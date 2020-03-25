Successfully reported this slideshow.
It has been called the golden state for a reason, one of the best holiday destinations. California is one of the most populated cities in the United States with an estimated region of 9.7 million residents. From stunning beaches like Santa Monica Beach, granite dominated Sierra peaks to starry nights filled with campfire stories there are endless reasons to visit California.

  1. 1. Three Absolute Things to Do While You Are in California It has been called the golden state for a reason, one of the best holiday destinations. California is one of the most populated cities in the United States with an estimated region of 9.7 million residents. From stunning beaches like Santa Monica Beach, granite dominated Sierra peaks to starry nights filled with campfire stories there are endless reasons to visit California. Whether you are religiously searching for California Highways where you can drive down to some of the most beautiful stretches of road or fabled beachfront, California promises its visitors with luxurious comforts, adventures, history and beautiful locations on every occasion. Have fun, educate yourself and experience more of what this Golden State has to offer you with the list of things to do we have listed for you while you are in California. Here are 5 Absolute Things to Do and See you can't miss out while you are in California
  2. 2. Get a firsthand experience at the Chabot Space and Science Center Chabot Space and Science Center is a hand on exhibit center located at the heart of Oakland, California. The Center features several interactive sessions, a beautiful planetarium, a large screen theatre, 3 powerful telescopes that allow its visitors to get a glimpse of the starry sky and other objects in the open sky. First opened in 1883 the center has been named after Anthony Chabot-the father of hydraulic mining. Besides the telescope other attraction here includes the Tien MegaDome Theatre, the Challenger Learning Center gives a full firsthand experience about the entire space and other science topics.
  3. 3. Go on a camping at the Yosemite National Park Yosemite National Park is widely celebrated for its impressive landscape, one of the best places for camping, star gazing and trekking along striking waterfalls. This national park is located along Western Sierra Nevada and is operated by National Park Service. In 1984, it was designated as a World Heritage Site as it features amazing granite cliffs, gushing streams, rolling mountains, gigantic sequoia groves, and complete wilderness. This park witness more than four million visitors annually, it is also o0ne of the best regions to undertake camping, trekking, rock climbing, horseback riding, biking, swimming, fishing, boating, etc. Yosemite also supports an amazing diversity of wild flora and fauna; it is a suitable habitat for 250 vertebrate species ranging from fish, mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.
  4. 4. Save a day to visit the Disney Park Opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland Park is an amusement park in California, a fantasy world for children and adventure seekers under the supervision of Walt Disney. Disneyland attracts millions of visitors every year, a land of absolute joy and adventure. The park features some of the most popular cartoon characters, from Mickey Mouse, star wars, pirates of the Caribbean to sleeping beauty; this park is one of the best places for those seeking to touch down some of their favorite cartoon characters. The haunted mansion, star wars launch bay, Plaza Inn, Fantasmic, the Grand circle tour, Fantasy land, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Frontierland, Critter Country, New Oreland Square are some of the highlights of this park.
