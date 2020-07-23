Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plano de Aula – Educação Espírita Ciclo 1 (4-7 anos) CEEAK – Centro de Estudos Espíritas Allan Kardec – Winterthur TEMA: E...
tempo para que haja a vivência necessária. Depois, o animador da dinâmicaorienta para que se mudem os papeis: quem é cego ...
O JARDIM DE ROSA MARIA, Marianka Rabelo ROSA, MENINA TÃO BELA QUE DEUS PLANTOU AQUI NA TERRA PARA O AMOR EXALAR. Rosa mari...
_ Ó Pai, Tu que me destes tudo: meu corpo, meu espírito, minha família, meus amigos, as lições diárias do dia a dia, por q...
_Rosa, diz o anjo, aqui é o jardim de seu coração. _ Meu coração? Pensei que meu coração fosse vermelho e não verde. _ Sim...
E ele responde paternalmente: _ Essas sementes foram deixadas por Jesus, o enviado de Deus, há mais de dois mil anos, e vo...
E assim, o coração de Rosa fiava, cada vez mais, com um lindo colorido. Foi então que o anjo amigo se aproximou de Rosa Ma...
Carta à criança Querida criança, Sejamos como Rosa Maria, vamos fazer de nosso coração um lindo jardim de amor. E, quando ...
Anexo 2: ATIVIDADE: : Agradecimentos Agradecemos à autora do Livro O Jardim de Rosa Maria, Marianka Rabelo, que gentilment...
Anexo 3 –Atividade criativa Exemplo de portas-retratos Desenho do Anjo Guardião para ser impresso em papel 120 gr, colorir...
Anexo 4 - Subsídios para o educador Q. 490 (Livro dos Espíritos) Que se deve entender por anjo da guarda? O Espírito prote...
Os Anjos da Guarda Segundo André Luiz Os Espíritos tutelares encontram-se em todas as esferas. Os anjos da sublime vigilân...
Todas as criaturas, individualmente, contam com louváveis devotamentos de entidades afins que se lhes afeiçoam. A orfandad...
Aula ciclo 1--4-7anos-anjo_guardiao_1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula ciclo 1--4-7anos-anjo_guardiao_1

32 views

Published on

AULA

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula ciclo 1--4-7anos-anjo_guardiao_1

  1. 1. Plano de Aula – Educação Espírita Ciclo 1 (4-7 anos) CEEAK – Centro de Estudos Espíritas Allan Kardec – Winterthur TEMA: ESPÍRITO PROTETOR (Anjo da Guarda) Objetivo: A criança deverá perceber que todos temos um espírito amigo protetor ou anjo da guarda, que nos guia e protege. Através da prece e das boas atitudes nos aproximamos dele. Desenvolvimento:  Primeiro Momento: o Boas vindas, harmonização e Prece inicial Sugestão de música instrumental para harmonização e prece inicial:  Sound of an Angel - Beautiful violin music https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NguIpRFLM4M Prece: Amigo Jesus, ilumine nossa aula de hoje, para que possamos juntos aprender sobre nosso Espírito protetor que nos acompanha diariamente, mesmo quando estamos dormindo. Ele nos auxilia, nos protege e tenta nos conduzir para o caminho do bem. Para que possamos ser ajudados, temos que aprender a senti-lo ao nosso lado e pedir através da prece que ele nos guie e nos proteja.  Segundo Momento: o Rodinha de conversa Relembrar sucintamente a aula anterior através de perguntas, deixando que as crianças exponham o que fizeram e o que aprenderam. Nesta aula, iremos dar continuidade ao que aprendemos.  Terceiro Momento: o Realizar a dinâmica de grupo “O cego e o guia” Desenvolvimento: Convidar os participantes a formar duplas, ficando um ao lado do outro. A dupla combina quem será o cego e quem será o guia. O cego fecha livremente seus olhos e é auxiliado pelo guia. O guia, de olhos abertos, dá o seu ombro ou a sua mão e o ajuda. Enquanto isso, estar atento aos sentimentos que experimenta: Como cego, o que sente ao ser auxiliado? / Como guia, o que sente enquanto auxiliador? Caminhando: As duplas (cego e guia) seguem por diversos caminhos, inclusive passando por obstáculos, se o guia assim o quiser. Deixa-se um
