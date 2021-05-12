800 Years of Convivence(800 let sobivanja)

Both Islam and Christianity, as in other divine religions, have a common context and capacities in the field of environmental ethics and law; yet modern man is unaware of this common ground. Perhaps part of the environmental problems of the modern world is rooted in the lack of attention to them. Therefore, one of the most important prescriptions must be made in the field of environmental ethics which derives from the ecological theology found in the religions of Islam and Christianity. This paper attempts to explain some of the concepts and convergent institutions that could be the basis for cooperation between Muslims and Christians, and thus expanding the fields of environmental law and ethics. The basic assumption of this article is the cooperation between Muslims and Christians in the promotion of environmental biological ethics and law. This cooperation is based on religious teachings, and these can play principal roles in affirming these disciplines to the modern world. Therefore, at first we describe the conceptual ratio of religion and the environment; and then we clarify the common environmental concepts between Islam and Christianity in the fields of environmental ethics and law. Tako islam kot krščanstvo, kot to lahko najdemo tudi v drugih božjih religijah, na podoben način govorita o človekovih dolžnostih in zmožnostih na področju okoljske etike in prava; vendar sodobni človek se ne zaveda teh skupnih temeljev. Po vsej verjetnosti del okoljskih problemov sodobnega sveta temelji na pomanjkanju pozornosti do skupnih religijskih zapovedi. Zato bo moral eden najpomembnejših predpisov na področju okoljske etike izhajati iz okoljske etike, ki temelji na teologiji ekologije, ki jo najdemo v islamu in krščanstvu. Prispevek poskuša pojasniti nekatere koncepte in konvergentne institucije, ki bi lahko bile podlaga za sodelovanje med muslimani in kristjani pri oblikovanju okoljskega prava in etike. Temeljna predpostavka tega prispevka je sodelovanje med muslimani in kristjani pri spodbujanju okoljske biološke etike in prava. To sodelovanje temelji na verskih učenjih, ki lahko igrajo glavno vlogo pri uveljavljanju teh disciplin v sodobnem svetu. Zato najprej opišemo konceptualno razmerje religije in okolja; in nato pojasnimo skupne okoljske koncepte v islamu in krščanstvu na področju okoljske etike in prava. Beležke / Notes 76