Aug. 26, 2022
What are Current Trends in Ambulatory Practices.docx.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
What are Current Trends in Ambulatory Practices?

the current trends show ASC’s to be the fast-growing segment in the Medical field. Lets understand the current Trends in Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

1. Position Yourself for Success and Sustainability
2. Rise in Patient Convenience for Healthcare Services via Virtual Care
3. Changing Responsibilities of Providers in the Public Health Field
4. Implement Integrated Telehealth
5. Need for a Technology Partner

  1. 1. Visit our website: Click here Follow us: Call now 888-357-3226 (Toll Free) info@medicalbillersandcoders.com Copyright © Medical Billers and Coders. All Rights Reserved 1 What are Current Trends in Ambulatory Practices? The number of visits to ambulatory practices fell by nearly 60 percent in the early stages of the pandemic which leads to financial pressure on sustainability for practice owners and administrators. Moreover, frantic patients are the main contributor to the sudden rise of daily call volumes as fear of the virus added a new layer of stress and anxiety. In such situations, providers opted for various critical decisions as reduced staff struggled to meet the demands of patients under new safety guidelines. As a result of this turbulent time, many aspects of ambulatory practices have undergone a transformation. Current Trends in Ambulatory Practices: Position Yourself for Success and Sustainability In the current dynamic healthcare environment, the efficiency and effectiveness of both your practice and business processes will drive your success. Today RCM has become more complicated and critical due to changes to payment codes, managing the intricacies of payer billing, and documentation requirements.
  2. 2. Visit our website: Click here Follow us: Call now 888-357-3226 (Toll Free) info@medicalbillersandcoders.com Copyright © Medical Billers and Coders. All Rights Reserved 2 On the other hand, you need to focus on your ambulatory practices as the value proposition is focused on patient care which leads to outsourcing complex and rapidly evolving administrative functions to a medical billing company like us as you can’t afford to have those functions distract you from strengthening your core value. We can help you with all your billing and reimbursement queries so that you can focus on your core competencies. Rise in Patient Convenience for Healthcare Services via Virtual Care With the sudden arrival of the pandemic, you have noticed that waiting rooms stood empty and practices rapidly began to utilize virtual visits and educate patients about telehealth which leads to a rise in the adoption of telehealth amongst patients. According to Doximity’s 2020 State of Telehealth Report, up to $106 billion of current U.S. healthcare spending could be virtualized by 2023. Before the pandemic, only 14% of Americans tried virtual visits. Since the outbreak, the number increased to 57%. With the help of virtual care patients receive a variety of healthcare services in a similar way as they experience the convenience of shopping and banking online. An important change that the pandemic brought is more people will opt for Medicaid and exchange-based health insurance and away from employer-based coverage. In addition, virtual visits boost the use of personal devices to create patient-generated health data. As an ambulatory practice leader, you need to find ways to capture relevant information, integrate it into the medical record, and effectively support patients in their self-care activities. Changing Responsibilities of Providers in the Public Health Field The COVID-19 pandemic boosts the need for an integrated, highly collaborative partnership among primary care offices and public health facilities. This collaboration mainly helps primary care providers across the ambulatory practice landscape to access, collect and share COVID-19 test and contact tracing data securely and effectively through interoperable data systems. Moreover, the pandemic has pressed the urgency for providers to capture data and effectively channel it to public health authorities. Continuous improvement to this interactive network will help ensure the level of preparedness required to meet future outbreaks and support community health needs.
  Outsource your ambulatory surgical center's medical billing to Medical Billers and Coders and increase your ASC practice revenue.

