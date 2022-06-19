

Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is used for the prevention of pregnancy in women who decide to use an oral contraceptive.

This medicine is also used for the treatment of moderate acne vulgaris in women 18 years of age or above who have no known contraindications to oral contraceptive therapy, desire contraception, and have achieved menarche.