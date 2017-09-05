Nile ruby nile cruise tour

Royal Rubi Nile Cruise tours with All Tours Egypt













Have you spent a lot of time without being in cruises , All Tours Egypt During Nile Ruby Aswan Nile RIVER Cruise, you will enjoy having great interesting tours to Aswan , Luxor and Kom Ombo , enjoy knowing a lot f info about their amazing , history ,Enjoy a great cultural tours that .give a you a hint about the ancient Egyptian history .



During Royal Ruby cruise you will enjoy having a lot tours in the holy areas of the pharohs there , As Queen Hatchepsut temple , Luxor and Karnak ones .



Then you will enjoy moving to Aswan to visit the great temple of Philae , The recent constructed building , The High Dam that was built in the Era of president Abd el Nasser .



In Kom Ombo you will enjoy the view of the Nile while sailing to the temple of Edfu .dedicated to God Horus . there you will enjoy having a lot of interesting info about the Ptolemaic era that the temple was built in . After that you could enjoy having a great time walking in city streets .



Itinerary :



3 nights ex Aswan Friday



Day 1: Friday (Nile Cruise Tour)

All Tours Egypt representative will meet & assist you at the airport or train station, then transfer to your Nile Cruise Embarkation in Aswan before lunch. Lunch on board,Visit High Dam, Philae Temple & unfinished Obelisk. Felucca Ride. Dinner & overnight. (Lunch, Dinner)



Day 2: Saturday (Nile Cruise Tour)

Sail to Kom Ombo & visit Kom Ombo Temple Sail to Edfu,Visit Edfu Temple, Sail to Luxor Via Esna, Overnight Luxor ( Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner)



Day 3: Sunday (Nile Cruise Tour)

Visit West Bank the Valley of kings,Colossi of Memnon & The Temple of Hatchepsut, Visit Karnak & Luxor Temple, Overnight Luxor.( Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner)



Day 4: Monday (Nile Cruise Tour)

Breakfast. Disembarkation in Luxor. transfer to the airport or train station.( Breakfast)







Inclusions :

Service of meet & assist by our representative.

Accommodation on board the cruise on full board basis.

All sightseeing program as mentioned in the above itinerary.

All entrance fees to the mentioned sites.

All taxes and services charge



Exclusions :

Any optional tours.

Tips.

Extra not mentioned in the itinerary.

Peak Periods & New Year.

Domestic Flight





