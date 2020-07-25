Aula deus (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Deus Criador a) Incentivação Inicial: Várias figuras deverão ser colocadas dentro de uma caixa de sapato encapada com um papel colorido bem bonito. Figuras como: Um sol, lua e estrelas, filhotes no ninho e a mamãe passarinha os alimentando, árvores, um rio ou uma lagoa, flores de várias espécies, animais( cachorrinho, coelhinho, vaquinha, sapinho) e insetos(abelhinha e borboletas coloridas), crianças e adultos em alguma atividade útil e se divertindo também... Se pergunta às crianças..."O que será que temos aqui dentro dessa caixa?" Deixe que eles respondam e vá passando a caixa de um em um...para que cada aluno pegue uma figura e comente um pouco sobre cada uma delas, falando de sua beleza e utilidade, logo em seguida, fixe-a em um Mural ou mesmo na parede( usando uma cartolina ou papel pardo se preferirem...) Depois de coladas as gravuras...pergunte para os pequenos...Quem Criou Todas Essas Coisas...Todas essas Maravilhas?! Com certeza, responderam em coro: DEUS!!! Sim...foi Deus, Nosso Pai que criou todas essas Maravilhas para nós!! Criou o sol para nos aquecer e a chuva p/ nos refrescar e matar a sede das árvores, plantas e animalzinhos. Criou a Lua e as estrelas para nos iluminar na noite escura....As árvores nos dão seus frutos e as flores o seu perfume. O Rio também nos refresca e em muitas florestas nos dá sua água fresquinha para beber. Os animais, Deus nos deu para que cuidássemos deles com muito carinho e amor...Alguns, nos servem de alimentos, outros, como o cãozinho, o gatinho...são nossos amiguinhos, e muitas vezes nos salvam do perigo! Existem muitos bichinhos que Deus criou para embelezar a terra e servir de alimento para outros animais....o coelhinho por exemplo e os passarinhos por exemplo! As borboletas, as abelhinhas também foram um lindo presente do Papai do Céu...As borboletas além de serem lindas de se ver...ajudam a preservar as flores e as abelhinhas que além de fazer quase o mesmo trabalho da borboletinha, também nos dá seu gostoso mel para saborearmos. Enfim, Deus fez todas essas Maravilhas e nos fez também para que unidos como irmãos, ajudando-nos uns aos outros, pudéssemos cuidar com Amor de todas as coisas belas que ele criou!!! A Atividade de Fixação poderá ser um desenho previamente feito e xerocado para que os pequenos possam colorir. Nesse desenho...o sol, as flores e borboletas...e uma árvore
  2. 2. um pouco maior que as outras figuras para que possa ser contornada com bolinhas de papel crepom...verde e vermelho, representando assim...as bolinhas vermelhas, os frutos da árvore. Existe também, a idéia de desfiar um copinho de café...e colando-o(aberto) no papel sulfite como se fosse uma flor...Faça o miolinho, os caules ,as folhas e o gramado de papel laminado( amarelo e verde, respectivamente) É uma atividade simples, mas que fica muito bonitinha!!!:o) E vocês podem também florzinhas de cartolina para entregar no final da aula( com ou sem uma balinha), com os seguintes dizeres: DEUS ESTÁ EM TODAS AS COISAS QUE ELE CRIOU...ESTÁ EM MIM...E ESTÁ EM VOCÊ CRIANÇA!!! BEIJINHOS...TIA... Observações : A observação vem desta idéia "Deus fez" (Deus - deu as condições necessárias para tais acontecimento, o "empurrãosinho") para que as crianças não entendam Deus como uma pessoa e assimilem este pensamento, me sugeriram falar o que Deus nos deu de presente (com o que eles nos presenteou) para que em estudos posteriores não haja