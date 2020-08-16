Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRE-TERM BIRTH & ROLE OF PROGESTERONE DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S. INDIA
DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital MM...
Introduction • WHO defines preterm birth as all births before 37 completed weeks of gestation, or fewer than 259 days from...
Classification of PTB • Spontaneous: – Approximately 40-50% are due to spontaneous preterm labor with intact membranes and...
CLASSIFICATION OF PRETERM BIRTH
Epidemiology • Worldwide, 11.1% of infants are born preterm every year • PTB is the leading cause of perinatal morbidity a...
CAUSES OF PRETERM BIRTH
Pathophysiology Obstetrics and Gynecology 7 Ed. Chapter 15. Preterm Labor. (https://doctorlib.info/gynecology/obstetrics-g...
Risk Factors – Maternal, Medical & Pregnancy risk factors • Previous PTB • Short-cervical length • Uterine anomalies • <18...
Risk Factors – Maternal, Medical & Pregnancy RF • Genital & Urinary tract infections Previous PTB • Vaginal bleeding • Cig...
Etiology • Cause unidentified in 50% of PTB • Majority of women with risk factors have no PTB • Many women with PTB have n...
Cervical Ultrasonography And The Prediction Of Preterm Birth • Strong inverse relationship between cervical length and lik...
Cervical Length • Cervical length measurement can be used to identify increased risk of preterm birth in asymptomatic wome...
Cervical length - Ultrasound Trans vaginal. Trans perineal routes Trans Abdominal
Transvaginal • Ideal – May not be possible always • Empty bladder and the vaginal probe should be placed in the anterior f...
Reference Range • A single cut-off 25mm between 18 and 24 weeks gestation • Cervical length of 30mm (10th centile), 27mm (...
Transabdominal USG • Transabdominal partially full bladder is a potential first line screening test • A transabdominal cer...
Cervical length Measurement • Previous PTB • Multiple pregnancy • Uterine anomalies • Excisional surgeries - Cervix Austra...
Transvaginal Cervical Length • Shorter the cervical length, the greater the risk of PTB – Recommend TVCL to women with ide...
Biomarkers A. Fetal fibronectin  It is an extracellular matrix glycoprotein found between the chorion and decidua – vagin...
Fetal Fibronectin Test • Current evidence suggest routine use of FFN alone in women with threatened PTL is not justifiable...
LONG TERM CONSEQUENCES IN PRETERM BABIES
Prevention Strategies In PTB Frontiers In Immunology. REVIEW ARTICLE published: 19 November 2014. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2014....
Cervical Cerclage – In which patients? • In patients with – History of preterm births, classically recurrent and painless ...
CERVICAL CIRCLAGE MACDONALDS/SHIRODKARS J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2019; 32(20): 3408-3414
Rescue Circlage • For women between 16+0 and 27+6 weeks of pregnancy • Dilated cervix • Exposed, unruptured fetal membrane...
Management • Admit for observation • Consider if in-utero transfer is indicated • Offer analgesia • Administer corticoster...
Tocolysis • May delay birth and allow: – In utero-transfer – Corticosteroid administration – MgSO4 administration
Tocolytics • Beta agonists have a higher frequency of adverse effects • Nifedipine, atosiban and COX-2 inhibitors – how th...
TOCOLYTICS • Nifedipine and atosiban have comparable effectiveness in delaying birth for up to 7 days • Compared with beta...
Nifidipine • Only oral drug • Initial oral dose of 20mg followed by 3 to 4 times daily up to 48 hrs • >60 mg per day – adv...
Atosiban • Oxytocin antagonist • Dose: – Initial bolus of 6.75mg over in 1min followed by infusion of 18mg/hr for 3 hours ...
Tocolytics • ? Benefit in preterm labor in multiple pregnancy • ? Role in maintenance therapy – Not recommended • Main rol...
Tocolysis in Prevention of PTB • Meta-analyses (Miyazaki C et al, 2016) • No significant difference was found for the rela...
Corticosteroids FIGO recommendation • Clinicians should offer a single course of prenatal corticosteroids to all women bet...
