Hbef 1103 topik 1

• SOSIOLOGI  Suatu kajian saintifik & sistematik mengenai manusia & interaksi sosial manusia dlm masyarakat drpd pelbagai...
DEFINISI SOSIOLOGI  Giddens (1993) : kajian mengenai kehidupan sosial manusia, kumpulan & masy. Pemahaman tentang b’mana ...
•Terdapat 3 cara utk gariskan bidang penyelidikan sosiologi: PENDEKATAN SEJARAH - Melalui penyelidikan mengenai penulisan...
Ekonomi, pekerjaan dan organisasi; Hubungan sosial, keluarga dan jantina; Identiti sosial: umur, kelas, jantina dan ban...
• Institusi pendidikan suatu struktur sosial yg sediakan pengetahuan & kemahiran secara formal & tidak formal . • Persekol...
KEPENTINGAN SOSIOLOGI PENDIDIKAN  Kaji bagaimana pendidikan dpt digunakan utk bantu individu & masy;  Kaji kesamaan & ke...
(i) Sosialisasi Primer o berlaku semasa awal kanak2 dlm keluarga ianya sgt penting utk pkt perkem yg mana mrk belajar jd d...
ii) Sosialisasi Sekunder  Rangsangan selain keluarga spt rakan sebaya, media massa, dan sekolah, media massa Semasa kana...
(iii) Resosialisasi proses di mana seseorang secara drastik/ radikal mengubah atau memindahkan konsep kendiri dan kehidup...
STRUKTUR SOSIAL • Terdpt 5 struktur sosial asas dlm masy, yg bentuk lingkaran besar yg menentukan sosialisasi. Iaitu :  P...
MASYARAKAT DAN SEKOLAH Masy punyai byk komuniti, Sekolah suatu komuniti yg sebah drpd komuniti yg lebih besar. Persekita...
PERSATUAN IBU BAPA-GURU Persatuan Ibu Bapa dan Guru (PIBG) terbentuk di setiap sekolah. Ia diwakili oleh guru, ibu bapa &...
PENGARUH KELUARGA oKeluarga harmoni & erat dorong perkem peribadi yg sihat secara sosial & emosi, begitu sebaliknya. oGaya...
• Ibu bapa di kelas pekerja & kelas menengah bawah : Tekan pd pada kebergantungan & mahu anak2 mrk kemas, bersih, patuh, ...
PERANAN SEKOLAH • Institusi sosialisasi formal, mentadbir & pantau proses pembelajaran, kuasa utk kembang & urus aktiviti ...
RAKAN SEBAYA Ejen penting setiap pelajar, di sekolah, perkara biasa bg pelajar utk tergolong dlm kumpulan/organisasi indi...
MEDIA MASSA  Agen utk hubung & sebarkan maklumat penting & mainkan peranan penting untuk bentuk keperibadian yg sihat. P...
• MOBILITI SOSIAL : o Suatu gerakan perpindahan dr satu kelas sosial ke kelas sosial lainnya atau status ke status lainnya...
• PELBAGAI SEKOLAH JENIS KEBANGSAAN di Msia akn terus BENTUK PELBAGAI JENIS MOBILITI SOSIAL. • Walau lebih 50 tahun Kemerd...
Proses PERUBAHAN KEDUDUKAN SOSIO-EKONOMI dikenali sbg MOBILITI SOSIAL. • SISTEM KELAS TERBUKA : bermaksud kedudukan setia...
• Pertumbuhan & pembangunan ekonomi berkaitan dgn mobiliti sosial mendatar, sama ada ke atas atau ke bawah. • Mobiliti ber...
JENIS MOBILITI SOSIAL • Mobiliti sosial terbahagi kpd 2 dua kategori, iaitu MOBILITI MENDATAR : pergerakan seseorang dari...
MOBILITI SOSIAL MENEGAK KE ATAS DAN KE BAWAH Mobiliti Sosial Vertikal Ke Atas (Pendakian Sosial) Terdapat dua jenis utama:...
PENDIDIKAN DAN INTEGRASI KEBANGSAAN KONSEP ETNIK DAN INTEGRASI • Etnik : manusia/ bangsa., punyai latar belakang leluhur &...
PEMUPUKAN INTEGRASI ETNIK DI SEKOLAH • Pelaksanaan Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan di Malaysia bertujuan mewujudkan perpaduan ...
SEKOLAH SEBAGAI INSTRUMEN PERPADUAN • Usaha harus dilakukan utk atasi segala bentuk jurang hasil sistem aliran persekolaha...
PELAKSANAAN SEKOLAH WAWASAN • Pelaksanaan Sekolah Wawasan adalah salah satu kaedah utk tanamkan integrasi kaum di Malaysia...
