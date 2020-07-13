Journey Through Four Stages of Kubernetes Deployment Maturity

-
In this webinar we will discuss a crawl, walk, run approach to continuous delivery (CD) for applications, point by point:
- Where to start, how to advance, and how to reach the level of maximum automation.
- How to orchestrate CI/CD processes along with routing and business continuity.
- When the automation level is sufficient.
- GitOps principles and their benefits.
- What tools should be used to automate CI, CD, GitOps, Container Registry, Secrets management, etc