Magnesium Sulphate • For neuroprotection of the baby to women between 24+0 to 33 weeks • 4gm intravenous loading dose MgSO...
INDICATIONS FOR USE OF PROGESTERONE
Progesterone Supplementation • Used in prevention of PTB from decades • Exact mechanism of action is unknown • Two possibl...
Actions of Progesterone on the Myometrium • Decreases conduction of contractions • Increases threshold for stimulation • D...
Recommendations for Use (ACOG Oct, 2012) • A women with a singleton gestation and prior SPTB should be offered progesteron...
Recommendations for Use (ACOG Oct, 2012) • Progesterone treatment does not reduce the incidence of PTB in women with twin ...
Prenatal Administration of Progesterone for preventing PTB In High Risk Women • Cochrane Systemic Review, (Dodd JM et al. ...
Effectiveness of Progesterone • 5-6 women with a previous sPTB would need to be treated to prevent one birth <37 weeks • 1...
PROGESTERONE SUPPLEMENTATION Type Route Dose (mg) Interval 17-alpha-OHPC Intramuscular injection 250 Weekly Natural micron...
AVAILABLE PROGESTERONE Vaginal Natural micronized progesterone suppositories • Optimal dose and its efficacy in pre-term l...
17 alpha-hydroxy-progesterone Caproate (17-OHP) • First introduced in 1950 • Synthetic progesterone with a longer half-lif...
Pharmacokinetics Parameters Absorption • Tmax : 4.6 (±1.7) days • Half life: 7.8 days Distribution • Extensively binds to ...
NICHD: MFMU Progesterone Trial • Aim: To establish if weekly progesterone injections in women with prior spontaneous prete...
0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% < 37 <35 <32 P<0.0001 P<0.0165 P<0.0180 17 P 17 P 17 P Placebo Placebo Placebo Meis et al. N En...
PROGESTERONE PREVENTS NEONATAL COMPLICATIONS • Treatment with 17P resulted in improved neonatal outcomes • Reduced the lik...
Compliance & Safety • Compliance with the weekly injections was excellent • 91.5% of the women received their injections a...
Meta-analysis of 17P in pregnancy • Meta-analysis by Keirse MJ, 1990 • 5 trials: high risk women with 17-hydroxyprogestero...
17-OHP in High Risk Women • M Ibrahim et al. 2010 • N= 50 eligible women in their second trimester with a history of previ...
Neonatal Outcome Between Progesterone & Placebo Groups Middle East Fertility Society Journal. 2010; 15(1): 39-41 • Deliver...
Efficacy of Progesterone for Prevention of Preterm Birth • Preterm birth (PTB) occurs in 5-18% of pregnancies • This revie...
https://www.medscape.com/answers/260998-168197/what-is-the-efficacy-of-progesterone-therapy-to-reduce- preterm-labor (acce...
NIH • The only preventive drug therapy is progesterone, given to women who are at higher risk of preterm birth • This redu...
ACOG Oct, 2019 • Clinical guidance : PROLONG STUDY • Trial comparing the efficacy of 17-OHPC 250mg i.m. injection weekly c...
• Fernandez-Macias R et al. 2019 • Objective : To determine whether mid-trimester 17-OHPC reduces the risk of recurrent pr...
17-Progesterone caproate In Prevention of Recurrent PTB • Four Studies included • The reduction in neonatal death was 68% ...
Supplementation with progestogens in the first trimester of pregnancy to prevent miscarriage in women with unexplained rec...
Progesterone – Vaginal or I.M. in PTB • Debate is ON • For whom & what stage • ? Patient preference and compliance
THE EPPPIC Trial • Evaluating Progestogens for Prevention of Preterm Birth International Collaborative (EPPPIC) • Evaluate...
Summary • Pre-term birth is a major public health problem • Pre-term is leading cause of morbidity and death of newborn in...
