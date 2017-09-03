Đông khô: Phương pháp sấy đông khô (phần 1) http://www.biomedia.vn/review/dong-kho-phuong-phap-say-dong-kho-phan-1.html Gi...
Nguyên lý hoạt động của phương pháp sấy thăng hoa Quá trình sấy thăng hoa bao gồm ba giai đoạn: giai đoạn làm lạnh; giai đ...
Loại sản phẩm lạnh đông thứ hai là một thể huyền phù dưới dạng thủy tinh thể trong suốt quá trình lạnh đông. Thay cho việc...
Một số sản phẩm ví dụ như dung dịch nước đường mía có thể trải qua những thay đổi về cấu trúc trong suốt quá trình sấy đưa...
2.599 -10 1.034 -20 0.381 -30 0.129 -40 0.036 -50 0.011 -60 0.0025 -70 0.0005 -80 Yếu tố quan trọng thứ ba trong hệ thống ...
Nguyên lý hoạt động đông khô Minh họa trên biểu đồ pha (Hình 1) và một chu trình thăng hoa điển hình (Hình 2). Đầu tiên, s...
Đóng băng lớp được xem là một phương pháp tiền đông sản phẩm có thể làm tăng tỷ lệ giữa diện tích bề mặt với thể tích bằng...
trên sản phẩm được đo bằng áp kế chân không. Nếu quá trình sấy vẫn tiếp tục, áp suất trong hệ thống sẽ tăng lên. Sự nhiễm ...
yếu tố quan trọng nhất là độ ẩm và oxy. Tất cả các sản phẩm đông khô còn tồn tại một lượng nhỏ ẩm được gọi là độ ẩm dư. Lư...
đôNg khô và phương pháp sấy đông khô

Ngành Công nghệ Thực phẩm

  1. 1. Đông khô: Phương pháp sấy đông khô (phần 1) http://www.biomedia.vn/review/dong-kho-phuong-phap-say-dong-kho-phan-1.html Giới thiệu chung Phương pháp sấy thăng hoa từ lâu đã được ứng dụng, phổ biến nhất là trong các ngành công nghiệp thực phẩm và dược phẩm. Ngoài ra có nhiều lĩnh vực khác cũng ứng dụng công nghệ này, như : bao gồm sự điều chế mẫu cảm ứng nhiệt, sự nghiên cứu tiêu bản thực vật, sự ổn định các vật liệu sống như nuôi cấy vi khuẩn, lưu trữ lâu dài các mẫu HPLC, bảo quản tiêu bản động vật cho việc trưng bày tại bảo tàng, phục hồi sách và các vật liệu khác bị hư hại bởi nước, sự cô đặc và thu hồi của các sản phẩm phản ứng. Thiết bị chuyên dụng là yêu cầu cần thiết để tạo ra các điều kiện thuận lợi cho quá trình sấy thăng hoa. Thiết bị này hiện có sẵn và có thể ứng dụng với hầu hết các vật liệu sấy từ quy mô phòng thí nghiệm đến sản xuất công nghiệp. Đông khô là quá trình tách nước hoặc dung môi khác từ sản phẩm đông lạnh bằng quá trình thăng hoa. Sự thăng hoa xảy ra khi một chất lỏng đông lạnh ở thể rắn chuyển trực tiếp sang thể hơi mà bỏ qua pha lỏng. Ngược lại, trong quá trình sấy truyền thống ở nhiệt độ phòng từ pha lỏng thường làm thay đổi chất lượng của sản phẩm sấy, và phương pháp này chỉ có thể áp dụng được với một số vật liệu sấy dễ dàng. Tuy nhiên, trong sấy thăng hoa, vật liệu sấy không đi qua giai đoạn thể lỏng, và do đó sản phẩm sau sấy ổn định, dễ sử dụng và có tính mỹ quan cao. Những ưu điểm của sấy thăng hoa là rõ ràng. Các sản phẩm được sấy lạnh đông đúng cách không cần phải giữ đông lạnh và có thể bảo quản được ở điều kiện nhiệt độ phòng. Do chi phí cho các thiết bị sấy thăng hoa rất lớn, nên giá sản phẩm sẽ đắt so với phương pháp sấy nhiệt thông thường. Tuy nhiên, sẽ thu được những khoản tiết kiệm khi bảo quản sản phẩm được sấy thăng hoa so với chi phí để bảo quản một sản phẩm sấy truyền thống khác không lưu giữ được ở điều kiện nhiệt độ phòng, vì vậy loại bỏ được chi phí cho quá trình bảo quản đông lạnh sản phẩm, khoản chi phí này nhiều hơn so với khoản đầu tư cho thiết bị sấy thăng hoa.
