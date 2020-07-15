Caridade e lei do amor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MOCIDADE ESPÍRITA CARIDADE Muito se fala sobre “caridade” nas Casas Espírita. Inclusive, é comum as pessoas empregarem este termo apenas no sentido de “doação de coisas materiais” (esmola). Todavia, ela é mais abrangente e a pergunta 886 de “O Livro dos Espíritos” esclarece a respeito do assunto. É interessante observar como Kardec fez o questionamento: “Qual o verdadeiro sentido da palavra caridade, como a entendia Jesus?” Ou seja: o Codificador preocupou-se com o conceito do Mestre - e não segundo com o senso comum. A resposta dada pelos Imortais é breve e muito esclarecedora: “Benevolência para com todos, indulgência para as imperfeições dos outros, perdão das ofensas.” Portanto, ela atinge três grandes áreas: benevolência, indulgência e perdão. A primeira delas é mais abrangente do que se supõe de imediato. Afinal, a benevolência não se restringe apenas à benemerência. Uma pessoa pode ser carente de recursos materiais e ser benevolente. A benevolência diz respeito à afabilidade, ternura, bondade e também à doação de coisas matérias. A segunda delas, a indulgência, envolve compaixão, clemência, piedade. São, principalmente, atributos da alma e todos nós temos a oportunidade de praticá-la. Tal aspecto da caridade pode ser “exercitado” nos relacionamentos difíceis e nos conflitos tão comuns entre Espíritos de Terceira Ordem. O terceiro aspecto da caridade, o perdão, é talvez o mais difícil. Perdoar, de coração, as ofensas é característica das grandes almas. A grande maioria das pessoas desculpa o próximo, mas não consegue chegar ao perdão incondicional. Quando sofremos os diversos tipos de agressões, ainda nos prendemos ao revide declarado e não declarado. Nesta mesma questão, Kardec faz um comentário bastante esclarecedor. Diz ele: “O amor e a caridade são o complemento da lei de justiça, pois amar o próximo é fazer-lhe todo o bem que nos seja possível e que desejáramos nos fosse feito. Tal o sentido destas palavras de Jesus: Amai-vos uns aos outros como irmãos. A caridade, segundo Jesus, não se restringe à esmola, abrange todas as relações em que nos achamos com os nossos semelhantes, sejam eles nossos inferiores, nossos iguais, ou nossos superiores. Ela nos prescreve a indulgência, porque de indulgência precisamos nós mesmos, e nos proíbe que humilhemos os desafortunados (...). “O homem verdadeiramente bom procura elevar, aos seus próprios olhos, aquele que lhe é inferior, diminuindo a distância que os separa.” Muitos textos têm sido escritos sobre o assunto, mas um dos mais belos foi por Alfredo de Toulois (Espírito) e diz o seguinte: “Abraça o irmão que te cruza a caminhada ao desabrigo e à fome, e caminha com ele dividindo as tuas dádivas. Talvez a oportunidade de servir não se repita jamais na tua jornada terrena. Olha à frente do teu tempo e vê que os teus tesouros são assaz transitórios e os recebeste para distribuí-los, és mero instrumento dos haveres do Pai.
  2. 2. Mas distribui também, e acima de teus recursos materiais, o teu sorriso, o teu humor e a tua atenção, sem pressa e sem temor à caminhada do tempo, porque a tua vida toda é mero relâmpago no campo da eternidade. E quando doares, doa-te junto, pois que, sem humildade verdadeira, serás mero usuário das ferramentas que te foram entregues para o crescimento. Isto que te digo, é muito simples ao teu compreender, porém difícil na tua prática de cada dia. Quem dá ao seu irmão, recebe do Pai, confia e dá a tua prova de cristão. Olha à tua volta, cada dor, cada lugar, e verás que há o que fazer. Faz! Não deixes o tempo fazer de ti ferramenta enferrujada na ociosidade. Obra, crê, recebe tudo que o Pai oferece. “Paz em Jesus.” Alfredo de Toulouis (Psicografado em 25/02/92 no Centro Espírita “Encontro Fraterno” – Blumenau) Referências KARDEC, Allan. O Livro dos Espíritos. Rio de Janeiro: FEB. A LEI DO AMOR Uma das páginas mais bonitas do E.S.E. está no capítulo XI, onde o Espírito Lázaro disserta sobre a Lei do Amor. Mais de um século se passou e o tema continua atual - embora nestes últimos anos as pessoas estejam confundindo Amor com sensação. Lázaro diz que “No seu ponto de partida, o homem só tem instintos; mais avançado e corrompido, só tem sensações...”. Quanto ao instinto, o Livro dos Espíritos (pergunta 73) informa que “é uma inteligência não racional; é por ele que todos os seres provêm às suas necessidades”. Na pergunta 74, afirma que inteligência e instinto “freqüentemente se confundem; mas podemos muito bem distinguir os atos que pertencem ao instinto dos que pertencem à inteligência”. Isso realmente acontece quando usamos o bom senso para distinguirmos ações instintivas das inteligentes. Mas onde ficam as sensações neste contexto? Nós, habitantes de um mundo de expiações e provas, ainda com características de Espíritos de Terceira Ordem estamos muito ligados aos instintos e às sensações. Com o correr dos anos, acabamos descobrindo sensações, prazeres cada vez maiores e muitas vezes nos tornamos seus escravos. Um exemplo muito interessante são os chocólatras. A sensação prazerosa provocado pelo sabor do chocolate é tal que muitas pessoas acabam se tornando dependentes dele.
