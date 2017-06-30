Produccion edt2

Republica Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior UniversidadYacambu Vicerrectorad...
INTRODUCCIÓN Los derechos de autor se han ajustado en los aspectos económicos, sin considerar la importancia que tiene el ...
BREVE HISTORIA DEL DERECHO DE AUTOR En 1886, se reúnen intelectuales con el fin de crear un instrumento legal para protege...
CUALES SON LOS DERECHOS DE AUTOR DERECHOCONEXO DERECHO DE AUTOR Un conjunto de normas jurídicas y principios que afirman l...
CONTENIDOS DEL DERECHO DE AUTOR El derecho de autor tiene una doble naturaleza, moral y patrimonial, cuando establece que ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA (s/a) (s/f). El Proceso editorial [sitio web en línea] Disponible: http://www.solareditores.com/empresa/index...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior UniversidadYacambu Vicerrectorado de Estudios a Distancia Prof.: Part.: Cecilia Gil Damaris DelFiaco
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Los derechos de autor se han ajustado en los aspectos económicos, sin considerar la importancia que tiene el acceso al conocimiento y la participación en la vida cultural de una nación. Por lo tanto, el derecho de autor y los derechos conexos son fundamentales para la creatividad humana, ya que brindan a los autores estímulos en forma de reconocimiento y recompensas económicas equitativas. A su vez, esto contribuye a facilitar el acceso a la cultura y a intensificar el disfrute de las obras en todo el mundo. El proceso editorial se compone de diversos pasos, desde la creación del libro por parte del autor hasta el consumo de este por parte del lector y habitualmente cada parte del proceso está encargada a un ente institucional específico.
  3. 3. BREVE HISTORIA DEL DERECHO DE AUTOR En 1886, se reúnen intelectuales con el fin de crear un instrumento legal para proteger las obras literarias y artísticas. El resultado fue el Convenio de Berna del 9 de septiembre de 1886. “Estatuto de la Reina Ana”, en Inglaterra (ley del 10 de abril de 1710). Esta ley reconocía a los autores un derecho exclusivo de reproducción. En la Cámara de los Comunes, se declaraba que fue elaborado “para impulsar el saber por la previsión de que los ejemplares de los libros impresos quedaran bajo la tutela de los autores durante el tiempo mencionado en el presente texto”. Se trata, así, de la primera ley de derecho de autor en el sentido moderno de la palabra. El hombre empezó a crear desde la época de la pintura rupestre, su calidad de autor y los beneficios que podía obtener, no le fueron reconocidos sino hasta hace casi tres décadas La Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas, por medio de la declaración universal de los derechos del hombre de 1948, elevó a la categoría de derecho humano el derecho de autor…” (Ríos, 2011)
  4. 4. CUALES SON LOS DERECHOS DE AUTOR DERECHOCONEXO DERECHO DE AUTOR Un conjunto de normas jurídicas y principios que afirman los derechos morales y patrimoniales que la ley concede a los autores (los derechos de autor), por el simple hecho de la creación de obra literaria, artística, musical, científica o didáctica, esté publicada o inédita Brindan protección a quienes, sin ser autores contribuyen con creatividad, técnica u organización, en el proceso de poner a disposición del público una obra El creador de una obra puede prohibir u autorizar: Su reproducción bajo distintas formas, tales como la publicación impresa y la grabación sonora; Su interpretación o ejecución pública, por ejemplo, en una obra de teatro o musical; Su grabación, por ejemplo, en discos compactos, casetes o cintas de vídeo; Su transmisión, por radio, cable o satélite; Su traducción a otros idiomas, o su adaptación, como en el caso de una novela adaptada para un guión El término “copyright”, proviene del derecho anglosajón. Con el Estatuto de la Reina Ana (1709), en Inglaterra, fue la primera norma en el mundo sobre los derechos de autor, y sirvió de inspiración para las legislaciones nacionales de otros países anglosajones, entre ellos Estados Unidos.
  5. 5. CONTENIDOS DEL DERECHO DE AUTOR El derecho de autor tiene una doble naturaleza, moral y patrimonial, cuando establece que “la propiedad intelectual está integrada por derechos de carácter personal y patrimonial, que atribuyen al autor la plena disposición y el derecho exclusivo a la explotación de la obra”. Los derechos que componen el derecho de autor se puedan agrupar en dos grandes categorías:  Derechos morales (paternidad, integridad, divulgación…)  Derechos patrimoniales (reproducción, distribución, comunicación pública, transformación). DERECHOS MORALES 1.Decidir si su obra ha de ser divulgada y en qué forma. 2.Determinar si tal divulgación ha de hacerse con su nombre, bajo seudónimo o signo, o de forma anónima. 3.Reconocimiento de su condición de autor de la obra. 4.Respeto a la integridad de la obra e impedir cualquier deformación, modificación, alteración o atentado contra ella que suponga perjuicio a sus legítimos intereses o menoscabo a su reputación. 5.Modificar la obra respetando los derechos adquiridos por terceros y las exigencias de protección de bienes de interés cultural., entre otros, DERECHOS PATRIMONIALES Reproducción: Fijación directa o indirecta, provisional o duradera, por cualquier medio y forma de toda la obra o parte de ella, de manera que permita su comunicación o la obtención de copias. Distribución: Puesta a disposición del público del original o de las copias de la obra, en un soporte tangible, mediante su venta, alquiler, préstamo o de cualquier otra forma. Comunicación Publica: Todo acto por el cual una pluralidad de personas pueda tener acceso a la obra sin previa distribución de ejemplares a cada una de ellas. Transformación: Comprende su traducción, adaptación y cualquier modificación en su forma de la que resulte una obra diferente Colecciones escogidas u obras completas: Publicación por parte del autor de sus obras reunidas en colección escogida o completa, sin que haya impedimento por la cesión de los derechos de explotación
  6. 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA (s/a) (s/f). El Proceso editorial [sitio web en línea] Disponible: http://www.solareditores.com/empresa/index.php?/Cuidado-Editorial/el-proceso- editorial.html. [2017, 27 de Junio] (s/a) (s/f). Organización mundial de la propiedad intelectual. [sitio web en línea] Disponible: http://www.wipo.int/copyright/es/faq_copyright.html. [2017, 26 de Junio] s/a) (s/f). Instituto ecuatoriano de la propiedad intelectual. [Pagina web en línea] Disponible: www.propiedadintelectual.gob.ec/que-son-derechos-de-autor-y-derechos-conexos/ . [2017, 29 de Junio] s/a) (s/f). Entremedios. [Blog en línea]. Disponible: https://entremedios.org/2015/05/19/una- pequena-historia-del-derecho-de-autor/. [2017, 29 de Junio]