Preterm birth &amp; role of progesterone by dr alka mukherjee dr apurva mukherjee nagpur m.s. india

  1. 1. PRE-TERM BIRTH & ROLE OF PROGESTERONE DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S. INDIA
  2. 2. DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital MMC ACCREDITATED SPEAKER MMC OBSERVER MMC MAO – 01017 / 2016 Present Position  Director of Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital  Hon.Secretary INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL FOR HUMAN RIGHTS  Hon.Secretary NARCHI NAGPUR CHAPTER (2018-2020)  Hon.Secretary AMWN (2018-2021)  Hon.Secretary ISOPARB (2019-2021)  Life member, IMA, NOGS, NARCHI, AMWN & Menopause Society, India, Indian medico-legal & ethics association(IMLEA), ISOPRB, HUMAN RIGHTS  Founder Member of South Rapid Action Group, Nagpur.  On Board of Super Specialty, GMC, IGGMC, AIIMS Nagpur, NKPSIMS, ESIS and Treasury, Nagpur for “ WOMEN SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE.” mukherjeehospital@yahoo.com www.mukherjeehospital.com https://www.facebook.com/ Mukherjee Multispeciality https://www.instagram.com/ Achievement  Winner of NOGS GOLD MEDAL – 2017-18  Winner of BEST COUPLE AWARD in Social Work - 2014  APPRECIATION Award IMA - MS  Past Position  Organizing joint secretary ENDO-GYN 2019  Vice President IMA Nagpur (2017-2018) Vice President of NOGS(2016-2017) Organizing joint secretary ENDO-GYN Organizing secretary AMWICON – 2019
  3. 3. Introduction • WHO defines preterm birth as all births before 37 completed weeks of gestation, or fewer than 259 days from the first date of a woman's last menstrual period • Preterm labor is responsible for 75% of neonatal mortality Indian Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2014; 4(2): 16-23 Emerg (Tehran). 2017; 5(1): e3.
  4. 4. Classification of PTB • Spontaneous: – Approximately 40-50% are due to spontaneous preterm labor with intact membranes and 25-40% due to preterm premature rupture of the membranes (PPROM) • Indicated: – Deliberate intervention for variety of maternal or obstetric indications 20-30%. Preterm birth: Risk factors, interventions for risk reduction, and maternal prognosis. Upto Date https://www.uptodate.com/contents/preterm-birth-risk-factors-interventions-for-risk-reduction-and-maternal-prognosis/print
  5. 5. CLASSIFICATION OF PRETERM BIRTH
  6. 6. Epidemiology • Worldwide, 11.1% of infants are born preterm every year • PTB is the leading cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality • It the 2nd most common cause of death, after pneumonia, in children under 5 years of age Phillips C et al. BMJ Open 2017;7:e015402.
  7. 7. CAUSES OF PRETERM BIRTH
  8. 8. Pathophysiology Obstetrics and Gynecology 7 Ed. Chapter 15. Preterm Labor. (https://doctorlib.info/gynecology/obstetrics-gynecology/15.html)
  9. 9. Risk Factors – Maternal, Medical & Pregnancy risk factors • Previous PTB • Short-cervical length • Uterine anomalies • <18 or > 35 years • Vaginal bleeding • Multiple gestation • Assisted reproduction • PPROM Iran J Reprod Med. 2014 Jan; 12(1): 47–56.
  10. 10. Risk Factors – Maternal, Medical & Pregnancy RF • Genital & Urinary tract infections Previous PTB • Vaginal bleeding • Cigarette smoking • High or Low BMI • Low socioeconomic status • Ethnicity • Fetal fibronectin +ve • Surgical procedure of cervix Iran J Reprod Med. 2014 Jan; 12(1): 47–56.