PELAKSANAAN SEKOLAH ALIRAN TUNGGAL • Sekolah aliran tunggal adalah alternatif untuk menerapkan integrasi etnik. Sekolah al...
SIOSIOLOGI SEKOLAH DAN MASYARAKAT

  1. 1. • SOSIOLOGI  Suatu kajian saintifik & sistematik mengenai manusia & interaksi sosial manusia dlm masyarakat drpd pelbagai sudut Sistematik dan saintifik = logik, bukti, akal, kajian terbaru, pemerhatian, guna generalisasi, merekod, ada kebenaran, bersistematik, analisis, bersifat objektif (tiada dipengaruhi kepercayaan atau nilai) dan soal selidik. Masyarakat = kum manusia yg saling berhubung yg bentuk jalinan yg lahirkan pelbagai fenomena sosial Sudut = meliputi kepelbagaian budaya, stratifikasi, populasi, politik & sebagainya. Tumpuan perspektif sosiologi : tingkah laku masy, memahami corak interaksi dan proses kelompok Seseorang boleh dipengaruhi oleh sesiapa sahaja; sama ada sebabnya diketahui/sebaliknya. o Kajian sosiologi ialah MASYARAKAT : ruang lingkup sgt luas: dr tahap hub ant org yg rendah ke tinggi tahap proses sosial, kajian ttg keluarga hingga kajian dunia . • CTH: ponteng sekolah, perkahwinan & kesihatan, pembersihan etnik, perang, perindustrian, pembandaran, dan sistem politik.
  2. 2. DEFINISI SOSIOLOGI  Giddens (1993) : kajian mengenai kehidupan sosial manusia, kumpulan & masy. Pemahaman tentang b’mana pengaruh sosial bentuk kehidupan manusia.  Vander Zanden (1996) : Kajian saintifik mengenai interaksi sosial & organisasi  Jary & Jary (1995) : Kajian saintifik mengenai masyarakat dr pelbagai perspektif spt fungsi masy, bentuk organisasi,dll C. Wright Mills : IMAGINASI SOSIOLOGI sedari hub ant individu, pengalaman & masy. Imaginasi sosiologi akan bolehkan seseorang melihat kedudukan dirinya dlm senario masy. Imaginasi sosial beri kita peluang utk kenalpasti hub di ant kehidupan peribadi dgn kehidupan sosial masy sekeliling kita . Apa yg berlaku pd diri kita merupakan detik di mana kehidupan peribadi kita bertembung dgn masy di sekeliling kita.
  3. 3. •Terdapat 3 cara utk gariskan bidang penyelidikan sosiologi: PENDEKATAN SEJARAH - Melalui penyelidikan mengenai penulisan sosiologi klasik, fokus kpd tradisi dan kepentingan sosiologi sbg disiplin intelektual. PENDEKATAN EMPIRIKAL - kaji karya sosiologi pada masa yang sama untuk melihat isu2 utama yg ditekankan oleh disiplin itu. PENDEKATAN ANALITIS - bahagikan &huraikan pelbagai isu utama, yg lebih penting & letakkannya di antara pelbagai disiplin ilmu.
  4. 4. Ekonomi, pekerjaan dan organisasi; Hubungan sosial, keluarga dan jantina; Identiti sosial: umur, kelas, jantina dan bangsa; Agama dan kepercayaan;  Organisasi dan persekitarannya; Manusia dan kesihatan
  5. 5. • Institusi pendidikan suatu struktur sosial yg sediakan pengetahuan & kemahiran secara formal & tidak formal . • Persekolahan : proses pengajaran & pembelajaran formal yg berlaku di bilik darjah di sekolah tmpt khas utk mendidik • Tafsiran berbeza oleh masy ttg pendidikan • Semua individu ikut sistem persekolahan utk layak ke univ sekaligus dpt pekerjaan terbaik • Realiti tidak semua berpeluang utk dpt pendidikan yg sama • Kejayaan/kegagalan masuk universiti, bekerja sbg buruh atau pegawai, atau kaya atau miskin mungkin merupakan kejadian biasa di kal masy. • Semua ini menggambarkan perbezaan atau ketaksamaan. MENGAPA KETIDAKSAMAAN BERLAKU DLM MASYARAKAT? • Para sarjana & penyelidik yg terlibat dlm sosiologi pendidikan, buat kajian alasan satu pihak lebih berjaya drpd yg lain & mengapa ketidaksamaan pendidikan selalu berlaku. • Sosiologi bincang PERANAN MASY & INDIVIDU dlm tentukan KEJAYAAN & KEGAGALAN dlm pendidikan, yg kemudiannya bantu utk bentuk dasar pendidikan. • Pendidikan dikelilingi dgn unsur kemanusiaan & pendidik harus tahu peranan mrk dlm dunia sosial • Pendidik perlu tahu ttg sosiologi krn mrk berkhidmat di dunia pendidikan yg dikelilingi masy.