  3. 3. Faz parte de o nosso nível evolutivo procurarmos sensações agradáveis provocadas pelos mais diversos meios. Todavia, também é comum abraçarmos condutas inadequadascom o objetivo de conseguirmos mais prazeres, mais sensações. No meio juvenil, no tocante às condutas e liberdadessexuais, tem-se adotado postura não apropriada quanto à busca de prazeres. Atualmente, há a fase anterior ao namoro. O jovem casal primeiro “fica” depois “fica de rolo” e se o “ficar de rolo” der certo, aí começam a namorar. Nesse “preâmbulo inicial” assensações entram em cena. Em nome do prazer, liberdadessão tomadas e não raramente acontece indesejável gravidez. O Espírito Camilo (p. 49) faz um alerta muito importante sobre o assunto. Ele diz que os jovens quando amadurecidos prematuramente, “... perdem o controle da responsabilidade e passam a agir como autômatos, vendo, no parceiro, apenas um objeto de uso momentâneo, que deve ser abandonado após o conúbio, a fim de partir na busca de nova companhia...”. Infelizmente, essa é uma situação comum nos dias de hoje. Já o estudante da Doutrina Espírita tem grande responsabilidade quanto a sua postura, graças ao conhecimento sobre a reencarnação. Parafraseando Dora Incontri (A Educação Segundo o Espiritismo, p.121) o espiritista sabe que as pessoas não estão começando uma vida sexual nesta encarnação, mas retomando o uso do sexo em outro corpo e em outras circunstâncias. Sabe, ainda, que nesta nova vida, todos são influenciados pelos mais diversos estímulos. Além disso, o estudante da Doutrina dos Espíritos tem consciência de que as heranças de outras vidas exercem papel de suma importância. Diante desse quadro, o que se observa “é que a maioria dos seres humanos, em nosso atual estágio evolutivo, ainda traz desequilíbrios graves, impulsos mal resolvidos, insatisfações profundas nessa área”. A autora conclui seu pensamento afirmando: “Assim, o despertar da sexualidade num novo corpo raramente é tranqüilo e isento de conflitos”. É também muito comum as pessoas se embriagarem nassensações de posse e de poder - de coisas materiaise não materiais. Quantos não se contentam com o muito do já que possuem e a vida passa a ser uma atividade constante, voltada apenas para a frenética e insaciável busca de posses. Para elas, todas as outras atividades como devotamento ao bem, aos familiarese ao próprio crescimento espiritual são secundários ou até mesmo desnecessários. E quanto ao poder, vemos, por exemplo, diariamente pessoas em nítido declínio biológico e mental (às vezes só mental) se negarem a abandonar – em favor dos mais aptos - o posto de mando que ocupem, porque se tornaram prisioneiras das sensações que a posse e o poder oferecem. Poderíamos fazer uma lista bem grande sobre o assunto, todavia o E.S.E. também diz que “maisinstruído e purificado tem sentimentos; e o amor é o requinte do sentimento”. Pois é, para sairmos do patamar das sensações e entrarmos na dos sentimentos, precisamos investir em nossa própria instrução. Isso também se dá através da aquisição de conhecimentos sobre a lei de causa e efeito, o modo pelo qual evoluímos e o porquê. Quanto a esse aspecto, a Doutrina Espírita, sem sombra de dúvida, é riquíssima. E à medida que nos instruímos nos tornamos mais conscientes do nosso papel na vida. E quando, através desses conhecimentos, conseguimos enxergar os problemas e quedas como de oportunidades de crescimento, aí então começamos o processo de depuração. Esse processo continua todas as vezes que acionamos nossas qualidadese agimos no bem. Todos nós ainda sofremos as influências dos instintos e sensações.
  4. 4. Todavia, cabe a cada um crescer na instrução e com auxílio dela, entrarmos num processo de purificação dos nossos sentimentos e melhoria de conduta durante a jornada terrena. Desse modo e paulatinamente, iremosnos tornando aprendizesdo Amor. REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS INCONTRI, Dora. A Educação Segundo o Espiritismo. Editora Comenius, 2003. KARDEC, Allan. O Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo. Tradução: Herculano Pires. LAKE Livraria Allan Kardec Editora, 2002. TEIXEIRA, Raul; CAMILO. Desafios da Educação. Editora Frater, 1996.

×