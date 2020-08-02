Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alegria / Mau humor 3º Ciclo (11 A 12 anos) Prece inicial Primeiro momento: Leitura da estória “O Cavalinho Insatisfeito”....
· “Ser alegre” e "estar alegre" é diferente? “Estar alegre" é um estado de momento. Podemos inibir o "ser alegre" se condi...
O CAVALINHO INSATISFEITO Apesar de morar numa linda cocheira cheia de conforto, o cavalinho estava sempre insatisfeito. Ti...
Como o cavalinho reclamasse do tratamento que lhes estava sendo dispensado, pois vivia cheio de moscas, ainda recebeu algu...
COITADINHO DE MIM ! ? Jerônimo Mendonça nasceu em Ituiutaba (MG), em 1 de Novembro de 1939, tendo desencarnado em 25 de No...
no seu abdome,permanecendo assim por alguns minutos. Era a sensação de um choque de alta voltagem saindo da mão de Chico, ...
A ALEGRIA DOS OUTROS Um jovem, muito inteligente, certa feita se aproximou de Chico Xavier e indagou-lhe: - Chico, eu quer...
A CASA DOS MIL ESPELHOS Folclore japonês Tempos atrás,em um distante e pequeno vilarejo, havia um lugar conhecido como a c...
A ENERGIA DO AMOR (Joselma, Suellen e Guilherme Vasconcelos) O sol nasce a cada manhã A vida pede luz e cor, O tempo passa...
É PRECISO Roger Moreira de Queiroz Uapa para... rá... (2x) Que seria do mundo, sem beleza e sem cor Na aquarela da vida, v...
Nome: ESCREVA V (VERDADEIRO) OU F (FALSO): ( ) Só consigo ficar alegre ou feliz se possuirmuito dinheiro e bens materiais....
RESOLVA A CRUZADA COMPLETANDO AS FRASES: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1) _________________________ eram estórias que Jesus contava trazen...
RESOLVA A CRUZADA COMPLETANDO AS FRASES: 1 P A R A B O L A S 2 A L L A N 3 D E U S 4 G E N E S E 5 C O R P O 6 E S P I R I...
Nome: Data:
ALEGRIA Xilogravura em isopor Materiais: Bandeja de isopor Pincel Condor Tesoura Tinta guache Ponta seca ou caneta sem tin...
Alegria e mau humor (1)

  1. 1. Alegria / Mau humor 3º Ciclo (11 A 12 anos) Prece inicial Primeiro momento: Leitura da estória “O Cavalinho Insatisfeito”. Segundo momento: Conversar sobre a estória com os evangelizandos e perguntar como era o cavalinho no início (insatisfeito, reclamava o tempo todo de tudo, mal-humorado) levando as crianças a concluírem que o mau humor e as queixas não resolvem nenhum problema e afasta as pessoas do nosso convívio. O Espírita não deveria ser mal-humorado, quando menos porque sabe de onde veio, o que aqui está fazendo e para onde vai, além de conhecer, de cor e salteado, que nada acontece por acaso e que há forte razão para as dificuldades pelas quais esteja passando, de qualquer ordem, mesmo que gravíssimas, já que as Leis Naturais são perfeitas e, por isso mesmo, não sofrem alteração, não havendo, na Criação, privilégio de qualquer espécie a quem quer que seja. Bem ao contrário, o Espírita deveria ser alegre e muito grato pela excelente oportunidade de que desfruta, uma vez mais, pela via da reencarnação, de poder ajustar e reajustar contas, de poder corrigir erros, males e equívocos, e seguir aprendendo e evoluindo sempre, na busca permanente da perfeição relativa e da felicidade suprema, destino final dos seres humanos. Terceiro momento: Questionar os evangelizandos. · O que é alegria? O que os deixam alegres? Observar as respostas e levar a criança a perceber se esse sentimento acontece somente com situações materiais ou morais. Por exemplo: ficamos alegres quando estudamos e tiramos nota 10 numa prova? Se tivéssemos "colado”, o sentimento seria o mesmo? A alegria maior, verdadeira é aquela que sentimos quando nossa consciência está tranqüila. É o dever cumprido. A tristeza aparece quando nos afastamos do compromisso.
