Introducción a la Investigación de Mercados Internacionales
Introducción a la Investigación de Mercados Internacionales

Definición y etapas de la investigación de mercados internacionales

Introducción a la Investigación de Mercados Internacionales

  1. 1.  La importancia de definir un problema de investigación  La disponibilidad y uso de datos secundarios  Métodos de las investigaciones cuantitativas  Cómo analizar y usar la información de la investigación
  2. 2. Reunión, registro y análisis sistemáticos de los datos con el fin de proporcionar información que resulte útil para la toma de decisiones en marketing.
  3. 3.  Información general acerca del mercado  Información para pronósticos del marketing  Información específica del mercado 1. Económica 2. Cultural, sociológica y del clima político 3. Panorama general de las condiciones del mercado 4. Resumen del entorno tecnológico 5. Situación competitiva
  4. 4. 1) Definir el problema y los objetivos 2) Determinar las fuentes de información 3) Considerar costos y beneficios de la investigación 4) Reunir los datos relevantes de las fuentes primarias o secundarias - Verificar la disponibilidad de los datos secundarios - Confiabilidad de los datos - Comparabilidad de los datos - Validación de los datos secundarios
  5. 5. 1) Investigación Cuantitativa.- Entrevistas a través de preguntas estructuradas para obtener intenciones, actitudes, motivos y características demográficas de las personas. 2) Investigación Cualitativa.- Busca interpretar cómo son las personas: actitudes, sentimientos y las interacciones con sus ideas y opiniones. Grupos de enfoque
  6. 6.  Habilidad para comunicar opiniones  Voluntad de responder  Muestreo en los estudios de campo  Lenguaje y comprensión  Investigación multicultural. Diseño de una investigación en diferentes culturas
  7. 7.  Investigación en Internet - Encuestas en línea y paneles de compradores - Grupos de enfoque en línea - Rastreo de visitantes en el web - Medición de la publicidad - Sistemas de identificación de los usuarios - Listas de correo electrónico para el marketing - Investigación empotrada  Estimación de la demanda - Estadísticas - Opiniones de expertos - Analogía
  8. 8. 5) Análisis e interpretación de la información de investigación - Alto grado de comprensión de la cultura del mercado. Costumbres sociales, semántica, actitudes - Talento creativo para adaptar métodos de investigación - Actitud escéptica para el manejo de los datos primarios y secundarios
  9. 9. 6) Comunicación con los tomadores de decisión Generalmente los ejecutivos de alto nivel son quienes toman las decisiones, sin embargo, la finalidad de las empresas es proporcionar un mejor servicio a sus clientes por lo que es necesario estar involucrado en todo el proceso de la investigación de manera que se superen barreras culturales para cumplir exitosamente con la misión y visión de las organizaciones.

