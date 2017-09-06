Tema: La química, la tecnología y tú. Subtema: ¿ Cuál es la visión de la ciencia y la tecnología en el mundo actual? •Rela...
9/6/2017 2
9/6/2017 3 En una ocasión un científico francés estaba experimentando con una araña en su laboratorio: - Araña: ¿Salta! Y ...
9/6/2017 4
9/6/2017 5 Que flojera, este año tenemos que estudiar Química No sé, parece importante, con eso del calentamiento global, ...
9/6/2017 6
9/6/2017 7 ¿Qué crees que pasaría si la Química y la Tecnología no existieran?
9/6/2017 8 No habría contaminación ni venenos.
9/6/2017 9 Reflexiona y Responde en tu cuaderno: ¿Cómo sería de nuestra vida sin las participaciones de la Química y la Te...
9/6/2017 10 La Química y los avances tecnológicos se asocian con la contaminación y el daño a la salud. Y esto tiene algo ...
9/6/2017 11 Es cierto, sin las contribuciones de la Química no existirían los pigmentos, los alimentos enriquecidos, los c...
9/6/2017 12 Como pueden ver la Química ofrece grandes beneficios, pero su MAL USO, puede acarrear graves consecuencias. Co...
9/6/2017 13 Si la gente tuviera una cultura Química, podría analizar las ventajas y desventajas de utilizar diversos produ...
9/6/2017 14
9/6/2017 15
9/6/2017 16
9/6/2017 17
9/6/2017 18 TAREA
9/6/2017 19
Realizado por: Mtra. Alma Maité Barajas Cárdenas. CIENCIAS III Escuela Secundaria Técnica # 107 ©almamaitébarajascardenas....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividadesprevias 130825231111-phpapp02

26 views

Published on

ACTIVIDADES

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Actividadesprevias 130825231111-phpapp02

  1. 1. Tema: La química, la tecnología y tú. Subtema: ¿ Cuál es la visión de la ciencia y la tecnología en el mundo actual? •Relación de la química y la tecnología con la química y la tecnología con el ser humano y el ambiente. Actividades Previas
  2. 2. 9/6/2017 2
  3. 3. 9/6/2017 3 En una ocasión un científico francés estaba experimentando con una araña en su laboratorio: - Araña: ¿Salta! Y la araña saltó; el científico anotó en su bitácora: - Araña con 8 patas, salta 8 centímetros y le arrancó una pata. - Araña con 7 patas, salta 7 centímetros y le arrancó una pata y continuó con su experimento. - Araña: ¿Salta! Y continuó anotando en su registro: Araña con una pata salta un centímetro y le quitó la última pata. - Araña ¡Salta!, araña ¡que saltes! Y anotó en su bitácora: - Conclusión: La araña se quedó sorda al quedarse sin patas.
  4. 4. 9/6/2017 4
  5. 5. 9/6/2017 5 Que flojera, este año tenemos que estudiar Química No sé, parece importante, con eso del calentamiento global, se está hablando mucho de la Química y la Tecnología. Según eh oído, la quema de combustible como el petróleo es la responsable de que haya aumentado la cantidad de Dióxido de carbono en la atmósfera.
  6. 6. 9/6/2017 6
  7. 7. 9/6/2017 7 ¿Qué crees que pasaría si la Química y la Tecnología no existieran?
  8. 8. 9/6/2017 8 No habría contaminación ni venenos.
  9. 9. 9/6/2017 9 Reflexiona y Responde en tu cuaderno: ¿Cómo sería de nuestra vida sin las participaciones de la Química y la Tecnología? ¿Concuerda el comentario anterior con tu respuesta? ¿Qué imagen de la Química se transmite a través de los medios de comunicación?
  10. 10. 9/6/2017 10 La Química y los avances tecnológicos se asocian con la contaminación y el daño a la salud. Y esto tiene algo de cierto: con tal de desarrollar productos novedosos, la industria Química no se preocupaba de los efectos negativos que causaba en el ambiente. Bueno pero la Química también ha hecho posible cosas buenas como los medicamentos.
  11. 11. 9/6/2017 11 Es cierto, sin las contribuciones de la Química no existirían los pigmentos, los alimentos enriquecidos, los combustibles y los plásticos. Además, gracias a los avances tecnológicos, hoy podemos comunicarnos mas rápido, tenemos acceso mas rápido a la información y existen aparatos que ayudan a detectar enfermedades.
  12. 12. 9/6/2017 12 Como pueden ver la Química ofrece grandes beneficios, pero su MAL USO, puede acarrear graves consecuencias. Como el agujero de ozono y el calentamiento global. Exacto
  13. 13. 9/6/2017 13 Si la gente tuviera una cultura Química, podría analizar las ventajas y desventajas de utilizar diversos productos. Además la Química nos permite entender el mundo y muchos fenómenos que ocurren en nuestra vida cotidiana.
  14. 14. 9/6/2017 14
  15. 15. 9/6/2017 15
  16. 16. 9/6/2017 16
  17. 17. 9/6/2017 17
  18. 18. 9/6/2017 18 TAREA
  19. 19. 9/6/2017 19
  20. 20. Realizado por: Mtra. Alma Maité Barajas Cárdenas. CIENCIAS III Escuela Secundaria Técnica # 107 ©almamaitébarajascardenas. 9/6/2017 20

×