Tecnicas de ensino

1 TÉCNICAS DE ENSINO
2 Conceitos básicos Método : caminho para se chegar a um determinado lugar. Didaticamente é caminho para alcançar objetivo...
3 Métodos e Técnicas Tradicionais Exigem um comportamento passivo do aluno. Métodos e Técnicas Novos. Consideram o desenvo...
4 Métodos e técnicas de ensino A escolha é orientada pelos princípios da aprendizagem e devem considerar vários fatores Qu...
5 Caracterização das técnicas de Ensino Técnicas Individualizadas. Técnicas Socializadas . Técnicas sócio-individualizadas...
6 COMO APLICAR AS TÉCNICAS DE ENSINO. 1. Conheça bem a técnica a ser aplicada. 2. Comece dando uma definição da técnica. 3...
7 7. Divida os grupos conforme as orientações da técnica. 8. Explique o tipo de trabalho que os grupos deverão realizar. 9...
8 •Favorece o debate e a crítica. • Favorece a participação de alunos que, muitas vezes, não o fazem no grupo maior. • Des...
9 •Para executar uma tarefa específica. •Quando se deseja aprofundar determinado tema. •Para resolução de casos e problema...
10 Organização da sala: conforme a interação que se queira entre o grupo e o monitor. O monitor deve variar seu lugar no c...
11 • Toda atividade de grupo deve ser seguida de discussão no grupo maior . • Os integrantes devem assumir papéis específi...
12 Qualquer técnica só terá êxito nas mãos daquele que a utiliza com entusiasmo e espontaneidade. 12