contradições. Nesta aula, 02 à 04 anos, usamos uma caixa de sapato enfeitada como se fosse o presente, nela havia um buraco (discreto, como se fosse colocar um cartão) no lado, para que as figuras que separamos pudessem serem colocadas uma de cada vez. Iniciamos a aula com a caixa vazia, as crianças em roda e falamos dos presentes que Deus nos deu (Pai bondoso com os seus filhos). Pedimos para as crianças fecharem os olhos para pensar "O que será que Deus nos deu de presente?" enquanto colocávamos a primeira figura e assim sucessivamente, usamos este recurso para chamar a atenção das crianças que pareciam estar vendo mágica, com fotos aparecendo estando a caixa fechada, pois quando fechávamos os olhos todos deixavam suas mãos em cima da tampa da caixa enquanto a foto era introduzida. As fotos: Natureza (água, sol...), Animais, Vida(nossa e de familiares), Terra (Moradia) a medida que víamos as fotos uma de cada vez falávamos ou as crianças falavam de suas devidas importância ( em tom de conversa) pode também pedir fotos das famílias das crianças ou delas, as crianças não ficaram cansadas apesar de parecer longa a atividade pela curiosidade de saber o que será que vai aparecer agora. Colamos as fotos em um painel (cartolina) em formato de presente(um desenho de uma grande caixa de presente, mas só o contorno), as fotos estavam dentro. No final agradecemos ao nosso Pai a todos os presentes. Fazemos sempre uma rodinha antes de começar a aula para que elas se acostumem com cada momento da aula (disciplina) saber a hora de brincar de aprender, a rodinha falamos as novidades e ficamos sabendo as vezes algo de alegre ou triste que esteja acontecendo para poder ser trabalhado, depois passamos o conteúdo, pois as crianças já estão preparadas (estão saindo da roda sem muita agitação e euforia já que estão
  3. 3. sentadas em rodas, para depois brincarmos e ao final realizarmos a prece. Isso faz com que se acostumem com uma semi-rotina. O Peixinho Azul Era uma vez um lindo peixinho azul que morava num grande lago de águas azuladas. Ele tinha companheiros: o Peixinho Vermelho, o Pintadinho, o Escamas Prateadas, Barrigudinho e vários outros, também bonitos e interessantes. Quando o Peixinho Azul e seus amiguinhos saíam a passear, os velhos moradores do lago azul ficavam contentes e tudo parecia estar em festa. É que os peixinhos eram muito divertidos! Nadavam de um lado para o outro iam e vinham agitando as barbatanas ruidosas e esquisitas, davam cambalhotas, saltos enormes e corriam um atrás do outro num engraçado brinquedo de pega-pega. E o fundo do lago tornava-se movimentado e colorido, cheio de cores vivas e brilhantes. Certa vez, porém, um grande silêncio se fez no fundo do grande lago. As lindas águas azuladas estavam tranqüilas, tão tranqüilas que pareciam paradas. É que os moradores do lago tinham ido descansar, dormir um pouco. O silêncio permaneceu por algum tempo. Nisto, as águas começaram a movimentar-se e apareceu o Peixinho Azul... Era mesmo de esperar que fosse ele, pois gostava de nadar. E lá estava no meio do lago, nadando para cá e para lá, com suas bonitas barbatanas de cor azulada. De repente, o Peixinho Azul ficou curioso. "Que haverá lá em cima?" pensou. "Será tão bonito como aqui?... Vou subir um pouco para dar uma espiadinha". E, assim pensando, começou a elevar-se nas mansas e azuladas águas. A princípio meio assustado, depois mais corajoso, peixinho foi subindo, até que pôs a cabeça fora d’água. “Ui! Que susto!“- gritou todo trêmulo e mergulhando de novo. “Que terrível clarão!... Quase fico cego!