Phytoextraction of Lead By Haider Ali Malik
Introduction to Phytoextraction • Phytoextraction, also called phytoaccumulation, phytoabsorption, or phytosequestration, ...
• Phytoextraction is the most recognized and applied phytoremediation technique for the removal of toxic metals from conta...
• The only effective way of removal of metallic elements is extraction thereof using conventional physical or chemical met...
• Plants able to accumulate metals are grown on contaminated sites, and the metal-rich aboveground biomass is harvested, r...
Ideal Plants for Phytoextraction • Numerous factors, including pH of wastewater and sediment, mobilization and uptake from...
Types of Phytoextraction • It can be divided into two methods—induced phytoextraction and continuous phytoextraction (Salt...
Continuous Phytoextraction • Continuous phytoextraction generally depends on the natural ability of plants to accumulate, ...
Chelate-Assisted Phytoextraction • Chelate-assisted phytoextraction is also called induced phytoextraction. • The phytoext...
• EDTA for Pb and Cd and citrate for U are normally used for induced phytoextraction. Of all the chelates applied at 5 and...
Mechanism of phytoextraction • Five things need to happen for a plant to extract a heavy metal from water or soil 1) The m...
Lead Phytoextraction • Lead (Pb) is a naturally occurring element and, as a result of anthropogenic activities, a ubiquito...
• Many innovative site decontamination techniques have been tried, including electroreclamation and several variations of ...
Sources of Lead • Frequent use in many industrial processes is the main reason for lead contamination of the environment. ...
Forms of Lead • Ionic lead (Pb2+), lead oxides and hydroxides and lead-metal oxyanion complexes are the general forms of l...
Lead and the Soil Matrix • Once introduced into the soil matrix, lead is very difficult to remove. • The transition metal ...
Uptake of lead in roots and shoots • Lead is only sparingly soluble in solution, and even at highly contaminated sites, Pb...
Lead uptake in plants mechanism • The upper layers of the radicular cortex (rhizoderm and collenchyma/parenchyma) constitu...
• Among non-selective cation channels, depolarization-activated calcium channels (DACC), hyperpolarization activated calci...
Radial Diffusion in the Root Apoplastic Pathway • Many histological studies have shown that Pb is essentially transported ...
Symplastic Pathway • In non-lethal doses, Pb only penetrates the symplast in areas in which cells are dividing actively, s...
Translocation to the Aerial Parts of the Plant • Certain plant species are capable of transferring large amounts of Pb to ...
• Pb absorbed by the epidermis and root hairs penetrates into cortical tissues, but does not seem to be capable of passing...
Phytoextraction of Lead • Pb is mostly confined to the roots, with minimal transport to the green parts of plants. • Certa...
• In phytoextraction, soil Pb is taken into plant roots, translocated into the top of the plant, and removed by plant harv...
Hyperaccumulators for lead • The term hyperaccumulator was coined by Brooks et al. (1977) to describe plants that contain ...
• Some plants, such as corn, may accumulate at most a few hundred mg Pb/kg in the roots. Other plants grown under identica...
Role of Chelates in enhancin Pb uptake • Lead is only sparingly soluble in solution, and even at the most contaminated sit...
• No effective hyperaccumulating plant, with high Pb uptake and high biomass essential for efficient phytoextraction, has ...
• Plants can regulate metal solubility by acidification of the rhizosphere due to the extrusion of H+ from roots and by ex...
• The addition of synthetic chelators has been shown to increase soil Pb mobility and plant uptake. Huang and Cunningham s...
• Increasing the mobility and bioavailability of lead in the soil through certain chelators, organic acids, or chemical co...
• In order for substantial lead accumulation (> 5,000mg/kg) to occur in the shoots, the concentration of synthetic chelate...
Efficiency of chelating agent enhanced phytoextraction • The efficiency of phytoextraction is determined by two key factor...
Molecular structures of EDDS binding to a metal ion (M) (Smokefoot 2013). Molecular structures of EDTA binding to a metal ...
Role of Miccorhiza in phytoextraction • Research to date indicates that the effectiveness of phytoextraction depends on ag...
Phytoextraction of lead
Phytoextraction of lead

Phytoextraction, also called phytoaccumulation, phytoabsorption, or phytosequestration, refers to the use of plants to absorb, translocate, and store toxic contaminants from soil, sediments, and/or sludge in the root and shoot tissues .
