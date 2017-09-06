Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Aritm´etica - MA14 AULA 5 - APLICA¸C˜OES DO MD...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 E...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 E...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares A resolu¸c˜ao ...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Nem sempre ess...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplos Exemplos: Exemplos para an´alise de e...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Solu¸c˜ao geral Resultado da proposi¸c˜ao ante...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo: De quantas maneiras ´e poss´ıvel comp...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo: De quantas maneiras ´e poss´ıvel comp...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 1 nos...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 1 nos...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Se o problema fosse resolver a equa¸c˜...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Se o problema fosse resolver a equa¸c˜...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Em ...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Deﬁ...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Pro...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Teo...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Deﬁ...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Exe...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 E...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Como calcular o mdc de p...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Proposi¸c˜ao: Dada uma s...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias O uso da proposi¸c˜ao an...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Sejam a, b ∈ N, m, n ∈ N...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Exemplos: (318 − 218, 31...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 E...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci A sequˆencia de Fibonacc...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao: Dois termo...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao: Dois termo...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao (cap´ıtulo ...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Lema: Se m, n ∈ N s˜ao t...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Teorema: Seja (un)n a se...
Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Exerc´ıcios: 1) Prove qu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula 5- Profmat-Aplicacoes do mdc - Equacoes diofantinas - Expressoes binomias - Numeros de Fibonacci - 01 09-17

22 views

Published on

Aula 5 do Profmat da UERJ: Aplicações do MDC: Equações Diofantinas, Expressões Binômias, Números de Fibonacci -01 09-17

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Aula 5- Profmat-Aplicacoes do mdc - Equacoes diofantinas - Expressoes binomias - Numeros de Fibonacci - 01 09-17

  1. 1. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Aritm´etica - MA14 AULA 5 - APLICA¸C˜OES DO MDC: Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares, Express˜oes Binˆomias, N´umeros de Fibonacci Aline de Lima Guedes Machado PROFMAT - IME/UERJ Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro aline.guedes@ime.uerj.br 01 de Setembro de 2017 1 / 38
  2. 2. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 Express˜oes binˆomias 3 N´umeros de Fibonacci 2 / 38