  2. 2. Nguyên lý hoạt động của phương pháp sấy thăng hoa Quá trình sấy thăng hoa bao gồm ba giai đoạn: giai đoạn làm lạnh; giai đoạn sấy sơ cấp và giai đoạn sấy thứ cấp. Giai đoạn 1 – Giai đoạn Tiền đông (prefreezing): Trong giai đoạn này,vật liệu sấy được chuyển từ trạng thái lỏng sang trạng thái khí, vật liệu đông khô trước tiên phải được làm lạnh đến nhiệt độ thích hợp. Phương pháp đông lạnh và nhiệt độ cuối của s ản phẩm lạnh đông có thể ảnh hưởng đến khả năng đông khô thành công của vật liệu sấy. Sản phẩm được làm lạnh nhanh dẫn đến sự hình thành các tinh thể băng nhỏ, hữu ích cho việc bảo toàn cấu trúc của sản phẩm đã được quan sát hiển vi, nhưng lại khó hơn để thực hiện đông khô hơn. Quá trình làm lạnh chậm tạo ra các tinh thể băng lớn hơn và hạn chế ít nhất các lớp băng trong sản phẩm trong suốt quá trình sấy. Có hai cách làm lạnh đông sản phẩm, phụ thuộc vào cấu trúc của sản phẩm sấy. Phần lớn các sản phẩm được sấy thăng hoa có thành phần chủ yếu là nước, dung môi và chất hòa tan. Hầu hết các mẫu được đông khô là những hệ eutectic – là hỗn hợp của các hợp chất đóng băng ở nhiệt độ thấp hơn so với nước bao quanh. Khi chất huyền phù ngậm nước được đông lạnh, nồng độ chất tan trong mẫu nền bị thay đổi. Tới khi, nước bị tách khỏi chất tan do bị đông thành băng, tạo ra các vùng có nồng độ chất tan lớn hơn. Những vùng này có nhiệt độ đông lạnh thấp hơn so với nước. Mặc dù một sản phẩm nhìn có vẻ bị đã bị đông lạnh khi các băng tinh thể xuất hiện, nhưng thực tế nó vẫn chưa bị đóng băng hoàn toàn cho đến khi tất cả các chất tan trong hỗn hợp bị đóng băng. Hỗn hợp các chất tan có nồng độ khác nhau trong dung môi tạo thành hệ eutectic của hỗn hợp huyền phù. Chỉ khi tất cả hỗn hợp eutectic bị đóng băng thì hỗn hợp huyền phù mới bị đóng băng thực sự. Đó được gọi là nhiệt độ eutectic. Yếu tố quan trọng trong sấy thăng hoa là làm lạnh đông sản phẩm đến dưới nhiệt độ eutectic trước khi bắt đầu quá trình sấy. Những vùng nhỏ không đóng băng còn lại trong sản phẩm giãn ra và phá vỡ cấu trúc của sản phẩm đông khô.