Lead is an extremely difficult soil contaminant to remediate because it is a “soft” Lewis acid that forms strong bonds to both organic and inorganic ligands in soil. For the most part, Pb-contaminated soils are remediated through civil engineering techniques that require the excavation and landfilling of the contaminated soil. Soils that present a leaching hazard in the landfill are either placed in a specially constructed hazardous waste landfill, or treated with stabilizing agents, such as cement, prior to disposal in an industrial landfill.

Phytoextraction of lead

  1. 1. Phytoextraction of Lead By Haider Ali Malik For more info: haideralipine@gmail.com
  2. 2. Introduction to Phytoextraction • Phytoextraction, also called phytoaccumulation, phytoabsorption, or phytosequestration, refers to the use of plants to absorb, translocate, and store toxic contaminants from soil, sediments, and/or sludge in the root and shoot tissues (Salt et al. 1998, Garbisu and Alkorta 2001). • The idea of using plants to extract metals from contaminated soil was introduced and developed by Utsunamyia (1980) and Chaney (1983). • In contrast to organic pollutants, heavy metals do not undergo biodegradation and therefore persist in soils for thousands of years. • For example, Pb, one of the most toxic metals, has soil retention time of 150-5000 years and its high concentration may be maintained in the soil for 150 years (Singh et al., 2016).
  3. 3. • Phytoextraction is the most recognized and applied phytoremediation technique for the removal of toxic metals from contaminated environments (Figure 1.2). • Phytoextraction requires long-term maintenance and routine harvesting of the plants, as well as safe disposal of polluted plant materials. • The cost involved in phytoextraction, when compared with the those of conventional soil remediation techniques, is 10-fold lower. This means that phytoextraction is a cost- effective technique (Salt et al. 1995).
  4. 4. • The only effective way of removal of metallic elements is extraction thereof using conventional physical or chemical methods (e.g., in situ vitrification, soil incineration, washing or flushing, but usually soil excavation and replacement - the so-called ‘dig and dump’), which are usually very expensive and destructive to the soil ecosystem, or using phytoextraction (Ali et al., 2013; Vangronsveld et al., 2009) • Phytoextraction represents a cost-effective, efficient, environment-friendly and ecofriendly alternative to the conventional methods but is also the most challenging task among all phytoremediation approaches/technologies.
  5. 5. • Plants able to accumulate metals are grown on contaminated sites, and the metal-rich aboveground biomass is harvested, resulting in the removal of a fraction of the contaminant. • Phytoextraction is the main and most useful phytoremediation technique for removal of heavy metals and metalloids from polluted soils. • It is also the most widespread and promising alternative of soil reclamation for commercial applications. Metal translocation to shoots is a crucial biochemical process desirable for an effective phytoextraction because the harvest of root biomass is generally not feasible. • Metal translocation from the roots to the shoots for the purpose of harvesting is one of the key goals of phytoextraction research (Jarvis, Leung, 2001).
  6. 6. Ideal Plants for Phytoextraction • Numerous factors, including pH of wastewater and sediment, mobilization and uptake from soil, compartmentalization and sequestration within the root, efficiency of xylem loading and transport (transfer factors), distribution between metal sinks in the aerial parts, sequestration and storage in leaf cells, and plant growth and transpiration rates can also affect the remediation process of a contaminated site. • Ideal plants to be used in phytoextraction should have the following characteristics 1. Tolerates high levels of metal concentration 2. Fast growth rate and high biomass production 3. Accumulates high level of metals in harvestable parts 4. Widely distributed and with a deep root system 5. Resistance to disease and pests and is unattractive to animals 6. Easy cultivation, harvesting, and processing 7. Low cultivation requirements 8. Repulsive to herbivores, to avoid food chain contamination
  7. 7. Types of Phytoextraction • It can be divided into two methods—induced phytoextraction and continuous phytoextraction (Salt et al., 1998). • Induced phytoextraction uses plants producing a big amount of biomass in which metal accumulation is enhanced by addition of a chemical, such as EDTA, NTA, EDDS, etc. • Continuous phytoextraction uses plants with natural abilities to accumulate high levels of metals—hyperaccumulator. • Hyperaccumulating plants have an extraordinary ability to accumulate heavy metals, translocate and concentrate them in roots and aboveground shoots or leaves.