  3. 3. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 Express˜oes binˆomias 3 N´umeros de Fibonacci 3 / 38
  4. 4. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares A resolu¸c˜ao de v´arios problemas de aritm´etica recai na solu¸c˜ao, em n´umeros interios, de equa¸c˜oes do tipo aX + bY = c com a, b, c ∈ Z valores conhecidos. J´a X, Y s˜ao tamb´em valores inteiros, mas s˜ao valores desconhecidos chamados inc´ognitas. Tais equa¸c˜oes s˜ao chamadas de equa¸c˜oes diofantinas lineares em homenagem a Diofanto de Alexandria (aprox. 300d.C.). 4 / 38
  5. 5. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Nem sempre essas equa¸c˜oes possuem solu¸c˜ao. Por exemplo a equa- ¸c˜ao 4X + 6Y = 3 n˜ao possui nenhuma solu¸c˜ao x0, y0 em n´umeros inteiros, j´a que 4X + 6Y s´o gera n´umeros pares com X, Y ∈ Z. Pergunta importante: Em que condi¸c˜oes tal equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c possui solu¸c˜oes e, caso as tenha, como determin´a-las? ´E o que vamos estudar a partir de agora! 5 / 38
  6. 6. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes Proposi¸c˜ao 1: Sejam a, b, c ∈ Z. A equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c admite solu¸c˜ao em n´umeros inteiros se, e somente se, (a, b)|c. Demonstra¸c˜ao: IDA Se existe solu¸c˜ao, ent˜ao (x0, y0) ´e uma solu¸c˜ao. Ent˜ao ao substituir na equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c encontramos c: ax0 + by0 = c Tem-se que: (a, b)|a, (a, b)|b e por resultados anteirores, (a, b)|ax0 + by0, logo (a, b)|c. VOLTA: Tem-se que (a, b)|c. Ent˜ao existe e tal que c = e(a, b). Pelo teorema do conjunto I, existem x, y ∈ Z tais que xa + yb = (a, b). Assim: exa + eyb = e(a, b) exa + eyb = c a(ex) + b(ey) = c Da´ı: X=ex, Y=eY ´e uma solu¸c˜ao. 6 / 38
  7. 7. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes Corol´ario da Proposi¸c˜ao 1: Se (a, b) |c., ent˜ao a equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c N˜AO admite solu¸c˜ao em n´umeros inteiros! Exemplos para an´alise de equa¸c˜oes diofantinas, em busca de solu¸c˜oes inteiras: a) 2X+16Y=234 b) 5X+15Y=33 c) 3X+5Y=543 d) 3X+5Y=12345678 7 / 38
  8. 8. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplos Exemplos: Exemplos para an´alise de equa¸c˜oes diofantinas, em busca de solu¸c˜oes inteiras: a) 2X+16Y=234 (2, 16) = 2, 2|234. Possui solu¸c˜ao. b) 5X+15Y=33 (5, 15) = 5, 5 |33. N˜ao possui solu¸c˜ao. c) 3X+5Y=543 (3, 5) = 1, 1|543. Possui solu¸c˜ao SEMPRE. d) 3X+5Y=12345678 (3, 5) = 1, 1|12345678. Possui solu¸c˜ao SEMPRE. 8 / 38
  9. 9. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes Corol´ario 2 da Proposi¸c˜ao 1: A equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, com a = 0 ou b = 0 e (a, b)|c ´e equivalente `a equa¸c˜ao a (a, b) X + b (a, b) Y = c (a, b) . Como a (a,b) , b (a,b) = 1, podemos nos restrigir `as equa¸c˜oes aX + bY = c, (a, b) = 1 j´a que essas equa¸c˜oes sempre tem solu¸c˜ao (INFINITAS SOLU¸C˜OES). Isso seria o mesmo que ”simplicar”uma equa¸c˜ao diofantina pelo (a,b). Exemplo: 4X+16Y=80. (4,16)=4. Simpliﬁcando: X+4Y=20. Da´ı (1,4)=1 e 1|20. Logo tem solu¸c˜ao. 9 / 38
  10. 10. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes Exemplo:4X+6Y=10. Simpliﬁcando por (4,6)=2: 2X+3Y=5. Tem solu¸c˜ao inteira. Vamos analisar as solu¸c˜oes: X Y 1 1 4 −1 7 −3 10 −5 ... ... x0 + 3t y0 − 2t De modo geral, veremos que x = x0 + bt e y = y0 − at. 10 / 38
