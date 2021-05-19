Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Top 10 Coding & Billing Errors of Optometry
The Top 10 Coding & Billing Errors of Optometry

  1. 1. MEDICAL BILLERS AND CODERS The Top 10 Coding & Billing Errors of Optometry
  2. 2. Coding and billing is a hot topic for any practice and it has gained prominence in the last couple of years as awareness for proper medical billing and coding has increased. Doctors are becoming more aware about the benefits of proper billing and the pitfalls of ignoring this activity. Different practices have different tactics or methods to carry out the medical billing and coding activity and some of them turn out to be pretty creative. Similarly, practices have a lot of complaints about the same questioning the rejection or denial of a claim which ultimately leads to loss of profitability.
  3. 3. Following are the Optometry coding and billing errors that affect reimbursement: 1. A duplicate claim is submitted 2. Billing for non-covered services 3. Medical necessity not established 4. Incorrect bundling of services 5. Ineligible beneficiary 6.Submission of payment to incorrect carrier 7. Medicare turns out to be a secondary payer 8. Incorrect diagnosis 9. Ambiguity in modifier 10. Ambiguity in provider number
  4. 4. Coding and billing are seemingly complex however keeping a tab on current and published policies which are easily available will ensure a high degree of success within the practice. Avoiding these top errors can take the optometry revenue cycle management and move towards greater profitability.
