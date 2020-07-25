Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aula – Educação espírita infantil História: Borboleta branca com cheiro de cravo (Paulinho Pedra Azul) Um vaqueiro da Faze...
Sugestão de perguntas: - Onde se passa a nossa história? Na fazenda Santa Rosa, no vale do Jequitinhonha. - Quem conta a h...
Obs.: não se preocupar em dar a moral da história, a mesma deverá ser deduzida pela própria criança, mas isso só acontecer...
Borboleta branca com cheiro de cravo pdf
  1. 1. Aula – Educação espírita infantil História: Borboleta branca com cheiro de cravo (Paulinho Pedra Azul) Um vaqueiro da Fazenda Santa Rosa, no vale do Jequitinhonha, me contou que num dia de sol bem claro, ele estava sentado na varanda de sua casa, quando viu uma borboleta branca voando atrás de uma borboleta vermelha, sendo que esta não lhe dava a mínima atenção. O vaqueiro não entendeu bem o comportamento da borboleta vermelha e num certo momento resolveu interferir no caso. Chamou a borboleta branca e perguntou por que ela voava atrás da outra sem conseguir conquistá-la. Então ela disse meio acanhada, que estava apaixonada pela borboleta vermelha, mas esta não lhe dava bola e ainda criticava sua cor. O vaqueiro ficou pensativo e depois disse para a borboleta branca: “não fique triste assim. Você está vendo aqueles cravos lá naquele jardim? Pois, vá até lá e pouse em cima de um cravo vermelho. Sua cor mudará e quem sabe ela se apaixonará por você!” Ela atendeu ao pedido do vaqueiro e foi voando para os cravos vermelhos. Quando chegou ao jardim, foi a maior surpresa, pois a borboleta vermelha estava lá, pousada num cravo branco e mudando de cor. Quando elas se viram, começaram a soltar gargalhadas, se abraçaram e começaram a pular de flor em flor, mudando de cor a cada instante. Descobriram que a cor mais importante estava dentro delas e era a cor do AMOR. Num outro dia, o vaqueiro estava tomando banho num riacho, quando viu duas borboletas cor de rosa com 10 borboletinhas de todas as cores, exalando um leve cheiro de cravo. E conta ainda que dali nasceu o arco-íris. FIM Atividade: confecção de borboletas com pintura dobrada Cortamos o sulfite (A4) colorido em quatro partes. Cada parte é dividida ao meio e a criança coloca cola colorida de várias cores em um dos lados, depois fecha o papel, alisa para a cola espalhar e abre (não pode demorar senão rasga o papel). O efeito é muito interessante e as crianças adoram. Depois colamos as pinturas em uma cartolina e fizemos um painel.
  2. 2. Sugestão de perguntas: - Onde se passa a nossa história? Na fazenda Santa Rosa, no vale do Jequitinhonha. - Quem conta a história? É um vaqueiro. - Quem são os personagens principais? A borboleta branca e a vermelha. - Por quem a borboleta branca se apaixonou? Pela borboleta vermelha. - O que fez a borboleta vermelha? Ignorou a borboleta branca e criticou sua cor. - Que conselho o vaqueiro deu para a borboleta branca? Para que ela pousasse num cravo vermelho porque assim ela ficaria vermelha também. - A borboleta branca seguiu o conselho? E o que descobriu? Sim, seguiu o conselho e descobriu que a vermelha também era branca e que pousava no cravo vermelho para mudar de cor. - O que aconteceu então? Elas riram, se apaixonaram, casaram e tiveram 10 borboletinhas, todas com cheiro de cravo. E descobriram que a cor mais importante é a que existe dentro da gente e se chama amor. Outras sugestões: Levar 2 vasos da flor cravo, um branco e um vermelho, mostrar para as crianças e então contar a história. A história pode ser contada sem gravuras, com gravuras, em forma de teatro, teatro de fantoches, teatro de vara, com os personagens em objetos etc. Levar um painel já pronto com um jardim e um riacho pintados, só para eles colarem as borboletas (pintura dobrada).
  3. 3. Obs.: não se preocupar em dar a moral da história, a mesma deverá ser deduzida pela própria criança, mas isso só acontecerá no tempo dela. No livro, o autor sugere que a moral é a necessidade de auto-aceitação e a importância dos sentimentos, acredito que seja aceitar e amar o outro, independente de seus atributos, ou ainda, na essência somos todos iguais. É um livro antigo, não sei se ainda é editado. A imagem foi retirada do sítio: http://ludotecajovem.blogspot.com.br/2012/07/tecnica-de- pintura-pintura-dobrada.html Imagens do cravo: Boa proveito e boa diversão!! Cláudia R Azevedo