  8. 8. Continuous Phytoextraction • Continuous phytoextraction generally depends on the natural ability of plants to accumulate, translocate, and resist high amounts of metals over the complete growth cycle. • Continuous phytoextraction is also environmentally friendly, as it leaves the site suitable for cultivation of other plants. • In urbanized areas, continuous phytoextraction may be used in two types of sites. One type comprises degraded soils in postindustrial areas, while the other, which is a highly promising future application of phytoextraction, is connected with soils in the vicinity of transportation routes and in urban green areas. • The phytoextraction potentials of ornamental plant species that are most frequently planted in urban locations are under investigation in many research centers worldwide. Such species include Tagetes erecta L.
  9. 9. Chelate-Assisted Phytoextraction • Chelate-assisted phytoextraction is also called induced phytoextraction. • The phytoextraction mechanism has its own limitations, e.g., low mobility and low bioavailability of some heavy metals (especially Pb) in polluted environments. An increase of heavy metal mobility can be achieved by adding synthetic chelating agents which are capable of solubilizing and complexing with heavy metals in a soil solution as well as promoting heavy metal translocation from roots to the harvestable parts of the plant. • This strategy of phytoextraction is based on the fact that the application of metal chelates to a soil significantly enhances metal accumulation in plants. • Several studies have reported that the application of chelating agents, such as ethylene diamine triacetic acid (EDTA), N-(2-hydroxyethyl)-ethylene diaminetriacetic acid (HEDTA), diethylene–tetramine-pentaacetate acid (DTPA), ethylenediamine di-ohydroxy phenylacetic acid (EDDS), ethylene glycol-O,O′-bis-(2-amino-ethyl) N,N,N′,N′- tetraacetic acid (EGTA), and citric acid, can enhance the effectiveness of phytoextraction by mobilizing metals and increasing metal accumulation in plants.
  10. 10. • EDTA for Pb and Cd and citrate for U are normally used for induced phytoextraction. Of all the chelates applied at 5 and 10 mmol kg-1 to soil, EDTA @ 10 mmol kg-1 could induce the phytoextracton of Pb upto 16000 ppm. Phytoextraction of Pb increases in maize and pea plants by 50% with EDTA. Thousand fold increase in uranium concentration was observed in citric acid amended soils. Fourteen taxa including Brassica jimea and Zea mays were reported to be Pb hyperaccumulators with Pb concentration ranging from 1000 to 20000 ug g-1 in the presence of EDTA (Reeves and Baker 2000). As reported by Ma et al. (2001), Brake fern (Pteris vittata) has removed 22630 ug g-1 Arsenic. • Huang et al. (1998) estimated that in normal phytoaccumulation method, corn has accumulated uranium (U) to the extent of 10 ppm and was higher than other test crops, but in case of induced phytoextracton by applying citric acid to soil, the accumulation could be increased manifold in all crop species and was highest in Brassica chinensis (1300 ppm) followed by B. juncea (750 ppm) and Amaranthus spp., (600ppm).
  11. 11. Mechanism of phytoextraction • Five things need to happen for a plant to extract a heavy metal from water or soil 1) The metal needs to be dissolved in something the plant roots can absorb 2) After dissolution, metal ions are chelated with a specific metal transporter or specific agents secreted by plant roots and then transport the metal over the cell wall. Some examples of chelators are: phytosiderophores, organic acids or carboxylates. 3) The plant needs to chelate the metal in order to both protect itself and make the metal more mobile. 4) The root-to-shoot transport of heavy metals is strongly regulated by gene expression. These genes code for the transport systems of heavy metals and are constantly over-expressed in hyper-accumulating plants when they are exposed to heavy metals. These transporters are known as heavy metal transporting ATPases (HMAs). One of it is HMA4, which belongs to the Zn or Co or Cd or Pb HMA subclass and is localized at xylem parenchyma plasma membranes. 5) Finally, the plant adapts to any damages the metals cause during transportation and storage.
  12. 12. Lead Phytoextraction • Lead (Pb) is a naturally occurring element and, as a result of anthropogenic activities, a ubiquitous environmental contaminant. • Lead is an extremely difficult soil contaminant to remediate because it is a “soft” Lewis acid that forms strong bonds to both organic and inorganic ligands in soil. • For the most part, Pb-contaminated soils are remediated through civil engineering techniques that require the excavation and landfilling of the contaminated soil. Soils that present a leaching hazard in the landfill are either placed in a specially constructed hazardous waste landfill, or treated with stabilizing agents, such as cement, prior to disposal in an industrial landfill.
