruption. Quaeryt and Vaelora must restore order to a city filled with chaos and corruption, and do so quickly. The regiment under his command must soon depart to bolster Telaryn's border defenses against a neighboring ruler who sees the volcanic devastation as an opportunity for invasion and conquest.
  3. 3. Princeps Audiobook download free | Princeps Audiobook online streaming Written By: L. E. Modesitt Jr.. Narrated By: William Dufris Publisher: Tantor Media Date: May 2012 Duration: 18 hours 0 minutes
