Chamados para santidade

CHAMADOS PARA A SANTIDADE
“PAULO... À IGREJA DE DEUS QUE ESTÁ EM CORINTO, AOS SANTIFICADOS EM CRISTO JESUS, CHAMADOS PARA SER SANTOS, COM TODOS OS Q...
DEUS NOS SANTIFICOU EM CRISTO, PARA VIVERMOS EM SANTIDADE COMO CRISTO. (1 JO 2:6)
SER SANTIFICADO É... • Ter sido separado por Deus e para Deus em Cristo Jesus (1 Co 1:2; 6:11); • Ter nascido novamente (J...
OBSERVE A SERIEDADE DOS TEXTOS A SEGUIR • “Todo aquele que permanece nele não vive pecando; todo aquele que vive pecando n...
SER SANTO É ... • Viver para Deus ( Gal 2:20); • Aborrecer o mal, isto é não querer pecar (Pv 8:13); • Quando pecar se env...
NO CRISTIANISMO BÍBLICO, NÃO HÁ A CATEGORIA DOS SANTOS, E OUTRA, DOS NÃO SANTOS. SE VOCÊ É CRISTÃO, VOCÊ É UM SANTO DE DEU...
SANTIFICADOS PARA A SANTIFICAÇÃO!! EM CRISTO FOMOS SANTIFICADOS (SEPARADOS) DO MUNDO, DO PECADO, DO DIABO , PARA VIVER UMA...
QUAL A IMPORTÂNCIA DA SANTIFICAÇÃO? 1. Para este padrão de vida fomos salvos: “Pois esta é a vontade de Deus: a vossa sant...
LEMBRE-SE: •“...Segui a paz com todos e a santificação, sem a qual ninguém verá o Senhor,” (Hb 12:14 )
“POIS ESTA É A VONTADE DE DEUS: A VOSSA SANTIFICAÇÃO,... PORQUANTO DEUS NÃO NOS CHAMOU PARA A IMPUREZA, E SIM PARA A SANTI...
Deus nos salvou para termos uma vida santa. Não há como separar salvação de santificação.

  1. 1. CHAMADOS PARA A SANTIDADE
  2. 2. “PAULO... À IGREJA DE DEUS QUE ESTÁ EM CORINTO, AOS SANTIFICADOS EM CRISTO JESUS, CHAMADOS PARA SER SANTOS, COM TODOS OS QUE EM TODO LUGAR INVOCAM O NOME DE NOSSO SENHOR JESUS CRISTO, SENHOR DELES E NOSSO:” (1CO 1:2 )
  3. 3. DEUS NOS SANTIFICOU EM CRISTO, PARA VIVERMOS EM SANTIDADE COMO CRISTO. (1 JO 2:6)
  4. 4. SER SANTIFICADO É... • Ter sido separado por Deus e para Deus em Cristo Jesus (1 Co 1:2; 6:11); • Ter nascido novamente (Jo 3:3,7), ter sido justificado (Rom 5:1) e não ter condenação sobre si (Rom 8:1); • Ser alguém que caminha com Cristo em direção a eternidade (Fp 3:12)
  5. 5. OBSERVE A SERIEDADE DOS TEXTOS A SEGUIR • “Todo aquele que permanece nele não vive pecando; todo aquele que vive pecando não o viu, nem o conheceu. Filhinhos, não vos deixeis enganar por ninguém; aquele que pratica a justiça é justo, assim como ele é justo. Aquele que pratica o pecado procede do diabo, porque o diabo vive pecando desde o princípio. Para isto se manifestou o Filho de Deus: para destruir as obras do diabo. Todo aquele que é nascido de Deus não vive na prática de pecado; pois o que permanece nele é a divina semente; ora, esse não pode viver pecando, porque é nascido de Deus.” (1Jo 3:6-9 RA) • “Sabemos que todo aquele que é nascido de Deus não vive em pecado; antes, Aquele que nasceu de Deus o guarda, e o Maligno não lhe toca.” (1Jo 5:18 RA)
  6. 6. SER SANTO É ... • Viver para Deus ( Gal 2:20); • Aborrecer o mal, isto é não querer pecar (Pv 8:13); • Quando pecar se envergonhar (Sl 44: 15); • Quando se envergonhar, se arrepender, confessar e deixar (Pv 28:13); • Se você peca e não fica mal, é sinal que você já está mal (1 Tm 4:1,2)!! • Servos de Deus lutam contra o pecado em todas as suas dimensões (Ações, omissões, intenções e comissões, Hb 12:4); • Corar de vergonha por ser pecador e por pecar: “Ó SENHOR, a nós pertence o corar de vergonha, aos nossos reis, aos nossos príncipes e aos nossos pais, porque temos pecado contra ti.” (Dn 9:8 RA)
  7. 7. NO CRISTIANISMO BÍBLICO, NÃO HÁ A CATEGORIA DOS SANTOS, E OUTRA, DOS NÃO SANTOS. SE VOCÊ É CRISTÃO, VOCÊ É UM SANTO DE DEUS!! “Ser-me-eis santos, porque eu, o SENHOR, sou santo e separei-vos dos povos, para serdes meus.” (Lv 20:26 RA)
  8. 8. SANTIFICADOS PARA A SANTIFICAÇÃO!! EM CRISTO FOMOS SANTIFICADOS (SEPARADOS) DO MUNDO, DO PECADO, DO DIABO , PARA VIVER UMA VIDA DE SANTIFICAÇÃO , ISTO É, DE SEPARAÇÃO DO MUNDO, DO PECADO E DO DIABO.
  9. 9. QUAL A IMPORTÂNCIA DA SANTIFICAÇÃO? 1. Para este padrão de vida fomos salvos: “Pois esta é a vontade de Deus: a vossa santificação,... porquanto Deus não nos chamou para a impureza, e sim para a santificação.” (1Ts 4:3,7) 2. Ela revela nossa identificação com o Senhor: “Ser-me-eis santos, porque eu, o SENHOR, sou santo e separei-vos dos povos, para serdes meus.” (Lv 20:26 ) 3. Impactar toda nossa existência: “pelo contrário, segundo é santo aquele que vos chamou, tornai-vos santos também vós mesmos em todo o vosso procedimento,” (1Pe 1:15 ) 4. Sem ela não veremos a Deus: “Segui a paz com todos e a santificação, sem a qual ninguém verá o Senhor,” (Hb 12:14 ) • Atrair pessoas para o Senhor: “Amados, exorto-vos, como peregrinos e forasteiros que sois, a vos absterdes das paixões carnais, que fazem guerra contra a alma, mantendo exemplar o vosso procedimento no meio dos gentios, para que, naquilo que falam contra vós outros como de malfeitores, observando-vos em vossas boas obras, glorifiquem a Deus no dia da visitação.” (1Pe 2:11-12 RA)
  10. 10. LEMBRE-SE: •“...Segui a paz com todos e a santificação, sem a qual ninguém verá o Senhor,” (Hb 12:14 )
  11. 11. “POIS ESTA É A VONTADE DE DEUS: A VOSSA SANTIFICAÇÃO,... PORQUANTO DEUS NÃO NOS CHAMOU PARA A IMPUREZA, E SIM PARA A SANTIFICAÇÃO.” (1TS 4:3,7 RA)