  13. 13. • Many innovative site decontamination techniques have been tried, including electroreclamation and several variations of soil washing, but, with the exception of soil washing, most of these techniques appear ineffective for the remediation of Pb-contaminated soils in a cost-effective manner. • All remediation techniques currently available for Pb-contaminated soil are expensive and disruptive to the site. Additionally, they require further steps to return a healthy ecosystem to the remediated area.
  14. 14. Sources of Lead • Frequent use in many industrial processes is the main reason for lead contamination of the environment. • There are a variety of industrial processes that involve the use of lead such as mining, smelting, manufacture of pesticides and fertilizers, dumping of municipal sewage and the burning of fossil fuels that contain a lead additive. • Many commercial products and materials also contain lead including paints, ceramic glazes, television glass, ammunition, batteries, medical equipment (i.e., x-ray shields, fetal monitors), and electrical equipment. The uses of lead for roofing and the production of ammunition has increased from previous years. • Lead battery recycling sites, of which 29 have been labelled Superfund sites, and manufacturers use more than 80% of the lead produced in the United States. On average, recycled lead products only satisfy half of the nation’s lead requirements.
  15. 15. Forms of Lead • Ionic lead (Pb2+), lead oxides and hydroxides and lead-metal oxyanion complexes are the general forms of lead that are released into the soil, groundwater and surface waters. • The most stable forms of lead are Pb2+ and lead-hydroxy complexes. Pb2+ is the most common and reactive form of lead, forming mononuclear and polynuclear oxides and hydroxides. • The predominant insoluble lead compounds are lead phosphates, lead carbonates (form when the pH is above 6) and lead (hydr)oxides. • Lead sulfide (PbS) is the most stable solid form within the soil matrix and forms under reducing conditions when increased concentrations of sulfide are present. Under anaerobic conditions a volatile organolead (tetramethyl lead) can be formed due to microbial alkylation
  16. 16. Lead and the Soil Matrix • Once introduced into the soil matrix, lead is very difficult to remove. • The transition metal resides within the upper 6-8 inches of soil where it is strongly bound through the processes of adsorption, ion exchange, precipitation, and complexation with sorbed organic matter • Lead found within the soil can be classified into six general categories: ionic lead dissolved in soil water, exchangeable, carbonate, oxyhydroxide, organic or the precipitated fraction. All of these categories combined make up the total soil lead content . • Water soluble and exchangeable lead are the only fractions readily available for uptake by plants. Oxyhydroxides, organic, carbonate, and precipitated forms of lead are the most strongly bound to the soil .
  17. 17. Uptake of lead in roots and shoots • Lead is only sparingly soluble in solution, and even at highly contaminated sites, Pb in the soil solution is often less than 4 mg/L. • At such low concentrations, many plants can effectively assimilate soil solution Pb into root tissues. However, very little of the Pb is translocated to aerial plant tissues which can be harvested. • When Pb enters the plant root, it immediately comes in contact with high phosphate concentrations, relatively high pH, and high carbonate- bicarbonate concentrations in the intercellular spaces. • Under these conditions, Pb precipitates out of solution in the form of phosphates or carbonates. Plant roots contain inclusion bodies of these forms of Pb in the tissue, reduce Pb translocation in plants. • Soluble Pb present in the growing media may not be a key factor governing Pb uptake. Other factors such as presence or absence of complexors or chelators are important in Pb uptake. Chelators not only provide more absorption by the root but facilitate translocation to the upper plant parts. • Several chelating agents such as EDTA, CDTA, DTPA, and citric acid have been used for fortification of Pb-contaminated soils in order to increase Pb bioavailability and uptake. • Among these chelating agents, EDTA was shown to be the most efficient enhancing shoot Pb concentrations by 120-fold in corn growing in soils containing 2500 mg/kg Pb.[EDTA addition resulted in a 150 fold increase in Pb concentration in Indian mustard grown in soils
  18. 18. Lead uptake in plants mechanism • The upper layers of the radicular cortex (rhizoderm and collenchyma/parenchyma) constitute a physical barrier against Pb penetration into the root. Initially, Pb present in the soil solution is adsorbed on root surface. It may bind to the carboxylic groups of uronic acids which composed the root mucilage or directly to the polysaccharides of rhizodermic cell surface. • Once it has fixed to the rhizoderm, Pb could penetrate the root system passively and follows the water conduction system. Such absorption is not uniform throughout the root, since a Pb concentration gradient is observed in the tissues, starting from the apex, which is the area of highest concentration. The young tissues, and the apical area in particular (excluding the root cap) in which the cell walls are still thin, are the parts of the plant that absorb the most Pb. This apical region also corresponds to the area in which the rhizospheric pH is more acidic. This low pH favours metal solubility and a locally high Pb concentration in the soil solution. • At the molecular level, the mechanisms, through which the metal manages to penetrate the roots, have not yet been explained. Pb may benefit from the nonselectivity of some channels/transporters and the very high potential in membrane that can exceed - 200 mV in the rhizoderm cells. Pb absorption is therefore a passive absorption, but requires the cell to expend energy in order to maintain this very negative potential through the excretion of protons into the external environment via H+/ATPase pumps.
