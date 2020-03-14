Programacion academica 14-03-2020 13 13-10

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO I - PRIMER CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC101 - CALCULO I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 2346 - ROCHA FERNANDEZ VICTOR EDGARDOJue (T)50FIIS1A01 50 08:00 a 10:30 2346 - ROCHA FERNANDEZ VICTOR EDGARDOJue (P)50FIIS1A01 50 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC102 - QUIMICA GENERAL PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0765 - QUIROA MUNOZ DE ABANTO YOLANDA HERMINIALun (T)50FIIS1A01 50 08:00 a 10:30 0765 - QUIROA MUNOZ DE ABANTO YOLANDA HERMINIAMi� (P)50FIIS1A01 50 08:00 a 09:40 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 16 22 Lun 10:30 a 12:10 0765 - QUIROA MUNOZ DE ABANTO YOLANDA HERMINIA (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA45 18 22 Mi� 09:40 a 11:20 0765 - QUIROA MUNOZ DE ABANTO YOLANDA HERMINIA (L) GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA45 16 22 Mi� 11:20 a 13:00 0765 - QUIROA MUNOZ DE ABANTO YOLANDA HERMINIA (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC103 - GESTION DE EMPRESAS PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 1366 - GALARZA CURISINCHE ERWIN PABLOVie (T)50FIIS1A01 50 08:00 a 09:40 1366 - GALARZA CURISINCHE ERWIN PABLOVie (P)50FIIS1A01 50 09:40 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG101 - IDIOMA I PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)50FIIS1A01 50 11:20 a 13:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)50FIIS1A01 50 13:00 a 14:40 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG102 - METODOLOGIA DE LA INVESTIGACION PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 1587 - ZEVALLOS VERA ERIKA JUANAMar (T)50FIIS1A01 50 08:50 a 10:30 1587 - ZEVALLOS VERA ERIKA JUANAMar (P)50FIIS1A01 50 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG103 - COMUNICACI�N Y REDACCION PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSLun (T)50FIIS1A01 50 12:10 a 13:50 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSLun (P)50FIIS1A01 50 13:50 a 15:30 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO II - SEGUNDO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC104 - CALCULO II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 1558 - MENDOZA ARENAS RUBEN DARIOMi� (T)40FIIS5A08 40 08:50 a 11:20 1558 - MENDOZA ARENAS RUBEN DARIOMi� (P)40FIIS5A08 40 11:20 a 13:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC105 - FISICA I PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS4A05 40 13:00 a 14:40 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTOLun (P)40FIIS5A08 40 09:40 a 11:20 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 20 22 Mi� 13:00 a 14:40 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA45 20 22 Lun 08:00 a 09:40 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC106 - ALGEBRA LINEAL PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (T)40FIIS4A06 40 09:40 a 11:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (P)40FIIS4A06 40 11:20 a 13:00 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA42 40 50 Jue 08:00 a 09:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG104 - IDIOMA II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A10 40 11:20 a 13:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)40FIIS5A10 40 08:00 a 09:40 10P�g. 1 de
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO II - SEGUNDO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG105 - DIBUJO Y GEOMETR�A DESCRIPTIVA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0412 - SUAREZ RODRIGUEZ CHRISTIAN JESUSMar (T)40FIIS5A08 40 08:00 a 09:40 0412 - SUAREZ RODRIGUEZ CHRISTIAN JESUSMar (P)40FIIS5A08 40 09:40 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG106 - ECONOMIA DE EMPRESAS PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOVie (T)40FIIS4A05 40 09:40 a 11:20 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOVie (P)40FIIS4A05 40 11:20 a 13:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG107 - ACTIVIDADES CULTURALES I PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A10 40 11:20 a 12:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A10 40 12:10 a 13:50 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO III - TERCER CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC201 - CALCULO III PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 1558 - MENDOZA ARENAS RUBEN DARIOLun (T)40FIIS4A06 40 08:00 a 10:30 1558 - MENDOZA ARENAS RUBEN DARIOLun (P)40FIIS4A06 40 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC202 - FISICA II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS4A06 40 11:20 a 13:00 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTOMi� (P)40FIIS4A06 40 09:40 a 11:20 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 20 22 Lun 12:10 a 13:50 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA45 20 22 Mi� 08:00 a 09:40 0492 - CHUMPITASSI GASPAR JUAN HUMBERTO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC203 - QUIMICA INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOJue (T)40FIIS4A06 40 08:00 a 09:40 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOVie (P)40FIIS4A06 40 15:30 a 17:10 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA46 20 22 Jue 11:20 a 13:00 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA46 20 22 Jue 09:40 a 11:20 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG201 - IDIOMA III PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 6167 - GARAY TORRES JOSE MARCELINOVie (P)40FIIS4A06 40 08:00 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG202 - CONTABILIDAD EMPRESARIAL PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A09 40 13:00 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A09 40 14:40 a 16:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG203 - INTRODUCCION A LA PROGRAMACION PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 8964 - FARFAN AGUILAR JOSE ANTONIOMar (T)40FIIS4A05 40 10:30 a 11:20 8964 - FARFAN AGUILAR JOSE ANTONIOMar (P)40FIIS4A05 40 11:20 a 13:00 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA44 20 28 Mar 08:50 a 10:30 8964 - FARFAN AGUILAR JOSE ANTONIO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA43 20 24 Vie 13:00 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG204 - ACTIVIDADES CULTURALES II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A10 40 13:50 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS4A06 40 14:40 a 16:20 10P�g. 2 de
