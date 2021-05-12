Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Clave geoestadística...
Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Ubicación geográfica...
Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Uso potencial de la ...
  1. 1. Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Clave geoestadística 28034 2009
  2. 2. Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Ubicación geográfica Coordenadas Colindancias Otros datos Entre los paralelos 24° 53’ y 24° 07’ de latitud norte; los meridianos 99° 15’ y 99° 00’ de longitud oeste; altitud entre 100 y 1 900 m. Colinda al norte con el municipio de Burgos; al este con los municipios de Burgos, San Nicolás y Jiménez; al sur con el municipio de Padilla; al oeste con los municipios de Hidalgo, Villagrán y el estado de Nuevo León. Ocupa el 3.6% de la superficie del estado Cuenta con 393 localidades y una población total de 9 261 habitantes http://mapserver.inegi.gob.mx/mgn2k/ ; 25 de febrero de 2009. Fisiografía Provincia Subprovincia Sistema de topoformas Llanura Costera del Golfo Norte (99.7%) y Grandes Llanuras de Norteamérica (0.3%) Llanuras y Lomeríos (52.7%), Sierra de San Carlos (47%) y Llanuras de Coahuila y Nuevo León (0.3%) Lomerío con Llanuras (52.7%), Sierra Alta con Lomerío (47%) y Lomerío de Laderas Tendidas con Llanuras (0.3%) Clima Rango de temperatura Rango de precipitación Clima 18 - 26°C 600 – 1 100 mm Semicálido subhúmedo con lluvias en verano, de menor humedad (58%), Seco muy cálido y cálido (32%) y Semicálido subhúmedo con lluvias en verano, de humedad media (10%) Geología Periodo Roca Cretácico (55%), Cuaternario (24%), Neógeno (11%), Terciario (8%) y Paleógeno (2%) Ígnea extrusiva: Basalto (0.1%) Ignea intrusiva: Diorita (4%), sienita (3%), gabro (0.6%) y granito (0.3%) Sedimentaria: Caliza-lutita (39%), lutita (13.3%), conglomerado (11%), caliza (4%) y lutita-arenisca (0.2%), Suelo: Aluvial (24.5%) Edafología Suelo dominante Leptosol (65.8%), Kastañozem (23.3%), Calcisol (6.3%), Chernozem (1.7%), Regosol (1.3%), Vertisol (1.0%), Phaeozem (0.3%), Fluvisol (0.2%) y No aplicable (0.1%) Hidrografía Región hidrológica Cuenca Subcuenca Corrientes de agua Cuerpos de agua San Fernando-Soto la Marina (100%) R. Soto la Marina (81%) y R. San Fernando (19%) R. Pilón (39%), A. San Carlos (36%), R. Conchos (11%), A. Camacho (8%), P. Vicente Guerrero (3%), A. La Zanja (2%) y R. Soto la Marina (1%) Perenne: R. El Pilón Intermitentes: A. Chiquito, A. Grande, A. Boca de Álamos, A. Corralejo, A. Derramadero, A. El Bagre, A. El Borrego, A. El Gato, A. El Gavilán, A. El Guajolote, A. El Roble, A. El Rosario, A. El Salto, A. El Saucillo, A. Flechadores, A. Guadalupe, A. La Alberca, A. La Calera, A. La Majada, A. La Torrecilla, A. La Unión, A. Las Calabazas, A. Las Charquerías, A. Los Alamitos, A. Los Difuntos, A. Los Mimbres, A. Los Pocitos, A. Molina, A. Nochebuena y A. San Carlos P. Corazones, P. Vaso Dos, P. Vaso Uno, P. María Soto la Marina y P. Las Tijeras Uso del suelo y vegetación Uso del suelo Vegetación Agricultura (18.5%) y zona urbana (0.1%) Matorral (60.6%), selva (13%), bosque (7.4%) y pastizal (0.4%)
  3. 3. Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos San Carlos, Tamaulipas Uso potencial de la tierra Agrícola Pecuario Para la agricultura mecanizada continua (35%) Para la agricultura con tracción animal continua (1%) Para la agricultura manual estacional (31%) No apta para la agricultura (33%) Para el establecimiento de praderas cultivadas con maquinaria agrícola (35%) Para el aprovechamiento de la vegetación natural diferente del pastizal (41%) Para el aprovechamiento de la vegetación natural únicamente por el ganado caprino (24%) Zona urbana Las zonas urbanas están creciendo sobre suelos y rocas sedimentarias del Cuaternario, en sierras; sobre áreas donde originalmente había suelos denominados Leptosol y Fluvisol; tienen clima semicálido subhúmedo com lluvias em verano, de menor humedad, y están creciendo sobre terrenos previamente ocupados por matorrales.
