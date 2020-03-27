Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.saudiemp.com
‫ﺗﻌﺎدﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷوﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺛﺮوﺗﻨﺎ‬ ، ٌ ‫ﻃﻤﻮح‬ ٌ ‫ﺷﻌﺐ‬ :‫ﺑﻠﻐﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺛﺮوة‬ ‫ﻓﺨﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺒﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ُ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻤ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻮ...
‫ﻧﺤﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬Who are we? ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫وﻏﺎﻳﺘﻨﺎ‬ ‫م‬ 2011 ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻓﺮ‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻠﻮل‬ ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟﻴﺔ...
‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬Services ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﻮﻫﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻮﻃﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻼﺋﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻠﻮل‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ً ‫دوﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﻌﻰ‬...
‫اﻻﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻼن‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺎﺣﺜﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺰﻳﺎرات‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اﻻﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ...
‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻹﻋﻼن‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺑﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﻜﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﺑ...
‫اﻟﺬاﺗﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻔﻜﻢ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻇﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫واﻟﻌ...
2019 ‫دﻳﺴﻤﺒﺮ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻌﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻌﻲ...
‫٩١٠٢م‬ ‫دﻳﺴﻤﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫إﺣﺼﺎﺋﻴﺎت‬
‫اﻟﻌﺪﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺘﺰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒﺎﺷﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ً ‫ﺳﻮاء‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺴﻮﻳﻖ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ ...
saudiemployment w w w. s a u d i e m p.c o m ‫اﻟﺪﻣﺎم‬ | ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﻠﻜﺔ‬ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...
Saudi employment profile
Saudi employment profile
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Saudi employment profile

38 views

Published on

Saudi employment profile which contains (bio, values, services and our success partners)

www.saudiemp.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Saudi employment profile

  1. 1. www.saudiemp.com
  2. 2. ‫ﺗﻌﺎدﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷوﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺛﺮوﺗﻨﺎ‬ ، ٌ ‫ﻃﻤﻮح‬ ٌ ‫ﺷﻌﺐ‬ :‫ﺑﻠﻐﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺛﺮوة‬ ‫ﻓﺨﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺒﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ُ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻤ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﺒﻠﻬﺎ‬ ُ ‫وﺿﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻼدﻧﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻪ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻴﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻠﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﺻﺎﺣﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪاﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺤﻔﻈﻪ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻧﺤﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬Who are we? ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫وﻏﺎﻳﺘﻨﺎ‬ ‫م‬ 2011 ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻓﺮ‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻠﻮل‬ ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫وأﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫وﺳﻬﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻳﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻃﺮق‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻷﺻﺤﺎب‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻔﻬﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮﺷﺤﻴﻦ‬ ‫أﻓﻀﻞ‬ ‫ﻳﺠﺪوا‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫أﺣﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺪ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻃﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻔﺎءات‬ ‫ﺷﺮﻛﺔ‬ ،‫اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻠﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫أول‬ ‫أﺻﺤﺎب‬ ‫اﺣﺘﻴﺎﺟﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻠﺒﻴﺔ‬ ً ‫ﺧﺼﻴﺼﺎ‬ ‫وﺻﻤﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻔﺎءات‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺎﺳﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﺪدة‬ ‫ﻃﺮق‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﻓﻴﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻤﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺎﺳﺒﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﺷﺨﺎص‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻼن‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫اﻟﺬاﺗﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫اﻹﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﻬﻨﻴﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫واﻹﻋﻼن‬ ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ Since 2011, the basic aim to Saudi Employment site is providing advanced and technical solutions for employment. Our site provides quick , easy , and more effective ways for employers in order to ﬁnd the best candidates for their businesses in Saudi Arabia . Saudi Employment is one of Alkaf- aat Alwatania company’s projects, it is considered as the ﬁrst local site for online work, designed speciﬁcally to meet business owners needs in the selection of appropriate Saudi competencies. Saudi Employment distinguished by its ability to reach a larger segment of people which makes the process of ﬁnding the right person easy more than other sites. It providing multiple ways of getting appropriate people for jobs by advertising Jobs on the portal, searching through CVs, and advertising on social media websites
  4. 4. ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬Services ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﻮﻫﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻮﻃﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻼﺋﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻠﻮل‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ً ‫دوﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﻌﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﻨﺤﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻒ‬ ‫أﺻﺤﺎب‬ ‫اﺣﺘﻴﺎﺟﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻮاﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﻠﻜﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫وﻳﺴﺎﻋﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺛﻼث‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ً ‫ﺣﺎﻟﻴﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻳﺮﻛﺰ‬ :‫وﻫﻲ‬ ‫رﺋﻴﺴﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻮاﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻋﻼن‬ - ‫اﻻﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺬاﺗﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ - ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻹﻋﻼن‬ - The essence of Saudi Employment site's services is to provide suitable solutions in order to nationalize the jobs . We, in Saudi Employment site , are constantly striving to improve our services in accordance with the needs of employers in Saudi Arabia to help them to grow up successful- ly. Saudi Employment currently focuses on three main services, which are - Advertising Jobs on the portal - Searching through CVs - Advertising on social media
  5. 5. ‫اﻻﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻼن‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺎﺣﺜﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺰﻳﺎرات‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اﻻﻟﻜﺘﺮوﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻮاﺑﺘﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﺗﺎﺣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺎﻏﺮة‬ ‫وﻇﺎﺋﻔﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻋﻼن‬ ‫ﺧﻼﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺘﻄﻴﻌﻮن‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻬﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺮﺻﺔ‬ Advertising Jobs on the Online Portal Saudi Employment allows you to post your jobs on the online portal and give the chance to jobseekers to apply ?
  6. 6. ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻹﻋﻼن‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺑﺎﺗﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﻜﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﺨﺪﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫أوﺳﺎط‬ ‫ﺑﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﻳﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎﻫﻴﺮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻷﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﻠﻮب‬ ‫واﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻤﺤﺘﻮى‬ ‫اﻋﻼﻧﺎﺗﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺸﺎرﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﻮن‬ Advertising on social media Saudi Employment accounts on social media allow you to share your online advertising with the required content and time . Our site has more than 1 million followers on social media websites
  7. 7. ‫اﻟﺬاﺗﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻇﺎﺋﻔﻜﻢ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻇﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫واﻟﻌﺜﻮر‬ Searching for CVs our site gives you a chance to ﬁnd the perfect employee for your business
  8. 8. 2019 ‫دﻳﺴﻤﺒﺮ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻌﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻌﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﻳﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻟﺘﺎﻟﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺴﻤﺔ‬ 280k 604k 96k 307k Instagram FacebookTwitter Linkedin
  9. 9. ‫٩١٠٢م‬ ‫دﻳﺴﻤﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫إﺣﺼﺎﺋﻴﺎت‬
  10. 10. ‫اﻟﻌﺪﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺘﺰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒﺎﺷﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ً ‫ﺳﻮاء‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺴﻮﻳﻖ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ Saudi Employment prides serving the organizations by direct contactng or via marketing agents
  11. 11. saudiemployment w w w. s a u d i e m p.c o m ‫اﻟﺪﻣﺎم‬ | ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠƠ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﻠﻜﺔ‬ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia | Dammam +966568424408

×