Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF FASE USIA REMAJA
“ Menurut Piaget dalam Santrock (2003), perkembangan kognitif pada masa remaja awal berada pada tahap pemikiran operasiona...
“Tahap pemikiran operasional formal pada remaja awal (11-15 tahun) yaitu cara berpikir para remaja ini mengalahkan realita...
“Tahap pemikiran pada remaja akhir (17-22 tahun) tidak lagi terbatas pada pengalaman konkret aktual tetapi remaja sudah da...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2. perkembangan kognitif fase usia remaja

6 views

Published on

perkembangan kognitif fase usia remaja

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2. perkembangan kognitif fase usia remaja

  1. 1. PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF FASE USIA REMAJA
  2. 2. “ Menurut Piaget dalam Santrock (2003), perkembangan kognitif pada masa remaja awal berada pada tahap pemikiran operasional formal tahap awal dimana peningkatan kemampuan remaja untuk berpikir.
  3. 3. “Tahap pemikiran operasional formal pada remaja awal (11-15 tahun) yaitu cara berpikir para remaja ini mengalahkan realitas dan terlalu banyak terjadi asimilasi sehingga pemikiran mereka terlalu subjektif dan idealistis. Seiring dengan bertambah abstraknya pemikiran remaja serta logisnya cara berpikir mereka, maka penggunaan bahasa pun mengalami perubahan.
  4. 4. “Tahap pemikiran pada remaja akhir (17-22 tahun) tidak lagi terbatas pada pengalaman konkret aktual tetapi remaja sudah dapat untuk berpikir abstrak, idealistis, sudah dapat berpikir ilmiah, membuat hipotesis dan sudah dapat berpikir logis. Dengan berkembangnya cara berpikir operasional formal pada masa remaja akhir, maka remaja telah melengkapi struktur kognitifnya sehingga menjadi suatu sistem berpikir yang terorganisir.

×