Sấy thăng hoa at http://anhduongjsc.com.vn/index.php/tin-tuc/368-sy-thng-hoa-say- thang-hoa-say-dong-kho-sy-thc-phm-sy-mit...
Thuyết minh và nguyên lý sấy Đông khô Sấy đông khô (Freeze drying，các nhà khoa học gọi là Lyophilization) sử dụng chân khô...
Quan sát biểu đồ mực nước (xem biểu đồ đường cong áp suất hơi nước hình bên phải) ta có thể hiểu rõ được nguyên lý thăng h...
CÔNG TY CP SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CHUYỂN GIAO CÔNG NGHỆ ÁNH DƯƠNG Điện thoại: 04 - 3682.2093 / 0983.29.89.84 / 09444.61.47...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sấy thăng hoa at http

51 views

Published on

Hữu ích cho Ngành Công nghệ Thực phẩm

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
51
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sấy thăng hoa at http

  1. 1. Sấy thăng hoa at http://anhduongjsc.com.vn/index.php/tin-tuc/368-sy-thng-hoa-say- thang-hoa-say-dong-kho-sy-thc-phm-sy-mit-sy-xoai-sy-thm-da-sy-kt-ong-freeze-drying Sấy thăng hoa (thực phẩm đông khô) là một phương pháp chế biến cao cấp nhất hiện nay. Hệ thống thiết bị sấy thăng hoa Lịch sử về đông khô thực phẩm đã bắt đầu vào năm 1100 do người Incas ở Peru thực hiện bằng cách lợi dụng vị trí cao (4500m) của vùng núi Ande ở Nam Mỹ. Họ sử dụng vị trí cao này có không khí lạnh và áp suất thấp để đông lạnh thịt cũng như một số loại thực phẩm. Nhờ tác dụng của bức xạ mặt trời và áp suất thấp nên các sản phẩm thực phẩm sau khi bị đông giá liền có xu hướng bị đông khô. Người Incas của Peru đã sử dụng phương pháp chế biến đông khô thiên nhiên này trong nhiều thế kỷ. Các chế phẩm thực phẩm đã được bảo quản trong những ”tâm bố” (một loại ba lô) của quân đội hành quân. Với những kết qủa sử dụng tốt đẹp của các sản phẩm thực phẩm đông khô thiên nhiên như vậy, cho nên những kho dự trữ sống về rau qủa có sức chứa đủ để nuôi sống 25-30 ngàn người đã được thay thế bằng đông khô thiên nhiên trên cao nguyên này từ năm 1533. Sau đó, năm 1906 hai nhà vật lý người Pháp là Bordas và Darsonval đã sáng chế được thiết bị làm ngưng đá hơi nước bằng tuyết trộn với axeton trong qúa trình sấy. Tiếp theo, các nhà khoa học khác của Pháp, Mỹ đã tiếp tục hoàn thiện phương pháp đông khô huyết tương sử dụng tốt trong chiến tranh Mỹ-Nhật (1941). Năm 1942-1943 đã có những thiết bị đông khô hoàn chỉnh với công suất lớn cho công nghiệp dược phẩm. Các nhà nghiên cứu đã phải mất tiếp 15 đến 20 năm tìm tòi áp dụng phương pháp đông khô cho công nghiệp cho các loại thực phẩm. Ngày nay, thực phẩm đông khô đã trở thành thựcphẩm có quy mô sảnxuất côngnghiệp trên thếgiới, đặcbiệt là thịtrường Âu - Mỹ. Người ta sảnxuất thực phẩm đông khô để phục vụ cho xuất khẩu vì đó là sản phẩm chế biến cho ra chất lượng cao nhất Sản phẩm đông lạnh cũng giữ được hầu như nguyên vẹn tính chất tươi sống, hoạt tính sinh học, các hoạt tính đặc biệt như sản phẩm đông khô song quá trình bảo quản, vận chuyển tiếp theo đều cần phải giữ khép kín trong mạch lạnh liên tục trong môi trường có nhiệt độ âm (-18÷-25o C). Bởi vậy, nếu vận chuyển xa quá 300km, hoặc bảo quản quá 6 tháng thì tổng giá thành của sản phẩm đông lạnh sẽ cao hơn tổng giá thành của sản phẩm đông khô. Mặt khác sản phẩm đông khô có nhiều ưu điểm trong bảo quản dài hạn ở nhiệt độ bình thường (khác với trữ đông, phải giữ ở nhiệt độ dưới – 18oC liên tục) vận chuyển dễ dàng và sử dụng tiện lợi so với sản phẩm đông lạnh. Từ 20 năm nay ở Italia đã có những nhà máy đông khô thực phẩm cỡ lớn, trang bị hiện đại để chế biến đông khô các loại nông sản thực phẩm như các loại đậu Cô-ve, đậu Hà Lan, súp lơ, cà chua, bắp cải, hành tây, tỏi, cam, quýt, chuối, táo, lê, dâu tây và các loại súp thịt, súp cua, cá....Các loại thực phẩm đông khô của Italia đã chiếm lĩnh được nhiều thị trường ở miền trung, miền bắc Châu Au và Châu Mỹ. Các chuyên gia của tổ chức y tế thế giới và chương trình lương thực thế giới đã rất chú ý đến thực phẩm đông khô trong chương trình viện trợ lương thực, thực phẩm cho những nước thiếu ăn và những nơi bị thiên tai (động đất, núi lửa, hạn hán…). Họ đã kết luận: thực phẩm đông khô có nhiều ưu việt hơn các sản phẩm đông lạnh, có thể cất giữ bình thường trong nhiều năm ngay ở những điều kiện khí hậu nhiệt đới, khối lượng của nó thấp hơn đến 12 lần so với khối lượng thực phẩm đông lạnh cùng loại hoặc đóng hộp.
