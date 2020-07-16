Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metal shingles are designed with 28 gauge harder metal that has Galvalume coating. This is done with Zinc and Aluminum all...
Same Price as Asphalt Shingle 40-Year Paint Warranty Galvalume Metal that Lasts 100 + Years Pre-Painted in Popular & Wide ...
File on New 4Ever Metal Shingle | Alpha Rain

Want to know features of new 4Ever metal shingles? Have a look at our file through which you will get to know the full detail of our new product. Source: https://bit.ly/2OrbA71

File on New 4Ever Metal Shingle | Alpha Rain

  2. 2. Metal shingles are designed with 28 gauge harder metal that has Galvalume coating. This is done with Zinc and Aluminum alloy to keep roof protected from rust and corrosion, which is run through a process plating both sides of the metal. Features of 4Ever Metal Shingle Launched�new metal shingles to beat asphalt roof in terms of cost and durability. Metal roof shingle cost the same price as regular asphalt roof with galvalume coating that lasts of 100 and more years. Does roof paint last for 40 years? We provide you a color warranty of 40+ years on the metal roofs that add beauty to the house.
  3. 3. Same Price as Asphalt Shingle 40-Year Paint Warranty Galvalume Metal that Lasts 100 + Years Pre-Painted in Popular & Wide Colors 28 Gauge Hardened Metal Energy-Efficient Therma Vent System Available at Easy Financing Require Less Maintenance & Repairs Highlights of New 4Ever Shingle +1 540-222-1642 brandy@alpharain.com Connect With Us www.alpharain.com