  2. 2. · “Ser alegre” e "estar alegre" é diferente? “Estar alegre" é um estado de momento. Podemos inibir o "ser alegre" se condicionarmos a alegria a alguns acontecimentos. Ex.: só consigo ficar alegre ou feliz se eu tiver o tênis da moda; só ficarei feliz se eu cair na mesma turma do ano passado; etc. Essa alegria não é verdadeira. · Podemos ser felizes diante da dor? (colocar figuras com pessoas em situações difíceis, mas com expressões diferentes, umas com fisionomia calma, outras sofridas); refletir que podemos ser felizes mesmo diante da dor ou dificuldade quando entendemos a razão daquilo e tiramos lições. Se determinada escolha não foi boa, vamos trabalhar com ela com alegria, vencendo mais fácil a situação. Por ex.: se fui colocado numa classe diferente, com pessoas que não conheço a minha alegria e satisfação, vai emanar vibrações de tal categoria que pode envolver as pessoas e estas serem atraídas para novas amizades. A alegria do Espírito é uma energia transformadora que desmobiliza vibrações inferiores. Quarto momento: Contar o caso “Coitadinho de mim” e “A alegria dos outros”. Quinto momento: Leitura do texto “A Casa dos Mil Espelhos”. Sexto momento:Escolher uma das atividades abaixo. - Desenho em xilogravura: Ouvir uma música sobre alegria (“A Energia do Amor”, “Pra ser Feliz” ou “É Preciso”) e a partir da música produzir desenho em xilogravura. -Desenhar o seu rosto com expressão alegre e escrever o que o deixa com esse sentimento. - Desenho para colorir. Prece de encerramento Aula preparada a partir de material recebido pelo grupo e outros. Tia Zezé - 3º ciclo da infância - CEE - Vitória –ES 2011
  3. 3. O CAVALINHO INSATISFEITO Apesar de morar numa linda cocheira cheia de conforto, o cavalinho estava sempre insatisfeito. Tinha um grande campo verde para cavalgar e brincar com seus amigos, onde não lhe faltava erva tenra e macia para sua alimentação e água pura e límpida para beber num regato próximo. E quando a noite chegava, recolhia-se à cocheira, onde um monte de capim novo e seco lhe servia de leito, enquanto pela janela aberta podia ver as estrelas brilhando no céu, lá longe. João, um servidor amigo, banhava-o regularmente, escovando seu pelo com cuidado e deixando-o brilhante e sedoso. Ainda assim, não estava contente e passava o tempo a reclamar da vida. Reclamava de ter que levantar cedo, da grama que não estava bem verde e macia, da água que alguém turvara, do colchão de capim duro. Quando o empregado vinha banhá-lo, reclamava que a água estava muito fria, e a escova, muito dura, o machucava. Certo dia, quando João chegou sorridente para tratá-lo, encontrou-o ainda com humor pior do que nos outros dias. Sem querer, o empregado descuidou- se e o balde com água caiu sobre a pata do cavalo. Imediatamente, o animal reagiu, irritado, dando um coice no coitado do servidor, dizendo com maus modos: - Desastrado! Caindo de mau-jeito, o rapaz não conseguiu se levantar, gritando por socorro. Quando vieram acudi-lo, vendo-o no chão, indagaram: - O que houve, João? Gostando realmente do cavalinho e não desejando que fosse punido, respondeu: - Não foi nada. Caí e machuquei a perna. Levado a um hospital, constataram que João fraturara um osso de uma perna e seria preciso engessá-la. Durante um mês teria que fazer repouso e não poderia trabalhar. No dia seguinte, outro empregado foi encarregado de cuidar dos animais, substituindo João em suas funções. Sendo muito preguiçoso, o novo empregado não se preocupava com nada. Esquecia de soltar os animais para passear no campo, não trocava a água dos bebedouros, não tirava o capim velho substituindo por novo e não gostava de dar banho, deixando-os sujos e mal-cheirosos.
