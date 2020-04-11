Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMPO Autora: Almudena Tovar
El tempo es la velocidad del pulso. �Qu� es el pulso musical? Es el latido de la m�sica Es una acentuaci�n regularmente es...
�C�mo se indica el tempo? A) Con una indicaci�n metron�mica: Significa que se tocan o se cantan 100 negras en cada minuto ...
B) Con t�rminos en italiano: Lento o Largo: muy despacio (negra= 40/60) Adagio: despacio (negra = 60/70) Andante: moderado...
Indicaciones de tempo variable Ritardando: disminuci�n gradual de velocidad Accelerando: aumento gradual de velocidad
�D�nde se colocan las indicaciones de tempo? Indicaciones metron�micas y t�rminos en italiano: Al principio de la partitur...
El tempo

Lenguaje musical elementos

Published in: Education
El tempo

  1. 1. TEMPO Autora: Almudena Tovar
  2. 2. El tempo es la velocidad del pulso. �Qu� es el pulso musical? Es el latido de la m�sica Es una acentuaci�n regularmente espaciada, que aparece en cualquier composici�n: I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I Cada l�nea representa un pulso
  3. 3. �C�mo se indica el tempo? A) Con una indicaci�n metron�mica: Significa que se tocan o se cantan 100 negras en cada minuto Metr�nomo: Es un aparato que marca los pulsos con distinta velocidad. Puede ser digital o anal�gico. Metr�nomo M�zel Metr�no anal�gico
  4. 4. B) Con t�rminos en italiano: Lento o Largo: muy despacio (negra= 40/60) Adagio: despacio (negra = 60/70) Andante: moderado (negra= 77-108) Moderato: lento, no tanto como un andante (negra= 109-120) Allegro: r�pido (negra = 120-168) Presto: muy r�pido (negra= 168-200)
  5. 5. Indicaciones de tempo variable Ritardando: disminuci�n gradual de velocidad Accelerando: aumento gradual de velocidad
  6. 6. �D�nde se colocan las indicaciones de tempo? Indicaciones metron�micas y t�rminos en italiano: Al principio de la partitura o cuando se produce un cambio. Encima del pentagrama