  6. 6. KEPENTINGAN SOSIOLOGI PENDIDIKAN  Kaji bagaimana pendidikan dpt digunakan utk bantu individu & masy;  Kaji kesamaan & ketidaksamaan dlm pendidikan sehingga dasar yg sesuai akn diambil;  Bantu tingkatkan penguasaan konsep & kemahiran pendidik utk hadapi pelajar dgn latar belakang yg berbeza spt perbezaan jantina, etnik dan kelas sosial;  Beri gambaran lebih jelas kpd semua pihak yg terlibat dlm organisasi sekolah & persekitarannya;  Bantu guru memahami budaya yg berbeza dari budaya mrk , tanpa prasangka, berat sebelah atau kepercayaan etnosentrik. Mrk dpt menilai pelajar berdasarkan pelbagai latar belakang sosial;  Bantu guru meningkatkan profesional & keyakinan mrk krn sosiologi pendidikan mampu meningkatkan pengetahuan mrk lebih luas dlm membantu aspek interaksi dlm kerja mrk;  Menguasai bentuk interaksi pelajar di bilik darjah bg bantu dlm proses pengajaran & pembelajaran; Mempelajari kesaksamaan & ketaksamaan dlm pendidikan supaya dasar yg sesuai dpt diterapkan terutama dlm masy yg kompleks; Membolehkan pendidik punyai kemahiran utk tafsir penemuan penyelidikan, data statistik & jalankan penyelidikan; Para pendidik yang terlibat dlm penggubalan dasar pendidikan akn peroleh pengetahuan mengenai pengaruh faktor sosial terhadap pendidikan. PENGETAHUAN MENGENAI SIKAP & TINGKAH LAKU DLM MASY akn bantu memastikan pelaksanaan perubahan sosial yg lancar kpd masy melalui persekolahan.
  7. 7. (i) Sosialisasi Primer o berlaku semasa awal kanak2 dlm keluarga ianya sgt penting utk pkt perkem yg mana mrk belajar jd dewasa sosial, pkt ini mrk : bentuk konsep kendiri & keperibadian,  memperolehi kemahiran motor, pengekstrakan & kemahiran bahasa. oMrk terdedah kpd persekitaran sosial yg terdiri drpd unsur peranan, nilai & norma yg perlu dipatuhi & yg diperolehi dr persekitaran terutama ibu bapa & komuniti. oTahap ini sgt penting. Sekiranya tidak berjaya, kanak2 akn hadapi kesukaran di peringkat seterusnya
  8. 8. ii) Sosialisasi Sekunder  Rangsangan selain keluarga spt rakan sebaya, media massa, dan sekolah, media massa Semasa kanak2 meningkat dewasa, mrk belajar sesuatu yg baru & mungkin gantikan yg lama.  Berlaku di byk tempat & keadaan, hadapi sesuatu yg baru di tempat baru, seseorang mesti sesuaikan diri agar sesuai dgn kum sosial. Seseorang dpt memilih peranan yg sesuai dgn dirinya sendiri. Tidak dapat dinafikan bahawa apa yang dipelajari pada peringkat awal akn mempengaruhi tahap sekunder ini.
  9. 9. (iii) Resosialisasi proses di mana seseorang secara drastik/ radikal mengubah atau memindahkan konsep kendiri dan kehidupan yg ada kpd yg baru & berbeza. Perubahan spt ini biasanya berlaku di bawah tekanan/keadaan terpaksa. CTH: bila seseorang alami musibah, pemberhentian pekerja, atau kecacatan secara tiba2.  Disbbkan oleh perubahan yg diperlukan oleh masy. Contohnya, seorang penagih yg ditempatkan di pusat pemulihan.  Disbbkan perubahan drastik terhadap masy. CTH: wabak COVID-19, perang, revolusi, kemelesetan atau perubahan sistem politik seperti apa yang berlaku di Rusia, China dan Iraq
  10. 10. STRUKTUR SOSIAL • Terdpt 5 struktur sosial asas dlm masy, yg bentuk lingkaran besar yg menentukan sosialisasi. Iaitu :  Pertama, KELUARGA, di mana fungsi utamanya besarkan anak2 & bertindak sbg sokongan agar anak2 bergantung.  Kedua, AGAMA sbg prinsip hidup yg dpt bawa makna fenomena yg tidak dapat difikirkan. Ketiga, PENDIDIKAN, yg mewujudkan generasi baru. Keempat, EKONOMI, yg menghasilkan dan mengedar produk. Kelima, PEMERINTAH yg bertanggungjawab untuk mentadbir dan melindungi negara.
