Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets)

Jun. 19, 2022
Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets)

Jun. 19, 2022
Health & Medicine


Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is used for the prevention of pregnancy in women who decide to use an oral contraceptive.
This medicine is also used for the treatment of moderate acne vulgaris in women 18 years of age or above who have no known contraindications to oral contraceptive therapy, desire contraception, and have achieved menarche.


Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is used for the prevention of pregnancy in women who decide to use an oral contraceptive.
This medicine is also used for the treatment of moderate acne vulgaris in women 18 years of age or above who have no known contraindications to oral contraceptive therapy, desire contraception, and have achieved menarche.

Health & Medicine

Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets)

  1. 1. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives
  2. 2. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is used for the prevention of pregnancy in women who decide to use an oral contraceptive. This medicine is also used for the treatment of moderate acne vulgaris in women 18 years of age or above who have no known contraindications to oral contraceptive therapy, desire contraception, and have achieved menarche.
  3. 3. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives The active pharmaceutical ingredients contained in Loette Contraceptive Tablets are Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol. Each tablet contains 0.1 mg of Levonorgestrel and 0.02 mg of Ethinyl Estradiol. Active Ingredients
  4. 4. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Chemical Structure - Levonorgestrel
  5. 5. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Chemical Structure - Ethinyl Estradiol
  6. 6. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Loette Contraceptive Tablets Loette Contraceptive Tablets are manufactured by Pfizer Limited, India. A Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets pack consists of 21 white tablets (active) each containing Levonorgestrel 0.1 mg and Ethinyl Estradiol 0.02 mg. (Website: https://www.pfizerindia.com/ ) URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  7. 7. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Uses of Loette Tablets Loette is an oral contraceptive, commonly known as a "birth control pill" or "the Pill". Loette tablets contain two hormones (Levonorgestrel and Ethinylestradiol), which prevent you from becoming pregnant if taken correctly. Loette is also used to treat moderate acne in women when this has not improved with acne treatments applied to the skin and who are also willing to be on a contraceptive. Loette prevents pregnancy in several ways: It inhibits the egg release by stopping it maturing It changes the cervical mucus consistency making it difficult for the sperm to reach the egg It changes the lining of the uterus making it less suitable for implantation. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  8. 8. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Recommended Dosage The dosage of Loette tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is given below: The tablet is to be swallowed whole, with some liquid. Tablets must be taken in the order directed on the package every day at about the same time. The tablets are to be taken daily for 21 consecutive days followed by 7 tablet free days. Withdrawal bleed usually starts on days 2 to 3 after the last active tablet, and may not have finished before the next pack is started. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  9. 9. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Recommended Dosage The dosage of Loette tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is given below: Starting with the use of Loette: No preceding hormonal contraceptive use in the past month: The first tablet is to be taken on the first day of the menstrual period (i.e. the first day after menstrual bleeding has started). Intake of Loette may also be started on days 2 to 5 of the menstrual cycle (e.g. start on a Sunday), but in this case, additional use of a non-hormonal method of contraception (e.g. condom, spermicide) is recommended for the first 7 days of the monthly cycle for reasons of safety. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  10. 10. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Recommended Dosage The dosage of Loette tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) is given below: Changing from another combined oral contraceptive (COC), a vaginal ring or a contraceptive patch: Use of Loette should preferably be started on the day after intake of the last active tablet of the previous COC but at the latest on the day of the normal tablet-free interval or after taking the last drug-free tablet of the previous COC. With previous use of a ring or a patch, use of the tablets should be started immediately after removal of the ring/patch still on the same day. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  11. 11. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Contraindications Loette Contraceptive tablets are contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to Levonorgestrel, Ethinyl Estradiol or any other component of this medication. Other contraindications include the following: High risk of arterial or venous thrombotic diseases. Breast cancer or other estrogen- or progestin-sensitive cancer. Liver tumors, acute viral hepatitis or decompensated cirrhosis. Undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding. Use of Hepatitis C drug combinations containing Ombitasvir/Paritaprevir/Ritonavir, with or without Dasabuvir. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  12. 12. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Storage Instructions Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  13. 13. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Warnings Vascular risks: Stop if a thrombotic or thromboembolic event occurs. Stop Loette Contraceptive Tablets at least 4 weeks before and through 2 weeks after major surgery. Start no earlier than 4 weeks after delivery, in females who are not breast-feeding. Consider cardiovascular risk factors before initiating in all females, particularly those over 35 years. Liver disease: Discontinue LNG/EE Tablets if jaundice occurs. Hypertension: If used in females with well-controlled hypertension, monitor blood pressure. Stop use of Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets if blood pressure rises significantly. Gallbladder disease: May cause or worsen gallbladder disease.
  14. 14. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Warnings Adverse carbohydrate and lipid effect: Monitor glucose in prediabetic and diabetic females using Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets). Consider an alternate contraceptive method for females with uncontrolled dyslipidemia. Headache: Evaluate significant change in headaches and discontinue Loette Tablets if indicated. Uterine bleeding: May cause irregular bleeding or amenorrhea. Evaluate for other causes if symptoms persist. Loette has no or only negligible effect on the ability to drive and use machines.
  15. 15. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Loette Contraceptive Tablets Side Effects Common Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets (Loette Contraceptive tablets) are: headache, abdominal pain, nausea, metrorrhagia, vaginal moniliasis and pain, acne, and vaginitis. The following are serious side effects with the use of Combined Oral Contraceptives: Serious cardiovascular adverse events, Vascular events, Liver disease, Hypertension, Gallbladder disease, Carbohydrate and lipid effects, Headache and Carcinoma of the cervix. Side effects reported by Combined Oral Contraceptive users are: Bleeding irregularities and amenorrhea, Mood changes, including depression, Melasma/chloasma which may persist, Edema/fluid retention , Diminution in lactation when given immediately postpartum. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  16. 16. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Loette Contraceptive Tablets Side Effects The following side effects have been reported in patients receiving oral contraceptives and are believed to be drug-related: Breast tenderness, pain, enlargement, secretion; Nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal symptoms (such as abdominal pain, cramps and bloating); Change in menstrual flow; Temporary infertility after discontinuation of treatment; Change in weight or appetite (increase or decrease); Change in cervical erosion and secretion; Cholestatic jaundice; Rash (allergic); Vaginitis, including candidiasis; Change in corneal curvature (steepening); Intolerance to contact lenses; Mesenteric thrombosis; Decrease in serum folate levels; Exacerbation of systemic lupus erythematosus; Exacerbation of porphyria; Exacerbation of chorea; Aggravation of varicose veins; Anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, including urticaria, angioedema, and severe reactions with respiratory and circulatory symptoms. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  17. 17. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Overdose There have been no reports of serious ill effects from overdose of oral contraceptives, including ingestion by children. Overdosage may cause withdrawal bleeding in females and nausea. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  18. 18. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives Loette Contraceptive Tablets During Pregnancy Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets(Loette Contraceptive Tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category X. Before the first use of Loette tablets, pregnancy must be excluded. There is little or no increased risk of birth defects in women who inadvertently use Combined Oral Contraceptives during early pregnancy. If pregnancy occurs during treatment with Loette, Loette must be immediately discontinued. The administration of COCs to induce withdrawal bleeding should not be used as a test for pregnancy. Combined Oral Contraceptives should not be used during pregnancy to treat threatened or habitual abortion. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html
  19. 19. Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) © All Contraceptives For more details on Loette Tablets click here Loette Contraceptive Tablets (Generic Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) by Pfizer Limited, India. URL: https://www.allcontraceptives.com/loette-contraceptive-pill.html

