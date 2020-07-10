Successfully reported this slideshow.
HYPERTENSIVE CRISIS IN PREGNANCY DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S.
DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital
INTRODUCTION • Incidence of HT in pregnancy – 10% • Incidence of hypertensive crisis – 1-2% • "Hypertensive crisis” - dist...
DIAGNOSIS • The acute-onset, severe hypertension (systolic BP >160 mm Hg, diastolic BP >110 mm Hg) measured accurately by ...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF HYPERTENSIVE DISORDERS IN PREGNANCY • Not well understood • Thought to be related to a mechanism of red...
HT During the postpartum period • 27.5% of the women may develop de novo hypertension. • Factors - mobilization of fluid f...
HISTORY • Detailed history taking • Thorough physical examination • The presence of features of impending eclampsia (sever...
INVESTIGATIONS • Laboratory investigations to identify • the presence of co-morbidities such as • Acute kidney injury – KF...
MANAGEMENT • In a resource-plenty set-up – 1. Continuous blood pressure monitoring, 2. Continuous pulse monitoring and 3. ...
Definitive management for the hypertensive disorder • Induction of labor – To be performed only after stabilization of the...
The rationale of antihypertensive drugs 'start low' and 'go slow'. • The immediate aim is not to achieve a "normal" blood ...
ANTIHYPERTENSIVE AGENTS • Low-resource setting/primary healthcare setting – • Primary objective - to stabilize the patient...
• A recent review conducted by Shekhar et al. included seven randomised controlled trials (RCTs). • It was concluded that ...
Second-line agents 1. Sodium nitro prusside - Sodium nitroprusside acts as a nitric oxide donor and causes prompt vasodila...
2. Nitroglycerin • Nitroglycerin intravenous infusion and transdermal patch - for control severe hypertension. • Side effe...
4. Verapamil • Not a commonly used agent. • al-adrenoceptor antagonist and as an 5-HT1A receptor agonist. •Treatment with ...
TREATMENT OF HELLP • Immediate delivery is indicated once diagnosis of HELLP established • Vaginal or LSCS • Platelets if ...
• Rarely possibility of other conditions unrelated to pregnancy causing a hypertensive crisis such as • Pheochromocytoma, ...
• Daily BP monitoring till pt is indoor • Once discharged, BP on alternate days till normal value settles in. • Continue a...
• There appears to be insufficient data to support the use of one particular drug over the above. • The available recommen...
Hypertension affects 10% of pregnancies, many with underlying chronic hypertension, and approximately 1–2% will undergo a hypertensive crisis at some point during their lives. Hypertensive crisis includes hypertensive urgency and emergency; the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists describes a hypertensive emergency in pregnancy as persistent (lasting 15 min or more), acute-onset, severe hypertension, defined as systolic BP greater than 160 mmHg or diastolic BP >110 mmHg in the setting of pre-eclampsia or eclampsia. Pregnancy may be complicated by hypertensive crisis, with lower blood pressure threshold for end-organ damage than non-pregnant patients. Maternal assessment should include a thorough history. Fetal assessment should include heart rate tracing, ultrasound for growth and amniotic assessment, and Doppler evaluation if growth restriction is suspected. Initial management of hypertensive emergency (systolic BP >160 mmHg or diastolic BP >110 mmHg in the setting of pre-eclampsia or eclampsia) generally includes the rapid reduction of blood pressure through the use of intravenous antihypertensive medications, with goal systolic blood pressure between 140 mmHg and 150 mmHg and diastolic pressure between 90 mmHg and 100 mmHg. First-line intravenous drugs include labetalol and hydralazine, but other agents may be used, including esmolol, nicardipine, nifedipine, and, as a last resort, sodium nitroprusside. Among patients with hypertensive urgency, slower blood pressure reduction can be provided with oral agents. The objective of this article is to review the current understanding, diagnosis, and management of hypertensive crisis during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

  1. 1. Dr Alka Mukherjee Nagpur 1 HYPERTENSIVE CRISIS IN PREGNANCY DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S.
  DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital MMC ACCREDITATED SPEAKER MMC OBSERVER MMC MAO – 01017 / 2016
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Incidence of HT in pregnancy – 10% • Incidence of hypertensive crisis – 1-2% • "Hypertensive crisis” - distinguished into 1. Hypertensive urgency – presence end-organ damage. 2. Hypertensive emergency - absence of end-organ damage. BUT in obstetric clinical situations these definitions serve less purpose – as substantial end-organ effects (for example, stroke) occur at much lesser blood pressures in the obstetric patients compared to the non- obstetric patients.
  4. 4. DIAGNOSIS • The acute-onset, severe hypertension (systolic BP >160 mm Hg, diastolic BP >110 mm Hg) measured accurately by standard techniques, which is persistent when repeated after 15 minutes, which may be in the setting of pre- eclampsia or eclampsia constitutes a hypertensive emergency – require prompt aggressive management “Hypertensive crisis” occurs when BP is >180/120 mm Hg. When high BP is recorded first in the outpatient setting - admission MUST - Start with anti-hypertensives
  5. 5. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF HYPERTENSIVE DISORDERS IN PREGNANCY • Not well understood • Thought to be related to a mechanism of reduced placental perfusion inducing systemic vascular endothelial dysfunction.This arises due to a less effective cytotrophoblastic invasion of the uterine spiral arteries. • The resultant placental hypoxia induces a cascade of inflammatory events, disrupting the balance of angiogenic factors, and inducing platelet aggregation, all of which result in endothelial dysfunction manifested clinically as the preeclampsia syndrome. • Angiogenic imbalances associated with the development of preeclampsia include decreased concentrations of angiogenic factors such as the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and placental growth factor (PIGF) and increased concentration of their antagonist, the placental soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sflt-1). • Impeding the binding of VEGF and PIGF to their receptors is a factor in the reduction of nitric oxide synthesis, a crucial factor in vascular remodeling and vasodilation, which may otherwise be able to ameliorate placental ischemia. • Early-onset preeclampsia (EOPE), occurring before 34 weeks of gestation, is thought to be primarily caused by the syncytiotrophoblast stress leading to poor placentation, • Late-onset preeclampsia (LOPE), occurring at or after 34 weeks, is understood to be secondary to the placenta outgrowing its own circulation. • It is worth mentioning that EOPE is more frequently associated with fetal growth restriction than lope, due to a longer duration of placental dysfunction.
  6. 6. HT During the postpartum period • 27.5% of the women may develop de novo hypertension. • Factors - mobilization of fluid from the interstitial to intravascular space, - administration of fluids and vasoactive agents. The shift of fluids increases the stroke volume and cardiac output up to 80%, followed by a compensatory mechanism of diuresis and vasodilation, which softens the rise in blood pressure. • The pathophysiology of hypertension in pregnancy becomes particularly relevant when reviewing the current state of adjunct therapies to antihypertensives that may help prevent preeclampsia.
  7. 7. HISTORY • Detailed history taking • Thorough physical examination • The presence of features of impending eclampsia (severe headache, blurring of vision, other neurological symptoms such as tinnitus) • Epigastric pain or tenderness, oliguria, exaggerated deep tendon reflexes) necessitates initiation of magnesium sulphate. • Prevention of acute neurological injury such as seizures and stroke constitutes the most important purpose in the immediate management of a hypertensive patient
  8. 8. INVESTIGATIONS • Laboratory investigations to identify • the presence of co-morbidities such as • Acute kidney injury – KFT • Acute liver injury – LFT and • Coagulation profile • CBC, Urine albumin • Haemolysis, elevated liver enzyme levels, and low platelet levels (HELLP) syndrome • CTG -Surveillance of foetal parameters • The maternal surveillance
  9. 9. MANAGEMENT • In a resource-plenty set-up – 1. Continuous blood pressure monitoring, 2. Continuous pulse monitoring and 3. Electrocardiogram (ECG) tracing • In the resource-constrained set-up – 1. a timed blood pressure is to be measured. • A single antihypertensive agent is started and is gradually stepped up. • The mean arterial BP should be lowered by no more than 25% over minutes and then further lowered if necessary to over few hours.