  2. 2. tempo para que haja a vivência necessária. Depois, o animador da dinâmicaorienta para que se mudem os papeis: quem é cego torna-se agora guia e quem guiava, é o cego. E a dinâmica segue por alguns minutos. Partilha: O animador da dinâmica dá um sinal de parada e as duplas voltam à sala para partilharem com o grupo a experiência feita: O que sentiram como cegos e como guia? Como isso se aplica à nossa vida e ao nosso espírito protetor (anjo da guarda)? Explicar que: Da mesma forma que nós, que temos um papai e uma mamãe, ou alguém que nos ama e cuida de nós, Jesus delega um ser espiritual, um amigo invisível muito bondoso que nos ama e cuida de nós, procurando nos inspirar bons sentimentos e nos protege. E existem algumas formas de nos aproximarmos ainda mais do nosso Anjo Guardião... Quem sabe? É através da prece e através das nossas boas atitudes e sentimentos.  Terceiro momento: contar a história: O JARDIM DE ROSA MARIA, Marianka Rabelo. (ver anexo 1) Obs: O livro traz uma linda mensagem de autotransformação, de fé e alegria de viver. E as crianças amaram! Como as gravuras do livro apresenta o anjo guardião com asas, optamos por contar a história mostrando gravuras do anjo sem asas (v. Subsídios ao Educador: anexo 4)  Quarto Momento: o Atividade colar as flores que você deseja plantar no jardim do seu coração (V.anexo2) o Atividade Colorir a figura de um anjo (espirito protetor) e coloca-lo em um porta-retratos de papel (v. anexo 3) O educador deverá levar um porta-retrato recortado para cada criança e pronto para ser montado. Material: cartolina colorida, cópias do espirito protetor, colas, lápis de cores e se desejar: material de decoração para as bordas do porta-retrato. Sugestão: Enquanto as crianças estiverem realizando esta atividade, por músicas infantis calmas para tocar.Exemplo: Anjinho da Guarda (Elisabeth Lacerda) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHOB64UwlK4&list=RDiHOB64UwlK4#t=4 Anexo 1: História O JARDIM DE ROSA MARIA
  3. 3. O JARDIM DE ROSA MARIA, Marianka Rabelo ROSA, MENINA TÃO BELA QUE DEUS PLANTOU AQUI NA TERRA PARA O AMOR EXALAR. Rosa maria nasceu em uma família simples, recebeu muito amor e cuidados de seus pais. De tudo ela tinha um pouco, mas estava sempre reclamando da vida, das pessoas, da má sorte. Nunca ficava alegre nem satisfeita com nada. Certa vez, cansada de sua própria lamúria, Rosa olha pela janela de seu quarto e vê a beleza da noite estrelada, da lua clara... Aproveita o silêncio para conversar com Deus. Com o olhar fixo para o céu, ela começa a orar ao nosso Pai e faz uma súplica:
  4. 4. _ Ó Pai, Tu que me destes tudo: meu corpo, meu espírito, minha família, meus amigos, as lições diárias do dia a dia, por que Senhor, me sinto tão infeliz? Ajude-me a compreender a vida, Pai. Obrigada. Rosa foi dormir e Deus, que sempre ouve seus filhos, enviou um anjo amigo para atender seu pedido. O anjo, cuidadosamente, chega para Rosa Maria e diz: _ Rosa, sou seu anjo amigo e vim te buscar para passear comigo em um lugar muito especial. _ Rosa ficou contente ao encontrar aquele anjo, segurou na sua mão e o seguiu.
