Real Estate
Jan. 07, 2022
Most important fa qs to be asked from bahria town property dealers

Jan. 07, 2022
13 views

Most Important FAQs To Be Asked From Bahria Town Property Dealers. Ali Saqlain Estate, being the first authorized property dealers of Bahria Town, has developed more than twenty projects in Bahria Town Lahore and Karachi. Call 042 111 254 727 or visit our website www.alisaqlain.com for more information.

Most important fa qs to be asked from bahria town property dealers

  1. 1. CallUs:042/021111254727
  2. 2. Most investors do not know what and when to ask questions from Bahria Town property dealers. CallUs:042/021111254727
  3. 3. Pre-Deal Questions
  4. 4. Senior property agents from Ali Saqlain Estate recommend the investors ask relevant questions from their real estate consultant. It could protect investors’ interests in the Bahria Town real estate market. CallUs:042/021111254727
  5. 5. CallUs:042/021111254727
  6. 6. During-Deal Questions CallUs:042/021111254727
  7. 7. •How much time will it take to get the transfer and possession? •What are the legal fees charged by Bahria Town Limited? •What is the safest mode of making payments to the seller? •Am I required to pay some hidden charges? •Does the seller own a complete set of legal papers? CallUs:042/021111254727
  8. 8. CallUs:042/021111254727
  9. 9. •When should I start construction? •What time will it take to complete the project? •What would be the expected price of my property if I sell it after one year? •Which department should I visit to get the pre- construction approvals? •Where should I get the maps drafted from? CallUs:042/021111254727

Most Important FAQs To Be Asked From Bahria Town Property Dealers. Ali Saqlain Estate, being the first authorized property dealers of Bahria Town, has developed more than twenty projects in Bahria Town Lahore and Karachi. Call 042 111 254 727 or visit our website www.alisaqlain.com for more information.

