Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF) Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK] Forecast geopolitics and markets with t...
shifts will drive investment returns over the next decade Why investment and corporate professionals can no longer treat g...
Book Details Author : Marko PapiÄ‡ Publisher : Wiley ISBN : 1119740215 Publication Date : 2020-10-13 Language : Pages : 304
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future, click button below
PDF) Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
May. 24, 2021

PDF) Geopolitical Alpha An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK]


Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1119740215

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF) Geopolitical Alpha An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK]

  1. 1. PDF) Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK] Forecast geopolitics and markets with this clear and insightful resourceGeopolitical Alpha - An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future provides readers with an original and compelling approach to forecasting the future and beating the markets while doing so. Persuasively written by author, investment strategist, and geopolitical analyst Marko Papic, the book applies a novel framework for making sense of the cacophony of geopolitical risks with the eye towards generating investment-relevant insights.Geopolitical Alpha posits that investors should ignore the media-hyped narratives, insights from smoke-filled rooms, and most of their political consultants and, instead, focus exclusively on the measurable, material constraints facing policymakers. In the tug-of-war between policymaker preferences and their constraints, the latter always win out in the end. Papic uses a wealth of examples from the past decade to illustrate how one can use his constraint-framework to generate Geopolitical Alpha. In the process, the book discusses:What paradigm
  2. 2. shifts will drive investment returns over the next decade Why investment and corporate professionals can no longer treat geopolitics as an exogenous risk How to ignore the media and focus on what drives market narratives that generate returns Perfect for investors, C-suite executives, and investment professionals, Geopolitical Alpha belongs on the shelf of anyone interested in the intersection of geopolitics, economics, and finance.
  3. 3. Book Details Author : Marko PapiÄ‡ Publisher : Wiley ISBN : 1119740215 Publication Date : 2020-10-13 Language : Pages : 304
  4. 4. Continue to the next page
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future, click button below
  6. 6. PDF) Geopolitical Alpha: An Investment Framework for Predicting the Future [EBOOK]

×