  5. 5. _Rosa, diz o anjo, aqui é o jardim de seu coração. _ Meu coração? Pensei que meu coração fosse vermelho e não verde. _ Sim Rosa, o coração de seu corpo é vermelho, mas aqui é o coração do seu espírito. É o que mais belo você tem! E Deus, nosso Pai, espera que nele não haja espinhos, pedras, ervas daninhas... Ele espera que, com a ajuda do grande jardineiro do amor, que é Jesus, todos possam ser lavradores de seus corações e saibam semear boas sementes. Dessa forma encontrarão a felicidade tão almejada! Nesse momento, Rosa Maria, com delicadeza e olhar de agradecimento por estar sendo ajudada, pergunta ao anjo amigo: _ E onde encontrarei tais sementes?
  6. 6. E ele responde paternalmente: _ Essas sementes foram deixadas por Jesus, o enviado de Deus, há mais de dois mil anos, e você poderá encontra-las no Evangelho. Estas sementes são: o perdão, a união, a fé, a verdade, a esperança, a alegria e a luz. Rosa Maria, com a ajuda do anjo, senta em seu próprio coração e começa a limpá-lo, deixando tudo pronto para construir um belo jardim. Aos poucos ele vai colocando as sementes do bem, sempre com muito carinho. A cada semente plantada, nascia uma rosa de cor diferente: Lilás, a cor do perdão Rosa, a cor da união. Amarela, a cor da fé Azul, a cor da verdade. Verde, a cor da esperança Laranja, a cor da alegria. Branca, a cor da luz
  7. 7. E assim, o coração de Rosa fiava, cada vez mais, com um lindo colorido. Foi então que o anjo amigo se aproximou de Rosa Maria e disse: _ Rosa, aqui em minha mão está a semente mais importante de todas. Ela é quem faz com que as outras existam. Esta semente tão especial é a semente do AMOR. Tendo ela, terá tudo, tudo! Saberá compreender as dores da vida que são tão pequenas, comparadas com o amor que Deus nos tem. Saberá também, ser feliz fazendo o bem, sentindo-o e vivendo-o. E assim, irá mostrar para o mundo o amor do Pai, o amor de Deus. Rosa, com brilho no olhar, planta a semente do amor no meio de seu coração e logo após nasce uma linda e formosa rosa vermelha, a rosa do amor. Com emoção, Rosa Maria se despede do anjo amigo e agradece pela lição recebida, a mais importante e que mudaria para sempre toda a sua vida.
  8. 8. Carta à criança Querida criança, Sejamos como Rosa Maria, vamos fazer de nosso coração um lindo jardim de amor. E, quando Jesus nos visitar, que Ele possa dizer: _ Filho fiel, compreendeste a mim que sou o grande jardineiro do amor, TE AMO.
  9. 9. Anexo 2: ATIVIDADE: : Agradecimentos Agradecemos à autora do Livro O Jardim de Rosa Maria, Marianka Rabelo, que gentilmente nos autorizou a divulgação do mesmo – Ass: DIJ.CEEAK.ch Obs: Para ter acesso ao livro em PPT clique aqui
  10. 10. Anexo 3 –Atividade criativa Exemplo de portas-retratos Desenho do Anjo Guardião para ser impresso em papel 120 gr, colorir e por no porta retrato: Aula dada em: 24.01.16, no CEEAK-Winterthur | Ciclo1 (4-7 ANOS)| Educadoras: Arlete e Cristina Fontes de Consulta: Site Seara do mestre infantil, Livro O Jardim de Rosa Maria, videos: retirados Internet. Obs: Gravuras adaptadas.