  3. 3. Loại sản phẩm lạnh đông thứ hai là một thể huyền phù dưới dạng thủy tinh thể trong suốt quá trình lạnh đông. Thay cho việc hình thành các hệ eutectic,khi nhiệt độ hạ thấp, độ nhớt của hỗn hợp huyền phù tăng lên. Cuối cùng sản phẩm được lạnh đông tại điểm chuyển tiếp thủy tinh thể hình thành nên thủy tinh thể rắn. Kiểu sản phẩm này cực kỳ khó làm lạnh đông. Giai đoạn 2 – Giai đoạn sấy chủ yếu (gia đoạn sấy thăng hoa): Một số yếu tố có thể gây ảnh hưởng tới khả năng đông khô một hỗn hợp huyền phù đóng băng. Sau giai đoạn lạnh đông sản phẩm, cần thiết lập các điều kiện để tách loại băng nước khỏi sản phẩm bằng cách thăng hoa, kết quả thu được là sản phẩm khô cấu trúc được bảo toàn. Cần điều khiển chính xác 2 thông số nhiệt độ và áp suất. Tỷ lệ thăng hoa băng nước từ sản phẩm lạnh đông dựa trên sự khác biệt về áp suất hơi của sản phẩm so với áp suất hơi của bình ngưng tụ băng nước. Các phân tử di chuyển từ mẫu có áp suất cao đến vùng có áp suất thấp hơn. Vì áp suất hơi có liên quan đến nhiệt độ, nên nhiệt độ của sản phẩm phải cao hơn nhiệt độ của bẫy lạnh (hay còn gọi là bình ngưng tụ băng nước). Cần lưu ý: nhiệt độ mà tại đó một sản phẩm bị lạnh đông được cân bằng giữa nhiệt độ để duy trì tính toàn vẹn của sản phẩm lạnh đông và nhiệt độ để duy trì tối đa áp suất hơi của sản phẩm. Sự cân bằng này là yếu tố then chốt để tối ưu hóa quá trình sấy. Đồ thị các giai đoạn điển hình được chỉ ra trên hình 1 minh họa cho điểm này. Các sản phẩm hầu hết được đông lạnh tốt dưới điểm chuyển dịch eutectic hoặc điểm chuyển dịch thủy tinh thể. (Điểm A), và sau đó nhiệt độ được tăng lên ngay dưới ngưỡng nhiệt độ tới hạn (Điểm B) và đồng thời áp suất bị giảm. Tại điểm này quá trình sấy thăng hoa được bắt đầu.
  4. 4. Một số sản phẩm ví dụ như dung dịch nước đường mía có thể trải qua những thay đổi về cấu trúc trong suốt quá trình sấy đưa đến kết quả là có một hiện tượng phá vỡ cấu trúc. Mặc dù sản phẩm bị đóng băng dưới nhiệt độ eutectic, sự ấm lên trong quá trình sấy thăng hoa có thể gây ảnh hưởng đến cấu trúc của sản phẩm lạnh đông tại nơi tiếp giáp của bề mặt sấy. Điều này dẫn đến sự phá hủy cấu trúc của sản phẩm. Để tránh sự phá hủy cấu trúc này, nhiệt độ của sản phẩm phải được duy trì dưới nhiệt độ phá vỡ cấu trúc tới hạn trong suốt giai đoạn thăng hoa. Nhiệt độ phá vỡ cấu trúc của đường mía là -32o C. Không quan trọng hệ thống sấy thăng hoa được sử dụng là loại gì, các điều kiện phải được tạo ra để thúc đẩy các phân tử nước ra khỏi sản phẩm một cách tự do. Do vậy, một máy bơm chân không thường được sử dụng để thúc đẩy quá trình đó, có tác dụng làm giảm áp suất của môi trường xung quanh sản phẩm (tới Điểm C). Một bộ phận cần thiết khác là hệ thống ngưng tụ, là một bẫy lạnh để ngưng tụ hơi nước tách ra từ sản phẩm lạnh đông. Bẫy lạnh làm ngưng kết tất cả các hơi ngưng tụ, bao gồm các phân tử nước, và bơm chân không loại bỏ tất cả các khí không ngưng tụ. Hệ thống bình ngưng tụ hoạt động như một ống tụ băng để thu ẩm tách ra từ sản phẩm lạnh đông Lưu ý: áp suất hơi của sản phẩm thúc đẩy quá trình thăng hoa của các phân tử hơi nước từ bề mặt sản phẩm đông lạnh đi đến bình ngưng. Các phân tử nước có ái lực tự nhiên di chuyển đến bình ngưng vì áp suất hơi nước thấp hơn áp suất của sản phẩm. Do đó, nhiệt độ ngưng tụ (Điểm D) phải thấp hơn nhiều so với nhiệt độ của sản phẩm. Theo số liệu đã được thống kê trong Bảng 1, khi tăng nhiệt độ sản phẩm sẽ ảnh hưởng nhiều hơn đến sự chênh lệch áp suất hơi so với việc hạ thấp nhiệt độ bình ngưng. Bảng 1: Mối quan hệ giữa nhiệt độ và áp suất hơi Áp suất hơi (mBar) Nhiệt độ (o C) 6.104 0