  11. 11. Etiology • Cause unidentified in 50% of PTB • Majority of women with risk factors have no PTB • Many women with PTB have no risk factors • 7%- singletons, 60% - Multiple gestation BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth (2018) 18:107
  12. 12. Cervical Ultrasonography And The Prediction Of Preterm Birth • Strong inverse relationship between cervical length and likelihood of spontaneous pre term birth before 35 weeks* • Cervical length is stable in the first & second trimester • Mid trimester evaluation of the cervix is important N Eng J Med 1996; 334:567-72
  13. 13. Cervical Length • Cervical length measurement can be used to identify increased risk of preterm birth in asymptomatic women at < 24 weeks • Definitely indicated in h/o PTB • There is no consensus on the optimal timing or frequency of serial evaluations of cervical length
  14. 14. Cervical length - Ultrasound Trans vaginal. Trans perineal routes Trans Abdominal
  15. 15. Transvaginal • Ideal – May not be possible always • Empty bladder and the vaginal probe should be placed in the anterior fornix • Three measurements should be made over a 5 min period and the shortest measurement reported for clinical use
  16. 16. Reference Range • A single cut-off 25mm between 18 and 24 weeks gestation • Cervical length of 30mm (10th centile), 27mm (5th centile) and 22mm (2.5th centile) gave relative risks of preterm birth prior to 37 weeks of 3.8, 5.4 and 6.3 respectively RANZCOG. July ZO17
  17. 17. Transabdominal USG • Transabdominal partially full bladder is a potential first line screening test • A transabdominal cervical length greater than 35mm precludes a transvaginal cervical length below 25mm with over 95% sensitivity RANZCOG. July ZO17
  18. 18. Cervical length Measurement • Previous PTB • Multiple pregnancy • Uterine anomalies • Excisional surgeries - Cervix Australas J Ultrasound Med. 2013 Aug; 16(3): 124–134
  19. 19. Transvaginal Cervical Length • Shorter the cervical length, the greater the risk of PTB – Recommend TVCL to women with identified or suspected PTL (if available) – Consider therapeutic interventions when TVCL is <25mm Queensland Clinical Guideline: Preterm labour and birth https://www.health.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0019/140149/g-ptl.pdf
  20. 20. Biomarkers A. Fetal fibronectin  It is an extracellular matrix glycoprotein found between the chorion and decidua – vaginal fluid < 18 weeks – fusion of decidua and fetal membranes  Positive result : 50 ng/mL B. Inflammatory markers and cytokines
  21. 21. Fetal Fibronectin Test • Current evidence suggest routine use of FFN alone in women with threatened PTL is not justifiable • Combination of CL and FFN assessment may improve prediction of SPTB particularly in those with a CL of 15–30 mm Moeun et al. Semin Perinatol. 2017 December ; 41(8): 445–451.
  22. 22. LONG TERM CONSEQUENCES IN PRETERM BABIES
  23. 23. Prevention Strategies In PTB Frontiers In Immunology. REVIEW ARTICLE published: 19 November 2014. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2014.00584
  24. 24. Cervical Cerclage – In which patients? • In patients with – History of preterm births, classically recurrent and painless second trimester losses – Shortening of the cervix on ultrasound imaging – Short or dilated cervix on physical examination Frontiers In Immunology. REVIEW ARTICLE published: 19 November 2014. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2014.00584
  25. 25. CERVICAL CIRCLAGE MACDONALDS/SHIRODKARS J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2019; 32(20): 3408-3414
  26. 26. Rescue Circlage • For women between 16+0 and 27+6 weeks of pregnancy • Dilated cervix • Exposed, unruptured fetal membranes Do not offer • Signs of infection • Active vaginal bleeding • Uterine contractions
  27. 27. Management • Admit for observation • Consider if in-utero transfer is indicated • Offer analgesia • Administer corticosteroids • Measure TVCL (if available) • Discuss plan with women and document • Clinical reassessment as required
  28. 28. Tocolysis • May delay birth and allow: – In utero-transfer – Corticosteroid administration – MgSO4 administration
  29. 29. Tocolytics • Beta agonists have a higher frequency of adverse effects • Nifedipine, atosiban and COX-2 inhibitors – how they compare with each other is unclear • Use of multiple tocolytics should be avoided side effects
  30. 30. TOCOLYTICS • Nifedipine and atosiban have comparable effectiveness in delaying birth for up to 7 days • Compared with beta-agonists nifidipine is associated with improvement in neonatal outcome although they are no long term data
  31. 31. Nifidipine • Only oral drug • Initial oral dose of 20mg followed by 3 to 4 times daily up to 48 hrs • >60 mg per day – adverse reactions increase Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2011 Feb; 204(2): 134.e1–134.20.