  11. 11. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares: proposi¸c˜oes Proposi¸c˜ao 2: Seja x0, y0 uma solu¸c˜ao da equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, onde (a, b) = 1. Ent˜ao as solu¸c˜oes x, y ∈ Z da equa¸c˜ao s˜ao x = x0 + tb, y = y0 − ta, t ∈ Z ou x = x0 − tb, y = y0 + ta, t ∈ Z. Demonstra¸c˜ao: (considerando a = 0, b = 0) Caso x = x0 + tb, y = y0 − ta, t ∈ Z (o outro caso ´e an´alogo): Se a equa¸c˜ao n˜ao tiver (a,b)=1, simpliﬁcar a equa¸c˜ao de modo que a X + b Y = c tenha (a , b ) = 1. Se x, y s˜ao solu¸c˜oes de aX + bY = c, ent˜ao : ax + by = ax0 + by0 = c. Assim: a(x − x0) = b(y0 − y). Como (a,b)=1, ent˜ao s´o temos que b|(x − x0). Da´ı, existe t tal que x − x0 = tb. Substituindo acima , encontramos y = y0 − ta. Al´em disso, ax + by = a(x0 + tb) + b(y0 − ta) = ax0 + by0 = c. 11 / 38
  12. 12. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Solu¸c˜ao geral Resultado da proposi¸c˜ao anterior: A partir de uma solu¸c˜ao parti- cular (x0, y0) da equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, pode-se encontrar qualquer solu¸c˜ao da equa¸c˜ao fazendo a seguinte substitui¸c˜ao: x = x0 + tb, y = y0 − ta, t ∈ Z . 12 / 38
  13. 13. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo: De quantas maneiras ´e poss´ıvel comprar selos de R$10, 00 e R$14, 00 gastando R$100, 00? 13 / 38
  14. 14. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo: De quantas maneiras ´e poss´ıvel comprar selos de R$10, 00 e R$14, 00 gastando R$100, 00? 10X+14Y=100 mdc(10,14)=2, 2|100. Existe solu¸c˜ao inteira. 5X+7Y=50 Solu¸c˜ao trivial (particular): x0 = 10, y0 = 0 x = 10 − 7t, t ∈ Z y = 0 + 5t, t ∈ Z t: 0 1 2 −1 x:10 3 −4 17 y: 0 5 10 −5 Logo, s´o temos duas maneiras para resolver o problema, as solu¸c˜oes n˜ao negativas: (10,0) e (3,5). OBS: Esse problema foi feito por tentativas. 14 / 38
  15. 15. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 1 nos inteiros. Dif´ıcil resolver essa equa¸c˜ao por tentativas. 15 / 38
  16. 16. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 1 nos inteiros. Estrat´egia: encontrar o mdc pelo Algoritmo de Euclides estendido: 2 3 1 1 97 43 11 10 10 11 10 1 0 97 = 2 · 43 + 11 → 97 − 2 · 43 = 11 43 = 3 · 11 + 10 → 43 − 3 · 11 = 10 11 = 1 · 10 + 1 → 11 − 1 · 10 = 1 Donde se segue que (fazendo as substitui¸c˜oes de tr´as pra frente): 1 = 11 − 1 · (43 − 3 · 11) = −1 · 43 + 4 · 11= = −1 · 43 + 4 · (97 − 2 · 43) = −9 · 43 + 4 · 97 Temos ent˜ao, que: x0 = 4; y0 = −9 → x = 4 − 43t, y = −9 + 97t, t ∈ Z. 16 / 38
  17. 17. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Se o problema fosse resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 3 nos inteiros? 17 / 38
  18. 18. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Exemplo Se o problema fosse resolver a equa¸c˜ao 97X + 43Y = 3 nos inteiros? Usar o resultado anterior e multiplicar a ´ultima equa¸c˜ao por 3. 1 = −9 · 43 + 4 · 97 3 = (−9 · 3) · 43 + (4 · 3) · 97 ou seja, 3 = −27 · 43 + 12 · 97 Da´ı: x0 = 12; y0 = −27 → x = 12 − 43t, y = −27 + 97t, t ∈ Z. 18 / 38
  19. 19. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Em algumas situa¸c˜oes ´e necess´ario resolver em N ∪ {0} equa¸c˜oes diofantinas da forma aX + bY = c, onde a, b, c ∈ N. Para responder `as mesmas perguntas formuladas anteriormente para essas equa¸c˜oes, vamos precisar de novos resultados. Proposi¸c˜ao 3: Sejam a, b ∈ N, com (a, b) = 1. Todo n´umero inteiro c pode ser escrito de modo ´unico na forma: c = ma + nb, 0 ≤ m < b, n ∈ Z Demonstra¸c˜ao: Existem u, v ∈ Z pelo conjunto I tais que ua + vb = (a, b) = 1. Multiplicando por c, tem-se: auc + bvc = c. Pela divis˜ao euclidiana de uc por b, existem q, m ∈ Z, 0 ≤ m < b tais que uc = qb + m. Substituindo esse valor de uc na igualdade acima: c = a(qb+m)+bvc = aqb+am+bvc = am+b(aq+vc) = am+bn 19 / 38
