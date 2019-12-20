Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Centro Regional de Educación Normal Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar Optativo Prevención de la Violencia Coordinador: ...
 Los cursos solidarios y amistosos son reconocidos por los profesores como sitios donde ellos pueden enseñar mejor y, por...
Los seres humanos, al convivir juntos, tienen la necesidad de encontrar un equilibrio entre la satisfacción de las propia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contra la violencia

28 views

Published on

PRESENTACIÓN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contra la violencia

  1. 1. Centro Regional de Educación Normal Licenciatura en Educación Preescolar Optativo Prevención de la Violencia Coordinador: Guillermo Temelo Avilés Alumna: Alondra Talavera Pantaleón Contra la Violencia la Formación de la Convivencia María Isidora Mena
  2. 2.  Los cursos solidarios y amistosos son reconocidos por los profesores como sitios donde ellos pueden enseñar mejor y, por los estudiantes, como instancias de gran trascendencia para su desarrollo personal, psicológico y social.  La agresividad se aprendería y mantendría gracias al aprendizaje vicario y el modelaje.  La tarea del ser humano es canalizar cada vez más sofisticadamente nuestros impulsos originales y naturales, en vistas a conquistas superiores.  Se favorece el crecimiento, el desarrollo personal y la creatividad.  Diseñar organizaciones escolares que otorguen a los alumnos una experiencia tal, que enseñe un estilo relacional democrático, nutritivo, capaz de enfrentar conflictos sin violencia.
  3. 3. Los seres humanos, al convivir juntos, tienen la necesidad de encontrar un equilibrio entre la satisfacción de las propias necesidades y las del otro, la que los lleva a generar una serie de dimensiones personales, que permiten progresar en la convivencia, o “conducta moral”. relaciones más simétricas en cuanto a las cuotas de poder que manejan las personas. Lograr ambientes más democráticos, de más participación y con buenos mecanismos de resolver problemas considerando las perspectivas y soluciones Normativas institucionales explícitas e implícitas.

×