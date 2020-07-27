Successfully reported this slideshow.
this is a word document of class 8 chapter 2 from trade to territory history sst Extra questions with answers.
Hope it will help you.
this document is made by Aayushe class 8
Thank you

Class 8 chapter 2 from trade to territory History SST Extra questions with Answers

  1. 1. CLASS 8 ASSIGNMENT Ch-2: From Trade To Territory Very Short answer type questions: Que 1=Name the last powerful Mughal ruler of Indian Ans= Aurangzeb Que 2=Who granted charter to East India company? Ans= Queen Elizabeth I (England) Que 3=Define the following terms: A) Mercantle: A business enterprise that makes profit primarily through trade, buying goods cheap and selling at higher prices. B) Farman: A royal order C) Impeachment: A trail by the house of lords in England for charges of misconduct brought against a person in the house of commons. D) Mufti: A juriest of the muslim community responsible for exponding the law that the qazi would administer. E) Dharmashastra: Sanskrit texts prescribing social rulers and codes of behaviour, composed from c.500 BCE onwards. Que 4=Name the European companies who arrived India before EIC? Ans=
  2. 2. -Portuguese -the Dutch -French traders -britishers Que 5=In which commodities trade was conducted by EIC? Ans=In Indigo and textiles commodities trade was conducted by EIC. Que 6=Who were known as ‘factors’? Ans=A factor is a type of trader who receives and sells goods on commission. Que 7=How plassey got its name? Ans=The battle of plassey happened in a place called palashi which got its name from a palash tree which grows here.This word changed into plassey. Que 8=Why did Robert Clive Commit suicide? Ans=Robert Clive commit suivide because he was deeply depressed and the immediate reaction was excruciating pain resulting from illness which Clive attempted to alleviate with opium. Que 9=Name the powerful rulers of Mysore.
  3. 3. Ans=Haider Ali and his son Tipu Sultan. Que 10=Which dynasty together held in a confederacy under a peshwa? Ans=Maratha Dynasty Que 11=Who pursued an aggressive policy of territorial expansion? Ans=From the early 19th century the company pursued an aggressive policy under a territorial expansion. Que 12=Under which act supreme court was established? Ans=Under Regulating Act (1773) Que 13=Which new steam technology arrived in early 19thC. India? Ans=The Cornish engine was developed in the 1810s. Que 14=Who accused Warren Hatings for the misgovernment of bengal? Ans=Philip Francis Que 15=Write a short note on the battle of Seringapatam. Ans=The battle consisted of a series of encounters around Seringapatam in the months of April and May 1799, between the combined forces of the British East India
  4. 4. Company and their allies, numbering over 50,000 soldiers in all, and the soldiers of the Kingdom of Mysore, ruled by Tipu Sultan. Que 16= ‘The Final wave of annexation was under lord dalhousie’ Explain. Ans=The final wave of annexations occurred under Lord Dalhousie who was the Governor-General from 1848 to 1856. He devised a policy that came to be known as the Doctrine of Lapse. The doctrine declared that if an Indian ruler died without a male heir his kingdom would “lapse”, that is, become part of Company territory. Que 17=How did the country controlled over the territories south of the Vidhyas? Ans=There was no decisive victory after the war, so the company now had complete control over the territories south of the Vidhyas.