  11. 11. MASYARAKAT DAN SEKOLAH Masy punyai byk komuniti, Sekolah suatu komuniti yg sebah drpd komuniti yg lebih besar. Persekitaran sekolah biasanya dikelilingi oleh komuniti lain spt kampung tradisional, baru, dan kecil serta komuniti harta tanah.  Sekolah komuniti dgn ciri2 yg tersendiri. Begitu juga, setiap komuniti di sekitar sekolah punyai ciri tersendiri. Terdpt persamaan & perbezaan spt nilai tradisional, etnik, kelas sosial & jenis pekerjaan, rumah tangga, lokasi, kepercayaan & perbezaan politik. Hub antara sekolah dan komuniti di sekitarnya berbeza-beza , iaitu :  SEKOLAH LUAR BANDAR : hub ant komuniti desa & sekolah secara tradisional rapat. Penduduk kg biasanya bersedia utk bekerjasama dgn sekolah dlm memastikan kejayaan pelbagai aktiviti spt gotong-royong bersihkan kaw sekolah, hadiri perjumpaan & aktiviti sukan. SEKOLAH KAWASAN BANDAR : masy setempat tidak mempunyai hub rapat dgn sekolah. Fenomena seperti krn kepelbagaian ciri2 masy & sifat masy yg sentiasa berubah. Hub ant sekolah &komuniti sekitarnya harus dikembangkan. Pemimpin sekolah dilihat mampu menjayakannya. Pengetua tidak boleh mengasingkan sekolah dr masy. Komuniti sebenarnya dpt berikan sumbangan besar kpd sekolah dgn bantu dlm hal kewangan, dan mendapatkan peralatan & infrastruktur yg mencukupi
  12. 12. PERSATUAN IBU BAPA-GURU Persatuan Ibu Bapa dan Guru (PIBG) terbentuk di setiap sekolah. Ia diwakili oleh guru, ibu bapa & penjaga yg anak2 bersekolah di sekolah tersebut. Biasanya sekolah kutip yuran dari penjaga sebagai sumber pendapatan untuk menjalankan persatuan tersebut & Lantikan jawatankuasa PIBG biasanya dilantik dari ibu bapa,pengetua sbg penasihat dan guru sbg setiausaha. Respons terhadap aktiviti persatuan berbeza dari satu sekolah ke sekolah yg lain.  Isu yang biasa timbul: ialah PIBG tidak proaktif dlm pastikan kejayaan dlm aktiviti sekolah  Ant peranan PIBG : bantu menyelesaikan masalah salah laku pelajar,  kerja amal dan mencari sumber pendapatan sekolah PIBG harus punyai pasukan ahli jawatankuasa yg bersedia & minat utk pastikan kejayaan program sekolah. Kepemimpinan PIBG yg inovatif dapat merancang pelbagai strategi untuk memastikan kejayaan sekolah.  Pemimpin PIBG perlu mainkan peranan dan fungsi masing2 ikut kedudukan mrk dlm persatuan.
  13. 13. PENGARUH KELUARGA oKeluarga harmoni & erat dorong perkem peribadi yg sihat secara sosial & emosi, begitu sebaliknya. oGaya Ibu bapa DEMOKRATIK dpt bantu anak2:  buat keputusan & ianya dpt bantu tingkatkan konsep kebebasan dlm diri anak2.  Kasih sayang, pendidikan & perhatian yg diberikan dpt bantu perkem positif keperibadian anak2. oGaya ibu bapa yg tegas dan AUTOKRATIK menyebabkan anak-anak  suka memberontak, menyendiri, iri hati dan pesimis. Wujud kebencian pd kanak2 & mrk mungkin lakukan sesuatu yg di luar jangkaan.
  14. 14. • Ibu bapa di kelas pekerja & kelas menengah bawah : Tekan pd pada kebergantungan & mahu anak2 mrk kemas, bersih, patuh, sopan dan memenuhi kehendak org dewasa. Fokuskan pd tindakan, tingkah laku yg jelas & hukum kanak2 spt hukuman segera berikutan tindakan tertentu. • Untuk kelas menengah, ibu bapa :  Tekan kpd idea, arahan kendiri & pencapaian. Mrk mahu anak2 bahagia, ingin tahu, bersedia berkongsi, bekerjasama & belajar, ambil berat dan mengawal diri. Dlm menangani anak2, mrk lebih berminat dgn mengawal diri sendiri & akn jatuhkan hukuman atau denda setelah anak2 menyedari kesalahan yg telah mrk lakukan.