  4. 4. Como o cavalinho reclamasse do tratamento que lhes estava sendo dispensado, pois vivia cheio de moscas, ainda recebeu algumas chibatadas no lombo, que o deixaram ferido. Assustado, visto que nunca tinha apanhado, o cavalinho ficou com medo e nunca mais reclamou de nada. Lembrava-se, porém, com profunda saudade do servidor amigo que os tratava sempre com bondade e nunca lhes deixara faltar nada. Á noite, sozinho, olhando as estrelas, ele chorava de tristeza em seu leito sujo e mal-cheiroso. Quando João retornou, após os trinta dias, foi com um relincho feliz que o recebeu. O cavalinho encostou a cabeça em seu peito, satisfeito pela volta do amigo. O empregado estranhou a atitude carinhosa do animal, antes tão mal- humorado, e se condoeu do seu aspecto, pois perdera o ar altivo, mantendo a cabeça baixa; estava todo sujo e seu pêlo ferido sangrava, mordido pelos insetos que assentavam em seu corpo, atraídos pela sujeira. - Agradeço seu cuidado e atenção. Foi preciso que eu sofresse para saber valorizar sua amizade. Agora compreendo como fui rude e malcriado com você, e como foi bom para mim. Perdoe-me o coice que lhe dei. Isso nunca mais acontecerá. Fez uma pausa e, fitando o amigo com os olhos úmidos de emoção, concluiu: - Aprendi que é preciso saber agradecer tudo o que temos. Deus me deu uma vida boa onde nada me faltava, no entanto eu vivia insatisfeito com tudo. Foi preciso que as coisas piorassem para que eu pudesse perceber como era feliz. Entendi, também, que é preciso saber respeitar os outros se desejamos ser respeitados. Tia Célia (Fonte: O Consolador – Revista Semanal de Divulgação Espírita – Espiritismo para Crianças – Célia Xavier Camargo – Ano 1 – nº 23 – 21/09/2007)
  5. 5. COITADINHO DE MIM ! ? Jerônimo Mendonça nasceu em Ituiutaba (MG), em 1 de Novembro de 1939, tendo desencarnado em 25 de Novembro de 1989.A vida do médium Jerônimo Mendonça foi um exemplo de superação de limites. Totalmente paralítico há mais de trinta anos, sem mover nem o pescoço,cego há mais de vinte anos, com artrite reumatóide que lhe dava dores terríveis no peito e em todo o corpo,era levado por mãos amigas por todo o Brasil a fora para proferirpalestras. Foi tão grande o seu exemplo que foi apelidado “O Gigante Deitado” pelos amigos e pela imprensa. Houve uma época,em meados de 1960, quando ainda enxergava, que Jerônimo quase desencarnou. Uma hemorragia acentuada, das vias urinárias, o acometeu.. Estava internado num hospital de Ituiutaba quando o médico,amigo, chamou seus companheiros espíritas que ali estavam e lhes disse que o caso não tinha solução. A hemorragia não cediae ele ia desencarnar. - Doutor, será que podemos pelo menos levá-lo até Uberaba, para despedir-se de Chico Xavier? Eles são muitos amigos. - Só se for de avião. De carro ele morre no meio do caminho. Um de seus amigos tinha avião. Levaram-no para Uberaba. O lençol que o cobria era branco. Quando chegaram a Uberaba, estava vermelho, tinto de sangue. Chegaram à Comunhão Espírita, onde o Chico trabalhava então. Naquela hora ele não estava, participava de trabalho de peregrinação, visita fraterna, levando o pão e o evangelho aos pobres e doentes. Ao chegar, vendo o amigo vermelho de sangue disse o Chico: - Olha só quem está nos visitando! O Jerônimo! Está parecendo uma rosa vermelha! Vamos todos dar uma beijo nessa rosa, mas com muito cuidado para ela não “despetalar”. Um a um os companheiros passavam e lhe davam um suave beijo no rosto. Ele sentia a vibração da energia fluídicaque recebiaem cada beijo. Finalmente, Chico deu-lhe um beijo, colocando a mão