  2. 2. Thuyết minh và nguyên lý sấy Đông khô Sấy đông khô (Freeze drying，các nhà khoa học gọi là Lyophilization) sử dụng chân không và kết đông để loại bỏ nước - Nguyên nhân dễ khiến cho thực phẩm hoặc dược phẩm hỏng. Sản phẩm sau khi được đông khô thì có thể bảo quản ở nhiệt độ phòng trong thời gian dài mà không bị hư, trước khi hết hạn sử dụng ghi trên bao bì, khi cần dùng sản phẩm thì cho nước để phục hồi nguyên trạng Khái niệm cơ bản- Thăng hoa Sấy đông khô chân không là một kỹ thuật sấy sản phẩm ưu việt. Trước hết nguyên liệu được đông lạnh đột ngột tại điểm ngã 3 (triple-point temperature), khiến nước trong sản phẩm đóng thành thể rắn, rồi qua xử lý chân không thăng hoa (sublimes) thành dạng hơi rồi ngưng tụ thành nước và thải ra ngoài, sản phẩm trở thành dạng khô Biểu đồ sấy thăng hoa
  3. 3. Quan sát biểu đồ mực nước (xem biểu đồ đường cong áp suất hơi nước hình bên phải) ta có thể hiểu rõ được nguyên lý thăng hoa Nguyên lý chủ đạo của quá trình đông khô chân không đó là khiến nước thăng hoa thành hơi. Trong biểu đồ, ba đoạn thẳng OA, OB , OC được gọi là Đường lỏng hóa, Đường khí hóa và Đường thăng hoa, biểu thị mối quan hệ giữa hơi nước và nhiệt độ ở 3 giai đoạn : Băng- nước , nước - hơi nước, băng- hơi nước. Điểm O được gọi là điểm ngã 3, nhiệt độ đối ứng là 0.01℃, áp suất hơi là 6.11 mbar 4.58 mmHg，611 Pa, tại nhiệt độ này, 3 yếu tố: nước, băng và hơi nước có thể cùng tồn tại và ở trạng thái cân bằng. Khi nhiệt độ hoặc áp suất thay đổi sẽ xuất hiện nhiều sự biến đổi hoặc nước đóng băng tan ra hoặc sẽ xảy ra hiện tượng chất rắn trở thành chất khí– thăng hoa. Trong trạng thái chân không cao, với nguyên lý thăng hoa, nước đá trong sản phẩm không qua tan rã mà trực tiếp hóa hơi rồi thoát ra ngoài, đạt đến mục đích làm khô sản phẩm. Do vậy quá trình này được gọi là sấy thăng hoa. Về lý thuyết, tiến trình thăng hoa chỉ cần thực hiện ở nhiệt độ điểm ngã 3 là được, nhưng trong thực tế điều kiện đó khắt khe hơn, thông thường cần độ chân không 0.5~1.5 mbar và nhiệt độ khoảng -25oC mới đảm bảo tiến hành thuận lợi. Các bước tiến hành quá trình sấy đông khô chân không: - Tiền đông: Chuẩn bị sản phẩm cho quá trình thăng hoa tiếp sau, để sản phẩm ở nhiệt độ lạnh 10~20℃ - Sấy khô: Trong quá trình này, băng thăng hoa chứ không tan ra - Làm nóng rồi sấy khô: trong quá trình này, mấu chốt là loại bỏ nước còn tồn lưu, để sản phẩm khô hoàn toàn, bước này đóng vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong việc bảo quản ổn định sản phẩm So sánh Ưu nhược điểm của sấy đông khô: Hình dáng, màu sắc, dinh dưỡng,hương thơm, thành phần, vị của nguyên liệu chỉ biến đổi chút ít. Sản phẩm không bị ô nhiễm, lượng nước tồn lưu rất ít (1~3%), ít vi khuẩn, bảo quản dễ, vận chuyển tiện lợi ở nhiệt độ thường. Cấu trúc sản phẩm không đổi, dễ nghiền nát, dễ phục hồi nguyên trạng! Quan trọng! Trang thiết bị đắt, thao tác khó, khó hoạt động ở nhiệt độ dưới - 60oC,cần máy hút chân không phải có hiệu suất cao. Khi đóng gói cần phải ghi chú ý hàng dễ vỡ, và có tính hút ẩm rất cao, nên cần phải đóng gói kín Ứng dụng của sấy đông khô: - Nấm, cà rốt, ngô ngọt, rau chân vịt, rau cần, hạt đậu Hà lan, cải bắp, nấm hương, ớt đỏ, hành, tỏi tây, mộc nhĩ (nấm mèo), rau mùi, măng tây. - Thịt bò lát, thịt lợn lát, thịt gà, thịt vịt - Tôm nõn, cá mực, cá con, cua, sò điệp - Đậu phụ, súp miso, bột xì dầu, bột dấm, bột trà, bột cà phê - Sữa ong chúa, bột hoa, cao xương cá, tinh dầu tỏi, dầu linh chi, dầu nấm hương, men, kháng sinh - Bột dâu tây, bột chuối, bột dứa, bột kiwi - Vi sinh vật (các loại vi khuẩn), cái men, máu huyết tương dùng trong y học, mẫu vật sinh học, thuốc kháng sinh
  4. 4. CÔNG TY CP SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CHUYỂN GIAO CÔNG NGHỆ ÁNH DƯƠNG Điện thoại: 04 - 3682.2093 / 0983.29.89.84 / 09444.61.471. Địa chỉ: Thọ am - Liên Ninh - Thanh trì - Hà Nội Copyright © 2008 - 2009. Bản quyền thuộc về Ánh Dương JSC Email: lienhe@anhduongjsc.com.vn | Website được thiết kế bởi mydesign.vn

×