  19. 19. • Among non-selective cation channels, depolarization-activated calcium channels (DACC), hyperpolarization activated calcium channels (HACC) and voltage insensitive cation channels (VICC) are thought to be one of the principal routes of Pb entry into root cells (White 2012). • Other transporters, such as the families of Cation Diffusion Facilitator (CDF), ZRT/IRT-like Protein (ZIP) or the Natural resistance-associated macrophage proteins (Nramps), associated with the transport of copper, zinc, cadmium and manganese (see, for review, Hall and Williams 2003), could also play a role in Pb transport. • Finally, Krzesłowska et al. (2010) hypothesized that Pb could enter the cell protoplast endomembrane system as a pectin—Pb complex during internalization of low- methyle sterified pectins from the cell wall
  20. 20. Radial Diffusion in the Root Apoplastic Pathway • Many histological studies have shown that Pb is essentially transported in the apoplast and that it follows water movements within the plant. • Once inside the apoplast, Pb can migrate relatively quickly. Although Pb can diffuse within the root, only a small fraction present in the root is mobile. More than 90 % of Pb is found in insoluble forms and is strongly linked to external components of the cells. Pb is mainly linked to the cell walls but can be found associated with the middle lamella or the plasma membrane. It may also be precipitated in the intercellular space. • This distribution that is very specific to Pb, can be explained by its particular affinity for the carboxyl groups and pectins, and, to a lesser extent, to hemicellulose and cellulose molecules and lignin of the cell walls.
  21. 21. Symplastic Pathway • In non-lethal doses, Pb only penetrates the symplast in areas in which cells are dividing actively, such as in the apical area or in the protoderm. Young cells do not yet possess a secondary wall and their primary wall is very thin. Access to the cell membrane is thus facilitated in these parts of the root. • Symplastic Pb may be found confined to certain cell compartments, such as vacuoles, dictyosomal vesicles, and vesicles of the endoplasmic reticulum. • In lethal doses, Pb penetrates all the radicular tissues, and the cell membranes no longer appear to play their role of physical barrier. In such concentrations, Pb causes the disorganisation of the membranes. It is then able to penetrate massively into the cytoplasm, the nucleus and the various organelles, including those with double membranes, such as the mitochondria.
  22. 22. Translocation to the Aerial Parts of the Plant • Certain plant species are capable of transferring large amounts of Pb to the aerial parts. However, slight metal translocation seems to be quite a common phenomenon in other plant species. • As previously mentioned, this phenomenon is largely due to the very large amount of Pb immobilised in insoluble forms. However, it appears that the physical barrier constituted by the endodermis also plays an important role. • In fact, the Pb that mostly passes along the apoplastic pathway is blocked by the Casparian strips in the endodermis. • In order to go with the water flow, it must travel along the symplastic pathway through the filter constituted both by the permeability of the cell membranes and the cytoplasm sequestration/detoxification systems.
  23. 23. • Pb absorbed by the epidermis and root hairs penetrates into cortical tissues, but does not seem to be capable of passing through the endodermis. • Pb mostly penetrates into the central cylinder via the apex, a region in which the endodermis has not yet formed. • Consequently, it would appear that in non-lethal doses, Pb translocation to the aerial parts originates solely from the radicular apex. Once Pb has penetrated into the central cylinder, it can once again resume its route through the apoplastic pathway. • Pb then uses the vascular system by following the water flow to the leaves, in which water evaporates and where it accumulates. • When it passes into the xylemic sap, Pb may be compounded with amino acids such as histidine and with organic acids such as citric, fumaric and malic acids or with the PCs, as discussed previously. It may also be transferred, mostly in an inorganic form, as is the case for cadmium.
