Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Formato pei
Formato pei
Formato pei
Formato pei
Formato pei
Formato pei
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formato pei

39 views

Published on

Estructura básica de un PEI, se hace un énfasis en la elaboración de las mallas curriculares.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×