  32. 32. Atosiban • Oxytocin antagonist • Dose: – Initial bolus of 6.75mg over in 1min followed by infusion of 18mg/hr for 3 hours then 6mg/hr for up to 45 hrs (to a max. of 330mg) Clinical Medicine Insights: Women’s Health 2011:4 9–16
  33. 33. Tocolytics • ? Benefit in preterm labor in multiple pregnancy • ? Role in maintenance therapy – Not recommended • Main role – To reduce the number of deliveries within 48hrs or within 7days of commencing the drug
  34. 34. Tocolysis in Prevention of PTB • Meta-analyses (Miyazaki C et al, 2016) • No significant difference was found for the relative effectiveness of tocolytics versus placebo – for prolonging pregnancy in women with extremely preterm birth (RR 1.04) or – reducing the rate of perinatal deaths (RR 2.22) • There is no evidence to draw conclusions on the effectiveness of tocolytic therapy for women with threatened extremely preterm birth, multiple gestations, and growth-restricted babies Miyazaki, C., Reprod Health 13, 4 (2016) doi:10.1186/s12978-015-0115-7
  35. 35. Corticosteroids FIGO recommendation • Clinicians should offer a single course of prenatal corticosteroids to all women between 24 and 34 weeks of gestation who are at risk of preterm birth within 7 days. Int J Gynecol Obstet 2019; 144: 352–355
  36. 36. Magnesium Sulphate • For neuroprotection of the baby to women between 24+0 to 33 weeks • 4gm intravenous loading dose MgSO4 over 20min, followed by an intravenous infusion of 1gm/hr until the birth or for 12hrs (whichever is sooner) • Monitor for side effects – Maternal – DTR, Pain, Contractions • Maintain Serum Mg level – 4-7mg/dl • Keep antidote Calcium gluconate ready – 1 gm IV Over 3 minutes • Observe newborn for 24-48 hours for magnesium effects if drug was given to mother before the delivery. J Gynecol Obstet Biol Reprod (Paris). 2016 Dec;45(10):1418-1433
  37. 37. INDICATIONS FOR USE OF PROGESTERONE
  38. 38. Progesterone Supplementation • Used in prevention of PTB from decades • Exact mechanism of action is unknown • Two possible mechanisms of action are – an anti-inflammatory action that may counteract the inflammatory process that is involved in initiation of labor – Second is a possible functional withdrawal of progesterone through changes in progesterone receptors and their transcriptional activity at a tissue level Front Immunol. 2014; 5: 584.
  39. 39. Actions of Progesterone on the Myometrium • Decreases conduction of contractions • Increases threshold for stimulation • Decreases spontaneous activity • Decreases number of oxytocin receptors • Prevents formation of gap junctions
  40. 40. Recommendations for Use (ACOG Oct, 2012) • A women with a singleton gestation and prior SPTB should be offered progesterone supplementation starting at 16-24 wks gestation, regardless of transvaginal ultrasound cervical length, to reduce the risk of recurrent spontaneous PTB • Vaginal progesterone is recommended as a management option to reduce the risk of PTB in asymptomatic women with an incidentally identified very short cervical length les than or equal to 20mm before or at 24 wks of gestation
  41. 41. Recommendations for Use (ACOG Oct, 2012) • Progesterone treatment does not reduce the incidence of PTB in women with twin or triplet gestation and therefore, is not recommended as an intervention to prevent PTB in women with multiple gestation • Insufficient evidence exists to assess if progesterone and cerclage together have an additive effect in reducing the risk of PTB in women at high risk for PTB
  42. 42. Prenatal Administration of Progesterone for preventing PTB In High Risk Women • Cochrane Systemic Review, (Dodd JM et al. 2013) • 36 RCTs (8523 women and 12,515 infants) • Progesterone therapy significantly reduce the risk of – preterm birth <34 weeks (RR 0.31 95% CI 0.14–0.69) – preterm birth <37weeks (RR 0.55, 95% CI 0.42–0.74) – perinatal death (RR 0.50, 95% CI 0.33–0.75) • Progesterone therapy significantly reduce – Need for assisted ventilation (RR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18–0.90) – Necrotizing Enterocolitis (RR 0.30, 95% CI 0.10–0.89),and – Admission to neonatal intensive care(RR 0.24, 95% CI 0.14–0.40) Dodd JM et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2013 Jul 31;(7):CD004947.
