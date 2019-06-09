Cryptography and number theory(basic and perfect)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRYPTOGRAPHY Ali Khajegili Mirabadi Mohammadreza Ahmadipour Mathematical Department, Isfahan University of Technology(IUT)...
 PREFACE SOME IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: WHAT IS CRYPTOGRAPHY? WHY SHOULD WE USE CRYPTOGRAPHY? WHAT IS PERFECT SECURITY? WH...
History of Cryptography: The first known evidence of cryptography can be traced to the use of ‘hieroglyph’. Since 4000 yea...
Later, the scholars moved on to using simple mono- alphabetic substitution ciphers during 500 to 600 BC. This involved rep...
4000 years ago  hieroglyph . . roman era  Caesar cipher . . 15th century  vigenere cipher . . . 20th century  Informat...
Classification of the Field of Cryptology 6
Cryptography: The word cryptography comes from the Greek words kryptos meaning hidden and graphein meaning writing. Crypto...
Cryptanalysis: (from the Greek kryptós, "hidden", and analýein, "to untie” or "to loosen" ) is the study of analyzing info...
Some Basic Facts  Ancient Crypto: Early signs of encryption in Egypt in ca. 2000 B.C. Letter-based encryption schemes (e....
TERMS o PLAINTEXT (cleartext): is unencrypted information. o ENCRYPTION : is the process of encoding a message or informat...
Secure channel: is a way of transferring data that is resistant to overhearing and tampering. internet, computer networks,...
SYMMETRIC CRYPTOGRAPHY Symmetric-key cryptography refers to encryption methods in which both the sender and receiver share...
Examples(classic)  Caesar cipher secret key: a random number from {1,…,26},say 3 Message :Attack at dawn Dwwdfn dw gdzq ...
 Vigenere cipher (by Blaise de Vigenère) polyalphabetic substitution Plaintext: ATTACKATDAWN Key: LEMONLEMONLE Ciphertext...
Kerckhoff’s principle: A cryptosystem should be secure even if the attacker knows all details about the system, with the e...
A MathematicalTheory of Secrecy Claude Shannon (late 1940s) Perfect Secrecy (Unconditional Security) : A cryptosystem is u...
Perfect secrecy is almost impossible!! WHY? Basic Exhaustive Key Search or Brute-force Attack: Let (x,y) denote the pair o...
Computational security : A cryptosystem is computationally secure if the best known algorithm for breaking it requires at ...
19 Letter Frequency:
ASYMMETRIC CRYPTOGRAPHY “public-key cryptography” Examples:  Post box  One-way door lock 20
Diffie Hellman Key Exchange Diffie–Hellman Set-up 1. Choose a large prime p. 2. Choose an integer g∈ {2,3, . . . , p−2}. 3...
22
Hard problem: Discrete Logarithm Problem (DLP) in 𝑍 𝑃 ∗ Given is the finite cyclic group 𝑍 𝑃 ∗ of order p−1 and a primitiv...
The DLP is the problem of determining the integer 1 ≤ x ≤ p−1 such that α 𝑥 ≡ β mod p This computation is called the discr...
Example: Compute x for 5 𝑥 ≡ 41 mod 47 Even for such small numbers, determining x is not entirely straightforward. By usin...
RSA ALGORITHM 1.choose two large prime numbers such p and q 2.compute n=p.q RSA operations are done over 𝑍 𝑛 ∗ 3.compute 𝜑...
RSA Encryption: Given the public key (n, e) = kpub and the plaintext x, the encryption function is: y = encryptionkpub (x)...
RSA Decryption: Given the private key d = kp𝑟 and the ciphertext y, the decryption function is: x = decryptionkp𝑟 (y) ≡ yd...
Does decryption work properly? There is an r such that e.d=r. 𝜑(n)+1 x≡yd mod n ≡ (xe ) 𝑑 mod n = xe𝑑 mod n =xr. 𝜑 (n)+1 m...
An example: 30 Bob 1. Choose p = 3 and q = 11 2. Compute n = p * q = 33 3. Φ(n) = (3-1) * (11-1) = 20 4. Choose e = 3 5. d...
Finding Large Primes: using algorithms such Fermat Primality-Test,… 31
Theory Algorithm Modular arithmetic Shift ciphers Modular inverse Affine ciphers Hard problems Factoring and DL Euler’s th...
Conclusion: Number theory is the base of cryptography, and algorithms that generated by using its theory are strong and us...
References: 1.Paar,Ch.,Plez,J., Understanding Cryptography,2010,Springer 2.Hoffstein,J.,Pipher,J.,Silverman,J.H., An Intro...