  4. 4. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Localidades e Infraestructura para el Transporte 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) ^ _ JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN Simbología ^ _ CABECERA Calle Carretera de dos carriles Zona urbana Localidad ! Brecha Vereda Terracería Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. INEGI. Fuente: INEGI. Información Topográfica Digital Escala 1:250 000 serie III. SAN CARLOS El Barranco Azul El Saucillo Puerto Rico Victor Manuel Bueno Corralejo Cuerpo de agua
  5. 5. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N # # # # # # # # 300 400 5 0 0 700 200 60 0 8 0 0 90 0 1100 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 1300 1400 1500 1600 6 0 0 5 0 0 600 700 700 40 0 900 8 0 0 400 700 400 500 400 400 3 0 0 1400 7 0 0 1300 300 9 0 0 6 0 0 8 0 0 7 0 0 500 700 8 0 0 400 90 0 800 6 0 0 60 0 700 7 0 0 700 500 700 1300 6 0 0 800 5 0 0 500 60 0 8 0 0 1000 400 7 0 0 5 0 0 900 400 500 1000 800 1 0 0 0 6 0 0 900 600 200 600 40 0 300 600 3 0 0 900 500 400 1200 8 0 0 600 6 0 0 8 0 0 5 0 0 900 500 30 0 6 0 0 2 0 0 9 0 0 4 0 0 800 Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Relieve 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN Cuerpo de agua 2500 Curva de nivel Corriente de agua Lomerío Simbología Presa Corazones Presa El Chamal Presa Vaso Dos Presa Vaso Uno Arroyo Grande A r royo El R o b l e Ar ro y o E l D e r r am a d e r o Arr o y o E l G u a j olot e A r r o y o E l Gat o Arroy o El Bagre Arro y o L o s A la m i tos A r r o y o L a s C a l a b a z a s Arroyo E l B or r e go A r r o y o L a T o r r e c i l l a CERRO EL JABALÍ CERRO POLEO CERRO LA GAVIA CERRO EL AZAFRAN SIERRA CHIQUITA CERRO JATERO CERRO LAS ABRITAS SIERRA CHIQUITA Sierra Meseta Elevación principal # Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. INEGI. Fuente: Continuo Nacional del Conjunto de Datos Geográficos de la Carta Fisiográfica 1:1 000 000, serie I. Información Topográfica Digital Escala 1:250 000 serie II. INEGI. INEGI-CONAGUA. 2007.Mapa de la Red Hidrográfica Digital de México escala 1:250 000. México. INEGI. Zona urbana
  6. 6. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N 8 0 0 7 0 0 10 00 2 4 22 20 Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Climas 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' Simbología Semicálido subhúmedo con lluvias en verano, de menor humedad Semicálido subhúmedo con lluvias en verano, de humedad media VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. INEGI. Fuente: INEGI. Continuo Nacional del Conjunto de Datos Geográficos de las Cartas de Climas, Precipitación Total Anual y Temperatura Media Anual 1:1 000 000. JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN Isoterma en °C Isoyeta en mm Seco muy cálido y cálido Zona urbana Cuerpo de agua
  7. 7. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N B B BB Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Geología (clase de roca) 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN INEGI. Continuo Nacional del Conjunto de Datos Geográficos de la Carta Geológica 1:250 000, serie I. Informacion Topografica Digital Escala 1:250 000 serie II. INEGI. Fuente: Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. INEGI. Sedimentaria Zona urbana Ignea extrusiva Cuerpo de agua Falla o fractura B Mina Simbología Ignea intrusiva Suelo
  8. 8. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Suelos Dominantes 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN Fuente: INEGI. INEGI. Conjunto de Datos Vectorial Edafológico, Escala 1:250 000, Serie II (Continuo Nacional). Informacion Topografica Digital Escala 1:250 000 serie II. INEGI. Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. Simbología Calcisol Zona urbana Chernozem Cuerpo de agua Fluvisol Kastañozem Leptosol Phaeozem Regosol Vertisol
  9. 9. Mapa No NUEVO LEÓN VERACRUZ DE IGNACIO DE LA LLAVE SAN LUIS POTOSÍ ESTADOS UNIDOS DE AMÉRICA GOLFO DE MÉXICO San Carlos, Tamaulipas N Prontuario de información geográfica municipal de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos Uso del Suelo y Vegetación 98°40' 24°50' 99°30' 24°50' 99°30' 24°20' 98°40' 24°20' VILLAGRÁN 0 6.0 12.0 18.0 24.0 30.0 Escala Gráfica (Kilómetros) JIMÉNEZ BURGOS SAN NICOLÁS PADILLA HIDALGO NUEVO LEÓN Fuente: INEGI. Conjunto de Datos Vectoriales de Uso del Suelo y Vegetacion Serie III Escala 1:250 000. Informacion Topografica Digital Escala 1:250 000 serie II. INEGI. Marco Geoestadístico Municipal 2005, versión 3.1. INEGI. Simbología Matorral Zona urbana Mezquital Cuerpo de agua Pastizal Bosque Selva Agricultura

