Scientists in the field of mechanics
Mechanics Classical Quantum
Galileo Isaac Newton Hendrik Antoon Lorentz James Clerk Maxwell Classical
Mechanics Classical Quantum
Max Planck Erwin Schrödinger and Louis de Broglie Niels BohrHeisenberg theory Albert Einstein Quantum
Albert Einstein • Albert Einstein is born to Hermann Einstein a salesman and engineer and his wife Pauline in Ulm, Germany...
Albert Einstein Known for  General relativity  Special relativity  Photoelectric effect  Brownian motion  Mass energy...
Was Einstein's Brain Different? • He insisted that on his death his brain be made available for research. • When Einstein ...
Was Einstein's Brain Different? • Perhaps in compensation, other regions on each side were a bit enlarged—the inferior par...
• The boy's thought was stimulated by his uncle, an engineer, and by a medical student who ate dinner once a week at the E...
mechanics
  1. 1. Scientists in the field of mechanics
  2. 2. Mechanics Classical Quantum
  3. 3. Galileo Isaac Newton Hendrik Antoon Lorentz James Clerk Maxwell Classical
  4. 4. Mechanics Classical Quantum
  5. 5. Max Planck Erwin Schrödinger and Louis de Broglie Niels BohrHeisenberg theory Albert Einstein Quantum
  6. 6. Albert Einstein • Albert Einstein is born to Hermann Einstein a salesman and engineer and his wife Pauline in Ulm, Germany. • Although Jewish, Albert Einstein attended a Catholic School. • Although Einstein had early speech difficulties (he often said he used to repeat his own sentences), he was a top student in elementary school. c
  7. 7. Albert Einstein Known for  General relativity  Special relativity  Photoelectric effect  Brownian motion  Mass energy equivalence  Einstein field equations  Unified Field Theory  Bose–Einstein statistics
  8. 8. Was Einstein's Brain Different? • He insisted that on his death his brain be made available for research. • When Einstein died in 1955, pathologist Thomas Harvey quickly preserved the brain and made samples and sections. • Inspecting samples that Harvey had carefully preserved, Sandra F. Witelson and colleagues discovered that Einstein's brain lacked a particular small wrinkle (the parietal operculum) that most people have.
  9. 9. Was Einstein's Brain Different? • Perhaps in compensation, other regions on each side were a bit enlarged—the inferior parietal lobes. • These regions are known to have something to do with visual imagery and mathematical thinking. • Einstein was apparently better equipped than most people for a certain type of thinking. • What he did with his brain depended on the nurturing of family and friends, a solid German and Swiss education, and his own bold personality
  10. 10. • The boy's thought was stimulated by his uncle, an engineer, and by a medical student who ate dinner once a week at the Einstein's'. • One story Einstein liked to tell about his childhood was of a "wonder" he saw when he was four or five years old: a magnetic compass. • In Einstein's own words "At the age of 12, I experienced a wonder in a booklet dealing with Euclidean plane geometry, which came into my hands at the beginning of a school year. Here were assertions, as for example the intersection of the three altitudes of a triangle in one point, which -- though by no means evident -- could nevertheless be proved with such certainty that any doubt appeared to be out of the question. This lucidity and certainty made an indescribable impression on me”. Enrichment of Einstein's thoughts

