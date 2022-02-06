Traditional Bengali Wedding

The saptapadi in Bengali weddings is very not quite the same as what is well known ("phere") in numerous different pieces of India. There are seven betel leaves spread out in an arrangement. The lady of the hour steps on these leaves individually followed by the lucky man. The lucky man moves an extraordinary stone "nora" (regularly utilized for squashing and sticking flavors) with his foot as they push ahead.

Anjali - A proposal to the fire is made. The lady of the hour's sibling puts puffed rice (khoi) in the possession of the lady, and the lucky man standing near her holds her hands from the back and expands their arms forward. They then, at that point, empty the contribution into the fire together.

