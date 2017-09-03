Istvs 2003 keen and shlotter

Agrartechnik Hohenheim 9th European Conference of the ISTVS Harper Adams , September 8 – 11, 2003 The dynamic characterist...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim General purpose agricultural tractor
Agrartechnik Hohenheim High mobility tractor with full suspension
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction Introduction The two main characteristics of stiffness and damping are required to sim...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction Some major differences between off road tyres and on road tyres are: Off road tyres ge...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction This paper considers: Vertical (radial), lateral and longitudinal characteristics The ...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Silsoe wheel tester
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Silsoe wheel tester
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester vertical input, vid 1
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester longitudinal input, vid 2
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester lateral input, vid 3
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim moving belt test stand, vid 4
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester, vid 5
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre stiffness under normal operating conditions (Lines and Murphy, 1...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre damping under normal operating conditions (Lines and Murphy, 199...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Ground-tyre contact models
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tyre models Tyre representations: standard tyre model (left), proposed by Crolla et al (1990) (righ...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Harper Adams single wheel tester on the steel plate bumpy track
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The HA single wheel tester on the soil tank
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The coil spring and damper and lock out links
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The flat steel plate bumpy track
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance. Vid 6
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance Example accelera...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the soil surface close to resonance. Vid 7
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the soil surface close to resonance 20 10 0 10 20 time, s...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 3 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg wheel load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance, vid 8
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 3 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg wheel load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance 20 10 0 10 2...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim T 1 2     2 1   2 2 2     2 Amplitude transmissibility calculated from maximum accelera...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Cutting the sine wave on the soil surface
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Rolling the sine wave surface
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of four tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the steel plate bumpy track with...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of four tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the steel plate bumpy track with...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of tyre load on vibration transmissibility at 1.5 bar tyre pressure on the steel plate b...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim A comparison with the tyre stiffness prediction of Lines and Murphy 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 200 4...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of three tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the soil surface with the suspe...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre damping under normal operating conditions
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tractor and load frame with 1000 kg against the headstock
Agrartechnik Hohenheim A lumped mass multi-body model of the tractor, linkage and load frame cc kkF F R k - tyre stiffness...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Working Model screen display
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Right rear tyre characteristics with transmissibility equation fitted 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 1000 kg, position 2, 1.6 bar Track input frequen...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Wheel tester and tractor collected data Rear tyre Front tyre Rear tyre Tyre pressure, bar
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tractor and load frame with 1000 kg against the headstock
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester, vid 5
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester lateral force measurement, Vid 9
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester ramp function input,vid 10
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Sinusoidal slip angle excitation and lateral force response 40 50 60 70 80 0.0 1.5 3.0 4.5 6.0  FY...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Sinusoidal slip angle excitation and lateral force response -15 -12 -9 -6 -3 0 3 6 9 dB 15 amplitud...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Lateral force response for a step function and a ramp function of the slip angle slipanglelateralf...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Influence of the slip angle changing speed on the lateral force response 0 2 4 6 8 0 2 4 6 FY v = 2...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Course of the lateral force for a ramp change of the slip angle 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 Reifen 20.8 R3...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tyre load and lateral forces at the tractor rear axle, braking in a curve Späth 2002
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Calculated relaxation lengths for different measurement procedures m 0 3 6 9 12 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Lateral spring and damping parameters tyre 20.8 R38 tyre load FZ [kN] inflation pressure pi [bar] d...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 1 Conclusions The method of measuring and determining dynamic tyre stiffness and dampin...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 2 Predicting damping behaviour is less reliable than predicting the value of tyre stiff...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 3 Unknown affect of variables: Effect of tyre temperature The effect of tyre deflection...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 4 Most of the off road tyre data reported is only suitable for low frequency simulation...
Agrartechnik Hohenheim 9th European Conference of the ISTVS Harper Adams , September 8 – 11, 2003 The dynamic characterist...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Istvs 2003 keen and shlotter

53 views

Published on

ISTVS 2003 large tyre dynamic characteristics

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
53
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Istvs 2003 keen and shlotter

