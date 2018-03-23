Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
  Randomized Complete Block ANOVA MSBL = SSBL b−1 MSBL MSW MSB = SSB k −1 MSB MSW MSW = SSW k −1( ) b−1( ) Decision Rule :...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Example: Professor has developed three different mi...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance x1 x2 x3 Xi − X( ) Xi − X( ) 2 Student Block Means ...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Least Signiﬁcant Difference (LSD== ) = 77.11 We inf...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance The following data were collected for a randomized ...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance The following ANOVA table and accompanying informat...
Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Solution Q3 (d): Least Signiﬁcant Difference (LSD) ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ch12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

40 views

Published on

STAT 311 - Academic Year (1438/1439 H) (2017/2018 G) Semester – II (172)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ch12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

  1. 1.   Randomized Complete Block ANOVA MSBL = SSBL b−1 MSBL MSW MSB = SSB k −1 MSB MSW MSW = SSW k −1( ) b−1( ) Decision Rule : If F- Ratio > Fα reject H0 SSBL = k X j − X( ) 2 j=1 b ∑ SST = Xij − X( )j=1 ni ∑ 2 i=1 k ∑ SSB = ni Xi − X( ) 2 i=1 k ∑ SSW = SST − SSB + SSBL( ) Source of Variation SS df MS F - Ratio Between Blocks SSBL b - 1 Between Samples SSB k - 1 Within Samples SSW (b - 1) (k - 1) Total SST nT - 1 k - Number of populations nT - Sum of the sample sizes from all populations df - Degrees of freedom SST - Total sum of squares SSB - Sum of squares between Blocks SSB - Sum of squares between Samples SSW - Sum of squares within Samples MSB - Mean square between MSW - Mean square within Mr. Osama A. Alwusaidi | Yanbu University College | GS Dept. | Saudi Arabia | instructor (B.Ed.), Mathematics. (Ed.M.), Testing, Measurement and Statistics (Psychometrics) Mobile: +966-544115001 | Phone: +966-43932961 | Cisco:1251 | Fax: +966-43925394 Email: alwusaidio@rcyci.edu.sa | Site: www.rcyci.edu.sa | Address: P.O.Box 46451 Yanbu Industrial City 4209 Saudi Arabia Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The Royal Commission at Yanbu Yanbu University College 12 Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) STAT 311 - Academic Year (1438/1439 H) (2017/2018 G) Semester – II (172) ! • Secondary or Blocking Factor Test Test : F = MSBL MSW • Primary or Main Factor Test : F = MSB MSW
  2. 2. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Example: Professor has developed three different midterm exams that are to be graded on a 1,000 point scale. Before she uses the exams in a live class, she wants to determine if the tests will yield the same mean scores. To test this, a random sample of fourteen people is selected. Each student will take each test. ! ! Q1 : Example 12-3/ 502 x1 x1 − x x1 − x( ) 2 x2 x2 − x x2 − x( ) 2 x3 x3 − x x3 − x( ) 2 Student Block Means 1 830 59.6 3557.3 647 -123.4 15217.0 630 -140.4 19700.13 702.33 2 743 -27.4 748.4 840 69.6 4850.1 786 15.6 244.70 789.67 3 652 -118.4 14008.4 747 -23.4 545.6 730 -40.4 1628.70 709.67 4 885 114.6 13143.0 639 -131.4 17254.7 617 -153.4 23518.41 713.67 5 814 43.6 1904.7 943 172.6 29805.6 632 -138.4 19142.70 796.33 6 733 -37.4 1395.6 916 145.6 21211.8 410 -360.4 129857.27 686.33 7 770 -0.4 0.1 923 152.6 23299.8 727 -43.4 1879.84 806.67 8 829 58.6 3439.0 903 132.6 17594.1 726 -44.4 1967.56 819.33 9 847 76.6 5874.1 760 -10.4 107.3 648 -122.4 14971.27 751.67 10 878 107.6 11587.0 856 85.6 7334.7 668 -102.4 10476.98 800.67 11 728 -42.4 1794.1 878 107.6 11587.0 670 -100.4 10071.56 758.67 12 693 -77.4 5984.1 990 219.6 48243.0 825 54.6 2985.84 836.00 13 807 36.6 1342.7 871 100.6 10129.0 564 -206.4 42583.27 747.33 14 901 130.6 17067.6 980 209.6 43950.1 719 -51.4 2637.56 866.67 Total 11110.0 81846.1 11893.0 251129.8 9352.0 281665.8 Treatment Means 793.57 849.50 668.00 770.36 b =14 , k = 3 , nT = 42 , X = 770.36 SST = Xij − X( )j=1 ni ∑ 2 i=1 k ∑ = 81846.1+251129.8+281665.8 = 614641.64 Page of2 7
