Curso preparatorio espiritismo feesp - aula 10 a

Curso Preparatório Espiritismo - FEESP
  1. 1. Curso Preparatório Espiritismo - FEESP
  2. 2. 10ª. AULA: NOÇÕES SOBRE MEDIUNIDADE A - Noções sobre Mediunidade Mediunidade é a faculdade, ou aptidão, que possuem certos indivíduos, denominados médiuns, de servirem de intermediários entre os mundos físico e espiritual. A mediunidade é inerente ao organismo, como a visão, a audição e a fala , daí, qualquer um pode ser dotado dessa faculdade. É uma conquista da alma; daí, a necessidade de oração e vigilância, de reforma íntima, isto é, da substituição de defeitos e vícios, por qualidades e virtudes, de um conduta moral irrepreensível, para que possa sintonizar-se com espíritos de hierarquia mais elevada.
  3. 3. Evangelizando-se, estudando muito, dando a cota de tempo de que possas dispor e, principalmente, seguindo lições como a que se encontra no capítulo XXVI, do Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo “Daí de graça o que de graça recebestes”. Na I Epístola de Paulo de Tarso aos Coríntios, temos lições sobre teoria e prática mediúnica. Em O Livro dos Médiuns, Kardec também o faz. De ambos, as lições: Os dons mediúnicos demonstram a inteligência, as potencialidades, a diversidade de Espíritos que existem na Terra. Não é bastante, por isso, estudar ou conhecer o efeito; é indispensável buscar e conhecer a causa de todos os fenômenos que se vão estudando. Toda a mediunidade a serviço de Jesus é realizada pelos Espíritos mais evoluídos que sintonizam com cada médium, conforme sua capacidade de doação.
  4. 4. Paulo traz ensinamentos de imenso valor doutrinário: “Quanto aos dons mediúnicos, não quero, irmãos, que estejais em ignorância”, começa ele no cap. 12. Explica a diversidade de carismas, mas “o Espírito é o mesmo; diversidade de ministérios, mas o Senhor é o mesmo; diversidade de operações mas é o mesmo Deus, que opera em todos”.
  5. 5. Prossegue falando da mediunidade de vidência e xenoglossia, dizendo que não basta haver médiuns em sintonia, é preciso haver pessoas em estado de lucidez que orientem os trabalhos, dialoguem com os Espíritos e interpretem o que haviam dito. Todas as formas de mediunidade são necessárias; nenhuma faculdade é superior a outra; são todos indispensáveis ao bom andamento dos trabalhos, até as mais humildes tarefas. Não há ninguém mais importante, porque todos são importantes, mas cada um deve ter a sua tarefa específica e por vezes até certa hierarquia em favor da disciplina , pois tudo deve ser feito dentro da mais absoluta ordem.
  6. 6. Allan Kardec, no século XIX, e os espíritas do século XX, reexaminam incessantemente as fontes do Cristianismo primitivo, buscando ali as lições que os inspirem. Hoje ainda temos as preocupações de Paulo. Orar e vigiar é a maior delas. Cada um de nós é o único responsável pela valorização das oportunidades ofertadas por Deus.
  7. 7. Paulo classifica a mediunidade, discorre sobre a hierarquia das funções, fala sobre o exercício da mediunidade e escreve sobre a “excelência da caridade”, no Cap. 12. Por que o ensaio sobre o amor é inserido no contexto de uma dissertação sobre a mediunidade? Porque Paulo compreendeu profundamente esta verdade: “Se eu falar a língua dos homens e dos anjos e não tiver caridade, sou como um metal que soa, ou como o sino que tine. “E se tiver o dom da profecia e penetrar todos os mistérios, mas não tiver a caridade, nada sou. Entre estas três virtudes: a fé, a esperança e a caridade, a mais excelente é a caridade”. Coloca assim, a caridade acima da própria fé. O exercício da mediunidade sem o amor, é frio e inócuo.
  8. 8. Emmanuel, em O Consolador, respondendo a questões afirma: “(...) A maior necessidade do médium é evangelizar-se a si mesmo, antes de se entregar às grandes tarefas doutrinárias, pois, de outro modo, poderá e sbarrar sempre com o fantasma do personalismo, em detrimento de sua missão. “O primeiro inimigo do médium reside nele mesmo“. Freqüentemente é o personalismo, a ambição, a ignorância ou a rebeldia no voluntário desconhecimento dos seus deveres à luz do Evangelho, fatores de inferioridade moral que, não raro, conduzem à invigilância, à leviandade e à confusão dos campos improdutivos.
  9. 9. Contra esse inimigo é preciso movimentar as energias íntimas pelo estudo, pelo cultivo da humildade, pela boa vontade, com o melhor esforço de auto-educação, à claridade do Evangelho”. BIBLIOGRAFIA: Kardec, Allan - O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo Xavier, F. C. - O Consolador
  10. 10. Fixação 1 - O que é mediunidade? 2 - Qual o principal inimigo do médium? 3 - Na sua opinião, por que o médium deve evangelizar-se?