“ Mas peixinho não desistiu de ver o que havia fora d’água. Várias vezes voltou à tona, até que seus olhos se acostumaram com a forte luz que se derramava sobre as águas. Olhou, então, atentamente, para tudo o que cercava o grande lago. “- Que maravilha! exclamou entusiasmado. Nunca vi coisa igual! “ É que o Peixinho Azul via o lindo Céu azul onde o Sol, como uma grande bola de fogo, esparramava seus raios por toda parte, iluminando e aquecendo tudo. O Peixinho Azul olhou depois para a praia. Viu a copa das árvores agasalhando passarinhos de penas coloridas e vistosas que saltavam de galho em galho em alegres gorjeios; viu engraçados macaquinhos fazerem as mais incríveis proezas; viu madurinhos frutos e lindas e variadas flores; viu crianças brincarem com pequeninos barcos à beira do lago; e viu um assustado coelhinho perseguido por lanudo cão, enquanto belas borboletas, voando de flor em flor, cortavam os ares com suas cores brilhantes e vivas. “- Que lindeza! Que pena meus amiguinhos não estarem aqui!”, exclamou, de repente. E assim dizendo, agitou com rapidez as bonitas barbatanas azuladas e nadou para o fundo em busca dos amiguinhos. Os peixinhos ficaram encantados e faziam perguntas e
  4. 4. mais perguntas, tudo querendo saber. O Peixinho Azul respondia sempre, todo importante, achando-se mesmo muito instruído. Foi então que Barrigudinho indagou, intrigado: “- Mas afinal, quem fez tanta beleza? “ O Peixinho Azul encabulou-se. Na realidade, não sabia. Porém, como tinha o bom hábito de dizer a verdade, respondeu logo: “- Não sei... Também gostaria de saber quem fez aquelas maravilhas. “ “E por que não perguntamos ao nosso rei?”, falou Peixinho Vermelho. “Ele sabe tanto! “ “É mesmo!”, gritaram os outros. “Vamos procurá-lo”. E os peixinhos, curiosos e barulhentos, dirigiram-se ao palácio real, uma linda gruta cheias de conchinhas de todos os tipos. O rei dos peixes apareceu logo e ouviu tudo com muita atenção. Depois falou muito sério: “- Em minhas viagens a outras águas, tenho visto e aprendido muito. Hoje sei que há seres diferentes de nós e ouvi os homens dizerem que tudo o que existe é obra de Deus, o único Criador de todas as coisas. “ “- Deus?!” exclamaram os peixinhos a uma só voz. “- Sim, Deus!”, tornou a falar o sábio rei. “Deus é que fez as belezas que o Peixinho Azul viu, isto é, o Céu, as árvores, as flores, os frutos, os animais, as pessoas...” “E Deus fez o nosso lago!”, exclamou o barrigudinho, todo exibido. “Ora esta! Então Deus nos fez também!” - descobriu o Peixinho Vermelho. “Bravos! Bravos!”, gritaram os peixinhos, entusiasmados e encantados com a nova descoberta. E o Peixinho Azul, adiantando-se, muito compenetrado, agradeceu ao rei, em nome de todos, os bonitos ensinamentos recebidos. Depois, em graciosos movimentos, os peixinhos desfilaram ante a gruta de conchinhas e voltaram a brincar nas águas azuladas do grande lago. DEUS Num dia de muita chuva, Paulinho voltava depressa para casa todo ensopado, pensando alegre: - Como a chuva é friazinha! ... e parou um instante para sentir os pingos leves a lhe baterem no rosto. Chegando em casa, o menino foi logo gritando para a mamãe: - Mãe estou todo molhado. Ontem o dia estava tão bonito e hoje tem essa chuva toda. Para que serve a chuva? Molha a gente ... molha tudo! A mamãe tirando depressa o capote molhado e os sapatos de Paulinho sorriu e respondeu: - A chuva serve para tanta coisa querido. Ela ajuda as plantas a crescerem, refresca o ar quando faz calor, aumenta a água dos riachos onde vivem os peixinhos, onde os animais bebem ... a chuva faz tanta coisa boa.