  15. 15. PERANAN SEKOLAH • Institusi sosialisasi formal, mentadbir & pantau proses pembelajaran, kuasa utk kembang & urus aktiviti sekolah. • Kepimpinan guru & persekitaran sekolah pengaruhi proses perkem sahsiah pelajar. • Ketegasan Pengetua/guru besar sekolah beri kesan kpd disiplin pelajar & guru. • Persekitaran pembelajaran kondusif, guru yang adil, tidak berat sebelah & tidak mudah menegur pelajar tanpa alasan akn bentuk pelajar yg miliki keperibadian yg baik & emosi yg stabil, pelajar merasa disayangi dan guru akan dihormati. • Peranan guru di dlm & di luar kelas terutama ketika mrk berinteraksi dan berkomunikasi dgn pelajar. • Pelajar jalani proses membesar, belajar & timba pengalaman di sekolah bermula dari usia tujuh hingga 17 tahun. • Kawasan sekitar sekolah & infrastruktur main peranan penting dlm dorong proses perkembangan tingkah laku positif atau negatif pelajar.
  16. 16. RAKAN SEBAYA Ejen penting setiap pelajar, di sekolah, perkara biasa bg pelajar utk tergolong dlm kumpulan/organisasi individu. Pelajar lebih selesa berhub & berkongsi masalah mrk dgn rakan mrk sendiri krn mrk paling memahami berbanding dgn guru & keluarga, pengaruhi proses pembentukan keperibadian individu.  Kumpulan corak budaya pelajar terbahagi kpd 4 : Sub-budaya hiburan: tekan penampilan, pertunjukan & sukan, tidak hargai nilai akademik. Mrk lebih suka hiburan & tidak peduli dgn pelajaran. Sub-budaya akademik: orientasi akademik, bentuk kum yg berminat utk cemerlang dlm pelajaran mereka, lebih suka bersama & bincangkan perkara yg berkaitan akademik. Delinquents: suka memberontak, menentang sekolah melalui t’ laku negatif & ponteng, rokok, buli dan ancam pelajar lain di luar kum mrk, bangga & rasa jadi org yg "berani dan hebat". Kumpulan yg tidak berpihak kpd sesiapa: Lebih suka asingkan diri & tidak peduli dgn persekitarannya, laku perkara yg mrk suka tanpa sebarang bantahan dari org lain. Pelajar dipengaruhi oleh rakan sebaya dlm 3 cara utama (Glidewell, 1966): (a) Pelajar mungkin dipengaruhi ketika mrk ingin diterima/disukai oleh rakan sebaya mrk, mahu jadi sebah drpd kumpulan, bersedia utk sesuaikan diri & ikut gaya & tingkah laku ahli kum. (b) Kepemimpinan & kemampuan rakan sebaya utk pengaruhi mrk, cenderung tiru rakan sebaya. (c) Mrk ingin buktikan kemampuan mrk sehingga mrk akn dikenali & dihargai oleh rakan sebaya mrk, berusaha perlihatkan bakat mrk melalui kemampuan yg dimiliki,
  17. 17. MEDIA MASSA  Agen utk hubung & sebarkan maklumat penting & mainkan peranan penting untuk bentuk keperibadian yg sihat. Pelajar didedahkan dgn program keagamaan, pendidikan & sains maklumat sbg cara dorong perkem mental mrk dgn peroleh pengetahuan.  Program televisyen bolehkan pelajar punyai pandangan yg jelas sementara program audio dapat membantu meningkatkan ingatan mrk & tarik minat mrk terhadap mata pelajaran tertentu. Program nyanyian & muzik terbukti berkesan & radio main peranan penting krn pelajar beri reaksi positif terhadap program hiburan ini. Media massa seperti televisyen, filem, video, CD, DVD, majalah dll dpt pengaruhi cara kanak2 berfikir, berkelakuan serta sikap dan kemahiran mereka.
  18. 18. • MOBILITI SOSIAL : o Suatu gerakan perpindahan dr satu kelas sosial ke kelas sosial lainnya atau status ke status lainnya o perubahan kedudukan dlm sistem hierarki organisasi; o Peningkatan/ penurunan pendapatan atau kekayaan atau kedua-duanya; o naik atau turun kuasa; o peningkatan atau penurunan prestij. • MOBILITI MENDATAR : Seseorang yg berpindah dari satu pekerjaan ke pekerjaan lain, ttp berada di bawah prestij atau tahap pendapatan yg sama dikategorikan di bawah. • MOBILITI MENEGAK : Jenis mobiliti ini tidak dpt byk perhatian dari ahli sosiologi. Peralihan dari satu kelas ke kelas yg lain, baik ke atas atau ke bawah, dlm tahap hierarki apa pun disebut • Kadar mobiliti sosial dpt diukur sama ada dari segi usia seseorang atau yg lebih umum dilakukan, ant generasi ayah & anak. • Walau kekurangan data yg dianalisis secara sistematik, ahli sosiologi telah lama anggap masy tertentu, spt org India punyai sistem pkt organisasi yang ditutup, di mana pergerakan ke atas jarang berlaku & kebanyakan anak lelaki habiskan hidup mrk di strata yg sama dgn ayah mereka. • Sistem organisasi kelas terbuka yg bertentangan, spt di Amerika Syarikat, telah lama dianggap punyai tahap pergerakan ke atas yg paling tinggi.