  5. 5. 2.599 -10 1.034 -20 0.381 -30 0.129 -40 0.036 -50 0.011 -60 0.0025 -70 0.0005 -80 Yếu tố quan trọng thứ ba trong hệ thống sấy thăng hoa là năng lượng. Năng lượng được cung cấp dưới dạng nhiệt. Năng lượng cần để thăng hoa một gam nước từ thể đông lạnh sang thể khí gấp 10 lần năng lượng cần để đóng băng một gam nước. Do đó, khi tất cả các điều kiện khác đã phù hợp, nhiệt lượng phải được cấp đủ cho sản phẩm để thúc đẩy quá trình loại bỏ hơi nước ra khỏi sản phẩm lạnh đông. Nhiệt lượng cần phải được kiểm soát một cách cẩn thận, bởi vì nhiệt thoát nhiều hơn so với quá trình làm lạnh bay hơi trong hệ thống có thể làm tăng nhiệt sản phẩm đến mức vượt quá nhiệt độ phá vỡ cấu trúc hoặc nhiệt độ eutectic của sản phẩm. Nhiệt có thể được cung cấp bằng nhiều cách. Một phương pháp là cấp nhiệt trực tiếp thông qua một kệ dẫn nhiệt, được áp dụng khi dùng trong sấy khay. Phương pháp khác là sử dụng nhiệt môi trường xung quanh như trong phương pháp sấy với manifold (giá chia mẫu). Giai đoạn 3 – Giai đoạn sấy thứ cấp (Giai đoạn bốc hơi ẩm còn lại): Sau khi kết thúc giai đoạn 2, và tất cả băng đã thăng hoa, tuy nhiên vẫn còn ẩm liên kết tồn tại bên trong vật sấy. Sản phẩm nhìn có vẻ khô, nhưng thực tế ẩm còn lại tương đối cao khoảng 7-8%. Giai đoạn sấy thứ cấp này tại nhiệt độ cao hơn là quá trình cần thiết để bốc hơi ẩm liên kết còn lại đạt hiệu suất tối đa nhất. Quá trình này được gọi là sự giải hấp đẳng nhiệt vì ẩm liên kết sẽ được bay hơi khỏi sản phẩm. Giai đoạn 3 này thường được duy trì tại nhiệt độ sản phẩm cao hơn nhiệt độ môi trường xung quanh nhưng phải phù hợp với độ nhạy nhiệt của sản phẩm. Tất cả các điều kiện khác, như áp suất và nhiệt độ bình ngưng vẫn giữ nguyên. Bởi vì đây là quá trình giải hấp, nên áp suất chân không càng thấp càng tốt (không có áp suất cao) và nhiệt độ bình ngưng lạnh đến mức có thể đạt được. Giai đoạn 3 này thường được thực hiện trong khoảng bằng từ 1/3 đến ½ so với thời gian thăng hoa ở giai đoạn 2. Nguồn: Hãng Labconco Tổng hợp và biên dịch: BioMedia Việt Nam Đông khô: Phương pháp sấy đông khô (phần 2) http://www.biomedia.vn/review/dong-kho-phuong-phap-say-dong-kho-phan-2.html
  6. 6. Nguyên lý hoạt động đông khô Minh họa trên biểu đồ pha (Hình 1) và một chu trình thăng hoa điển hình (Hình 2). Đầu tiên, sản phẩm phải được làm lạnh đến dưới nhiệt độ eutectic (Điểm A). Bình ngưng/Bẫy lạnh được làm lạnh xuống nhiệt độ thấp hơn khoảng 20o C so với nhiệt độ sản phẩm cần đông khô, thường trong khoảng -50 đến -80o C (Điểm D). Sản phẩm sẽ được làm đông khô ở nhiệt độ thấp hơn nhiệt độ eutectic của nó hoặc nhiệt độ phá vỡ cấu trúc (Điểm B) vì sản phẩm càng lạnh, thời gian cần thiết để kết thúc giai đoạn thăng hoa (sơ cấp) càng lâu hơn, và nhiệt độ yêu cầu cho bình ngưng càng thấp hơn để đủ đông khô sản phẩm. Đông khô 1 Hình 1: Sau khi sản phẩm được làm lạnh vừa đủ và đạt đến nhiệt độ bình ngưng, hệ thống sẽ được hút chân