  3. 3. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance x1 x2 x3 Xi − X( ) Xi − X( ) 2 Student Block Means 1 830 647 630 702.33 2 743 840 786 789.67 3 652 747 730 709.67 4 885 639 617 713.67 5 814 943 632 796.33 6 733 916 410 686.33 7 770 923 727 806.67 8 829 903 726 819.33 9 847 760 648 751.67 10 878 856 668 800.67 11 728 878 670 758.67 12 693 990 825 836.00 13 807 871 564 747.33 14 901 980 719 866.67 Total 11110.0 11893.0 9352.0 Treatment Means 793.57 849.50 668.00 770.36 23.21 79.14 -102.36 538.90 6263.59 10476.98 241912.71 SSB = ni Xi − X( ) 2 i=1 k ∑ = 14(793.57 − 770.36)2 +14(849.50 − 770.36)2 +14(668 − 770.36)2 = 241912.71 x1 x2 x3 X j − X( ) X j − X( ) 2 k X j − X( ) 2 k X j − X( ) 2 j=1 b ∑ = Student Block Means 1 830 647 630 702.33 -68.02 4627.24 13881.72 2 743 840 786 789.67 19.31 372.86 1118.57 3 652 747 730 709.67 -60.69 3683.33 11050.00 4 885 639 617 713.67 -56.69 3213.81 9641.43 5 814 943 632 796.33 25.98 674.76 2024.29 6 733 916 410 686.33 -84.02 7060.00 21180.00 7 770 923 727 806.67 36.31 1318.38 3955.14 8 829 903 726 819.33 48.98 2398.67 7196.00 9 847 760 648 751.67 -18.69 349.33 1048.00 10 878 856 668 800.67 30.31 918.67 2756.00 11 728 878 670 758.67 -11.69 136.67 410.00 12 693 990 825 836.00 65.64 4308.98 12926.95 13 807 871 564 747.33 -23.02 530.10 1590.29 14 901 980 719 866.67 96.31 9275.52 27826.57 Total 11110.0 11893.0 9352.0 116604.98 Treatment Means 793.57 849.50 668.00 770.36 SST = 614641.64 , SSB = 241912.71 SSBL = k X j − X( ) 2 j=1 b ∑ =116604.98 SST = SSB+SSBL +SSW SSW = SST − SSB+SSBL( )= 614641.64 − 241912.71+116604.98( )= 256123.96 Page of3 7
  4. 4. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Least Signiﬁcant Difference (LSD== ) = 77.11 We infer, based on the sample data, that the mean score for test 1 exceeds the mean for test 3, and the mean for test 2 exceeds the mean for test 3. Now the manager may wish to evaluate test 3 to see why the scores are lower than for the other two tests. No difference is detected between tests 1 and 2. b =14 , k = 3 , nT = 42 SST = Xij − X( )j=1 ni ∑ 2 i=1 k ∑ = 614641.64 SSB = ni Xi − X( ) 2 i=1 k ∑ = 241912.71 SSBL = k X j − X( ) 2 j=1 b ∑ =116604.98 SSW = SST − SSB+SSBL( )= 256123.96 ANOVA-Table Source of Variation SS df MS F-Ratio F-Critical Between Blocks 116,605 13 8,969.61 0.91 2.15 Between Samples 241,912.7 2 120,956.36 12.28 3.40 Within Samples 256,124 26 9,850.92 Total 614,641.6 41 Secondary or Blocking Factor Test: Do'nt Reject the null hypothesis Blocking was not effective Primary or Main Factor Test: Reject the null hypothesis Tests do not have same means LSD =t(α 2 ) MSW 2 b x1 , x2 x1 − x2 = 793.57 -849.50 = 55.93 x1 , x3 x1 − x3 = 793.57 −668 =125.57 x2 , x3 x2 − x3 = 849.50−668 =181.50 Contrast Absolute Mean Difference LSD Significant ? < 77.11 No significant difference > 77.11 Yes, Significant difference > 77.11 Yes, Significant difference Page of4 7
  5. 5. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance The following data were collected for a randomized block analysis of variance design with four populations and eight blocks:  a. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses for the treatments and determine whether blocking is necessary. b. Construct the appropriate ANOVA table. c. Using a signiﬁcance level equal to 0.05, can you conclude that blocking was necessary in this case? Use a test-statistic approach d. Based on the data and a signiﬁcance level equal to 0.05, is there a difference in population means for the four groups? Use a p -value approach. e. If you found that a difference exists in part d, use the LSD approach to determine which populations have different means.  