  19. 19. • PELBAGAI SEKOLAH JENIS KEBANGSAAN di Msia akn terus BENTUK PELBAGAI JENIS MOBILITI SOSIAL. • Walau lebih 50 tahun Kemerdekaan Malaysia & negara ini berkembang pesat, namun pengenalan kaum ikut sektor pekerjaan masih belum byk berubah. • Masy Msia punyai jurang yg agak luas di mana setiap kaum guna pendekatan sosio- ekonomi berdasarkan generasi yg lalu, spt Melayu (pertanian) India (perladangan) Cina (perniagaan) • Pelbagai langkah telah dibuat, kekayaan negara masih tidak seimbang. Ini secara tidak langsung akn pecahbelahkan kum kaum dr satu generasi ke generasi yg lain. • Pengasingan dlm sistem pendidikan sbbkan pelajar meneruskan semangat yg kuat dr kaum masing2. • Pemahaman & pergaulan antara kaum juga terhad di kal pelajar. Batasan ini tidak hanya di sekolah ttp juga dlm masy setempat. Keadaan ini bawa kpd perbezaan besar dlm penciptaan identiti seseorang. • Kjaan buat inisiatif dlm Rancangan Malaysia Kesembilan (RMK-9) dgn perkuat sekolah kebangsaan sehingga akn jadi sekolah pilihan bg pelbagai kaum, selain perkenal sekolah Wawasan, namun sehingga kini langkah tersebut masih situasi PERGERAKAN MENDATAR. • Harapan utk lihat persefahaman ant kaum melalui sektor pekerjaan yg sama tidak capai kejayaan besar. • Rasa kekitaan dlm masy Msia ialah harmoni & bersatu akan tercapai sekiranya sistem pendidikan yang menggabungkan tiga aliran jadi satu aliran dapat dicapai.
  20. 20. Proses PERUBAHAN KEDUDUKAN SOSIO-EKONOMI dikenali sbg MOBILITI SOSIAL. • SISTEM KELAS TERBUKA : bermaksud kedudukan setiap individu dipengaruhi oleh status yg dicapai, & persaingan ant ahli kumpulan digalakkan. • SISTEM KELAS TERTUTUP: kedudukan individu tidak fleksibel, miliki kemungkinan perubahan posisi yg kurang, misalnya disbbkan oleh perhambaan & sistem kasta. PERTUMBUHAN & PERUBAHAN ekonomi beri kesan kpd mobiliti sosial. • PERSOALANNYA : ADAKAH TERDPT PENINGKATAN ATAU PENURUNAN? • CTH: 1990-an, perkem teknologi yg cepat akibatkan pengusaha teknologi maklumat & komunikasi jadi kaya, ttp perubahan itu juga SBBKAN BYK ORG KEHILANGAN PEKERJAAN. • Walaupun kemajuan dlm maklumat, komunikasi & teknologi (ICT) diperlukan pada era ini, perkem ICT juga sbbkan masy hidup dalam kegelisahan. • Penggabungan bank & penggunaan mesin juruwang automatik cth yg jelas b’mana berlaku lebihan staf dlm sektor perbankan.
  21. 21. • Pertumbuhan & pembangunan ekonomi berkaitan dgn mobiliti sosial mendatar, sama ada ke atas atau ke bawah. • Mobiliti bergantung kpd pelbagai faktor, tidak kira sama ada pergerakan ke atas atau ke bawah. • Dlm sistem sosial, terdpt kelas sosial yg berbeza, iaitu kelas sosial yg lebih tinggi & kelas sosial yg lebih rendah. • Terdpt birokrat, kapitalis & sosialis yg berkuasa atas org lain dlm pelbagai bidang, sama ada di sektor kerajaan/swasta. • Apabila kelas bawah tidak terlibat dlm pertumbuhan ekonomi, krisis ekonomi akan berlaku krn perubahan tidak akn berlaku dgn mudah sekiranya kelas tinggi memonopoli ekonomi. • Masy kelas tinggi punyai banyak kelebihan; kuasa utk buat keputusan & wang utk pendidikan anak2 mrk. • Masy kelas menengah & rendah tidak punyai kekuatan politik & wang sebanyak yg dimiliki masy kelas tinggi, mereka akan ketinggalan dlm masy. • Oleh itu, KESAKSAMAAN PENDIDIKAN berperanan dlm SELESAIKAN MASALAH KETAKSAMAAN DLM MASYARAKAT.