không bằng một máy bơm chân không đến áp suất tối thiểu là 50 micron Hg (tương đương 0.066 mBar) (Điểm C). Tại điểm này, bắt đầu giai đoạn thăng hoa /sấy sơ cấp của sản phẩm và duy trì cho đến khi đóng băng khô toàn bộ sản phẩm. Nhiệt lượng được truyền đến sản phẩm có thể đạt được bằng nhiều cách ví dụ như tăng nhiệt độ giàn sấy (trong sấy khay), hoặc sử dụng một bể điều nhiệt lỏng (trong phương pháp sấy bằng giá chia). Khi bình ngưng tụ và bơm chân không tạo điều kiện cho quá trình thăng hoa xảy ra, nhiệt lượng đầu vào chính là động lực cho toàn bộ quá trình. An introduction to freeze-drying. Charles Bronson iiitdm 25-638 Hình 2: Chu trình thăng hoa điển hình trong hệ thống sử dụng buồng sấy với các khay sấy Nhiệt đầu vào truyền đến sản phẩm cần được kiểm soát một cách đặc biệt chặt chẽ trong suốt giai đoạn đầu của quá trình sấy. Dung tích bình đựng và thể tích mẫu có thể ảnh hưởng tới lượng nhiệt cần cung cấp. Đối với các mẫu có dung tích nhỏ, quá trình làm mát bay hơi bù lại lượng nhiệt lớn hơn và quá trình sấy sẽ nhanh hơn. Thể tích và cấu trúc của hỗn hợp huyền phù được đông khô thường quyết định phương pháp sấy thăng hoa. Ví dụ như, tỷ lệ của diện tích bề mặt với thể tích của huyền phù càng lớn thì quá trình sấy diễn ra càng nhanh. Vì diện tích các phân tử nước tách khỏi sản phẩm lớn hơn so với khoảng cách mà các phân tử nước phải dịch chuyển tới bề mặt thăng hoa. Quá trình sấy xảy ra từ lớp trên cùng của sản phẩm và bước đầu quá trình tách nước hiệu quả. Tuy nhiên, khi bề mặt thăng hoa di chuyển đến vào sâu trong sản phẩm, quá trình này trở nên càng khó khăn hơn. Các phân tử nước phải di chuyển qua các lớp khô của sản phẩm nơi gây cản trở đến sự di chuyển của chúng. Ngay khi bề mặt thăng hoa di chuyển xuống sâu, việc cấp nhiệt cho sản phẩm trở nên cần thiết hơn (Hình 3). Đông khô 2 Hình 3
  7. 7. Đóng băng lớp được xem là một phương pháp tiền đông sản phẩm có thể làm tăng tỷ lệ giữa diện tích bề mặt với thể tích bằng cách phân bố sản phẩm đông lạnh bên trong một bình chứa (Hình 4). Quá trình đóng băng lớp được thực hiện bằng cách quay bình chứa trong một bể ổn nhiệt nhiệt độ thấp khiến cho sản phẩm được đông lạnh theo từng lớp mỏng trên mặt trong của bình chứa. Độ dày của lớp huyền phù đông lạnh phụ thuộc vào thể tích của sản phẩm so với kích thước của bình chứa. Đông lạnh theo lớp chủ yếu đư ợc dùng trong phương pháp sấy giá bằng giá chia. Đông khô 3 Hình 4 Hệ thống chân không rất quan trọng trong quá trình đông khô bởi vì cần duy trì áp suất càng thấp càng tốt để đảm bảo đủ hơi nước được tách ra khỏi sản phẩm tới bình ngưng. Một máy đo áp suất (thường gọi là áp kế chân không) được dùng để kiểm soát áp suất của hệ thống trong suốt quá trình sấy thăng hoa. Áp suất có thể được biểu thị bằng các đơn vị đo khác nhau, giá trị được quy đổi giá trị trong Bảng 2. Một số áp kế đo khí ngưng tụ, trong khi một số khác thì không. Những áp kế này không đo lượng khí ngưng tụ mà đo áp suất tổng trong hệ thống. Những áp kế đo được khí ngưng tụ sẽ cho biết sự thay đổi áp suất trong suốt quá trình sấy. Những đầu đo này có thể được dùng để cho biết tốc độ sấy cũng như cho biết điểm kết thúc của quá trình sấy. Bảng 2: Mối quan hệ giữa các đơn vị đo áp suất Micron Mm Hg Torr mBar 1000 