  24. 24. Phytoextraction of Lead • Pb is mostly confined to the roots, with minimal transport to the green parts of plants. • Certain plants have been identified which have the potential to uptake lead. Many of these plants belong to the following families: Brassicaceae, Euphorbiaceae, Asteraceae, Lamiaceae, and Scrophulariaceae. • Brassica juncea, commonly called Indian Mustard, has been found to have a good ability to transport lead from the roots to the shoots, which is an important characteristic for the phytoextraction of lead. • Thalspi rotundifolium ssp. Cepaeifolium, a non-crop Brassica, commonly known as Pennycress, has been found to grow in soils contaminated with lead (0.82%) and zinc from a mine. Bench scale studies have also shown that certain crop plants are capable of phytoextraction. Corn, alfalfa, and sorghum were found to be effective due to their fast growth rate and large amount of biomass produced.
  25. 25. • In phytoextraction, soil Pb is taken into plant roots, translocated into the top of the plant, and removed by plant harvesting (Figure 19.1). Several technical parameters affect how efficiently this process functions. • First, soil Pb must be in a form that is available to the plant root. Often at a site, the total Pb level is quite high, but the fraction of Pb availability for root uptake is exceedingly low. • Second, the plant must be able to transfer Pb in the roots to the xylem stream to be carried to harvestable plant tissues. In most plants, this is difficult due to the chemical and physical environment in their tissues. • Finally, the Pb-containing harvested plant material must be processed. Presently, the technical and logistic points regarding post-harvest treatment are mostly conceptual. The plant may be viewed as a solar driven extracting system that moves Pb from a silica-, iron-, or aluminum-based matrix (the soil), into a primarily carbon-, hydrogen-, or oxygen-matrix (the plant).
  26. 26. Hyperaccumulators for lead • The term hyperaccumulator was coined by Brooks et al. (1977) to describe plants that contain greater than 0.1% nickel (Ni) in their dried leaves. Since then, threshold values have also been established for other metals, such as zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), cadmium (Cd), copper (Cu), chromium (Cr), iron (Fe), manganese (Mn), etc. (Brooks 1998). • Over 450 plant species, including trees, vegetable crops, grasses, and weeds, comprising 101 families (including Asteraceae, Brassiciaceae, Caryophyyllaceae, Cyperaceae, Cunnoniaceae, Fabiaceae, Flacourtiaceae, Lamiaceae, Poaceae, Violaceae, and Euphobiacea), have been identified as hyperaccumulators • Hyperaccumulators of Pb are defined as naturally accumulating 0.1% or more of their dry biomass as Pb (1000 mg kg-1) (Raskin et al. 1997; Pilon-Smits 2005; Saifullah et al. 2009). • Chemical analysis on foliage of plants naturally growing in contaminated areas have shown a few possible Pb hyperaccumulators such as Stellaria vestita, Sonchus asper, Festuca ovina, Arenaria rotumdifolia, Arabis alpinal Var parviflora, Oxalis corymbosa, Eupatorium adenophorum, Crisium chlorolepis, Taraxacum mongolicum, and Elsholtzia polisa (Yanqun et al. 2005). • Different genera of Brassicaceae (mustard family), Asteraceae (sunflower family), Celosia cristata pyramidalis (an ornamental plant), and Pelargonium (scented geraniums) have also been identified as possible hyperaccumulators of Pb • Reeves and Baker (2000) reported some examples of plants which can accumulate Pb – Minuartia verna and Agrostis tenuis (Pb hyperaccumulators)
  27. 27. • Some plants, such as corn, may accumulate at most a few hundred mg Pb/kg in the roots. Other plants grown under identical controlled conditions, such as Thlaspi rotundafolium L., may accumulate over 3% in their roots. Shoot concentrations for most plants are disappointingly low. Relatively little Pb is transferred from the root to shoot.. • Nouri et al. (2011) collected 12 native plant species grown on a Pb- and Zn-contaminated mine area and analyzed the plants for accumulation of Pb, Zn, Mn, and Fe. They found that among the analyzed plants, none of them was suitable for phytoextraction of Pb, Zn, Mn, or Fe or for phytostabilization of Fe, but Scrophularia scoparia was the most suitable plant for phytostabilization of Pb (BCF, 1.43; TF, 0.09); – Thlaspi rotondifolium(Pennygrass) from Brassicaceae - Pb (Reeves and Brooks1983) – Drosera rotundifolia (Common sundew) from Droseraceae - Pb (Fontem Lum et al. 2015) – Eleusine indica (Goose grass) from Poaceae - Pb (Fontem Lum et al. 2015) – Euphorbia cheiradenia from Euphorbiaceae - Pb (Chehregani and Malayeri 2007)