  20. 20. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Deﬁni¸c˜ao: Semigrupo gerado por a e b S(a, b) ´e chamado de semigrupo gerado por a e b e ´e dado por: S(a, b) = {xa + yb; x, y ∈ N ∪ {0}}. Uma equa¸c˜ao aX +bY = c, com (a, b) = 1 tem solu¸c˜ao em N∪{0} se, e somente se, c ∈ S(a, b). Ent˜ao ´e importante caracterizar esse conjunto S(a, b) ou ent˜ao o seu conjunto complementar, o conjunto Lacunas de S(a, b): Deﬁni¸c˜ao: Conjunto Lacuna: L(a, b) = N − S(a, b) 20 / 38
  21. 21. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Proposi¸c˜ao 4: Caracteriza¸c˜ao do conjunto S(a, b) Tem-se que c ∈ S(a, b) se e somente se, existem m, n ∈ N ∪ {0}, m < b, tais que c = ma + nb. Corol´ario: Caracteriza¸c˜ao do conjunto coluna L(a, b): L(a, b) = {ma − nb ∈ N; m, n ∈ N, m < b} Demonstra¸c˜ao: Suponha x ∈ L(a, b). Ent˜ao x ∈ N e x ∈ S(a, b). Ent˜ao ∃m, n ∈ N tais que x = ma + nb, m < b pela proposi¸c˜ao 4. Por´em, pela proposi¸c˜ao 3, existe n ∈ Z tal que x = ma + n b, 0 ≤ m < b. Logo, n ∈ Z−. Tome n = −n . Ent˜ao n ∈ Z+. Substituindo: x = ma − nb, com m < b, n ∈ N. 21 / 38
  22. 22. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Teorema: solu¸c˜ao de uma equa¸c˜ao diofantina linear em N ∪ {0} A equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, onde (a, b) = 1 tem solu¸c˜ao em n´umero naturais se e somente se, c ∈ L(a, b) = {ma − nb ∈ N; m, n ∈ N, m < b} Demonstra¸c˜ao: O conjunto L(a, b) ´e ﬁnito, j´a que por ser subconjunto de N possui um menor elemento e, al´em disso, possui um maior elemento: quando m = b − 1 e n = 1: maxL(a, b) = (b − 1)a − b. Portanto, se c = (b − 1)a − b = ab − a − b + 1 − 1 = b(a −1)−(a −1)−1 = (a −1)(b −1)−1, a equa¸c˜ao aX +bY = c n˜ao admite solu¸c˜ao, j´a que c ainda pertence ao conjunto Lacuna. Mas, utilizando c com valores a partir do sucessor dele, ou seja, para c ≥ (a − 1)(b − 1) − 1 + 1 = (a − 1)(b − 1), a equa¸c˜ao sempre admitir´a solu¸c˜oes. 22 / 38
  23. 23. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Deﬁni¸c˜ao: solu¸c˜ao minimal A ´unica solu¸c˜ao (m, n) da equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, com m < b ´e uma solu¸c˜ao mininal se um outro par (x, y) tamb´em for solu¸c˜ao da equa¸c˜ao e ent˜ao x ≥ m. Sum Proposi¸c˜ao 5: solu¸c˜oes a partir da solu¸c˜ao minimal Suponha que a equa¸c˜ao aX + bY = c, (a, b) = 1 tenha solu¸c˜ao e seja x0 = m, y0 = n a solu¸c˜ao minimal. As solu¸c˜oes x, y da equa¸c˜ao s˜ao dadas pelas f´ormulas x = m + tb, y = n − ta, t ∈ N ∪ {0}, n − ta ≤ 0 23 / 38
  24. 24. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares em N ∪ {0} Exemplo: Quais os valores de c ∈ N a equa¸c˜ao 11X + 7Y = c n˜ao possui solu¸c˜ao em N ∪ {0}? c pertence ao conjunto lacunas de S(a, b): L(a, b) = {ma − nb, m, n ∈ N, m < b} = {m11 − n7, m, n ∈ N, m < 7} L(a, b) = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31, 34, 37, 38, 41, 45, 48, 52, 59} Exemplo: Resolver a equa¸c˜ao 11X + 7Y = 58 em N ∪ {0}. 58 n˜ao pertence ao conjunto de lacunas, ent˜ao tem solu¸c˜ao em N ∪ {0}: 1 = 2 · 11 − 3 · 7 58 = (58 · 2) · 11 − (58 · 3) · 7. Mas n˜ao pode ser valor negativo. Ent˜ao rearrumar: 58 = (4 + 16 · 7) · 11 − 174 · 7 = 4 · 11 + 2 · 7 Da´ı: x0 = 4; y0 = −2 → x = 4 + 7t, y = 2 − 11t, t ∈ Z. S´o tem sentido para t = 0, logo esta solu¸c˜ao particular ´e ´unica. 24 / 38
  25. 25. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 Express˜oes binˆomias 3 N´umeros de Fibonacci 25 / 38