  11. 11. Anexo 4 - Subsídios para o educador Q. 490 (Livro dos Espíritos) Que se deve entender por anjo da guarda? O Espírito protetor de uma ordem elevada. ......................... Artigo: Anjo da Guarda tem asas? Autor: Jesus Carlos Sanches Perez Fonte: http://www.redeamigoespirita.com.br/profiles/blogs/anjo-da-guarda-tem-asas Anjo surgiu de Angelu, palavra latina que significa, "MENSAGEIRO ESPIRITUAL". Os anjos não são criaturas místicas, sobrenaturais, criadas perfeitas por DEUS como ensinam algumas religiões. Eles fazem parte da criação divina como todos nós os seres humanos. A grande diferença é que estão mais evoluídos do que os seus tutelados e estão fora do corpo físico. Ensina o Espiritismo que, de fato existem Espíritos que se ligam particularmente, a um indivíduo e esse Espírito pode ser chamado de anjo, irmão espiritual, guia espiritual, bom Espírito, bom gênio, Espírito protetor... Ele, como um pai, tem por missão conduzir o seu protegido por bons caminhos, ajuda-lo em suas aflições, sustentar sua coragem nas provas da vida, ás vezes o acompanhando por várias existências. Pode o anjo da guarda escolher quem deseja proteger, geralmente velando por seus entes queridos em exclusão pelo planeta, estando com os tutelados nos cárceres, nos hospitais, nos antro de vício , na solidão, onde quer que estejam. É claro que esse Espírito amigo não apresenta asas como mostram certas gravuras religiosas, nem percorrem o céu sobre nuvens fofinhas, porem locomovem-se com a velocidade do pensamento, através da volitação, lenta, rápida ou super rápida. Está sempre disposto a nos orientar, mas poderá se afastar quando observa que não lhe seguimos as orientações que nos faz "Ouvir" na acústica da consciência, apontando-nos o caminho correto. Mesmo sem asas, esse anjo da guarda que todos temos, acorre sempre que o invocamos. Não precisamos acender vela coloridas nem ofertarmos fitas ou alimentos a ele, uma vez que não dá, como Espírito que é, nenhuma importância as coisas materiais. Basta para atraí- los elevar nosso pensamento silencioso a esse amigo espiritual em prece íntima, desenvolvendo o hábito da comunhão mental, a fim de nos fortalecermos diante das provas e expiações da vida. O que deixa feliz nosso anjo da guarda é o nosso comportamento cristão, nossas atitudes elevadas e acima de tudo , nosso esforço pelo próprio progresso intelecto-moral. Um dia, quem sabe, pela natural evolução, seremos também um Espírito protetor ou o anjo da guarda de alguém que DEUS nos confiar. E veremos, então, quão espinhosa é a missão do nosso anjo da guarda... Vamos então continuar a nos prepararmos para um dia sermos esse anjo da guarda, beijos no fundo dos vossos corações, do ir. JESUS CARLOS SANCHEZ PEREZ.
  12. 12. Os Anjos da Guarda Segundo André Luiz Os Espíritos tutelares encontram-se em todas as esferas. Os anjos da sublime vigilância, analisados em sua excelsitude divina, seguem-nos a longa estrada evolutiva. Desvelam-se por nós, dentro das Leis que nos regem, todavia, não podemos esquecer que nos movimen- tamos todos em círculos multidimensionais. A cadeia de ascensão do espírito vai da intimidade do abismo à suprema glória celeste. Será justo lembrar que estamos plasmando nossa individualidade imperecível no espaço e no tempo, ao preço de continuadas e difíceis experiências. A idéia de um ente divinizado e perfeito, invariavelmente ao nosso lado, ao dispor de nossos caprichos ou ao sabor de nossas dívidas, não concorda com a Justiça. Que governo terrestre destacaria um de seus ministros mais sábios e especializados na garantia do bem de todos para colar-se, indefinidamente, ao destino de um só homem, quase sempre renitente cultor de complicados enigmas e necessitado, por isso mesmo, das mais severas lições da vida? Porque haveria de obrigar-se um arcanjo