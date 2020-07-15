Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Observem esses animais. Porque esses animais estão juntos?
Os principais objetivos do grupo são a sobrevivência – juntos são mais fortes - deste modo eles podem enfrentar adversário...
— muitas aves se unem para, fortalecidas, enfrentarem uma “viagem” muito difícil, ou seja, elas migram fugindo do frio, e ...
Esses bebês conseguem sobreviver sozinhos, sem o auxilio de outra pessoa? O que é preciso para que estes bebes desenvolvam...
A criança precisa do pai, da mãe, do médico e de muitos cuidados especiais. Nós precisamos das outras pessoas para nossos ...
Há a necessidade da vida social 766 – A vida social esta em a Natureza? Certamente. Deus fez o homem para viver em socieda...
O QUE ACONTECE QUANDO AS PESSOAS, MESMO VIVENDO EM SOCIEDADE, SÓ PENSAM EM SI, VIVENDO ISOLADAMENTE, FUGINDO DO CONTATO CO...
771 – Que pensar daqueles que fogem do mundo para se voltar ao alívio dos sofredores? Estes se elevam, rebaixando-se. Eles...
Tudo começa na Família Lar é onde existe amor, independente de riqueza ou pobreza. É preciso que exista respeito de uns pa...
CONCLUSÃO: Lar é reunião de duas ou mais pessoas que se unem para se ajudar e evoluírem juntas, se respeitam, procura conv...
O espírito deve adquirir virtudes para seu progresso moral ( paciência, resignação, obediência, prática da caridade, etc)....
De que maneira pode o Espiritismo contribuir para o progresso? Destruindo o materialismo. O espiritismo faz que os homens ...
1- Moisés - falou de um Deus único (JUSTIÇA). 2- Jesus - falou do amor ao próximo (AMOR). 3- Espiritismo – Os Espíritos, a...
Vamos finalizar com uma metáfora Todos nós vamos chegar a ANGELITUDE Com isso precisamos de duas asas, uma asa de refere a...
Aula Lei de Sociedade Fontes: Livro dos EspíritosCap. –VII Livro dos Espíritos para Crianças 3 http://peloscaminhosdaevang...
Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)
Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)
Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)
Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)

27 views

Published on

LEIS DIVINAS

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula 19 lei da sociedade - lei do progresso (1)

  1. 1. Observem esses animais. Porque esses animais estão juntos?
  2. 2. Os principais objetivos do grupo são a sobrevivência – juntos são mais fortes - deste modo eles podem enfrentar adversários, e sobreviverem. Por exemplo — os lobos se unem, e juntos fica mais fácil eles caçarem. — os elefantes vivem em grandes grupos, e além de enfrentarem os caçadores (leão, tigre), eles buscam alimentos e protegem os filhotes do grupo.
  3. 3. — muitas aves se unem para, fortalecidas, enfrentarem uma “viagem” muito difícil, ou seja, elas migram fugindo do frio, e procurando ambientes mais quentes para reproduzir. — pingüins se unem e permanecem praticamente “colados” um no outro, de modo a enfrentarem o rigoroso inverno, pois sozinhos morreriam. — até alguns insetos se unem, para construir a sua casa e cuidarem das crias: abelhas, formigas, cupins.
  4. 4. Esses bebês conseguem sobreviver sozinhos, sem o auxilio de outra pessoa? O que é preciso para que estes bebes desenvolvam desde pequenos os valores morais que tanto nossa sociedade moral precisa?
  5. 5. A criança precisa do pai, da mãe, do médico e de muitos cuidados especiais. Nós precisamos das outras pessoas para nossos alimentos chegar até a nossa mesa. Quantas pessoas participaram, deram sua contribuição? Vivemos uns no meio dos outros, porque precisamos uns dos outros. Depois que crescemos, precisamos da escola, do ônibus, do professor, e assim é a nossa vida toda. Por isso temos que respeitar o nosso semelhante. “FAZER AOS OUTROS, O QUE QUEREMOS QUE ELES NOS FAÇAM”..
  6. 6. Há a necessidade da vida social 766 – A vida social esta em a Natureza? Certamente. Deus fez o homem para viver em sociedade. Não lhe deu inutilmente a palavra e todas as outras faculdades necessárias á vida de relação.
  7. 7. O QUE ACONTECE QUANDO AS PESSOAS, MESMO VIVENDO EM SOCIEDADE, SÓ PENSAM EM SI, VIVENDO ISOLADAMENTE, FUGINDO DO CONTATO COM O MUNDO? Não estão contribuindo para o progresso de si e de todos, estão sendo egoístas. Devemos utilizar bem o nosso tempo, não nos esquecendo que todos somos irmãos e devemos sempre ajudar uns aos outros. O isolamento nos impede de fazer o bem.
  8. 8. 771 – Que pensar daqueles que fogem do mundo para se voltar ao alívio dos sofredores? Estes se elevam, rebaixando-se. Eles têm o duplo mérito de se colocar acima dos prazeres materiais e de fazer o bem para que se cumpra a lei do trabalho.
  9. 9. Tudo começa na Família Lar é onde existe amor, independente de riqueza ou pobreza. É preciso que exista respeito de uns para com os outros. É MUITO IMPORTANTE A NOSSA COLABORAÇÃO PARA A ORGANIZAÇÃO, LIMPEZA E EQUILIBRIO DO NOSSO LAR.
  10. 10. CONCLUSÃO: Lar é reunião de duas ou mais pessoas que se unem para se ajudar e evoluírem juntas, se respeitam, procura conversar e se entender, compreende-se e perdoam-se. LAR é: * Lugar de voltar; * Lugar de ir; * Lugar de ficar; * Lugar de construir.
  11. 11. O espírito deve adquirir virtudes para seu progresso moral ( paciência, resignação, obediência, prática da caridade, etc). Jesus é nosso melhor exemplo de perfeição e convite ao progresso moral. Tudo que conquistamos numa encarnação, não perdemos jamais. O Progresso é individual, mas estamos colaborando para o progresso do nosso planeta. O Espiritismo nos leva ao progresso. A doutrina nos ensina a fazer nossa reforma íntima. O progresso também pode ser intelectual, que é através do estudo.
  12. 12. De que maneira pode o Espiritismo contribuir para o progresso? Destruindo o materialismo. O espiritismo faz que os homens compreendam onde se encontram os verdadeiros interesses.
  13. 13. 1- Moisés - falou de um Deus único (JUSTIÇA). 2- Jesus - falou do amor ao próximo (AMOR). 3- Espiritismo – Os Espíritos, através de Kardec vieram falar da verdadeira vida (VERDADE).
  14. 14. Vamos finalizar com uma metáfora Todos nós vamos chegar a ANGELITUDE Com isso precisamos de duas asas, uma asa de refere a evolução “MORAL” a outra asa a evolução “INTELECTUAL”. Mas para alcançarmos vôo rumo à felicidade eterna, precisamos das duas “ASAS” em plena sintonia, só assim seremos realmente livres e felizes.
  15. 15. Aula Lei de Sociedade Fontes: Livro dos EspíritosCap. –VII Livro dos Espíritos para Crianças 3 http://peloscaminhosdaevangelizacao.blogspot.com/ Ilustrações - Internet União Espírita de Peruíbe

×