1 1 1.33 100 0.1 0.1 0.133 10 0.01 0.01 0.013 Xác định điểm kết thúc quá trình Một số công cụ có thể được dùng để xác định điểm cuối trong giai đoạn sấy thăng hoa (sấy sơ cấp). Giới hạn sấy trong các khay sấy theo mẻ được truyền đến đáy của khay chứa sản phẩm và quá trình kiểm tra cho thấy không còn nhìn thấy băng nước trong sản phẩm. Không còn băng nước chỉ cho biết quá trình sấy tại các cạnh của khay đã kết thúc và không cho biết các điều kiện ở vùng trung tâm sản phẩm. Một áp kế chân không điện tử được dung để đo khí ngưng tụ trong hệ thống. Khi áp suất đạt đến giá trị tối thiểu nhất được biểu thị trên áp kế điện tử tức là khi đó không còn hơi nước tách ra khỏi sản phẩm nữa. Khi nhiệt đầu vào cho sản phẩm tăng lên, quá trình làm mát bằng bay hơi giữ cho nhiệt độ của sản phẩm thấp hơn nhiệt độ của môi trường xung quanh. Khi giai đoạn sấy thăng hoa kết thúc, nhiệt độ của sản phẩm cũng tăng lên bằng với nhiệt độ của môi trường xung quanh. Trong phương pháp sấy Manifold và phương pháp sấy khay cùng với hệ thống bình ngưng tụ ngoài, các đường dẫn đến bình ngưng có thể được khóa lại bằng van và áp suất
  8. 8. trên sản phẩm được đo bằng áp kế chân không. Nếu quá trình sấy vẫn tiếp tục, áp suất trong hệ thống sẽ tăng lên. Sự nhiễm tạp trong hệ thống sấy thăng hoa Hai loại nhiễm tạp có thể xảy ra trong quá trình sấy thăng hoa. Một là do nhiễm vi khuẩn trong quá trình sấy. Hai là sản phẩm bị nhiễm các chất bị ăn mòn xảy ra trong quá trình đông khô. Khả năng nhiễm vi khuẩn của hệ thống sấy thăng hoa là có thực trong bất kỳ một hệ thống sấy nào mà các vi sinh vật bị đông khô mà không có lớp bảo vệ như bộ lọc vi khuẩn. Việc nhiễm khuẩn điển hình nhất là trong hệ thống máy sấy theo mẻ khi mà một lượng lớn các ống chứa được sấy khô trong một buồng sấy duy nhất. Bằng chứng về sự nhiễm khuẩn này có thể được phát hiện bằng cách kiểm tra mẫu trên bề mặt của các lọ, các giá dẫn nhiệt và bình ngưng. Mức độ nhiễm khuẩn lớn nhất thường được phát hiện ở trong các lọ và bình ngưng. Mặc dù sự nhiễm khuẩn có thể do sơ suất trong khâu định lượng mẫu ban đầu, nhưng sự nhiễm khuẩn chủ yếu do vi sinh vật di chuyển từ sản phẩm đến bình ngưng thông qua dòng hơi tách ra. Nguy cơ ô nhiễm này cần phải được lưu ý mỗi khi đông khô các vi sinh vật và phải có biện pháp phòng ngừa để xử lý các vật liệu sấy sau khi hoàn tất quá trình đông khô. Trên thực tế các lọ chứa đều có nguy cơ bị nhiễm bẩn, do vậy kỹ thuật viên cần đưa các lọ chứa này đến khu vực bảo quản an toàn như là trong tủ hút vi sinh để loại bỏ sự nhiễm khuẩn. Khử nhiễm của hệ thống sấy thăng hoa phụ thuộc vào loại thiết bị sấy được sử dụng. Một vài hệ thống khay sấy được thiết kế sử dụng ethylene oxide cho quá trình khử trùng. Ethylen oxide là chất ăn mòn nguy hiểm và gây bất lợi cho các thành phần cao su vì vậy việc sử dụng ethylene oxide cần được theo dõi một cách cẩn thận. Cùng với nguy cơ bị nhiễm khuẩn trong hệ thống sấy đông khô là nguy cơ nhiễm tạp chéo khi sấy thăng hoa nhiều hơn một loại sản phẩm trong cùng một mẻ. Không nên kết hợp các sản phẩm vi sinh khác nhau trong một hệ thống đông khô trừ khi có bộ lọc vi khuẩn để tránh sản phẩm vi sinh từ các lọ chứa. Các vật liệu ăn mòn không phải là nguy cơ tất yếu, nhưng nó là nguy cơ có thể