a descer da Luz Eterna para seguir, passo a passo, um homem deliberadamente egoísta ou preguiçoso? Tudo exige lógica, bom-senso. Anjo, segundo a acepção justa do termo, é mensageiro. Ora, há mensageiros de todas as condições e de todas as procedências e, por isso, a antigüidade sempre admitiu a existência de anjos bons e anjos maus. Anjo de guarda, desde as concepções religiosas mais antigas, é uma expressão que define o Espírito celeste que vigia a criatura em nome de Deus ou pessoa que se devota infinitamente a outra, ajudando-a e defendendo-a. Em qualquer região, convivem conosco os Espíritos familiares de nossa vida e de nossa luta. Dos seres mais embrutecidos aos mais sublimados, temos a corrente de amor, cujos elos podemos simbolizar nas almas que se querem ou que se afinam umas com as outras, dentro da infinita gradação do progresso. A família espiritual é uma constelação de Inteligências, cujos membros estão na Terra e nos Céus. Aquele que já pode ver mais um pouco auxilia a visão daquele que ainda se encontra em luta por desvencilhar-se da própria cegueira. Todos nós, por mais baixo nos revelemos na escala da evolução, possuímos, não longe de nós, alguém que nos ama a impelir-nos para a elevação. Isso podemos verificar nos círculos da matéria mais densa. Temos constantemente corações que nos devotam estima e se consagram ao nosso bem. De todas as afeições terrestres, salientemos, para exemplificar, a devoção das mães. O espírito maternal é uma espécie de anjo ou mensageiro, embora muita vez circunscrito ao cárcere de férreo egoísmo, na custódia dos filhos. Além das mães, cujo amor padece muitas deficiências, quando confrontado com os princípios essenciais da fraternidade e da justiça, temos afetos e simpatias dos mais envolventes, capazes dos mais altos sacrifícios por nós, não obstante condicionados a objetivos por vezes egoísticos. Não podemos olvidar, porém, que o admirável altruísmo de amanhã começa na afetividade estreita de hoje, como a árvore parte do embrião.
  13. 13. Todas as criaturas, individualmente, contam com louváveis devotamentos de entidades afins que se lhes afeiçoam. A orfandade real não existe. Em nome do Amor, todas as almas recebem assistência onde quer que se encontrem. Irmãos mais velhos ajudam os mais novos. Mestres inspiram discípulos. Pais socorrem os filhos. Amigos ligam-se a amigos. Companheiros auxiliam companheiros. Isso ocorre em todos os planos da Natureza e, fatalmente, na Terra, entre os que ainda vivem na carne e os que já atravessaram o escuro passadiço da morte. Os gregos sabiam disso e recorriam aos seus gênios invisíveis. Os romanos compreendiam essa verdade e cultuavam os numes domésticos. O gênio guardião será sempre um Espírito benfazejo para o protegido, mas é imperioso anotar que os laços afetivos, em torno de nós, ainda se encontram em marcha ascendente para mais altos níveis da vida. Com toda a veneração que lhes devemos, importa reconhecer, nos Espíritos familiares que nos protegem, grandes e respeitáveis heróis do bem, mas ainda singularmente distanciados da angelitude eterna. Naturalmente, avançam em linhas enobrecidas, em planos elevados, todavia, ainda sentem inclinações e paixões particulares, no rumo da universalização de sentimentos. Por esse mo- tivo, com muita propriedade, nas diversas escolas religiosas, escutamos a intuição popular asseverando: - “nossos anjos de guarda não combinam entre si”, ou, ainda, “façamos uma oração aos anjos de guarda”, reconhecendo-se, instintivamente, que os gênios familiares de nossa intimidade ainda se encontram no campo de afinidades específicas, e precisam, por vezes, de apelos à natureza superior para atenderem a esse ou àquele gênero de serviço. Texto retirado do livro “Entre a Terra e o Céu” (André Luiz / Chico Xavier) – Cap. 33 (Aprendizado)

×