Solution Q2 : a. H0: µ1 = µ2 = µ3 = µ4 , HA: At least two population means are different  H0: µb1 = µb2 = µb3 = µb4 = µb5 = µb6 = µb7 = µb8 , HA: Not all block means are equal b.   c. Since 46.87669 > 2.487582 reject H0 and conclude that there is an indication that blocking was necessary. d. Since p-value 0.0000326 < 0.05 reject H0 and conclude that at least two means are different e. Least Signiﬁcant Difference (LSD== ) = 5.4828 Q2 : (12-2/E19/506) Block Group1 Group2 Group3 Group4 1 56 44 57 84 2 34 30 38 50 3 50 41 48 52 4 19 17 21 30 5 33 30 35 38 6 74 72 78 79 7 33 24 27 33 8 56 44 56 71 Total 355 302 360 437 x̅ 44.38 37.75 45.00 54.63 ANOVA Source of Variation SS df MS F P - value F - crit Between Blocks 9123.375 7 1303.34 46.88 2.08E-11 2.4876 Between Groups 1158.625 3 386.21 13.89 3.26E-05 3.0725 Within Groups 583.875 21 27.80 Total 10865.88 31 LSD =t(α 2 ) MSW 2 b Contrast Absolute Mean Difference LSD Significant ? G1 v. G2 6.625 > 5.4828 Yes, Significant difference G1 v. G3 0.625 < 5.4828 No significant difference G1 v. G4 10.250 > 5.4828 Yes, Significant difference G2 v. G3 7.250 > 5.4828 Yes, Significant difference G2 v. G4 16.875 > 5.4828 Yes, Significant difference G3 v. G4 9.625 > 5.4828 Yes, Significant difference Page of5 7
  6. 6. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance The following ANOVA table and accompanying information are the result of a randomized block ANOVA test. a. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses. b. Using a signiﬁcance level equal to 0.01, can you conclude that blocking was necessary in this case? c. Based on the data and a signiﬁcance level equal to 0.01, is there a difference in population means for the three groups? d. If you found that a difference exists in part b, use the LSD approach to determine which populations have different means. Solution Q3 (a, b & c): - Test to determine whether blocking is effective. Four products were examined. These constitute the blocks. The null and alternative hypotheses are:  H0: µ1 = µ2 = µ3 = µ4 , HA: Not all blocks have the same mean  As shown in the ANOVA table above, the rows represent blocking (products). The F test statistic for this null hypothesis is 32.12.  Fα=0.01 = 9.78 is obtained from the ANOVA table above. Because F = 32.12 > Fα=0.05 = 9.78, reject the null hypothesis. Thus, based on these sample data we conclude that blocking is effective. - Conduct the main hypothesis test to determine whether there is a difference due to carrier type. The appropriate null and alternative hypotheses are:  H0: µR = µP = µT , HA: Not all populations have the same mean  As shown in the ANOVA table above, the columns represent the main test (carrier type). The F test statistic for this null hypothesis is 1.673.   Fα=0.01 = 10.925 is obtained from the ANOVA table above. Because F = 1.67 < Fα=0.01 = 10.925, do not reject the null hypothesis. This means that based on these sample data we cannot conclude average dollar breakage per shipment is different among the three carrier types. Q3 : (YUCM_STAT311_171_Quiz3) SUMMARY Count Sum Average Variance Product 1 3 24831 8277 221673.00 Product 2 3 25595 8531.67 708756.30 Product 3 3 27885 9295 14491.00 Product 4 3 17519 5839.67 30190.33 Rail 4 31810 7952.5 2035434.00 Plane 4 30834 7708.5 1965691.00 Truck 4 33186 8296.5 3118892.00 ANOVA Source of Variation SS df MS F - Ratio P-value F - crit Between Blocks 20107982 3 6702660.7 32.12 0.000431 9.779538 Between groups 698154.7 2 349077.4 1.67 0.264625 10.92477 Error (Within) 1252067.3 6 208677.9 Total 22058204 11 (Use: t 0.05, 6( ) = 1.9432) Page of6 7
  7. 7. Chapter 12.2 Exercises: Randomized Complete Block Analysis of Variance Solution Q3 (d): Least Signiﬁcant Difference (LSD) =   Where t α/2 df = (k-1)(b-1) = (3-1)(3-1) = 4 , MSW is taken from the ANOVA table given above tα 2 MSW 2 b = 1.9432 208677.9 2 3 = 724.79 µ1 = µ2 µ1 ≠ µ3 µ1 ≠ µ4 µ2 ≠ µ3 µ2 ≠ µ4 µ3 ≠ µ4 Contrast Absolute Mean Difference LSD Significant ? Conclusion Product1 v. Product2 254.67 < 724.79 No significant difference Product1 v. Product3 1018.00 > 724.79 Yes, Significant difference Product1 v. Product4 2437.33 > 724.79 Yes, Significant difference Product2 v. Product3 763.33 > 724.79 Yes, Significant difference Product2 v. Product4 2692.00 > 724.79 Yes, Significant difference Product3 v. Product4 3455.33 > 724.79 Yes, Significant difference Page of7 7

×