  5. 5. No outro dia já não chovia e o sol surgiu quente e brilhante: Que manhã maravilhosa! À tarde, Paulinho foi passear com sua irmã Lúcia num morro perto de casa. Como estava lindo o lugar. Todo verdinho, coberto de flores... e os passarinhos? Passeavam voando, felizes e com gritinhos, pareciam conversando. Paulinho corria de um lado para outro e, em certo momento levantando a cabeça, disse: - Lucinha, olhe quanto passarinho! Porque eles voam e nós não voamos? - Ora Paulinho, disse a menina. Porque eles tem asas e nós não. – Pois eu queria voar, disse o menino. E continuou a brincar. - Lucinha, olha que bichinho preto que pula! o menino tentou pega –lo, mas o grilo pulava cada vez mais, como se tivesse mola nas pernas. E Paulinho corria, corria. Parou encantado junto a uma árvore mais baixa onde havia um ninho de passarinhos. Dois filhotinhos! Os dois irmãos brincavam bastante. Quanta coisa, ainda Paulinho viu! Um coelhinho assustado correndo, nuvens que formavam desenhos no céu com navios, castelos que logo o vento desmanchava. Quando Lúcia cansada sentou – se no chão, Paulinho apanhou muitas flores e jogou – as no colo da irmã, dizendo: São para a mamãe! A tarde já acabava, quando os dois meninos voltavam para casa, conversando. Paulinho vendo uma vaca com seu bezerrinho, perguntou a irmã: - Lucinha porque o bezerrinho não come capim? - Porque ele é pequenino, é filhote ainda. Só toma leite da vaquinha. Paulinho continuou a andar caladinho... de repente, voltou – se para a irmã, perguntando: - Lucinha, porque existem a vaca e o bezerrinho? Quem fez eles? – mamãe disse que foi DEUS. Disse Lúcia. Quando Paulinho chegou em casa, correu alegre para a mamãe. Mãezinha eu vi tanta coisa hoje! Flores, passarinhos, a vaquinha...Lucinha disse que foi Deus quem fez a vaquinha... a mãe o abraçou e respondeu: - Foi ele sim, meu filho. Foi ele quem fez todas as coisas boas e belas que você viu hoje. Ele fez os animais, as frutas gostosas, o sol, o mar, as árvores, e nós também. Por isso é chamado de pai! Nosso pai! Depois do café, Paulinho de vez em quando recordava o que a mãe tinha dito. E a noite, antes de dormir, ele foi ao quarto de Lucinha, parar dar –lhe boa noite. A irmãzinha estava sentada na cama olhando o céu pela janela. Que noite linda! Estrelas, uma lua cheia, tudo muito claro. O menino parou também, para olhar e, de repente, voltou – se para a irmã. – Lucinha foi deus quem fez também o céu, a lua e as estrelas? – sim ela respondeu. Deus fez tudo. E Paulinho voltando a janela muito feliz, exclamou: - Obrigado Deus porque você fez tanta coisa boa e bonita. Muito obrigado, DEUS. Perguntas 1. O que a mamãe falou com Paulinho sobre a chuva? 2. O que Paulinho levou do passeio para mamãe? 3. O que Paulinho perguntou a mãe quando chegou do passeio? 4. O que Paulinho disse quando foi dormir? Em seguida passar a música DEUS
  6. 6. EXISTÊNCIA DE DEUS Conta-se que um velho árabe analfabeto orava comt anto fevor e tanto crinho, cada noite, que, certa vez, o rico chefe de grande caravana chamou-o à sua presença e lhe perguntou: _ Por que oras com tanta fé? Como sabes que Deus existe, quando nem ao menos saber ler? O crente fiel respondeu: _ Grande senhor, conheço a a existência de Nosso Pai Celeste pelos sinais Dele. _ Como assim? - indagou o chefe , admirado. O servo humilde explicou-se: _ Quando o senhor recebe uma carta de pessoa ausente, como reconhece quem a escreveu? _ Pela letra. _ Quando o senhor recebe uma jóia, como é que se informa quanto ao autor dela? _ Pela marca do ourives. O empregado sorriu e acrescentou: _ Quando ouve passos de animais, ao redor da tenda, como sabe, depois, se foi um carneiro, um cavalo ou um boi? _ Pelos rastos - respondeu o chefe , surpreendido. Então, o velho crente convidou-o para fora da barraca e, mostrando-lhe o céu, onde a lua brilhava, cercada por multidões de estrelas, exclamou, respeitoso: _ Senhor, aqueles sinais, lá em cima, não podem ser dos homens! Nesse momento, o orgulhoso caravaneiro, de olhos lacrimosos, ajoelhou-se na areia e começou a orar também. (Francisco Cândido Xavier por Meimei. in: "Pai Nosso" - fonte : AME/JF)