  26. 26. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Como calcular o mdc de pares de n´umeros da forma an ± bn, onde a, b ∈ N, n ∈ N ∪ {0} e (a, b) = 1, mediante o uso do Algoritmo de Euclides. O resultado a seguir permite calcular o mdc de elementos de sequˆen- cias de n´umeros naturais cujos elementos possuem propriedades arit- m´eticas especiais. Proposi¸c˜ao: Dada uma sequˆencia (an)n = (a0, a1, a2, ...) de n´umeros naturais tal que a0 = 0 e ∀m ≥ n, (am, an) = (an, ar ), onde r ´e o resto da divisao de m por n, ent˜ao tem-se que (am, an) = a(m,n) Exempliﬁcando: (4, 3) = (3, 1) = 1, (4, 3) = a(4,3) = a1 = 1 (8, 4) = (4, 0) = 4, (8, 4) = a(8,4) = a4 = 4 26 / 38
  27. 27. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Proposi¸c˜ao: Dada uma sequˆencia (an)n = (a0, a1, a2, ...) de n´umeros naturais tal que a0 = 0 e ∀m ≥ n, (am, an) = (an, ar ), onde r ´e o resto da divisao de m por n, ent˜ao tem-se que (am, an) = a(m,n) Demonstra¸c˜ao: Sejam r1, r2, ..., rs = 0 e rs+1 = 0 os restos parciais no Algoritmo de Euclides aplicado sucessivamente ao par m, n. Logo, rs = (m, n), j´a que ´e o ´ultimo resto diferente de zero. Portanto, pela propriedade da sequˆencia (an)n: (am, an) = (an, ar1) = (ar1, ar2) = ... = (ars, ars+1) = (ars, a0) = = (ars, 0) = ars = (m, n) 27 / 38
  28. 28. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias O uso da proposi¸c˜ao anterior vai permitir prova o resultado a seguir: Sejam a, b ∈ N, m, n ∈ N ∪ {0} e (a, b) = 1. Se d = (n, m) ent˜ao (am − bm, an − bn) = ad − bd Demonstra¸c˜ao: Podemos supor m ≥ n. Pela divis˜ao euclidiana de m por n, tem-se m = nq + r, onde 0 ≤ r < n e q ∈ N ∪ {0}. Logo, substituindo: am − bm = anq+r − bnq+r = anq ar + ar bnq − ar bnq − bnq+r = ar (anq − bnq) + ar bnq − bnq+r = ar (anq − bnq) + bnq(ar − br ) Como an − bn|anq − bnq, fazendo a substitui¸c˜ao acima e pelo lema fundamental temos: (am − bm, an − bn) = (ar (anq − bnq) + bnq(ar − br ), an − bn) = (bnq(ar − br ), an − bn) 28 / 38
  29. 29. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Sejam a, b ∈ N, m, n ∈ N ∪ {0} e (a, b) = 1. Se d = (n, m) ent˜ao (am − bm, an − bn) = ad − bd Continua¸c˜ao da demonstra¸c˜ao: Como (a, b) = 1, por exerc´ıcio anterior (an, bn) = 1. Pelo lema, (an, bn) = (bn, an − bn) = 1. Como bn|bnq ent˜ao (bnq, an − bn) = 1. Ent˜ao (am − bm, an − bn) = (ar − br , an − bn). Pela proposi¸c˜ao anterior, sejam r1, r2, ..., rs = 0 e rs+1 = 0 os restos parciais no Algoritmo de Euclides aplicado sucessivamente ao par m, n, ent˜ao rs = (m, n) e assim temos: (am − bm, an − bn) = (an − bn, ar1 − br1) = ... = (ars − brs, ars+1 − br+1) = (ars − brs, 0) = ad − bd . 29 / 38
  30. 30. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Express˜oes binˆomias Exemplos: (318 − 218, 315 − 215) = 3(18,15) − 2(18,15) = 33 − 23 = 27 − 8 = 19. (225 − 1, 220 − 1) = 225,20 − 1 = 25 − 1 = 32 − 1 = 31. OBS: Outras express˜oes binˆomias interessantes est˜ao descritas no livro da disciplina. 30 / 38
  31. 31. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci Sum´ario 1 Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares 2 Express˜oes binˆomias 3 N´umeros de Fibonacci 31 / 38
  32. 32. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci A sequˆencia de Fibonacci ´e a sequˆencia (un) de n´umeros naturais deﬁnida, por recorrˆencia, pelas rela¸c˜oes un = un−1 + un−2, u1 = u2 = 1. Os elementos da sequˆencia de Fibonacci s˜ao chamados de n´umeros de Fibonacci. Os primeiros n´umeros dessa sequˆencia s˜ao: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, ... 32 / 38
