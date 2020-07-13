Successfully reported this slideshow.
Journey Through Four Stages of Kubernetes Deployment Maturity Achieving Continuous Delivery for Applications
Overview
BARRY WILLIAMS Kubernetes Deployment Maturity ● Background in Software Engineering with DevOps focus ● 7+ years working wi...
● 20+ years in the IT business across Education, GIS, and managing IT teams ● From front-end web development to cloud envi...
Kubernetes Beneﬁts: An open-source container orchestrator Run workloads at scale Common global runtime Huge industry momen...
Kubernetes Platform Maturity Webinar Series ● Continuous Delivery for Applications Deployments conﬁguration versioning, se...
Goals for CI/CD of Modern Applications ● Accelerate the delivery of new, high-quality services ● Simplify environment mana...
Teams that practice CI/CD ship more code faster and with more conﬁdence Lower change failure rate 5x More frequent deploym...
Level Set on CI/CD
What is Continuous Delivery? Source Build Pre-Test Deploy Post-Test Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery Continuous ...
Basic Continuous Delivery Best Practices Portions © 2018 Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Aﬃliates. All rights reserved. ●...
Bill of Materials ● Code repository ● Automation system (CI/CD) ● Pipelines ● Container registry ● Security ○ Container im...
Let’s dive into each stage
The Value of a Maturity Model Understand where you are and provide a roadmap for where you want to be
Maturity Stages Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Beginner: Manual Deployments
When the impact of a change is small, release velocity can increase Structure apps as collections of microservices Monolit...
4 Kubernetes Deployment Maturity Manual Deployments: Data Flow
Manual Deployments: Process 1. Build an application and create a container image 2. Push the container image to a containe...
Manual Deployments: Beneﬁts ● A low barrier to entry ● Doesn’t require complex infrastructure ● Faster for one-oﬀ processe...
Manual Deployments: Considerations ● Manual updates and rollbacks increase a risk of conﬁguration mistakes ● Harder manage...
Manual Deployments: Common Scenarios ● For a Proof of Concept work ● In environments with infrequent updates ● Where there...
Intermediate: Basic Automated Deployments
4 Intermediate: Data Flow Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Intermediate: Process 1. Create CI pipelines to build, test, and scan deployment artifacts 2. Create CD pipelines to deplo...
Intermediate: Beneﬁts ● Manual deployments are replaced by automated pipelines. ● Test automation and metrics could be emb...
Intermediate - Considerations ● A skilled team is required to integrate CD with existing systems ● A rollback is still par...
Intermediate - Common Scenarios ● In environments with frequent deployments ● In an org with an Agile mindset/directive ● ...
Intermediate - Summary ● In environments with frequent deployments ● In an org with an Agile mindset/directive ● If audit ...
Advanced Largely Automated Deployments
Advanced: Strategies 1. Blue/green with Canary 2. Automated testing Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
4 Advanced: Blue/green Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Advanced: Process 1. Create CI pipelines to build, test, and scan deployment artifacts 2. Create CD pipelines to deploy th...
Advanced: Beneﬁts ● Deploy anytime with predictable or no downtime ● Controlled and faster rollbacks ● Improved customer e...
Advanced: Considerations ● Canary/cutover design ● What to do with all your free time Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Advanced: Common Scenarios ● Tight SLAs: intolerance to downtime ● Very large deployments ● Limited development personnel ...
Advanced: Summary ● Tight SLAs: intolerance to downtime ● Very large deployments ● Limited development personnel to comple...
Expert Fully Automated Deployments
Expert: Strategies 1. GitOps 2. Full automation 3. Advanced routing Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
4 Expert: A stable external endpoint Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Expert: A service to service routing and control Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Expert: Process 1. Put code and Helm charts in Git 2. Install Service Mesh 3. Decide traﬃc patterns/rules 4. Update deploy...
Sidebar: GitOps ● Declarative ● Versioned artifacts ● An approval mechanism built-in ● Tooling to produce the change ● Gre...
Expert: Beneﬁts ● Declarative, versioned artifacts ● Granular control over data ﬂow ○ Weighted traﬃc distribution ○ Reques...
Expert: Considerations ● Service Mesh adds complexity to an overall architecture ● Performance implications Kubernetes Dep...
Expert: Use cases ● When deploying complex microservice applications with dependencies ● Advanced security requirements ● ...
Expert: Summary ● When deploying complex microservice applications with dependencies ● Advanced security requirements ● Ma...
Recap
Beginner Deployments: Summary ● For a Proof of Concept work ● In environments with infrequent updates ● Where there aren’t...
Intermediate automation: Summary ● In environments with frequent deployments ● In an org with an Agile mindset/directive ●...
Advanced Automation: Summary ● Tight SLAs: intolerance to downtime ● Very large deployments ● Limited development personne...
Expert Automation: Summary ● When deploying complex microservice applications ● Advanced security requirements ● Maximum e...
Software Release Steps: Source Build Test Deploy Monitor AWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild + Third-Party AWS CodeBuild AWS Code...
Supported CI/CD platforms ● AWS CodeBuild/AWS CodePipeline ● Jenkins ● Spinnaker ● JFrog ...any others that work with Kube...
Platform Maturity Assessment Schedule your own assessment Kubernetes Deployment Maturity
Thank You altoros.com
Journey Through Four Stages of Kubernetes Deployment Maturity

In this webinar we will discuss a crawl, walk, run approach to continuous delivery (CD) for applications, point by point:

- Where to start, how to advance, and how to reach the level of maximum automation.
- How to orchestrate CI/CD processes along with routing and business continuity.
- When the automation level is sufficient.
- GitOps principles and their benefits.
- What tools should be used to automate CI, CD, GitOps, Container Registry, Secrets management, etc

Published in: Technology