gây tổn hại đến hệ thống đông khô. Mặc dù hệ thống sấy đông khô đã được thiết kế bằng cách sử dụng các vật liệu không bị ăn mòn và tránh sự tích tụ các chất ăn mòn, cần phải bảo trì cẩn thận hệ thống sau mỗi lần sử dụng để bảo vệ máy khỏi bị hư hại do ăn mòn. Quá trình lấp đầy bình chứa (Backfilling) Đối với nhiều sản phẩm đông khô, hệ thống đóng nắp hoạt động lý tưởng nhất là trong môi trường chân không. Tạo ra môi trường không có hơi ẩm và oxy – hai nhân tố gây ảnh hưởng xấu cho vật liệu sấy, tiếp xúc với sản phẩm. Trong nhiều trường hợp, chân không trong một bình chứa có thể thấp hơn điều kiện lý tưởng, đặc biệt là khi một bình bơm được sử dụng để bù lại chân không cho sản phẩm, hoặc là trong quá trình mở lọ chứa dẫn đến nguy cơ có một luồng không khí ô nhiễm. Trong trường hợp này, dùng khí trơ để lấp đầy bình chứa ví dụ như dùng khí nito hoặc argon thường sẽ cho hiệu quả tốt. Khí trơ cần phải được tinh khiết hoàn toàn, không chứa oxy hoặc ẩm. Lấp đầy bình chứa sản phẩm nhìn chung có lợi trong hệ thống buồng sấy loại Batch. Sự lấp đầy bằng khí trơ cũng được thực hiện thông qua một bộ lọc vi khuẩn. Điều quan trọng là dòng khí lấp đầy được đưa đủ chậm để làm mát khí tránh việc làm tăng nhiệt độ của bình ngưng. Quá trình này có thể thực hiện ở bất kì áp suất mong muốn trong những khay sấy có khả năng tự đóng bên trong, và sau đó các lọ chứa được nút kín ở áp suất mong muốn. Tính ổn định của các sản phẩm sấy thăng hoa Một số yếu tố có thể ảnh hưởng đến tính ổn định của vật liệu sấy thăng hoa. Hai trong số
  9. 9. yếu tố quan trọng nhất là độ ẩm và oxy. Tất cả các sản phẩm đông khô còn tồn tại một lượng nhỏ ẩm được gọi là độ ẩm dư. Lượng ẩm duy trì trong vật chất sấy phụ thuộc vào cấu trúc sản phẩm và thời gian của giai đoạn sấy thứ cấp (giai đoạn 3). Độ ẩm còn lại có thể được đo bằng nhiều phương pháp: hóa học, sắc ký, máy đo áp hoặc phân tích trọng lượng. Nó được biểu thị như là tỷ lệ phần trăm trọng lượng trên tổng trọng lượng của sản phẩm khô. Giá trị độ ẩm còn lại dao động trong khoảng từ <1% đến 3% đối với hầu hết các sản phẩm. Về bản chất, các vật liệu sấy đông khô đều háo ẩm và sự tiếp xúc với ẩm trong suốt quá trình lưu trữ có thể gây tổn hại đến chất lượng sản phẩm. Việc đóng gói các sản phẩm đông khô phải được chống thấm ẩm từ môi trường. Bảo quản các sản phẩm đông khô trong môi trường độ ẩm thấp có thể làm giảm nguy cơ bị phá hủy do tiếp xúc với độ ẩm. Oxy cũng là một yếu tố bất lợi cho tính ổn định của hầu hết các vật liệu đông khô vì vậy việc đóng gói cũng cần phải đảm bảo tránh không khí. Các ảnh hưởng bất lợi của oxy và độ ẩm phụ thuộc nhiệt độ. Nhiệt độ bảo quản sản phẩm càng cao, quá trình phân hủy sản phẩm càng nhanh. Hầu hết các sản phẩm đông khô được bảo quản tại nhiệt độ tủ lạnh, khoảng 4-8oC. Các sản phẩm đông khô được đặt ở nhiệt độ thấp hơn kéo dài được thời gian sử dụng. Tuổi thọ của một sản phẩm đông khô có thể được dự đoán bằng cách đo tốc độ phân hủy của sản phẩm tại một nhiệt độ cao. Quá trình này được gọi là sự bảo quản được gia tốc. Bằng cách lựa chọn mối quan hệ giữa nhiệt độ và thời gian thích hợp, tốc độ phân hủy của sản phẩm có thể được dự đoán ở mức nhiệt độ bảo quản thấp nhất. Nguồn: Hãng Labconco Tổng hợp và biên dịch: BioMedia Việt Nam