  10. 10. Definitive management for the hypertensive disorder • Induction of labor – To be performed only after stabilization of the patient. • Priority - emergent control of the blood pressure
  11. 11. The rationale of antihypertensive drugs 'start low' and 'go slow'. • The immediate aim is not to achieve a "normal" blood pressure, but to reduce it to a level wherein the risks of neurological problems are reduced. • Control of systolic BP is more important towards stroke- prevention. • The target blood pressure - range between 140-150 mm Hg and 90-100 mm Hg. • It is important not to cause a precipitous fall in blood pressure which can compromise utero-placental circulation. • Take Specialist physician opinion simultaneously.
  12. 12. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE AGENTS • Low-resource setting/primary healthcare setting – • Primary objective - to stabilize the patient and then transfer the patient. • Injectable magnesium sulphate - for seizure prophylaxis • Oral antihypertensive – control of HT • Drugs for “immediate control" of blood pressure – 1st line • LABETALOL, • HYDRALAZINE AND • NIFEDIPINE.
  13. 13. • A recent review conducted by Shekhar et al. included seven randomised controlled trials (RCTs). • It was concluded that oral nifedipine is as efficacious and safe as intravenous labetalol and may have an advantage in low resource settings. • Shi DD et al. also concluded the same in their recent RCT." • The safety of oral antihypertensive agents in terms of maternal and foetal outcomes has been established by meta-analysis. Firoz T et al. analysed 15 RCTS and concluded that nifedipine, labetalol and methyldopa were also suitable in the context of severe pre-eclampsia.
  14. 14. Second-line agents 1. Sodium nitro prusside - Sodium nitroprusside acts as a nitric oxide donor and causes prompt vasodilatation 2. Side effect – a) Increased intracranial pressure, b) headache and c) possible cyanide toxicity in the foetus • When used, smallest dose for shortest duration is considered.
  15. 15. 2. Nitroglycerin • Nitroglycerin intravenous infusion and transdermal patch - for control severe hypertension. • Side effect - sudden dramatic fall in BP - not commonly preferred. • May be considered in the postpartum period and possibly during caesarean section
  16. 16. 4. Verapamil • Not a commonly used agent. • al-adrenoceptor antagonist and as an 5-HT1A receptor agonist. •Treatment with urapidil was comparable with nicardipine, in a prospective study reported by Carles et al. It is not yet widely available or approved for use. 3. Urapidil
  17. 17. TREATMENT OF HELLP • Immediate delivery is indicated once diagnosis of HELLP established • Vaginal or LSCS • Platelets if count < 50000 or if s/o altered hemostasis • Plasmapheresis is lifesaving if deterioration in course of disease • Better to err by delivering preterm fetus than to conserve for further harm
  18. 18. • Rarely possibility of other conditions unrelated to pregnancy causing a hypertensive crisis such as • Pheochromocytoma, • Thyrotoxic crisis Have been reported to cause hypertensive crises in pregnancy
  19. 19. • Daily BP monitoring till pt is indoor • Once discharged, BP on alternate days till normal value settles in. • Continue antihypertensive till normalization of BP postpartum • Repeat lab after 48hrs • If abnormal monitor weekly • Do reagent strip for proteinuria at 6wks follow up. If absent, repeat at 3months • Counseling of pt about recurrence of PIH and risk of chronic HTN
  20. 20. • There appears to be insufficient data to support the use of one particular drug over the above. • The available recommendations suggest that any one of the three who used as the first-line agent. • Individualization of each case, • local cost • physician's familiarity with the particular drug determines which agent is used as the first-line agent.