  1. 1. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 9th European Conference of the ISTVS Harper Adams , September 8 – 11, 2003 The dynamic characteristics of off road tyres Volkmar Schlotter Alex Keen Hohenheim University Harper Adams University
  2. 2. Agrartechnik Hohenheim General purpose agricultural tractor
  3. 3. Agrartechnik Hohenheim High mobility tractor with full suspension
  4. 4. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction Introduction The two main characteristics of stiffness and damping are required to simulate the dynamic behaviour of off road tyres
  5. 5. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction Some major differences between off road tyres and on road tyres are: Off road tyres generally have: larger diameters, larger sections, large tread bars Often operate at low rotational speeds with large deflections, and large changes in deflection, They operate on a wide range of hard and soft surfaces.
  6. 6. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Introduction This paper considers: Vertical (radial), lateral and longitudinal characteristics The factors that affect their values The main models used to represent tyres Methods of determining tyre characteristics used by the authors Some limitations of using tyre data in simulation models Some new vertical tyre data and a new model on tyre dynamic lateral characteristics
  7. 7. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Silsoe wheel tester
  8. 8. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Silsoe wheel tester
  9. 9. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester vertical input, vid 1
  10. 10. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester longitudinal input, vid 2
  11. 11. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Silsoe wheel tester lateral input, vid 3
  12. 12. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim moving belt test stand, vid 4
  13. 13. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester, vid 5
  14. 14. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre stiffness under normal operating conditions (Lines and Murphy, 1991)
  15. 15. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre damping under normal operating conditions (Lines and Murphy, 1991)
  16. 16. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Ground-tyre contact models
  17. 17. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tyre models Tyre representations: standard tyre model (left), proposed by Crolla et al (1990) (right)
  18. 18. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Harper Adams single wheel tester on the steel plate bumpy track
  19. 19. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The HA single wheel tester on the soil tank
  20. 20. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The coil spring and damper and lock out links
  21. 21. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The flat steel plate bumpy track
  22. 22. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance. Vid 6
  23. 23. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance Example acceleration time histories for the wheel on the test tracks 20 10 0 10 20 time, s Acceleration,m/s2
  24. 24. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the soil surface close to resonance. Vid 7
  25. 25. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 1.5 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg load on the soil surface close to resonance 20 10 0 10 20 time, s Acceleration,m/s2 0.5 0 0.5 Figure 2a soil accelerometer trace time, s Acceleration,m/s2
  26. 26. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 3 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg wheel load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance, vid 8
  27. 27. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 3 bar tyre pressure and 1606 kg wheel load on the steel bumpy track close to resonance 20 10 0 10 20 Figure 2a soil accelerometer trace time, s Acceleration,m/s2
  28. 28. Agrartechnik Hohenheim T 1 2     2 1   2 2 2     2 Amplitude transmissibility calculated from maximum acceleration Amplitude transmissibility for a one degree of freedom system Tyre radial damping coefficient Tyre radial stiffness Data processing k m  2
  29. 29. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Cutting the sine wave on the soil surface
  30. 30. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Rolling the sine wave surface
  31. 31. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of four tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the steel plate bumpy track with the suspension not operating 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Input frequency, Hz Transmissibility 0.5 bar 1 bar 1.5 bar 2 bar 124 kN/m 469 kN/m Tyre stiffness Max tyre stiffness = 645 kN/m at 3 bar
  32. 32. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of four tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the steel plate bumpy track with the suspension not operating 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Input frequency, Hz Transmissibility 0.5 bar 1 bar 1.5 bar 2 bar 1270 Ns/m 247 Ns/m Damping coefficient
  33. 33. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of tyre load on vibration transmissibility at 1.5 bar tyre pressure on the steel plate bumpy track no suspension x – experimental data 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Input frequency, Hz Transmissibility 1106 kg 1606 kg 2106 kg
  34. 34. Agrartechnik Hohenheim A comparison with the tyre stiffness prediction of Lines and Murphy 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 200 400 600 800 Tyre pressure, bar Tyrestiffness,kN/m k = 172 – 1.77 Ra + 5.6 Ag + 0.34 W Ra P Lines & Murphy prediction Measured data
