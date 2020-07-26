Strategicmarketing9edi chapter7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1. Imperatives for Market-Driven Strategy 2. Markets and Competitive Space 3. Strategic Market Segmentation 4. Strategic C...
Strategic Relationships Chapter 7 McGraw-Hill/Irwin Copyright © 2009 by The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. All rights reserve...
7-3 Strategic relationships at IBM * Collaborative projects across all major parts of business services * Funding universi...
7-4 Strategic relationships Strategic Relationships Suppliers End-User Customers Intermediate Customers Internal Partners ...
7-5 Strategic Relationships * The rationale for interorganizational relationships * Forms of organizational relationships ...
7-6 Rationale for Forming Strategic Relationships Value-enhancing opportunities Competitive strategy Skills and resource g...
7-7 The rationale for interorganizational relationships (1) * Opportunities to enhance value * Environmental complexity * ...
7-8 Collaborations in open-source software * IBM and Sun aggressive supporters of Linux open-source software * Technology ...
7-9 Airline Alliances * Major global alliances * Oneworld * Skyteam * Star Alliance * Contain 18 of the world’s largest ai...
7-10 The rationale for interorganizational relationships (2) * Evaluating the potential for collaboration * What is the st...
7-11 Mapping the Path to Market Leadership Market-Oriented Culture and Process Superior Customer Value Proposition Positio...
7-12 Firm Supplier relationships Customer relationships Internal partnerships Lateral partnerships Forms of organizational...
7-13 Illustrative interorganizational relationships Strategic Alliance Joint Venture Supplier/ Manufacturer Collaboration ...
7-14 Forms of organizational relationships (1) * Supplier relationships * Strategic suppliers * Outsourcing * Intermediate...
7-15 Forms of organizational relationships (2) * Strategic alliances * Alliance success * Alliance weaknesses * Types of a...
7-16 CostCo Versus Wal-Mart * CostCo has achieved major position in U.S. warehouse club business against strong competitor...
7-17 Managing interorganizational relationships (1) * Objective of the relationship * New technologies and competencies * ...
7-18 Managing interorganizational relationships (2) * Relationship management * Planning * Trust and self-interest * Confl...
7-19 Managing interorganizational relationships (3) * Partnering capabilities * Control, evaluation and review * Exiting f...
7-20 Managing Inter-Organizational Relationships Objective of the Relationship Relationship Management Partnering Capabili...
7-21 Global relationships among organizations * The Global Integrated Enterprise * Inter-nation collaborations * The strat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Strategicmarketing9edi chapter7

34 views

Published on

book chapter

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Strategicmarketing9edi chapter7

  1. 1. 1. Imperatives for Market-Driven Strategy 2. Markets and Competitive Space 3. Strategic Market Segmentation 4. Strategic Customer Relationship Management 5. Capabilities for Learning about Customers and Markets 6. Market Targeting and Strategic Positioning 7. Strategic Relationships 8. Innovation and New Product Strategy 9. Strategic Brand Management 10. Value Chain Strategy 11. Pricing Strategy 12. Promotion, Advertising and Sales Promotion Strategies 13. Sales Force, Internet, and Direct Marketing Strategies 14. Designing Market-Driven Organizations 15. Marketing Strategy Implementation And Control Strategic Marketing
  2. 2. Strategic Relationships Chapter 7 McGraw-Hill/Irwin Copyright © 2009 by The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. 7-3 Strategic relationships at IBM * Collaborative projects across all major parts of business services * Funding universities in services science * Partnership with Sony and Toshiba to produce new processor * Computer code shared with Apache open-source web-server * IBM programmers work on Linux projects * Collaborating with customers and competitors to invent new technologies * Strategy of openess
  4. 4. 7-4 Strategic relationships Strategic Relationships Suppliers End-User Customers Intermediate Customers Internal Partners Strategic Alliances CompetitorsJoint Ventures External Partners
  5. 5. 7-5 Strategic Relationships * The rationale for interorganizational relationships * Forms of organizational relationships * Managing interorganizational relationships * Global relationships among organizations
  6. 6. 7-6 Rationale for Forming Strategic Relationships Value-enhancing opportunities Competitive strategy Skills and resource gaps Environmental complexity The rationale for interorganizational relationships
  7. 7. 7-7 The rationale for interorganizational relationships (1) * Opportunities to enhance value * Environmental complexity * Competitive strategy * Skills and resource gaps * Technology constraints * Financial constraints * Market access * Information technology
  8. 8. 7-8 Collaborations in open-source software * IBM and Sun aggressive supporters of Linux open-source software * Technology sharing and partnerships * Rebuilding the technology “ecosystem” * Reducing dependence on Microsoft
  9. 9. 7-9 Airline Alliances * Major global alliances * Oneworld * Skyteam * Star Alliance * Contain 18 of the world’s largest airline * Account for 60% of total world airline capacity * But a history of alliance failures and desertions
  10. 10. 7-10 The rationale for interorganizational relationships (2) * Evaluating the potential for collaboration * What is the strategy? * The costs of collaboration * Is relationship strategy essential? * Are good candidates available? * Do relationships fit our culture?
  11. 11. 7-11 Mapping the Path to Market Leadership Market-Oriented Culture and Process Superior Customer Value Proposition Positioning with Distinctive Competencies Relationship Strategies Organizational Change
  12. 12. 7-12 Firm Supplier relationships Customer relationships Internal partnerships Lateral partnerships Forms of organizational relationships
  13. 13. 7-13 Illustrative interorganizational relationships Strategic Alliance Joint Venture Supplier/ Manufacturer Collaboration Distribution Channel Relationship MM W R EU M M JV
  14. 14. 7-14 Forms of organizational relationships (1) * Supplier relationships * Strategic suppliers * Outsourcing * Intermediate customer relationships * End-user customer relationships * Strategic customers * Dominant customers * Strategic account management
  15. 15. 7-15 Forms of organizational relationships (2) * Strategic alliances * Alliance success * Alliance weaknesses * Types of alliance * Requirements for alliance success * Alliance vulnerabilities * Joint ventures * Internal partnering
  16. 16. 7-16 CostCo Versus Wal-Mart * CostCo has achieved major position in U.S. warehouse club business against strong competitors * Success based on customer choice and constant innovation and productivity improvement * CostCo compensates employees more generously than competitors - to motivate and retain good workers - they get lower staff turnover and higher productivity
  17. 17. 7-17 Managing interorganizational relationships (1) * Objective of the relationship * New technologies and competencies * Developing new markets and building market position * Market selectivity * Restructuring and cost reduction
  18. 18. 7-18 Managing interorganizational relationships (2) * Relationship management * Planning * Trust and self-interest * Conflicts * Leadership structure * Flexibility * Cultural differences * Technology transfer * Learning from partner’s strengths
  19. 19. 7-19 Managing interorganizational relationships (3) * Partnering capabilities * Control, evaluation and review * Exiting from alliance * Identify/agree what triggers exit * Detail rights of each partner to assets/products * Design disengagement process * Communication plan for all involved parties
  20. 20. 7-20 Managing Inter-Organizational Relationships Objective of the Relationship Relationship Management Partnering Capabilities Control and Evaluation Exiting from Alliance Managing Interorganizational relationships
  21. 21. 7-21 Global relationships among organizations * The Global Integrated Enterprise * Inter-nation collaborations * The strategic role of government * Government interventions * Competing with state-owned enterprises * Collaborating with state-owned enterprises * Government regulation

×