  28. 28. Role of Chelates in enhancin Pb uptake • Lead is only sparingly soluble in solution, and even at the most contaminated sites, Pb in the soil solution is often less than 4 mg/l. At these low concentrations, many plants can effectively remove soil solution Pb into root tissues; however, very little Pb is translocated to aerial plant tissues that can be harvested. • The chemistry of plants provides a logical reason for poor Pb translocation in most plants. When Pb enters the plant root, it immediately comes in contact with high phosphate concentrations, relatively high pH, and high carbonate-bicarbonate concentrations in the intracellular spaces. Under these conditions, Pb precipitates out of solution as phosphates or carbonates. • Phytoextraction appears to be complicated by three factors: – (1) the low solubility of Pb in soils causing Pb to be unavailable for plant uptake, – (2) the poor Pb translocation in plants to harvestable plant portions, and – (3) the toxicity of Pb to the plant tissue. • One major factor limiting the potential for lead phytoextraction is low metal bioavailability for plant uptake. To overcome this limitation, synthetic chemical chelators may need to be added to the contaminated soil to increase the amount of lead that is bioavailable for the plants. The use of synthetic chelates in the phytoremediation process is not only to increase heavy metal uptake by plants through increasing the bioavailability of the metal, but also to increase micronutrient availability, which decreases the possibility of plant nutrient deficiencies. • Based on scientific studies, it has been shown that only 0.1% of the total amount of lead in contaminated soils is in solution and bioavailable to plants for remediation. With the addition of synthetic chelators, the total amount of lead in solution can be increased up to 100 times
  29. 29. • No effective hyperaccumulating plant, with high Pb uptake and high biomass essential for efficient phytoextraction, has been reported so far for Pb, one of the most widespread and important metal contaminants • In non-hyperaccumulating plants, factors limiting their potential for phytoextraction include small root uptake and little root-to-shoot translocation of heavy metals. Chemically enhanced phytoextraction has been shown to overcome the above problems. • Common crop plants with high biomass can be triggered to accumulate high amounts of low bioavailable metals, when their mobility in the soil and translocation from the roots to the green part of plants was enhanced by the addition of mobilizing agents when the crop had reached its maximum biomass. The feasibility of chemically enhanced phytoextraction has been primarily studied for Pb and chelating agents as soil additives, less attention has been given to other metals and radionuclides or their mixtures.
  30. 30. • Plants can regulate metal solubility by acidification of the rhizosphere due to the extrusion of H+ from roots and by exuding their own chelating agents, phytosiderophores and organic acids; for example, malic and citric acids. • A chelating agent is a substance whose molecules can form several coordinative bonds to a single metal ion (Figure 2). • A chelating agent is therefore a multidentate metal ligand and forms complexes with metals. The localized excretion of plant chelating agents mobilizes nutrients such as Zn, Fe, Mn and other metals. Water-soluble chelating agents increase and maintain metal concentration in the soil aqueous phase. • To make plants take up Pb and other low bioavailable metals, which are much more strongly bound to the soil solid phase than Cd, strong synthetic chelating agents have been used to bring metals into the soil solution. • For example, the addition of Na salt of ethylenediamine-tetracetic acid (EDTA) to soil shifted Pb mostly from the carbonate fraction to the fraction soluble in the soil solution, in which the Pb concentration increased from 3 to 362 mg kg–1
  31. 31. • The addition of synthetic chelators has been shown to increase soil Pb mobility and plant uptake. Huang and Cunningham showed N-(2- hydroxyethyl)-ethylenediaminetriacetic acid (HEDTA) addition enhanced Pb accumulation. • Blaylock showed that chelator supplements increased uptake of Pb, Cd, Cu, Ni, and Zn. • Huang et al. also reported that among the five chelators, Ethylenediaminetriacetic acid (EDTA) was the most efficient in increasing shoot Pb concentration in both pea and corn, followed by HEDTA. • They found the order of the effectiveness in increasing Pb accumulation: EDTA > HEDTA > diethylenetrinitrilopentaacetic acid (DTPA) > ethylenegluatarotriacetic acid (EGTA) > Etheylenediaminedinitrilodiac acid (EDDTA).