  6. 6. no seu abdome,permanecendo assim por alguns minutos. Era a sensação de um choque de alta voltagem saindo da mão de Chico, o que Jerônimo percebeu.A hemorragia parou. Ele que, fraco, havia ido ali se despedir,para desencarnar, acabou fazendo a explanação evangélica, a pedido de Chico, em seguida vem a explicação: - Você sabe o porquê desta hemorragia, Jerônimo? - Não, Chico. - Foi porque você aceitou o “Coitadinho”.Coitadinho do Jerônimo, coitadinho... Você desenvolveua autopiedade.Começoua ter dó de você mesmo.Isso gerouum processo destrutivo.O seu pensamento negativo fluidicamente interferiu no seu corpo físico, gerando a lesão. Doravante, Jerônimo,vença o coitadinho. Tenha bom ânimo, alegre-se,cante, brinque, para que os outros não sintam piedade de você. Ele seguiu o conselho.A partir de então, após as palestras, ele cantava e contava histórias hilariantes sobre as suas dificuldades.A maioria das pessoasesquecia,nestes momentos,que ele era cego e paralítico. Tornava-se igual aos sadios. Sobreviveu quase trinta anos após a hemorragia “fatal”. Venceu o “coitadinho”. Que essa história nos seja um exemplo,para que nos momentos difíceistenhamos bom ânimo, vencendo a nossa tendência natural de autopiedade e esmorecimento. Extraído do Jornal Espírita de Setembro de 2007.
  7. 7. A ALEGRIA DOS OUTROS Um jovem, muito inteligente, certa feita se aproximou de Chico Xavier e indagou-lhe: - Chico, eu quero que você formule uma pergunta ao seu guia espiritual, Emmanuel, pois eu necessito muito de orientação. Eu sinto um vazio enorme dentro do meu coração. O que me falta, meu amigo? Eu tenho uma profissão que me garante altos rendimentos, uma casa muito confortável, uma família ajustada, o trabalho na Doutrina Espírita como médium, mas sinto que ainda falta alguma coisa. O que me falta, Chico? O médium, olhando-o profundamente, ouviu a voz de Emmanuel que lhe respondeu: Fale a ele, Chico, que o que lhe falta é a “alegria dos outros”! Ele vive sufocado com muitas coisas materiais. É necessário repartir, distribuir para o próximo... A alegria de repartir com os outros tem um poder superior, que proporciona a alegria de volta àquele que a distribui. - É isto que está lhe fazendo falta, meu filho: a “alegria dos outros”.
  8. 8. A CASA DOS MIL ESPELHOS Folclore japonês Tempos atrás,em um distante e pequeno vilarejo, havia um lugar conhecido como a casa dos 1000 espelhos. Um pequeno e feliz cãozinho soube deste lugar e decidiu visitar. Lá chegando,saltitou feliz escada acima até a entrada da casa. Olhou através da porta de entrada com suas orelhinhas bem levantadas e a cauda balançando tão rapidamente quanto podia. Para sua grande surpresa, deparou-se com outros 1000 pequenos e felizes cãezinhos, todos com suas caudas balançando tão rapidamente quanto a dele. Abriu um enorme sorriso, e foi correspondido com 1000 enormes sorrisos. Quando saiu da casa, pensou: -Que lugar maravilhoso! Voltarei sempre,um montão de vezes. Neste mesmo vilarejo, um outro pequeno cãozinho, que não era tão feliz quanto o primeiro, decidiu visitar a casa. Escalou lentamente as escadas e olhou através da porta. Quando viu 1000 olhares hostis de cães que lhe olhavam fixamente, rosnou e mostrou os dentes tentando afugentar e ameaçar os outros cães, mas ficou horrorizado ao ver 1000 cães rosnando e mostrando os dentes para ele. Quando saiu, ele pensou: -Que lugar horrível, nunca mais volto aqui... Todos os rostos no mundo são espelhos...Que tipo de reflexos você vê nos rostosdas pessoas que você encontra? "Os tristes acham que o vento geme; Os alegres e cheiosde espírito afirmam que ele canta. O mundoé como um espelho,devolvea cada pessoa o reflexo de seus própriospensamentos. A maneiracomovocê encara a vida,faz toda a diferença." Autor desconhecido
  9. 9. A ENERGIA DO AMOR (Joselma, Suellen e Guilherme Vasconcelos) O sol nasce a cada manhã A vida pede luz e cor, O tempo passa e você Precisa exercitar o amor. Sorrindo vá! Toda a terra espera Toda a terra espera, vamos lá! Use essa energia! Toda alegria! Deixe o seu coração pulsar! A cada um a sua missão. Comece a aliviar a dor, Exercitando o perdão. Você já tem o Consolador! Sorrindo vá! Toda a terra espera Toda a terra espera, vamos lá! Use essa energia! Toda alegria! Deixe o seu coração pulsar! PRA SER FELIZ (André Pirola) Pra... você ser feliz, basta ter e plantar Esperança e paz. A terra toda canta A luz do Pai alcança, onde não há luz O coração aquece, a alma refloresce Ao sentir Jesus...aqui...