  22. 22. JENIS MOBILITI SOSIAL • Mobiliti sosial terbahagi kpd 2 dua kategori, iaitu MOBILITI MENDATAR : pergerakan seseorang dari satu kedudukan sosial ke kedudukan yg lain dlm status yg sama.  MOBILITI MENEGAK : menekankan pergerakan seseorang dari satu kedudukan sosial ke kedudukan yg lain. • Mobiliti Sosial Mendatar Merujuk kpd pergerakan individu atau objek sosial lain dari satu kumpulan sosial ke kumpulan lain, yang mempunyai status yg sama. • Tidak akan ada perubahan status seseorang dlm mobiliti sosial. CTH Parwan, orang Indonesia menukar kewarganegaraannya jadi warganegara Malaysia. Dalam hal ini, mobiliti sosial Parwan dikenali sebagai mobiliti sosial mendatar kerana peralihan sosial oleh Parwan tidak mengubah status sosialnya.
  23. 23. MOBILITI SOSIAL MENEGAK KE ATAS DAN KE BAWAH Mobiliti Sosial Vertikal Ke Atas (Pendakian Sosial) Terdapat dua jenis utama: (a)Memasuki kedudukan yg lebih tinggi: Masuk individu dari kedudukan yg lebih rendah ke kedudukan yg lebih tinggi, di mana kedudukan tersebut sudah ada. (b)Membentuk kum baru: Pembentukan kum baru mungkinkan individu tingkatkan taraf sosial mrk, spt promosikan diri utk jadi ketua organisasi. Mobiliti Sosial Vertikal Ke Bawah (Tenggelam Sosial) Terdapat dua jenis utama: (a) MOBILITI ANTARA GENERASI: Mobiliti generasi, spt generasi ibu bapa, generasi anak2, generasi cucu dll. Mobiliti ini dicerminkan oleh pengembangan, peningkatan atau penurunan gaya hidup dlm satu generasi. Penekanannya bkn pd pengembangan generasi itu sendiri tetapi kpd peralihan status sosial dari satu generasi ke generasi yg lain. (b) MOBILITI DALAM GENERASi: Mobiliti yang berlaku dlm kumpulan generasi yg sama.
  24. 24. PENDIDIKAN DAN INTEGRASI KEBANGSAAN KONSEP ETNIK DAN INTEGRASI • Etnik : manusia/ bangsa., punyai latar belakang leluhur & nenek moyang yang serupa dari sejarah, negara asal, bahasa, tradisi, budaya, serta struktur & sistem nilai. • Etnik : kaum atau masy majmuk tertentu yg punyai kumpulan yg hidup berbeza tetapi berada di bawah sistem politik yg sama. • Terdapat pelbagai pandangan mengenai konsep integrasi  Integrasi : satukan etnik/kumpulan yg pada awalnya dipisahkan dgn bentuk individu yg lain. proses utk bersatu melalui kum sosial yg berbeza dari segi budaya dan budaya ke unit yg punyai identiti umum dan individu. integrasi yang diterima atau diinginkan oleh masy adalah proses utk satukan masy majmuk atau pelbagai kaum dan wujudkan bentuk budaya nasional di antara mereka.  Perbezaan sistem pendidikan di Msia secara tidak langsung pengaruhi integrasi kaum bermula sblm merdeka hngga kini Pelbagai dasar telah dilaksanakan sejak kemerdekaan sehingga hari ini utk wujudkan integrasi ant kaum atau etnik di Msia. Cabaran & masalah yg timbul tunjukkan bahawa proses integrasi antara kaum di pkt sekolah harus dikemas kini dan diperkukuhkan. Pelbagai rancangan dan dasar mesti dipertimbangkan & dikaji utk JADIKAN SEKOLAH SEBAGAI PUSAT PENYATUAN ANTARA KAUM ATAU ETNIK TERBAIK.
  25. 25. PEMUPUKAN INTEGRASI ETNIK DI SEKOLAH • Pelaksanaan Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan di Malaysia bertujuan mewujudkan perpaduan ant etnik di sekolah melalui buku teks, kurikulum, peperiksaan, sistem latihan guru, pakaian sekolah, & bahasa yg sama digunakan. • Pendidikan Moral dan Agama diguna utk pastikan pelajar memahami pentingnya moral, sosial, agama & kepercayaan kpd Tuhan serta jadi warganegara yg baik. • Melalui aktiviti di sekolah, pelajar boleh bergaul dgn etnik lain dgn lebih dekat semasa aktiviti kokurikulum, kerja luar & semasa pelajaran di kelas. • Beberapa dasar &tindakan strategik sesuai dgn DPK dilaksana CTH: penggunaan Bahasa Malaysia sbg medium utama dlm sistem pendidikan kebangsaan • Bermula dari Rancangan Malaysia Ketiga (RMK-3), penekanan utama: proses integrasi yg gunakan Bha Msia sbg medium utama, pembentukan identiti, pembahagian sumber negara yg lebih adil seragamkan sistem pendidikan di Sabah dan Sarawak. • Pindaan terhadap Dasar Pendidikan Nasional utk atasi & ganti kelemahan dlm kurikulum yg ada dgn tambahkan lebih byk elemen yg pupuk integrasi ant etnik.