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO III - TERCER CICLO CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO IV - CUARTO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC204 - MECANICA APLICADA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDOMar (T)40FIIS5A09 40 09:40 a 11:20 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDOMar (P)40FIIS5A09 40 11:20 a 13:00 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA46 22 22 Mar 13:00 a 14:40 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA46 18 22 Lun 18:50 a 20:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC205 - INGENIER�A DE COSTOS I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 1079 - TITO ATAURIMA LEONCIO JUANLun (T)40FIIS5A09 40 08:00 a 10:30 1079 - TITO ATAURIMA LEONCIO JUANLun (P)40FIIS5A09 40 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC206 - APLICACI�N DE LAS TIC�S PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 5011 - RAMOS CHOQUEHUANCA ANGELINOVie (T)40FIIS5A09 40 08:50 a 09:40 5011 - RAMOS CHOQUEHUANCA ANGELINOVie (P)40FIIS5A09 40 09:40 a 11:20 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA42 40 50 Mar 08:00 a 09:40 5011 - RAMOS CHOQUEHUANCA ANGELINO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG205 - IDIOMA IV PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 6167 - GARAY TORRES JOSE MARCELINOMi� (P)40FIIS5A09 40 08:00 a 09:40 6167 - GARAY TORRES JOSE MARCELINOVie (P)40FIIS5A09 40 11:20 a 13:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG206 - ESTADISTICA BASICA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 1366 - GALARZA CURISINCHE ERWIN PABLOJue (T)40FIIS5A09 40 08:00 a 09:40 1366 - GALARZA CURISINCHE ERWIN PABLOJue (P)40FIIS5A09 40 09:40 a 11:20 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA42 40 50 Jue 11:20 a 13:00 1366 - GALARZA CURISINCHE ERWIN PABLO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII201 - INGENIERIA DE METODOS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0901 - AMAYA CHAPA ALEJANDRO DANILOMi� (T)40FIIS5A09 40 09:40 a 12:10 0901 - AMAYA CHAPA ALEJANDRO DANILOMi� (P)40FIIS5A09 40 12:10 a 13:50 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO V - QUINTO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC301 - INGENIERIA DE PLANTAS PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 2050 - SALAZAR ROBLES HECTOR GAVINOS�b (T)40FIIS5A10 40 08:00 a 10:30 2050 - SALAZAR ROBLES HECTOR GAVINOS�b (P)40FIIS5A10 40 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC301 - INGENIERIA DE PLANTAS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A12 40 08:00 a 10:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A12 40 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC302 - RESISTENCIA DE MATERIALES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDOJue (T)40FIIS5A12 40 13:50 a 15:30 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDOJue (P)40FIIS5A12 40 15:30 a 17:10 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Jue 17:10 a 18:50 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDO (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA46 20 22 Mi� 18:00 a 19:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) 10P�g. 3 de
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO V - QUINTO CICLO SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC302 - RESISTENCIA DE MATERIALES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (T)40FIIS5A12 40 13:00 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (P)40FIIS5A12 40 14:40 a 16:20 GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Mi� 16:20 a 18:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 93G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Mi� 18:00 a 19:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC303 - INGENIERIA DE COSTOS II PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1079 - TITO ATAURIMA LEONCIO JUANMi� (T)40FIIS5A09 40 13:50 a 16:20 1079 - TITO ATAURIMA LEONCIO JUANMi� (P)40FIIS5A09 40 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC303 - INGENIERIA DE COSTOS II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A12 40 08:00 a 10:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (P)40FIIS5A12 40 08:00 a 09:40 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC304 - INVESTIGACION DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUVie (T)40FIIS3A04 40 18:00 a 20:30 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUVie (P)40FIIS4A06 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC304 - INVESTIGACION DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A12 40 12:10 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A12 40 14:40 a 16:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG301 - IDIOMA V PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 6167 - GARAY TORRES JOSE MARCELINOLun (P)40FIIS5A10 40 08:00 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEG301 - IDIOMA V PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (P)40FIIS5A10 40 09:40 a 13:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG302 - ESTADISTICA APLICADA PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTOLun (T)40FIIS5A10 40 14:40 a 16:20 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTOLun (P)40FIIS5A10 40 16:20 a 18:00 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA41 32 32 Lun 13:00 a 14:40 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTO (L) SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEG302 - ESTADISTICA APLICADA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A12 40 13:50 a 15:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A12 40 15:30 a 17:10 GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA42 40 50 Lun 12:10 a 13:50 (L) CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VI - SEXTO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC305 - PROCESO DE MANUFACTURA I PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSELun (T)40FIIS5A08 40 13:00 a 14:40 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSELun (P)40FIIS5A08 40 14:40 a 16:20 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 20 22 Lun 16:20 a 18:00 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSE (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA45 20 22 Mar 15:30 a 17:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC305 - PROCESO DE MANUFACTURA I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 10P�g. 4 de
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VI - SEXTO CICLO 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSEJue (T)40FIIS5A09 40 13:00 a 14:40 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSEJue (P)40FIIS5A09 40 14:40 a 16:20 GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA45 20 22 Vie 17:10 a 18:50 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 93G | SL01LA45 20 22 Vie 18:50 a 20:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC306 - INGENIERIA ELECTRICA I PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A10 40 18:50 a 20:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A10 40 20:30 a 22:10 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 11 22 Mar 17:10 a 18:50 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA45 11 22 Mi� 17:10 a 18:50 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC306 - INGENIERIA ELECTRICA I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (T)40FIIS5A11 40 20:30 a 22:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS5A11 40 08:00 a 09:40 GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA46 20 22 Jue 16:20 a 18:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 93G | SL01LA46 20 22 Jue 18:00 a 19:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC307 - INGENIERIA FINANCIERA I PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOMi� (T)50FIIS1A01 50 14:40 a 17:10 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOMi� (P)50FIIS1A01 50 13:00 a 14:40 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC307 - INGENIERIA FINANCIERA I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS5A08 40 13:00 a 15:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)40FIIS5A08 40 15:30 a 17:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEG303 - FILOSOFIA Y ETICA PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSJue (T)50FIIS1A01 50 13:00 a 14:40 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSJue (P)50FIIS1A01 50 14:40 a 16:20 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEG303 - FILOSOFIA Y ETICA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSVie (T)40FIIS5A11 40 09:40 a 11:20 0910 - ZU�IGA DAVILA JORGE SANTOSVie (P)40FIIS5A11 40 11:20 a 13:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII301 - GESTION DE CADENA DE ABASTECIMIENTO PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTOVie (T)40FIIS5A09 40 14:40 a 16:20 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTOVie (P)40FIIS5A09 40 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII301 - GESTION DE CADENA DE ABASTECIMIENTO PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORS�b (T)40FIIS5A09 40 08:00 a 09:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORS�b (P)40FIIS5A09 40 09:40 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII302 - DISE�O DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUJue (T)40FIIS5A09 40 16:20 a 18:00 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUJue (P)40FIIS4A05 40 18:00 a 19:40 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII302 - DISE�O DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORS�b (T)50FIIS1A02 50 13:00 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORS�b (T)50FIIS1A02 50 11:20 a 13:00 10P�g. 5 de
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VI - SEXTO CICLO CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VII - SEPTIMO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC401 - INGENIERIA ELECTRICA II PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS5A09 40 18:50 a 20:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)40FIIS5A09 40 20:30 a 22:10 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Vie 17:10 a 18:50 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 91G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Mi� 20:30 a 22:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC401 - INGENIERIA ELECTRICA II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A11 40 14:40 a 16:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A11 40 16:20 a 18:00 GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Lun 18:00 a 19:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 93G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Lun 19:40 a 21:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC402 - INGENIERIA FINANCIERA II PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSMi� (T)40FIIS4A06 40 18:00 a 20:30 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSMar (P)40FIIS4A06 40 14:40 a 16:20 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC402 - INGENIERIA FINANCIERA