  10. 10. É PRECISO Roger Moreira de Queiroz Uapa para... rá... (2x) Que seria do mundo, sem beleza e sem cor Na aquarela da vida, vamos pintar o amor A grandeza do sol, a poesia do mar O perfume da flor espalhado no a... ar Um amigo do lado, a esperança nas mãos No infinito do céu brilha a nossa união Como gotas na chuva como a luz do luar Semeando alegria, vamos todos cantar... ar Uapa para... rá... (2x) Harmonia, é preciso ter Harmonia, é preciso ser Harmonia, é preciso canta... ar Vamos dar as mãos, vamos caminhar Todos juntos nesta direção Nossas vozes vão se espalhar E ao mundo inteiro transformar
  11. 11. Nome: ESCREVA V (VERDADEIRO) OU F (FALSO): ( ) Só consigo ficar alegre ou feliz se possuirmuito dinheiro e bens materiais. ( ) Para ser alegre e feliz é preciso fazer o bem. ( ) A verdadeira alegria é aquela que sentimos quando nossa consciênciaestá tranqüila.
  12. 12. RESOLVA A CRUZADA COMPLETANDO AS FRASES: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1) _________________________ eram estórias que Jesus contava trazendo ensinamentos morais. 2) ________________Kardec codificoua Doutrina Espírita. 3) InteligênciaSuprema, Causa Primária de todas as coisas: ________________________. 4) A ____________________é uma das Obras básicas do Espiritismo. 5) Somos espíritos e temos um __________________ físico. 6) O ____________________é imortal. 7) Jesus nos trouxe a Lei do _____________:“Amaiao próximo como a si mesmo”.
  13. 13. RESOLVA A CRUZADA COMPLETANDO AS FRASES: 1 P A R A B O L A S 2 A L L A N 3 D E U S 4 G E N E S E 5 C O R P O 6 E S P I R I T O 7 A M O R 1) _________________________ eram estórias que Jesus contava trazendo ensinamentos morais. 2) ________________Kardec codificoua Doutrina Espírita. 3) InteligênciaSuprema, Causa Primária de todas as coisas: ________________________. 4) A ____________________é uma das Obras básicas do Espiritismo. 5) Somos espíritos e temos um __________________ físico. 6) O ____________________é imortal. 7) Jesus nos trouxe a Lei do _____________:“Amaiao próximo como a si mesmo”.
  14. 14. Nome: Data:
  15. 15. ALEGRIA Xilogravura em isopor Materiais: Bandeja de isopor Pincel Condor Tesoura Tinta guache Ponta seca ou caneta sem tinta Modo de preparo: Corte as abas da bandeja, utilize a parte totalmente lisa, não pode ter nenhum tipo de relevo. Com a caneta sem tinta ou ponta seca marque o desenho sobre a bandeja. Com o pincel, espalhe a tinta guache homogeneamente sobre o desenho e imprima sobre o papel. Se necessário, faça alguns testes antes para sentir a necessidade de mais ou menos tinta.