  26. 26. SEKOLAH SEBAGAI INSTRUMEN PERPADUAN • Usaha harus dilakukan utk atasi segala bentuk jurang hasil sistem aliran persekolahan sedia ada. • Sistem PERSEKOLAHAN TUNGGAL HARUS DIPERKENALKAN, gunakan Bahasa Malaysia sbg bahasa untuk mewujudkan generasi baru dengan jati diri Malaysia. • Selain daripada itu, hak etnik lain utk belajar bahasa dan budaya masing2 harus dihormati & diberi perlindungan yg diperlukan. • Perubahan ini harus dilakukan dgn adil & saksama. Perubahan itu juga harus didasarkan pd kesedaran bhwa kesejahteraan & kepentingan masa depan generasi muda negara melebihi kepentingan lain. • Sekolah juga harus mendedahkan pelajar kepada nilai2 universal seperti perasaan cinta, hormat, menolong, kesopanan, cinta damai, menentang kekejaman dan perang, kejujuran dan tanggungjawab.
  27. 27. PELAKSANAAN SEKOLAH WAWASAN • Pelaksanaan Sekolah Wawasan adalah salah satu kaedah utk tanamkan integrasi kaum di Malaysia. Sekolah Wawasan adalah sekolah rendah dgn konsep belajar bersama di kawasan yg sama tanpa kira bangsa & agama. • Melalui konsep ini, dua atau tiga sekolah rendah akan punyai bangunan yg saling berkaitan ant satu sama lain. • Matlamat mewujudkan konsep ini adalah untuk mewujudkan perpaduan atau penyatuan di antara pelajar yang berlainan etnik dan agama. Ia juga bertujuan untuk mewujudkan toleransi, pemahaman yang tinggi serta mendorong interaksi maksimum antara pelajar melalui perkongsian kemudahan sekolah dan pelaksanaan aktiviti. • Sekolah Wawasan tidak ubah sistem pembelajaran yg asal kerana setiap sekolah punyai nama sendiri & pengurusan & kewangan diuruskan oleh sekolah masing2. • Sekolah ini bolehkan pelajar dari pelbagai etnik berkongsi kemudahan spt kantin, kawasan perhimpunan, serta gelanggang dan padang untuk bermain permainan • Konsep Sekolah Wawasan yg diamalkan sekarang suatu utk lahirkan rakyat Malaysia yg cintakan negara. • Sekiranya kerangka konsep sekolah sebelumnya memisahkan antara satu dgn yg lain, kini disatukan dlm sistem pendidikan yg diperkemas & sesuai dgn matlamat negara.
  28. 28. PELAKSANAAN SEKOLAH ALIRAN TUNGGAL • Sekolah aliran tunggal adalah alternatif untuk menerapkan integrasi etnik. Sekolah aliran tunggal adalah sistem yang menggunakan satu bahasa bahasa di sekolah. • Dlm Malaysia, medium bahasa adalah Bahasa Malaysia. • Pada masa ini, terdpt 3 sistem persekolahan aliran, sekolah kebangsaan dgn bahasa Malaysia, sekolah jenis keb dgn bahasa Cina dan sekolah jenis keb dgn bahasa Tamil. • Masalah : kurangnya interaksi ant kaum yg gunakan pelbagai sistem ini. Keadaan ini sbbkan perlaksanaan proses integrasi etnik yg perlahan di peringkat sekolah. • Melalui sistem aliran tunggal, isu penghapusan bahasa ibunda etnik tertentu tidak akan timbul. • Bahasa etnik spt bahasa Cina dan bahasa Tamil harus jadi subjek wajib bagi pelajar dari etnik tertentu (Cina, India) dan subjek elektif utk pelajar Melayu/ mrk yg berasal dari etnik lain yang berminat utk pelajari bahasa lain. • Sistem persekolahan dpt dorong pergaulan yg meluas kalangan pelajar tetapi juga dapat mewujudkan pemahaman mengenai etnik atau bangsa lain. • Perkara ini harus diberi perhatian segera utk wujudkan proses integrasi yg kuat antara pelbagai etnik untuk keamanan dan keharmonian masa depan di negara ini.