  43. 43. Effectiveness of Progesterone • 5-6 women with a previous sPTB would need to be treated to prevent one birth <37 weeks • 12 women with a previous sPTB birth would need to be treated to prevent one birth <32 weeks Meis et al. N Engl J Med. 2003 Jun 12;348(24):2379-85.
  44. 44. PROGESTERONE SUPPLEMENTATION Type Route Dose (mg) Interval 17-alpha-OHPC Intramuscular injection 250 Weekly Natural micronized progesterone Vaginal suppository 100, 200, 400 Daily Vaginal gel 90 Daily Oral capsule 200, 400 Daily Obstet Gynecol Sci 2017;60(5):405-420
  45. 45. AVAILABLE PROGESTERONE Vaginal Natural micronized progesterone suppositories • Optimal dose and its efficacy in pre-term labour require further evidence • Daily administration • Vaginal route results in higher concentrations in the uterus but does not reach high and constant blood levels. Vaginal progesterone gel • Need specific applicator Oral Capsule • Metabolized in liver and loses its potency • Irregular blood concentration • Frequent side effects Obstet Gynecol Sci 2017;60(5):405-420
  46. 46. 17 alpha-hydroxy-progesterone Caproate (17-OHP) • First introduced in 1950 • Synthetic progesterone with a longer half-life of 7 days • Dose: 250mg/week • Intramuscular injection • Only US-FDA approved progestin for prevention of pre-term birth Progesterone 17-alpha-hydroxyprogesterone Semin Perinatol. 2016 Aug;40(5):273-80.
  47. 47. Pharmacokinetics Parameters Absorption • Tmax : 4.6 (±1.7) days • Half life: 7.8 days Distribution • Extensively binds to plasma proteins Metabolism • Undergoes in extensive reduction, hydroxylation and conjugation Excretion • Feces ~ 50% • Urine ~ 30%
  48. 48. NICHD: MFMU Progesterone Trial • Aim: To establish if weekly progesterone injections in women with prior spontaneous preterm delivery (sPTD) reduces the risk of PTD • Design: double-masked, placebo-controlled trial • Eligibility criteria: singleton pregnancy 16-20 wks with documented previous sPTD • Intervention: progesterone or placebo • Primary outcome: delivery at < 37 weeks’ • Sample: 463 pregnant women Meis et al. N Engl J Med. 2003 Jun 12;348(24):2379-85.
  49. 49. 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% < 37 <35 <32 P<0.0001 P<0.0165 P<0.0180 17 P 17 P 17 P Placebo Placebo Placebo Meis et al. N Engl J Med. 2003 Jun 12;348(24):2379-85.
  50. 50. PROGESTERONE PREVENTS NEONATAL COMPLICATIONS • Treatment with 17P resulted in improved neonatal outcomes • Reduced the likelihood of several complications Meis et al. N Engl J Med. 2003 Jun 12;348(24):2379-85.
  51. 51. Compliance & Safety • Compliance with the weekly injections was excellent • 91.5% of the women received their injections at the scheduled time • Side effects were minor and were similar in the 17P and placebo groups Meis et al. N Engl J Med. 2003 Jun 12;348(24):2379-85.