II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (T)40FIIS4A05 40 11:20 a 13:50 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (P)40FIIS4A06 40 08:00 a 09:40 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC403 - GESTION DE CALIDAD PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELMar (T)40FIIS4A06 40 18:50 a 20:30 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELMar (P)40FIIS4A06 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC403 - GESTION DE CALIDAD PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A11 40 08:00 a 09:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A11 40 09:40 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII401 - PROCESO DE MANUFACTURA II PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0412 - SUAREZ RODRIGUEZ CHRISTIAN JESUSJue (T)40FIIS5A10 40 17:10 a 18:50 0412 - SUAREZ RODRIGUEZ CHRISTIAN JESUSJue (P)40FIIS5A10 40 18:50 a 20:30 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA45 22 22 Jue 20:30 a 22:10 0412 - SUAREZ RODRIGUEZ CHRISTIAN JESUS (L) SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII401 - PROCESO DE MANUFACTURA II PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A11 40 11:20 a 13:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (P)40FIIS5A11 40 13:00 a 14:40 GRUPO: 92G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Mar 14:40 a 16:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) GRUPO: 93G | SL01LA46B 20 22 Mar 16:20 a 18:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII402 - GESTION DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELLun (T)40FIIS5A09 40 18:50 a 20:30 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELLun (P)40FIIS5A09 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII402 - GESTION DE OPERACIONES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 10P�g. 6 de
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VII - SEPTIMO CICLO 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A11 40 08:00 a 09:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A11 40 09:40 a 11:20 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII403 - GESTION DE MERCADOS PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELLun (T)40FIIS4A06 40 17:10 a 18:50 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELMar (P)40FIIS4A06 40 17:10 a 18:50 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII403 - GESTION DE MERCADOS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A11 40 11:20 a 13:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A11 40 13:00 a 14:40 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VIII - OCTAVO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC404 - SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION EMPRESARIALES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOMar (T)40FIIS5A08 40 19:40 a 22:10 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOLun (P)40FIIS5A08 40 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC404 - SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION EMPRESARIALES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSVie (T)40FIIS5A12 40 13:50 a 16:20 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSVie (P)40FIIS5A12 40 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII404 - INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOVie (T)40FIIS4A06 40 17:10 a 18:50 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOVie (P)40FIIS4A06 40 18:50 a 20:30 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII404 - INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)36FIIS3A03 36 14:40 a 16:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)36FIIS3A03 36 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII405 - AUTOMATIZACION INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARULun (T)40FIIS5A10 40 18:00 a 20:30 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARULun (P)40FIIS5A10 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII405 - AUTOMATIZACION INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (T)40FIIS4A06 40 15:30 a 18:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (P)40FIIS4A06 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII406 - GESTION DEL CAPITAL HUMANO PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSMi� (T)40FIIS5A12 40 17:10 a 19:40 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSVie (P)40FIIS5A11 40 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII406 - GESTION DEL CAPITAL HUMANO PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSMi� (T)40FIIS5A10 40 19:40 a 22:10 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSJue (P)40FIIS5A10 40 15:30 a 17:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII407 - PROYECTOS DE INVERSION PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 2050 - SALAZAR ROBLES HECTOR GAVINOMar (T)40FIIS5A11 40 17:10 a 19:40 2050 - SALAZAR ROBLES HECTOR GAVINOJue (P)40FIIS5A11 40 17:10 a 18:50 10P�g. 7 de
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO VIII - OCTAVO CICLO SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII407 - PROYECTOS DE INVERSION PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A11 40 19:40 a 22:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (P)40FIIS5A11 40 18:50 a 20:30 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO IX - NOVENO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIEC501 - TESIS I PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 8988 - MORALES CHALCO OSMART RAULLun (T)50FIIS1A01 50 18:00 a 20:30 8988 - MORALES CHALCO OSMART RAULLun (P)50FIIS1A01 50 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIEC501 - TESIS I PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELVie (T)40FIIS5A11 40 18:00 a 20:30 1548 - GOMEZ ALVARADO CARLOS JOELVie (P)40FIIS5A11 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 03I SEDE : CALLAOIEC501 - TESIS I PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOS�b (T)36FIIS3A03 36 08:00 a 10:30 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOS�b (P)36FIIS3A03 36 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII501 - PROSPECTIVA PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSVie (T)50FIIS1A01 50 18:50 a 20:30 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSVie (P)50FIIS1A01 50 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII501 - PROSPECTIVA PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSJue (T)40FIIS5A09 40 18:50 a 20:30 6151 - BASTIDAS SANCHEZ JUAN CARLOSJue (P)40FIIS5A09 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 03I SEDE : CALLAOIII501 - PROSPECTIVA PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)36FIIS3A03 36 14:40 a 16:20 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)36FIIS3A03 36 16:20 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII502 - SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOMar (T)50FIIS1A01 50 18:00 a 20:30 0434 - CAMASI PARIONA OSWALDOMar (P)50FIIS1A01 50 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII502 - SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSEMi� (T)40FIIS5A11 40 18:00 a 20:30 2212 - FARFAN GARCIA JOSEMi� (P)40FIIS5A11 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 03I SEDE : CALLAOIII502 - SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)36FIIS3A03 36 12:10 a 14:40 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (P)36FIIS3A03 36 13:00 a 14:40 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII503 - MERCADO DE CAPITALES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (T)50FIIS1A01 50 18:00 a 20:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMi� (P)50FIIS1A01 50 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII503 - MERCADO DE CAPITALES PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (T)40FIIS5A11 40 18:00 a 20:30 10P�g. 8 de
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO IX - NOVENO CICLO 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORLun (P)40FIIS5A11 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 03I SEDE : CALLAOIII503 - MERCADO DE CAPITALES PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (T)36FIIS3A03 36 14:40 a 17:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (P)36FIIS3A03 36 17:10 a 18:50 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOIII504 - GESTION DE PROYECTOS PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 8988 - MORALES CHALCO OSMART RAULJue (T)50FIIS1A01 50 18:00 a 20:30 8988 - MORALES CHALCO OSMART RAULJue (P)50FIIS1A01 50 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 02I SEDE : CALLAOIII504 - GESTION DE PROYECTOS PLAN 2016 BorradorESTADO : 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUS�b (T)40FIIS4A06 40 08:00 a 10:30 1465 - CASTILLO PAREDES OMAR TUPAC AMARUS�b (P)40FIIS4A06 40 10:30 a 12:10 SECCI�N : 03I SEDE : CALLAOIII504 - GESTION DE PROYECTOS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)36FIIS3A03 36 08:00 a 10:30 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)36FIIS3A03 36 10:30 a 12:10 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO X - DECIMO CICLO SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOCE503 - DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSMi� (T)40FIIS3A04 40 15:30 a 18:00 0383 - HURTADODIANDERAS SMITH EULOGIO CARLOSMar (P)40FIIS5A09 40 16:20 a 18:50 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOHS501 - CONSTITUCION DESARROLLO Y DEFENSA NACIONAL PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORJue (T)40FIIS3A04 40 20:30 a 22:10 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)40FIIS3A04 40 20:30 a 22:10 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOII503 - PROYECTOS DE INVERSION PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (T)40FIIS5A10 40 15:30 a 18:00 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORVie (P)40FIIS5A10 40 18:00 a 20:30 SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOII504 - INGENIERIA DE SOFTWARE INDUSTRIAL PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTOMi� (T)24FIIS5A12 40 20:30 a 22:10 GRUPO: 90G | SL01LA43 24 24 Mi� 18:00 a 20:30 5642 - SAKIBARU MAURICIO LUIS ALBERTO (L) SECCI�N : 01I SEDE : CALLAOII505 - GESTION TECNOLOGICA PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOLun (T)40FIIS4A06 40 20:30 a 22:10 8368 - BAZAN ROBLES ROMEL DARIOLun (P)40FIIS4A06 40 18:50 a 20:30 CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO 0 - CICLO CERO SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIC108 - FINANZAS CORPORATIVAS (E) PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 2611 - PAUCAR LLANOS PAUL GREGORIOMar (T)40FIIS5A11 40 14:40 a 17:10 SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIEI001 - COMERCIO EXTERIOR Y FINANCIAMIENTO PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOLun (T)36FIIS5A09 40 14:40 a 17:10 10P�g. 9 de
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SISTEMAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA INDUSTRIAL PROGRAMACI�N ACAD�MICA 2020A CUPOS DOCENTE TIPOAULA D�A HORAAFORO 0 - CICLO CERO SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIEI006 - PATENTES Y MARCAS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESORMar (T)40FIIS5A10 40 16:20 a 18:50 SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIEI008 - DISE�O DE MAQUINAS - HERRAMIENTAS PLAN 2016 En cursoESTADO : 2347 - MARILUZ JIMENEZ IVO WILFREDOMi� (T)40FIIS5A11 40 15:30 a 18:00 SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIEI009 - PROCESOS DE MANUFACTURA ASIST. POR COMP. PLAN 2016 CompletadoESTADO : 0000 - POR DESIGNAR PROFESOR () SECCI�N : 01N SEDE : CALLAOIO106 - FORMACION Y GESTION DE EMPRESAS (E) PLAN 1998 CompletadoESTADO : 0422 - MIRANDA TORRES CESAR AURELIOVie (T)40FIIS4A06 40 13:00 a 15:30 10P�g. 10 de

