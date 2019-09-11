Apresentação comercial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALINE CORSO PROFESSORA, CONSULTORA E PALESTRANTE MESTRA
OBJETIVO Capacitar profissionais a se tornarem mais inovadores e criativos em seus respectivos meios de atuação.
VOCÊ QUER APRENDER? AULAS CRIATIVAS COM PROFESSORA EXPERIENTE TEORIA + PRÁTICA
Aline Corso é Doutoranda em Comunicação (UNISINOS), Mestra em Processos e Manifestações Culturais (FEEVALE), Bacharela em ...
TEMAS PALESTRAS E CURSOS IN-COMPANY
Entenda o comportamento do consumidor e venda mais O ciclo do consumo e novas formas de consumir Novos modelos de negócios...
Marketing na era digital Marcas e posicionamento digital Personal Branding: marketing pessoal na internet Branding: constr...
O futuro do trabalho Inovação = criatividade + disciplina Marketing exponencial e Growth Hacking Big data e internet das c...
Design thinking: como transformar insights em resultados práticos Gamificação como estratégia de negócios Indústria 4.0: c...
4. CRIATIVIDADE Oficina de processo criativo A criatividade é um remix Onde a criatividade se esconde? Criatividade que ge...
Ensino híbrido e sala de aula invertida Inteligência coletiva e co-criação Você sabe engajar? Como aprender a aprender Pen...
Redes sociais e responsabilidade corporativa Comportamento, ética e negócios nas redes sociais Mídias digitais pagas Ofici...
OUTROS TEMAS? Trabalharemos juntos para criar uma solução de treinamento para a sua empresa, customizando as palestras e w...
ALINE.CORSO@GMAIL.COM 54 99902.8757 WWW.ALINECORSO.COM.BR ENTRE EM CONTATO