  52. 52. Meta-analysis of 17P in pregnancy • Meta-analysis by Keirse MJ, 1990 • 5 trials: high risk women with 17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection • Pooled analysis of results showed: • Reduction in rates of preterm birth Odds ratio 0.50, 95% CI: 0.30-0.85 • Reduction in rates of low birthweight Odds ratio 0.46, 95% CI: 0.27-0.80 Keirse MJNC. Br J Obstet Gynecol 1990;97:149
  53. 53. 17-OHP in High Risk Women • M Ibrahim et al. 2010 • N= 50 eligible women in their second trimester with a history of previous preterm labor • Treatment: 17-OHPC 250mg/week in 24th until the 34th week or placebo Middle East Fertility Society Journal. 2010; 15(1): 39-41
  54. 54. Neonatal Outcome Between Progesterone & Placebo Groups Middle East Fertility Society Journal. 2010; 15(1): 39-41 • Delivery at <37 gestational weeks was reduced by 20% compared with the placebo group • Neonatal delivery, birth weight, NICU stay, and Apgar scores were more favorable in the 17-OHCP group • 17-OHPC was effective drug in prevention of preterm birth PCU – pre-natal care utilization NICU – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
  55. 55. Efficacy of Progesterone for Prevention of Preterm Birth • Preterm birth (PTB) occurs in 5-18% of pregnancies • This review supports the efficacy of prophylactic progesterone Sykes L, Bennett PR. Best Pract Res Clin Obstet Gynaecol. 2018;52:126‐136. Understanding if, How, and Why Women with Prior Spontaneous Preterm Births are Treated with Progestogens: A National Survey of Obstetrician Practice Patterns • Vaginal progesterone 100 mg or placebo, with a significant reduction of PTB < 37 weeks (13.8% vs. 28.5%; p  = 0.05) Gallagher JR et al. AJP Rep. 2018 Oct; 8(4): e315–e324
  56. 56. https://www.medscape.com/answers/260998-168197/what-is-the-efficacy-of-progesterone-therapy-to-reduce- preterm-labor (accessed on 24th May 2020)
  57. 57. NIH • The only preventive drug therapy is progesterone, given to women who are at higher risk of preterm birth • This reduces chances of preterm birth by one third • Therapy starts at 16 weeks and continues to 37 weeks of pregnancy
  58. 58. ACOG Oct, 2019 • Clinical guidance : PROLONG STUDY • Trial comparing the efficacy of 17-OHPC 250mg i.m. injection weekly compared with placebo • Large multicentre trial randomised, controlled, double blind trial from Nov.2009 to Oct.2018 • Almost 1877 women, at 93 facilities across 9 countries • Women were randomised between 16-20 weeks of gestation
  59. 59. • Fernandez-Macias R et al. 2019 • Objective : To determine whether mid-trimester 17-OHPC reduces the risk of recurrent preterm birth and adverse perinatal outcomes • Selection criteria: Inclusion criteria were women between 16 and 26+6 weeks of pregnancy with history of preterm delivery in any pregnancy randomized to either 17-OHPC or placebo/no treatment Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2019 Nov;147(2):156-164
  60. 60. 17-Progesterone caproate In Prevention of Recurrent PTB • Four Studies included • The reduction in neonatal death was 68% Int J Gynaecol Obstet. 2019 Nov;147(2):156-164 p=0.021p=0.001 p=0.004 17-OHPC reduces the risk of • recurrent preterm birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy, • neonatal death, and birthweight less than 2500 g in women with non-selected cervical length in the 2nd trimester
  61. 61. Supplementation with progestogens in the first trimester of pregnancy to prevent miscarriage in women with unexplained recurrent miscarriage: a systemic review and meta-analysis of randomized, controlled trials Saccone G et al. . Fertil Steril. 2017;107(2):430‐438
  62. 62. Progesterone – Vaginal or I.M. in PTB • Debate is ON • For whom & what stage • ? Patient preference and compliance
  63. 63. THE EPPPIC Trial • Evaluating Progestogens for Prevention of Preterm Birth International Collaborative (EPPPIC) • Evaluate: – Effectiveness of progestogen versus no active intervention – Effectiveness of vaginally administered progesterone versus 17-OHPC versus oral progesterone Syst Rev. 2017 Nov 28; 6(1): 235
  64. 64. Summary • Pre-term birth is a major public health problem • Pre-term is leading cause of morbidity and death of newborn infants • First and only agent to date approved for marketing by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of recurrent preterm birth • Trials of 17-OHPC have shown consistent efficacy in reducing pre-term delivery in women with a history of a previous pre- term delivery