  35. 35. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The effect of three tyre pressures on vibration transmissibility on the soil surface with the suspension not operating 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Input frequency, Hz Transmissibility 1 bar 1.5 bar 2 bar
  36. 36. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The variation in agricultural tyre damping under normal operating conditions
  37. 37. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tractor and load frame with 1000 kg against the headstock
  38. 38. Agrartechnik Hohenheim A lumped mass multi-body model of the tractor, linkage and load frame cc kkF F R k - tyre stiffness c - damping coefficient m - mass mF subscripts: F - tractor front R - tractor rear I - implement mR R top link rods lift mI
  39. 39. Agrartechnik Hohenheim The Working Model screen display
  40. 40. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Right rear tyre characteristics with transmissibility equation fitted 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 b) 1.6 bar tyre pressure Input frequency, Hz 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 a) 2.1 bar tyre pressure Input frequency, Hz Transmissibility Transmissibility
  41. 41. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 1000 kg, position 2, 1.6 bar Track input frequency, Hz Toplinkmaximumforcevariation,kN Maximum force variation: measured and predicted Top link Out of phase In Phase
  42. 42. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Wheel tester and tractor collected data Rear tyre Front tyre Rear tyre Tyre pressure, bar
  43. 43. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tractor and load frame with 1000 kg against the headstock
  44. 44. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester, vid 5
  45. 45. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester lateral force measurement, Vid 9
  46. 46. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Hohenheim single wheel tester ramp function input,vid 10
  47. 47. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Sinusoidal slip angle excitation and lateral force response 40 50 60 70 80 0.0 1.5 3.0 4.5 6.0  FY kN ° s lateralforceFy time t 0.0 1.5 3.0 4.5 6.0 A AFY slipangle
  48. 48. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Sinusoidal slip angle excitation and lateral force response -15 -12 -9 -6 -3 0 3 6 9 dB 15 amplituderatio|F(j)|®Fy 0.1 1 10 -90 -75 -60 -45 -30 ° 0 Eck Eck tyre 20.8 R38 FZ = 20 kN; pi = 0.8 bar v = 10 km/h; asphalt rad/s slip angle excitation frequency log phaseshift approach with amlitude ratio approach with phase shift
  49. 49. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Lateral force response for a step function and a ramp function of the slip angle slipanglelateralforceFY time t time t
  50. 50. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Influence of the slip angle changing speed on the lateral force response 0 2 4 6 8 0 2 4 6 FY v = 2 km/h asphalt step  = 10°/s  = 5°/s  ° s lateralforceFY time t 0 1 2 3 tyre 520/70 R34 FZ = 10 kN; pi = 0.8 barkN slipangle
  51. 51. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Course of the lateral force for a ramp change of the slip angle 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 2 4 6 Reifen 20.8 R38 FZ = 10 kN; pi = 0.8 bar v = 2 km/h;  = 10°/s asphalt ° s lateralforceFy time t 0 1 2 3  FY measured FY calculated kN slipangle
  52. 52. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Tyre load and lateral forces at the tractor rear axle, braking in a curve Späth 2002
  53. 53. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Calculated relaxation lengths for different measurement procedures m 0 3 6 9 12 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 tyre 20.8 R38 FZ = 20 kN; pi = 0.8 bar asphalt km/h calculation with amplitude ratio calculation with phase shift calculation with step function relaxationlengthEL driving speed v
  54. 54. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Lateral spring and damping parameters tyre 20.8 R38 tyre load FZ [kN] inflation pressure pi [bar] driving speed v [km/h] lateral stiffness k [kN/m] lateral damping coefficient c [kN·s/m] 20 0.5 5 128.5 81.5 0.8 145.7 117.1 1.2 175.0 95.2 Influence of inflation pressure 1.6 215.9 103.9 20 0.8 2 117.7 274.6 5 145.7 117.1 Influence of driving speed 10 165.6 43.5
  55. 55. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 1 Conclusions The method of measuring and determining dynamic tyre stiffness and damping may affect their values There is some evidence to suggest that data collected from a single wheel tester is likely to produce higher values for vertical stiffness and lower values for the damping coefficient when compared to that measured on the target vehicle. Conclusions This may be accounted for by moment of inertia affects in vehicles that are absent in single wheel testers
  56. 56. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 2 Predicting damping behaviour is less reliable than predicting the value of tyre stiffness. Conclusions
  57. 57. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 3 Unknown affect of variables: Effect of tyre temperature The effect of tyre deflection The effect of tread band filtering The effect of tyre run out Safest to go and measure the tyre data required Conclusions
  58. 58. Agrartechnik Hohenheim Conclusions 4 Most of the off road tyre data reported is only suitable for low frequency simulation and analysis where the tyre-ground contact length is relatively short compared to the input frequency wave length. This allows the use of point contact and rigid treadband tyre models. Accurate adaptive footprint models yet to be developed. Conclusions
  59. 59. Agrartechnik Hohenheim 9th European Conference of the ISTVS Harper Adams , September 8 – 11, 2003 The dynamic characteristics of off road tyres Volkmar Schlotter Alex Keen Hohenheim University Harper Adams University

×