  32. 32. • Increasing the mobility and bioavailability of lead in the soil through certain chelators, organic acids, or chemical compounds, allows for the hyperaccumulation of metals in some plants. • For lead, a number of different chelators have been tested: EDTA (ethylene-dinitrilotetraacetic acid), CDTA (trans-1,2-cyclohexylene- dinitrilo-tetraacetic acid), DTPA (diethylenetrinitrilo-pentaacetic acid), EGTA (ethylebis[oxyethylenetrinitrilo]-tetraacetic acid), HEDTA (hydroxyethyl-ethylene-dinitrilo-triacetic acid), citric acid, and malic acid. • Addition of the chelates resulted in enhanced shoot lead concentrations. EDTA proved to be the best and least expensive, costing around $1.95 per pound. • In soils with a pH of 5 and amended with EDTA, plants accumulated nearly 2000 mg/kg more lead in their shoots when compared to other treatments in soil limed to a pH of 7.5. EDTA, DTPA, and CDTA all achieved shoot lead concentrations of more than 10,000 mg/kg
  33. 33. • In order for substantial lead accumulation (> 5,000mg/kg) to occur in the shoots, the concentration of synthetic chelates (EDTA, DTPA, CDTA) exceeded 1 mmol/kg. • It was also noted that plants grown in soils amended with chelators varied in their lead concentration uptake. • For example, the lead concentration in peas (Pisum sativum L. cv Sparkle) was 11,000 mg/kg compared to corn, which accumulated 3,500 mg/kg in soils receiving equivalent amounts of EDTA. • The major concern associated with using chelates to enhance phytoremediation and increase the bioavailability of the toxic metals is the fear of lead leaching or running off into the ground or surface water. By making the metals more soluble in the soil matrix, leaching is more probable, threatening the contamination of nearby water sources
  34. 34. Efficiency of chelating agent enhanced phytoextraction • The efficiency of phytoextraction is determined by two key factors: biomass production and the metal bioconcentration factor. • The bioconcentration factor is defined as the ratio of metal concentration in the plant shoot to metal concentration in the soil. • For phytoextraction to be feasible, the bioconcentration factor of the plant must be greater than 1, regardless of how large the achievable biomass is. • Another way to measure the efficiency of phytoextraction is by using the phytoextraction potential. This can be calculated from soil and plant metal concentrations and dry biomass plant yield, as the total amount of metal extracted per ha of soil, in a single phytoextraction cycle, and expressed as kg ha –1 • In order to be economically viable, plants for Pb phytoextraction should be able to accumulate at least 10,000 mg Pb kg–1 in their green parts (harvesting the roots is not practical) and achieve a dry biomass of 20 t ha–1. Figure 4: Percentage Pb distribution in root, stem, and leaf of the studied plants grown in hydroponic system at the concentration of 2.5 mM Pb(NO3)2 in the presence and absence of EDTA during the fourth week of Pb exposure. (A) H. annuus. (B) N. tabacum
  35. 35. Molecular structures of EDDS binding to a metal ion (M) (Smokefoot 2013). Molecular structures of EDTA binding to a metal ion (M) (Yikrazuul 2010
  36. 36. Role of Miccorhiza in phytoextraction • Research to date indicates that the effectiveness of phytoextraction depends on agronomic practices, plant selection, chelate selection, soil pH, ionic balance of the soil solution, climatic factors, and the use of fertilizers. • Mycorrhizal infection of the plant roots may also influence phytoextraction. Under low Pb levels, mycorrhizae increase Pb uptake into the plant, but they actually decrease Pb uptake under higher Pb levels. • Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) are symbiotic, asexual organisms of the rhizosphere which are dependent on vascular plants as their carbon sources, while providing the plants with nutrients from the soil (mainly phosphorus), assistance with water absorption, and protection against root pathogens. Around 80% of all known vascular plants have symbiotic associations with AMF in the rhizosphere.

