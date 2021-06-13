Phytoextraction of lead

Phytoextraction, also called phytoaccumulation, phytoabsorption, or phytosequestration, refers to the use of plants to absorb, translocate, and store toxic contaminants from soil, sediments, and/or sludge in the root and shoot tissues .

Lead is an extremely difficult soil contaminant to remediate because it is a “soft” Lewis acid that forms strong bonds to both organic and inorganic ligands in soil. For the most part, Pb-contaminated soils are remediated through civil engineering techniques that require the excavation and landfilling of the contaminated soil. Soils that present a leaching hazard in the landfill are either placed in a specially constructed hazardous waste landfill, or treated with stabilizing agents, such as cement, prior to disposal in an industrial landfill.