  33. 33. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao: Dois termos consecutivos quaisquer da sequˆencia de Fibonacci s˜ao sempre coprimos: (un+1, un) = 1 Demonstra¸c˜ao: Indu¸c˜ao sobre n. 33 / 38
  34. 34. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao: Dois termos consecutivos quaisquer da sequˆencia de Fibonacci s˜ao sempre coprimos: (un+1, un) = 1 Demonstra¸c˜ao: Indu¸c˜ao sobre n. Base: n=1 De fato, p(1) = (u2, u1) = (1, 1) = 1. Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: supor v´alido para n p(n) = (un+1, un) = 1 Passo de indu¸c˜ao: mostrar que p(n) → p(n + 1) Quero mostrar que p(n + 1) = (un+2, un+1) = 1. De fato, pelo lema: (un+2, un+1) = (un+2 − un+1, un+1). Pela rela¸c˜ao de recorrˆencia: (un+2 − un+1, un+1) = (un, un+1) = 1, pela hip´otese. Logo p(n) ´e v´alida ∀n ∈ N. 34 / 38
  35. 35. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Proposi¸c˜ao (cap´ıtulo 2): Para todo par de n´umeros primos naturais n e m, temos que: un+m = unum+1 + un−1um Demonstra¸c˜ao: Fixado n, usar por Indu¸c˜ao completa em m. Base: m=1 De fato, p(1) = un+1 = unu2 + un−1u1 = un.1 + un−1.1 Verdadeira pela rela¸c˜ao de recorrˆencia Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: supor v´alido para todos os ´ındices menores ou iguais a m un+m = unum+1 + un−1um un+m−1 = unum + un−1um−1 p(n) = (un+1, un) = 1 Passo de indu¸c˜ao: mostrar un+m+1 = unum+2 + un−1um+1. De fato, pela recorrˆencia: un+m+1 = un+m + un+m−1 = (hipotese)unum+1 + un−1um + unum + un−1um−1 = = un(um+1 + um) + un−1(um + um−1) = unum+2 + un−1um+1. 35 / 38
  36. 36. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Lema: Se m, n ∈ N s˜ao tais que m|n, ent˜ao um|un Demonstra¸c˜ao: Como m|n, ent˜ao existe k tal que n = mk. Vamos demonstrar por indu¸c˜ao sobre k. Base: k=1 De fato, p(1) : un = umk = um. Logo um|un Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: supor v´alido para algum k p(k) : n = mk. Logo um|umk Passo de indu¸c˜ao: mostrar p(k) → p(k + 1) , ou seja que p(k + 1)verdadeira : um|um(k+1). Mas um(k+1) = umk+m De fato, pela proposi¸c˜ao anterior: un+m = unum+1 + un−1um Da´ı: um(k+1) = umk+m = umkum+1 + umk−1um Como um divide a segunda parcela e pela hip´otese um divide a primeira parcela, um divide a soma e assim prova-se o resultado. 36 / 38
  37. 37. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Teorema: Seja (un)n a sequˆencia de Fibonacci; ent˜ao, (um, un) = u(m,n). Exempliﬁcando: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, ... (u4, u8) = (3, 21) = 3 = u4 = u(4,8) Corol´ario: Sejam m ≤ n > 2. Na sequˆencia de Fibonacci temos que un|um ↔ n|m. Esse resultado permite estabelecer alguns crit´erios de divisibilidade para os termos da sequˆencia de Fibonacci. Exemplo: a) Quais os termos da sequˆencia de Fibonacci s˜ao divis´ıveis por 3? Temos que u4 = 3. Ent˜ao perguntar para que valores de m, 3|um ´e o mesmo que para quais valores de m, u4|um. Pelo corol´ario, un|um ↔ n|m. Ent˜ao queremos m tais que 4|m, ou seja, para valores de m tais que m = 4k, k ∈ N. Assim: m=4,8,12,...: u4 = 3, u8 = 21, u12 = 144, ... 37 / 38
  38. 38. Equa¸c˜oes Diofantinas Lineares Express˜oes binˆomias N´umeros de Fibonacci N´umeros de Fibonacci Exerc´ıcios: 1) Prove que: um ´e par se e somente se, m ´e divis´ıvel por 3 (6.18,a). 2) Calcule: (un, un+4). (6.20,c) 3) Mostre que a sequˆencia de Fibonacci satisfaz `as seguintes igualdades: (2.19) a)u1 + u2 + ... + un = un+2 − 1 b)u1 + u3 + ... + u2n−1 = u2n 38 / 38

×